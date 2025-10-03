GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
3h

Great Post.

Words won't stop Netanyahu or Zelensky. Putins Russia proved this. Only the Resistance can stop the Genocide in Gaza and break the blockade of food and medicine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Loam's avatar
Loam
2h

I'm fully on the side of Russia and China, but I think both countries should at least stop trading with Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture