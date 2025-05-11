GeoPolitiQ

ann watson
very interesting. What kind of a God would condone what these monsters are doing ? A very dark god. Not the God of Light that we believe in.

Diana van Eyk
Now the USA wants to distance itself from Israel -- not because of the humanitarian crisis that the USA has been supporting, but because of the damage this is causing to its reputation. Too late for that, and for all the other western nations who have been funding and arming Israel.

