Flag-lowering ceremony at the Wagah-Attari border.

I travelled to Pakistan to visit the Indo-Buddhist archaeological sites of ancient Gandhara in the north-western province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After Islamabad and Peshawar, we travelled down to Lahore, then on to Multan, the city of Sufi saints. On a previous trip, I had been forced – due to COVID – to return home without being able to visit the sites of the Italian ISMEO missions (50 years of work on Gandhara Buddhism initiated by the great orientalist and explorer Giuseppe Tucci). This time, not only did I visit the Swat Valley, the city of Taxila and Buddhist monasteries, but I was also able to pay homage to the tomb of the poet, philosopher and spiritual father of Pakistan, Muhammad Iqbal (1877–1938), buried in Lahore in the Hazuri Bagh garden near the Badshahi Imperial Mosque.

Archaeology aside, visits to the bazaars in Pakistan are very “instructive”, where you encounter a mosaic of ethnic groups, easily identifiable by their customs and behaviour. In Peshawar – near the famous Khyber Pass on the border with Afghanistan and a passageway for all the invading armies throughout history – one can see the Indo-Pakistani Punjabi ethnic group, a majority of stern, bearded Pashtuns, many Tajiks and Kyrgyz; there are, in smaller numbers, mountain ethnic groups with blond hair and blue eyes, such as the Kalash of the Hindu Kush valleys and the Hunza of the Hunza, Nagar and Yasin valleys. The vendors are friendly, but almost all the men are reserved and, unless they have something to sell you, they stare at you with a sort of pride that marks their alienation from the Western world. More impertinent, the children mimic Western men behind their backs, especially those who look even vaguely Anglo-Saxon. Western women are viewed with a mixture of curiosity and interest, provided they do not act too casually.

Pakistani women are a diverse group: some wear veils, some do not, some wear hijabs or burqas, some dress in Indian saris, and others wear jeans and sportswear. Young women, even those who wear hijabs, always stay in groups, wearing make-up and acting spontaneously, laughing and chatting. Due to their upbringing and traditions, they would never speak to a foreign or local man. Many of them kindly asked me to take souvenir photos (which I hope will not end up on social media, but never mind!).

Another female presence is that of women wearing the full burqa. I was surprised to see burqas in many colours other than the typical blue of Afghan Taliban women. In fact, at the Peshawar bazaar, there is something for everyone: pink, yellow, light green, gold and silver burqas... The explanation is that there are many Taliban, belonging to different tribal clans, as well as the Deoband group and the Barelvi group (simplifying Afghans and Pakistanis), which are the two main Koranic schools (universities) of the first foundation dating back to the 19th century in the colonial era, which invented the burqa to protect women from the gaze of the British invaders and colonisers.

It is striking to see the submissive attitude of many women wearing burqas, sitting on the ground in groups and treated in a humiliating manner like beggars waiting for a piece of bread. I was told that they were Afghan refugees, now rejected by Pakistan, which is pursuing a policy of non-acceptance, unlike what happened in 2021 after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan: they are the poor victims of a policy that follows the new course of isolation of Afghanistan to appease its American ally. In fact, since 2021, the relationship between the Afghan Taliban and Pakistan has deteriorated from cooperation to open mistrust. The Taliban, once supported by Islamabad, now claim autonomy, while Pakistan accuses them of fuelling cross-border terrorism. The context is one of regional tensions intertwined with rivalries between the great powers of India and China.

On our previous trip to Sindh and Punjab, our group had been accompanied by armed guards, even in the bazaars, for security reasons. This time in Peshawar and throughout the Swat Valley, the same scenario was repeated. In fact, from the very first days, there were alarming signs: constant power cuts with lifts out of service and pitch darkness, sudden stops while you were in the shower… Anyone familiar with Pakistan’s energy situation, which is guaranteed by the intermodal lines belonging to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC (a branch of the Chinese BRI [Belt and Road Initiative] that runs from Kashgar to the port of Gwadar), immediately understands that there is trouble, namely anti-Chinese terrorist attacks carried out by the BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) group, border clashes due to heated nationalism and major threats to security in general caused by a vast galaxy of out-of-control Islamist militant groups, including Taliban dissidents from those now ruling Afghanistan, such as the Haqqani Network or Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

20 km from Lahore, you can book tickets to witness an unmissable event: a ceremony of blatant nationalism and, I would say, “legitimisation of hatred” between Nations, which takes place daily at sunset at the only border crossing with India, the Wagah-Attari border. This tradition began in 1959 between the two rival countries, India and Pakistan, after the “Partition” of 1947. The spectacular ceremony lasts about 45 minutes and begins with the arrival of crowds of Indians and Pakistanis on stands separated by a gate: screens show historical events, images of armed forces and military capabilities, and glorification of their respective founding fathers.

Amidst singing, shouting, slogans and patriotic music at high volume, the whole event is managed by a “director”. But the real show begins when the soldiers (giants over two metres tall with plumed headdresses) march towards the border gate with synchronised and deliberately exaggerated movements, i.e. legs pushed up to face height, proud looks and clenched fists. The tension reaches its peak when the flags are lowered simultaneously to ensure that neither is higher than the other. Immediately afterwards, the gates open for a few seconds: the commanders shake hands stiffly and then slam the gates shut again. On the evening we were there, the gates were not opened and it seems that the giant soldiers uttered more insults than usual, gnashing their teeth: a bad sign that made us imagine there were problems.

This was indeed the case: the next morning we found ourselves confined to the hotel, while our Malik, an excellent Pakistani guide, was stuck at the police station with all our passports… News stolen during a few moments of connection confirmed an attack on a power station and border clashes: this time not with India, which remains the permanent enemy, but with Afghanistan. Thanks to various patron saints, after about six hours, police escorts arrived, along with the army with special forces armed to the teeth and equipped with devices to detect mines and explosives. The journey continued without any changes to the itinerary but with a little unease because the military in Pakistan is a group with which it is best not to argue. The flight back was normal.

When I got home, I discovered that the ceasefire reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan on 15th October [2025] was an attempt to achieve a precarious balance of power along an unstable and disputed border: the Durand Line, 2,640 km long, decided and imposed by the British in 1893 to reduce Afghanistan to the role of a “buffer state” when the Great Game of colonialism in Central Asia was coming to an end. The recently concluded ceasefire follows air strikes, ground clashes in the Spin Boldak and Chaman areas, and mutual accusations of aggression. Islamabad accuses the Taliban of harbouring militants and terrorists who attack Pakistani territory; Kabul accuses Islamabad of destabilising the region by protecting groups linked to IS-Khorasan and denounces bombings of residential areas and civilian casualties. Furthermore, the closure of commercial crossings with dozens and dozens of trucks blocked has had serious consequences for Afghanistan, already internationally isolated, which depends on Pakistan for its entire food and essential goods supply system. This economic dependence is already being used as a means of political pressure.

Yet it is clear that the truce, requested by the Afghan side and granted by Islamabad to avoid escalation, is not a lasting solution and highlights that the borderline is not just a geographical issue, but a complex political, historical and strategic problem. The crisis is not only military but also geo-economic, and it erupted at a time when the balance of power in South Asia is shifting.

On the same day, 15th October [2025], Afghanistan welcomed New Delhi’s unprecedented reception of Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, while India announced its intention to upgrade its diplomatic presence in Kabul to embassy level. These developments add a further strategic dimension to the crisis, as India – Pakistan’s historic rival – is creating new spheres of influence by strengthening its ties with Afghanistan. In fact, India’s interest in Afghanistan is seen by Islamabad as a threat to its western border, the “porous” Durand Line, which has never managed to stem the flow of terrorist groups, warlords and drug trafficking.

