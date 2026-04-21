Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Riccardo D’Amico, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 30th March 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

At the same time as [High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy] Kaja Kallas’s statements – in which, driven by her Russophobia, she accuses [Russian President Vladimir] Putin of helping Iran to strike US targets – a new oil crisis is looming on the international stage. The energy blockade imposed by Tehran in the Strait of Hormuz reveals one of the aims behind the latest chronological “regime change” mission. It is set to continue should the Western coalition (particularly Britain) approve the operation to clear the Strait (and undermine Iranian sovereignty).

US President Donald Trump is a living embodiment of the political confusion currently gripping the West. On the one hand, he is embroiled in a battle to cover up the fallout from the Epstein scandal, whilst on the other he seeks to dictate the terms of negotiations without regard for Iran’s national and economic independence. Moreover, the White House occupant has also demonstrated a sudden change of heart regarding NATO. Trump has publicly stated on several occasions his intention to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. However, in order to secure logistical support, he is forcing allies – by virtue of their membership of NATO itself – to grant military bases to the US (Spain’s refusal is a case in point) and to send Defence Ministers to sell arms to Middle Eastern partners (the Crosetto affair).

The continuation of the bombings on Iranian territory is determined by the perfect alignment between US imperialism and the Zionist crusade against the Arab world. The existential war that Israel is waging against Palestine, Iran, Lebanon and other countries stems from the aim of imposing Atlanticist and Israeli hegemony to control territories and key economic and strategic sectors.

All this takes place thanks to the media machinery that constantly seeks to escalate the rhetoric against “the enemies of the West”. This is the same network of manipulation and disinformation that legitimised the “peace” operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Currently, the pretext used to justify yet another unauthorised war is the alleged “threats” posed by Iran’s nuclear programme – which for years has supposedly been targeting the so-called “non-State” of Israel – and the need to defend freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Two facts refute the attempts to manipulate the masses: the first is that, unlike Iran, Israel has never acceded to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and is therefore entitled to produce nuclear weapons without having to confirm or deny their possession.

The second is that Tehran has sought to set limits on the West by reclaiming its own resources, just as Iraq did in the past through nationalisation.

And so, the Western empire reveals itself for what it is: a wretched colossus of emptiness (and paedophiles), founded on the misery of those who presume to shape the world according to their own desires. The West is not a civilisation of values, but a theatre of violence masked by the law. And this is the factor that has sealed our defeat.

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