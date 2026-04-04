Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Milgram, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 19th February 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The double standards of the European ruling class and the “Epstein coalition” are more evident than ever, but since collective perception is constantly distorted and shaped by the mainstream media, the average Western citizen still lives in a deep slumber from which many do not even realise they need to wake up.

The Western hacks and fence-sitters never disappoint; they are giving it their all. The most “best-selling” local and international newspapers have timidly reported on the atrocious massacre of the 165 girls murdered by the “coalition of good”, rendering the news irrelevant and relegating it to the footer, or absorbing it into a broader discursive context. Not to mention the cartoonish image of Khamenei that has been presented to us for years in a controlled and subliminal manner, portrayed as having been assassinated and turned into a martyr by the bombs of “USrael”.

The much-vaunted rhetoric of “there is an aggressor and a victim” is used when it suits best; it is not applied to the Anglo-Zionist coalition or to the West as a whole.

Iran, although it has been cowardly attacked, is deemed the aggressor by Western elites, in a purely Orwellian distortion; as proof of this, we have the statements by [British Prime Minister] Keir Starmer, who urged Iran to “refrain from indiscriminate military attacks” and to “cease its attacks”, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ordered Tehran to cease its unjustified attacks against the Gulf states, as if she were unaware — probably “she wasn’t warned” by our “liberators” — that the petro-monarchies are teeming with US bases armed to the teeth, which house fighter jets, drones and air defence systems with radar capable of tracking targets at distances of up to 3,000 km. The list would not be complete without Von der Pfizer, who has effectively endorsed the Israeli-US aggression by firmly upholding the Iranian people’s right to determine their own future.

In this article, I shall analyse three theories from political and group psychology that reveal the deep-rooted causes of what many perceive as a systematic, and often vexing, Western double standard.

Martha L. Cottam’s Image Theory

Image Theory proposes that policymakers and public opinion do not react to the objective reality of the international system, but to simplified mental representations called “images”. These images — such as the Enemy, the Ally, the Barbarian or the Rogue State — arise from a need for cognitive economy: a genuine biological and functional necessity for human beings to simplify a reality that would otherwise be too complex to process. Since the West systematically classifies many countries as “barbarians” or “rogue states”, millions of citizens — including the ruling elites themselves — fail to perceive them as victims of aggression, even in the face of a blatant invasion.

Their legitimacy has already been pre-emptively nullified by cognitive biases. By categorising countries and leaders, one ceases to see objective reality and begins to see the mental framework one holds. Extreme categorisation deactivates the areas of the brain associated with empathy, stripping the other of their humanity and transforming them into a concept, and one cannot weep for the suffering of a concept; this makes it possible to take violent decisions, such as the cowardly American missile attack on the primary school in Minab.

In Cottam’s political psychology, an image is not a photograph of reality, but a summary judgement based on three fundamental dimensions: ‘Capability’, ‘Culture’ and ‘Threat’. Yet it is precisely ‘Culture’ and ‘Legitimacy’ that determine whether we will treat the other with respect (as an equal) or with contempt (as an inferior). For Cottam, ‘Culture’ is not about how beautiful a country’s art is, but how rational, sophisticated and similar to us we perceive it to be. If you are “cultured” and “rational”, you are an ‘Enemy’. If you are perceived as “uncivilised” or “primitive”, you are a ‘Barbarian/Rogue’.

This filter determines whether the other has a right to an explanation for our actions or whether they must simply obey. The concept of legitimacy is the most political aspect; it concerns the right to hold power.

For example, the West may hate China, but it recognises that it is a “Great Power” with a history and an organisation that justifies its strength. Its power is seen as a fait accompli of history. Even the USSR was seen as a “legitimate” power in the sense of an alternative system (communism) born of history; today’s Russia, on the other hand, is often described by the West as an “illegitimate” entity: a mafia-like system or a “petrol station with nukes”. When you deny a country’s legitimacy, you cease to view its security concerns as “real” and see them as “criminal excuses”.

This was precisely the collective cognitive error of the West: once the image of the ‘Rogue’ or the ‘Barbarian’ had been activated, the European elites and their overseas masters dismissed every warning signal coming from Moscow over the years, leading straight to a head-on collision.

Consequently, ‘Rogue States’ are viewed as a threat; their perceived legitimacy is very low; they are culturally or morally ‘inferior’ and do not deserve respect, driven by pure fanaticism, such as Iran or Putin’s Russia, not to mention North Korea. Essentially, the West perceives the other as ‘primitive’ or ‘barbaric’ . In this case, even if the country possesses weapons or resources, it is believed to have no moral right to manage them because it does not follow the (Western) “rules of civilisation”.

The “evil” State, therefore, is not considered an equal partner. Its power is seen as the result of oppression or dictatorship; consequently, its demands for security or sovereignty are invalidated from the outset because they come from a ‘morally disqualified’ entity. This justifies the West’s sense of moral superiority.

The ‘Enemy’, in contrast to the ‘Rogue State’, is instead seen as an equal; a threat on a par with us in terms of military strength, technology and culture, but with diametrically opposed objectives. For example, during the Cold War, the US regarded the Soviet Union as the ‘Enemy’ and not a ‘Rogue State’: a capable superpower with a complex culture and a nuclear force legitimised by its status as a great power. With the enemy, one negotiates, signs treaties and seeks containment.

There is a recognition of its sovereignty. It is a rational, organised and dangerous actor. We respect it as an adversary because we consider it “on our level”. Today, however, Russia represents a cognitive paradox for the West: it is too powerful to be dismissed as a mere ‘rogue state’, yet it has been stripped of the ‘legitimacy’ required to be treated as an ‘Enemy’ with whom to negotiate.

This limbo between the two images is what makes the current conflict so dangerous: there is no longer the respect due to an equal, yet there is not yet the strength to subdue someone perceived as a barbarian, as is happening in Iran. The shift from ‘Rogue’ – ‘Barbarian’ to ‘Enemy’ would require an enormous psychological effort: admitting that the other is our equal.

For example, maintaining the label of ‘Rogue State’ allows European leaders to avoid having to negotiate with Russia. If I were to call it an ‘Enemy’, I would have to sit down at the table and acknowledge its reasons. On the other hand, China is the textbook case of the ‘Enemy’. Unlike the ‘Rogue’, considered mad or inferior, the Chinese ‘Enemy’ inspires a “respectful” fear. With China, the brain of Western decision-makers does not dismiss the idea that they are intelligent; instead, they dismiss the idea that they might be “well-intentioned”, interpreting every economic move they make as a geopolitical weapon. I would like to point out that military power is a necessary but not sufficient condition for legitimacy. Legitimacy is a psychological act: as long as the West denies the other’s “licence to be rational”, it will always view them as a dangerous criminal and never as a partner with whom to share the world.

A fundamental point is that once an image is established, the brain discards any data, signal or event that contradicts the stereotype we have constructed about that country or leader. In psychology, this phenomenon is called confirmation bias. If the image is ‘Rogue/Barbarian’, the brain discards anything that suggests rationality, dignity or legitimate security concerns. For example, the ‘Rogue State’ – that is, the irrational underdog – protests because our military bases are too close to its borders and fears for its survival. The brain dismisses the idea that its fears are well-founded. It interprets the protest as the ‘aggressive rhetoric’ of a fanatical dictator who merely seeks to provoke. The result is that we do not see a country defending itself; we see only a bully shouting.

This is precisely what is happening psychologically to fanatical European and NATO leaders. If, on the other hand, the image is that of the ‘Enemy’ and therefore the evil counterpart, the brain dismisses anything suggesting humanity, vulnerability or a genuine desire for peace. If, for example, Russia (although it is in a state of transition from Rogue to Enemy and is very unlikely to become an Ally) were to cut military spending because it is facing an internal economic crisis and the people are suffering, the minds of European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz would dismiss the notion of human suffering. They would interpret the cut as a “diversionary tactic” or a “trick” to make us lower our guard. They would not see its fear, but only its strategy.

The cognitive filter acts like a ruthless sieve: it retains only data confirming the other’s wickedness or inferiority, whilst letting any evidence of vulnerability or legitimate quest for security slip through the cracks. This turns the conflict into a closed system, where objective reality vanishes to make way for a collective hallucination consistent with our prejudices.

The paradox of Image Theory is that hatred towards the ‘Enemy’ is ‘safer’ than contempt for the ‘Rogue’. The ‘Enemy’, being recognised as a rational equal, is admitted to the negotiating table as a form of self-protection. Conversely, the dehumanisation of the ‘Rogue’ and the ‘Barbarian’ closes every diplomatic door: if the other is irrational and devoid of culture, dialogue is seen as a weakness and war becomes the only possible language.

This explains why the West fails to see Iran as a ‘legitimate victim of aggression’: the cognitive filter prevents it from re-categorising Iran, condemning it forever to the role of villain. Once an actor is branded as inherently irrational, every action they take — even the most desperate — is not interpreted as a reaction to an injustice, but confirms the prejudice; it is rationalised and ultimately dismissed from the West’s empathetic reckoning.

If Russia complains of NATO encirclement, the West says: “It is the irrational paranoia of a dictator”; and if Iran reacts to attacks by the Anglo-Zionist coalition, the West says: “It is the irrational madness of a fanatical regime that forces women to wear the veil”. It is the triumph of cognitive economics over human reality: we prefer to see a pattern of “struggle between civilisation and barbarism” rather than face the complexity of a toxic and asymmetrical relationship that we are helping to perpetuate.

The mass media are not mere chroniclers of Image Theory; they are its sentinels: their task is to discard the ‘signs of rationality’ from the other side before they can even reach the public consciousness, ensuring that the cognitive filter remains intact. In other words, the mass media “force” public opinion into these categories, eliminating nuances (just as Newspeak did) to reduce foreign policy to a matter of simple psychological labels.

Leon Festinger’s Theory of Cognitive Dissonance

Through the theory of cognitive dissonance, we can understand and explain certain psychological and social dynamics that we observe daily among the Western ruling class and the masses. This psychological mechanism now finds solid socio-cultural ground on which it can easily take hold, likely stemming from the colonial legacy, but it is activated and cemented above all by the mass media, which contribute to the “justification of the system” by presenting Western power structures as natural, just or inevitable, thus making it difficult for the public to view their own country as an “aggressor”.

The West protects its moral image despite being the aggressor, rationalising the internal conflict that arises when its own actions do not correspond to its ideal self-image. To eliminate this discomfort and protect its moral image, it automatically tends to alter one of the conflicting elements, usually by changing the perception of the other side, dehumanising or criminalising the adversary or the victim, to restore balance to the system; as in the case of Iran, which is labelled a “threat”, “terrorist” or “uncivilised”. In this way, aggression is no longer such, but becomes “pre-emptive defence”, just as happened on 28th February [2026].

The constant threats of pre-emptive strikes – threats which, as we well know, have subsequently materialised – together with the narrative that “we are responsible, they are not”, reveal an instrumental use of a double moral standard and a staggering cognitive dissonance.

The moral image that Zionists have of themselves is as follows: “we are the chosen ones, we are the responsible ones, we are the righteous ones”, but they also know that they possess nuclear weapons; yet possessing weapons of mass destruction contradicts this image they have of themselves, so what do they do to escape this gnawing inner psychological unease? They deny the evidence, downplay the significance of possessing thermonuclear warheads, or shift the blame onto Iran: “they are irresponsible, we are not”. Just another way of rationalising and escaping cognitive dissonance. To quote Elliot Aronson in The Social Animal: “The human being is not a rational animal, but an animal that rationalises”.

The shift from “Rogue” to “Enemy” is hindered not only by politics and the mass media, which are the operational arm of politics itself, but by our own minds through cognitive dissonance. If we have labelled a country as “irrational” or “inferior” for years, acknowledging its legitimacy today would create an unbearable conflict with our image as “exporters of democracy”. To resolve this discomfort, our brain (aided by the media) prefers to distort reality: every success of the other is seen as a fraud, and every threat from them as definitive proof of their madness. This mechanism becomes chilling when it must justify bloodshed.

Take the attack on the Iranian school on 28th February 2026 by the Anglo-Zionist coalition: faced with the massacre of innocent girls, Western “double standards” are not merely a cynical choice, but a psychological necessity to avoid losing one’s mind. If those girls had been struck by a “rogue state”, the media would speak of “barbaric nature” and “crimes against humanity” (internal attribution).

Since they were struck by our in-group (the West), the dissonance is resolved by downgrading the tragedy to a “tragic technical error” or “inevitable consequence of the fight against fundamentalism” (situational attribution). In this way, the distortion of reality allows us to witness a massacre without having to relinquish our moral superiority: the victims are stripped of their human identity and transformed into a “statistical cost” for our security, ensuring that the ‘Rogue’ filter remains intact despite the horror.

Henri Tajfel’s Social Identity Theory

This theory explains that a fundamental part of our self-image derives from belonging to one or more social groups. In daily life, we oscillate between different levels of perception: there are moments when we feel primarily as individuals (personal identity), focused on our unique characteristics, and moments when group membership becomes salient. The salience of identity acts like a switch: when an event or narrative triggers a sense of belonging, our perception shifts to the level of social identity, and we begin to think and act no longer as individuals, but as part of a “we”. Essentially, social identity derives from the value of the groups to which we belong (e.g. I belong to a civilised and democratic nation).

When the reference group is perceived as under threat — through concrete dangers or symbolic threats such as propaganda and stereotypes — this switch is triggered with maximum force. A process of centralisation (or extreme categorisation) is then activated: a collective psychological defence mechanism that erases nuances.

Within this process, our psyche tends to idealise the in-group (e.g. the West, the European Union, the USA, etc.), viewing it as a monolith of virtue, and to devalue the out-group, perceiving it as an existential threat. Idealisation transforms one’s own group into an entity that cannot err.

This guarantees members a “positive distinctiveness”: belonging to the group automatically makes us better people, regardless of the actions the group takes.

For example, Josep Borrell’s famous metaphor of Europe as a “garden” surrounded by the “jungle” [watch this short video, in case you do not remember it]. Here, the in-group is the realm of order, rationality and beauty, whilst everything outside is savage chaos. This image serves to cement the idea that Western identity is a biological and cultural pinnacle to be protected by any means necessary. Wars themselves are portrayed as missions to “export democracy”, “liberate women” or “defend human rights”.

This allows members of the group to perceive every military action not as an act of aggression, but as an act of generosity and sacrifice for the good of humanity.

In this state of polarisation, our perception of the out-group becomes deeply distorted, producing the phenomenon known as ‘out-group homogeneity’: whereby we believe that “they are all the same”, thereby stifling our ability to perceive the other as a human being and thus erasing individuality. For example, we no longer distinguish between a country’s government, its dissidents, civilians or artists; they all become a single, indistinct mass defined solely by the label or category of “enemy”, and a category is an abstract concept—one cannot feel empathy for an abstraction.

Just as the West behaves towards Russia and its people, or as the mainstream tends to use statistics for the out-group (Gaza) and personal stories for the in-group or its allies.

In Gaza, we speak of “numbers”, “masses”, “flows of refugees”. Dehumanisation occurs through abstraction: the dead become bureaucratic data. Whereas within the in-group, faces, names, favourite toys and shattered dreams are shown. This asymmetry prevents empathy: it is easy to ignore the destruction of a “homogeneous bloc”, but it is almost impossible to ignore the end of a single human life narrated in its uniqueness. Complexity is also erased: we ignore the political or social nuances within the other group.

It is precisely in this transition that dehumanisation occurs. To protect the West’s moral image as the sole model of civilisation (just, rational and victimised), the other must be stripped of its human complexity. Through this distorted cognitive filter, the populations and leaders of countries such as Iran, Russia or North Korea are reduced to cartoonish labels: entities that are inherently evil and irrational.

This leads to moral disengagement, the justification of preventive war (such as the pre-emptive strike launched by Israel against Iran on the night between Friday 12th and Saturday 13th June 2025 and on 28th February 2026) and the construction of the absolute enemy, namely the new Hitlers such as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, [Venezuelan President] Maduro, [the late Libyan leader Muammar] Gaddafi, [deposed Syrian President Bashar al] Assad, [the late Iraqi President] Saddam Hussein and [the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali] Khamenei, who embody the very essence of the out-group: an irrational and evil entity with whom dialogue is impossible, making attack the only rational response.

Therefore, the reason why we do not “see” or tend to justify the terrible actions of our own group lies in the indissoluble link between the group’s image and our self-esteem. Members of their own group tend to morally justify their group’s behaviour even if it is reprehensible and objectively wrong, while judging the out-group more harshly for the same behaviour; or, as often happens, of narratives based purely on the in-group’s imagination and unsupported by concrete facts.

This creates a moral double standard: “if we do it, it is defence, but if they do it, it is aggression”. Consider the Israeli officials who described the Iranian attack near Soroka Hospital on 12th June 2025 as a “terrorist attack”, even though, according to Iranian reports, it targeted a nearby military base and not the hospital itself. By contrast, Israel has bombed 36 hospitals in Gaza, denied medical assistance for months and carried out over 700 attacks against Palestinian healthcare facilities. Children burned alive, patients operated on without anaesthesia and hospitals reduced to rubble.

The Ego and the Network: The Psychological Roots of Western Double Standards and the Path to Multipolarism

Although in-group favouritism is a universal human trait, scholars such as Richard Nisbett, Hazel Rose Markus and Shinobu Kitayama demonstrate how the nature of identity radically shapes its function and purpose. In the West, identity is of the independent type; here, the self is seen as autonomous and unique. In-group favouritism serves to confirm the validity of one’s ego and to boost individual self-esteem through the pursuit of positive distinctiveness from the out-group. Let us remember that favouritism towards the in-group serves to nurture individual self-esteem: to feel superior, I must believe that my nation is morally superior.

Conversely, Eastern cultures possess an interdependent identity, typical of cultures in East Asia (such as China), Africa and Latin America; Russia also exhibits strong traits of interdependence, though with nuances different from those of East Asia.

In these cultures, the Self is not an isolated entity but a web of relationships: the individual does not exist as an autonomous atom, but as a vital node whose identity is defined by the position they occupy within the social network. In these cultures, favouritism aims to preserve harmony, leaving room for self-criticism to improve the system. Therefore, the ultimate goal is not self-assertion, but the maintenance of collective harmony. If identity is linked to relationships and context, the “enemy” is not evil by nature, but an actor reacting to a toxic environment or unsustainable pressures.

Events such as the Russian response to NATO encirclement or the Iranian reaction to the Israeli-US aggression of 28th February 2026 are not interpreted as “isolated madness”, but as the outcome of a long-standing deterioration in relations. Therefore, since everything is interconnected, a problem with an “other” is seen as a breakdown in the relationship, not necessarily as the fault of the individual. This opens the door to understanding the context and to self-criticism.

This difference explains why China and Russia are pushing for a multipolar world. It is not merely a power strategy, but a systemic factor: the West (Monopolarism) reasons like an individual who must “emerge” and be the largest node. Ignoring the context, it sees only the “wickedness” of the other, rendering the conflict moral and eternal. The East (Multipolarism), on the other hand, sees the world as an ecosystem of interconnected nodes. The goal is not absolute supremacy, but the balance of the network. If my identity does not depend on feeling “the best”, the psychological need to denigrate the other in order to confirm my own worth vanishes.

In short, multipolarism is the geopolitical translation of relational thinking: the search for harmony among equals that the Western ego, trapped in its own cognitive dissonance, in the rigid frameworks of Image Theory and in a visceral social identification with its own group, struggles even to conceive.

Conclusion: Radical Awareness is Needed

Ultimately, until the psychological mechanisms described — from Cognitive Dissonance, which drives us to deny others’ suffering so as not to feel guilty, to Image Theory, which crystallises the adversary into an image of absolute evil, right up to Social Identity Theory — are not openly discussed in the mainstream and in schools, peace will remain an illusion.

Although these processes are intrinsic to human nature and present in every culture, they find particularly fertile ground in the West. Our culture of the ‘independent self’, focused on individual superiority and the need for constant self-affirmation, exacerbates the need for an external enemy to confirm our image as ‘civilisers’. Whilst other cultures may find in interdependence and systemic harmony a drive towards self-criticism, Western identity tends to barricade itself behind a positive distinctiveness that admits of no cracks.

Until States and elites become aware of these dynamics, and until we cease to mistake our psychological projections for geopolitical realities, war and the oppression of man by man will remain irrefutable and cyclical events.

A radical awareness is needed: only by unmasking the tricks with which our mind constructs the monster will we finally be able to glimpse the human being on the other side of the border.

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