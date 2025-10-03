Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Ennio Bordato, president of the non-profit organisation Aiutateci a salvare i bambini (Help us save the children), originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 26th August 2025.

(Bold emphasis original, emphasis in italics and footnotes mine).

The United Nations defines genocide as “a denial of the right to exist of entire human groups” [source]. In other words, a coordinated plan of multiple actions aimed at destroying the essential foundations of the life of national groups.

In April 2014, with the start of the ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation) against its own citizens in the south-eastern regions (Donbass), the Ukrainian government began to implement its genocidal intentions against the Russian-speaking populations of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, guilty, after years of denied rights, of having voted in accordance with the UN Charter in a referendum on their self-determination.

The actions taken by Kiev, with the concrete support of NATO, the EU and successive Italian governments, have been manifold and all fall within the scope of genocidal actions. “Because we will have jobs and they won't, because we will have pensions and they won't, we will have subsidies for children, people and pensioners and they won't, our children will go to nurseries and schools, theirs will live in basements. Because they can't do anything”, said the then Ukrainian president [Petro] Poroshenko publicly, without any protest from the “democratic” countries [see video at the bottom]. And they did it. Kiev stopped paying salaries, pensions, benefits and social security, and began to intentionally destroy and damage individual and public property. It cut off the supply of electricity, gas and drinking water to the population of Donbass. It carried out terrorist acts – murders – against popular representatives, assassinations, violence, mistreatment of the civilian population, systematic targeted bombing of civilian targets, schools, hospitals, nurseries, orphanages and private homes. Journalists were murdered so that there would be no witnesses to the criminal acts committed.

We remember here, even though he was not strictly speaking a journalist, a great Italian witness to the events, Andrea Rocchelli.

Targeted bombings of ambulances, emergency vehicles (fire brigade, civil protection and others), killings of doctors, paramedics and rescue workers. What is the difference between these genocidal actions and those of Israel in Gaza? Rhetorical question, none!

There is only a difference in context.

In Donbass, from 2014 to 2022, the civilian population was saved by thousands of humanitarian convoys from the Russian Federation, which promptly intervened to save the population from hunger and thirst, providing everything necessary for the healthcare system and local services (water, electricity, gas, etc.). Pacifism has always been silent on Donbass, and it is still silent on Donbass.

Even today, the Ukrainian side continues to bomb civilian targets on a daily basis. But not only has it remained silent, it continues to do so. Many of those who have been tearing their clothes over Gaza in recent weeks have always joined the Goebbels-style propaganda chorus of NATO and the EU, made up of monstrous falsehoods spread thanks to the “authoritative sources” of the mainstream media.

First and foremost, the most false and defamatory of all: the “kidnapping” of 20,000 “Ukrainian” children by Russia. Parroting the NATO mantra without studying, listening, verifying, investigating or discussing, they have confused the aggressor Ukraine with the victim – the Russian world attacked, with the attacker. Repeating these falsehoods is absolutely the same as propagating the “truths” of Israel.

There is no difference. This “squint” of pacifism, primarily of the self-proclaimed Italian left, renders the words (just words, in fact) spent in aid of the Palestinian tragedy empty, unlistenable, hypocritical and cheap. The presence of Israel, well established in almost all Italian parties – the PD in particular – weighs heavily on Italy's concrete choices. Those who arm Israel have armed and continue to arm Ukraine.

Those who kill in Gaza have been killing in Donbass since 2014.

They are the same innocent civilian victims, the same children, the same women, elderly people and civilians. Those who cry in front of a camera for the former while standing with those who kill the latter or remain silent are complicit in the murder of both. Let us not try to escape this historic and very heavy responsibility.

Separating the two tragedies means helping the war. It means being complicit with a Europe and an Italy that is working for war with Russia and continuing the business of death as usual with Israel.

It means helping those who will soon ask our children and grandchildren to shoot Russians, until “the last European” is left.

For peace, of course.