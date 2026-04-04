GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
2d

Very thoughtful analysis, and lenses thought which to apprise the current situation. I do wonder, however, how we might incorporate the possibility of our living under a pathocracy into this analysis. As the overview presented here seems to be based on either a society that is without psychopaths, or it is the view, itself, that has excluded this important possibility.

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1 reply by Ismaele
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Nick
2d

This is really good….thanks…

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