Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles in 1, as published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on 4th May 2025, but both originally from InfoPal.it.

The first one, by Angela Lano (with collaboration from Jinan & Mahmoud Hannoun and Falastin & Islam Dawoud), was first published on InfoPal.it on Tuesday 29th April 2025.

Osama Hamdan, Hamas: "Ours is a struggle for liberation from colonialism. What is the world doing to stop the genocide?"

We interviewed Osama Hamdan, Head of International Relations of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in Istanbul as part of the annual conference of the “Global Coalition in Support of Jerusalem and Palestine”, which took place on 25-27 April [2025].

The conference was attended by several hundred people - including intellectuals, businessmen, doctors, lawyers, journalists, clerics, activists - from numerous Arab and Islamic countries, committed to the Palestinian cause.

Osama Hamdan, senior Hamas leader, receives us in a press room set up in an Istanbul Convention Centre. We are struck by his affability, kindness and helpfulness.

He was born in Gaza, to a Palestinian refugee family, a native of the ‘48 Territories, the current Israeli colonial state.

Hamdan has been a representative of the Islamic Resistance Movement in Lebanon and Iran. He is currently in charge of foreign relations.

There is a big split between Western governments and peoples in their support for Palestine: governments, in general, support Israel, while peoples demonstrate for the Palestinians and for an end to genocide and Zionist colonialism. How do you see the near future?

“International policies are governed by interests, while the peoples are concerned with dignity and ethics. If the role of the people is lost, we have dictatorship…”

What relations do you have with the BRICS+ countries? In particular with Brazil, Russia and China?

“We have clear and open relations with the whole world, based on mutual interests and the rights of the Palestinian people, and the resistance to Zionist colonial occupation. We have had them since the 1990s. Until ‘93, it [sic] also had relations with the US and various European countries. Then, the situation changed. There are states that do not want to have relations with Hamas because of pressure from other governments. With Brazil, Russia, South Africa and, in general, with the other BRICS countries and Latin America, they are very good: they support Hamas and the Palestinian Resistance. Actually, also those with European peoples; some governments call us without officially declaring it…”

And with Iran, another BRICS country?

“We have a project in place with Islamic countries. We have a good relationship with Iran; it has always given support to the Palestinians and the Resistance, even militarily. Any help that is given to the Resistance is welcome”.

Al-Aqsa Flood, one and a half years later. What are your considerations?

“After the failed Oslo Accords, no one believed in the Palestinian state any more; there was little talk of Palestine, and only in terms of “conflict” instead of occupation, while Israel was taking more and more land and pursuing its colonial settlement project... However, with Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the whole world started talking again about Palestine, the Palestinian state, Palestinian rights, and the Zionist occupation. The Resistance's operation, in its simplicity, has awakened the world and triggered a process of de-construction of the lies, of Israeli propaganda, of its false democracy that does not respect human rights, of children, of women... It is shocking what is happening in Gaza, but it helps to unveil and show the true nature of Israel: a genocidal colonial state that kills, that wants to eliminate all Palestinians. Al-Aqsa Flood confirmed that Israel is weak: although the Resistance is not equipped with the same technological and advanced weapons as Israel, it has managed to defeat a powerful army. It is painful to see the martyrdom of so many children, so many people… It is painful, but we will not give up. We will succeed in liberating ourselves and building the State of Palestine, with dignity”.

What are the chances for a new ceasefire and a prisoner exchange agreement?

“We had come to a ceasefire agreement, on 17th January [2025], but Israel broke it. The Israelis told the intermediaries that they want to reinstate the agreement, but Netanyahu does not want to accept it… We reiterated our readiness for the release of all Israeli prisoners: ceasefire, prisoner exchange, opening of crossings. On Saturday there was a meeting in Cairo with our representatives to mediate a return to the 17th January [2025] agreement. We want to stop the genocide and demand Israel's withdrawal from the 1967 territories, and that the Palestinians decide on their future, without outside interference”.

What is your vision for the future of Gaza and Palestine in general?

“The future of Gaza is linked to that of the rest of Palestine: a free people with a free government. Gaza is a symbol for all Palestinians. Any agreement since Oslo has been a deception. Hamas is a resistance movement linked to national principles. The Resistance is transparent in its goals, principles and rights. Our goals are the liberation of the whole of Palestine. A state cannot be built under occupation, it must first liberate itself, and if the people are weak, they cannot liberate themselves from the occupiers. So, our goals are: 1) the liberation of Palestinian territory from Israeli colonialism; 2) a government that represents Palestine, through free elections; 3) the vision of the national cause: Palestinians should not only see liberation through the dead and wounded… it is much more than that. It is a struggle for liberation from colonialism, a struggle for the decolonisation of Palestine. If there are discordant people in the world who would accept living under occupation, they can welcome Israel into their territories”.

What is the state of health of the Gazawi resistance?

“It is still active and capable of continuing to fight. The important question to ask is: what is the world doing to stop the genocide? The Resistance is fighting for the people, but does the rest of the world only want to observe or does it want to act?”

The second one, also by Angela Lano, was first published on InfoPal.it on Saturday 26th April 2025.

Between genocide, ethnic cleansing and collective psychopathy: the dehumanisation of victims and post-traumatic disorders. An interview with a Palestinian neurosurgeon

“The Israeli-U.S. war against the Gazawi population will continue until total extermination, because those who govern Israel have a genocidal mentality, and even if all the Israeli prisoners from the Gaza Strip were released, the situation would not change”: Dr. Imad Talahma, a neurosurgeon from Hebron/al-Khalil, in the West Bank, these days at Expo-Med in Turkey, has no doubts about the objectives and the outcome of the ongoing genocide.

The dehumanisation of the other, of the enemy, part of colonial ideology, is fully applied by Israel. One wonders, on a psychological or neurological level, what clicks in the colonisers' brains....

“Israeli society is made up of individuals educated in racism from an early age. They undergo brainwashing through which aversion to others - Palestinians, Arabs, but also Europeans and anyone who is not like them - is inculcated; they are constantly told that they must defend themselves in order not to end up like the European Jews during the Nazism. This formatting is also supported through certain Hebrew scriptures that give permission to consider other human beings as animals - remember the various statements of Israeli politicians calling Gazawis “human animals” or through other degrading, dehumanising terms. It is a collective, social psychopathy. Israel believes that it has been chosen by God and that the other human beings, to be colonised, are their servants, little more than beasts or subhumans to whom they can do anything, just look at what they are doing in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem… However, they know that the Palestinians react, they are resistant, they do not allow themselves to be subjugated or manipulated, so they are even more ferocious. That is why they want to annihilate them”.

After decades of genocidal military operations and ethnic cleansing, post-traumatic stress disorder is spreading among the Palestinian population. Would you like to tell us about it?

“Post-traumatic disorders have become chronic, as have many other physical and psycho-physical illnesses that, in calm situations, could be treated. Now it is difficult for any disease: there is a lack of resources, and people - even in the West Bank - are impoverished. Many cannot even get to a hospital, because of the more than 1,200 Israeli check-points. Imagine the situation in the devastated Gaza Strip! Depression is spreading everywhere. In Hebron, we hear the explosions of bombs being dropped on Gaza: even our houses are shaking. On the West Bank, missiles are also being fired by Israel to intercept those of the Yemeni resistance.

“I have treated people from Gaza whose families have been exterminated. I remember a Gazawi woman who was temporarily in the West Bank when the Israeli war started on 7 October. She could not return home and in the meantime 17 members of her family were exterminated. You can imagine how that mother, that wife, felt”.

You are part of humanitarian aid committees in Gaza. What do you manage to do in this dramatic situation?

“We have always sent aid to the Gaza Strip from the West Bank. Gaza is close to Hebron and when the crossings are open, we send food. We do food collections and send trucks. The problem is that you have to make a detailed list of products and packaging and wait for the Israeli government system to authorise transit. However, there are obstacles, including the presence of settlers on the borders with the Strip, which block the humanitarian trucks. Therefore, out of every 100 containers, 5-6 arrive at a very high cost. Since October 2023, the West Bank has also been experiencing a tragic economic situation, with workers unable to go to their workplaces because of blockades, sieges, and check-points; civil servants receive salaries reduced by half, because Israel, which has always retained Palestinian taxes, does not pass them on to the Palestinian National Authority, as it should... and so there is a lack of resources for everything. So, the population is impoverished, hospitals have little money to pay their employees, patients have no money to treat themselves (many, at my place, come for free), and many students can no longer afford to go to university. The destruction is great in the West Bank, especially near the Israeli colonies. As we see in the daily news, Israel is devastating all the refugee camps, with mass displacements, demolitions and bombings. But in the Gaza Strip, the situation is staggering, even more hellish… We wonder how they can even breathe, survive so much horror…”