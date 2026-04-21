GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Gnuneo's avatar
Gnuneo
3h

"The West is not a civilisation of values, but a theatre of violence masked by the law."

Bullseye.

Although an Anarchist/Libertarian approach would be to say that it's true of nearly all societies/States, there also degrees of this, and the West displays this to an exceptional level.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
3h

Thanks for this translation, Ismaele. It identifies the west for what it is, its only value being money.

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