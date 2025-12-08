GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cfall's avatar
cfall
5h

“Legitimization of hatred,” how well put.

While practiced in a spectacular and traditional manner (since 1959!) between India and Pakistan, it is also commonplace and insidiously promoted by the same colonizers throughout the world today. Will they ever be held accountable for their chaos-inducing artificial borders?

Thank you for translating and presenting this excellent, cultured, and emphatic travel report.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
4h

Thank you for taking us on this visit to Pakistan!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture