GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
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Thanks for the translation of this excellent article, Ismaele.

A couple of things that come to mind are that AI in North America at least is a money losing venture, and people hate it because it's using huge amounts of water even in places where people don't have enough drinking water. I wonder if this could cause a huge collapse. Fingers crossed.

Something we can all do is use the Chinese DeepSeek, effectively boycotting western AI. That's what I do.

Naming the extent of the problem is the first step in addressing it.

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