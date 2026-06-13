Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Hakan Illatiksi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 7th May 2026.

(All emphasis original).

Introduction

This article begins with an observation: the West is no longer facing merely a crisis of government, but a historic crisis of governability. Its democratic institutions, designed to manage conflicts within a framework of growth, consensus and the future, now face a reality that exceeds their usual capacity for coordination: ecological limits, energy depletion, social fragmentation, protracted wars, information overload and bureaucracies that no longer organise communal life but tend to paralyse it.

Building on this diagnosis, the following analysis aims to highlight a decisive shift. The dominant response to such complexity has not been a profound political reform, nor a civilisational-scale deliberation on the limits of growth, nor an explicit definition of the criteria, responsibilities and limits that should govern technical infrastructures when they intervene in collective decision-making. The response that is emerging is another: to transfer the world’s complexity to algorithmic systems capable of classifying, prioritising, monitoring, predicting and deciding at a speed that human institutions can no longer match.

Palantir Technologies is part of this shift. Its importance lies not merely in the fact that it supplies software to governments, armies, immigration agencies, healthcare systems and corporations. Its significance lies in enabling us to observe, in concentrated form, a deeper transformation: the conversion of the Western crisis into a computational command infrastructure.

To understand this transformation, this article avoids reducing the phenomenon to the label of “right-wing accelerationism”. Although some authors, funders and circles linked to this constellation come from neo-reactionary circles, the Dark Enlightenment or technocratic critiques of liberal democracy, this affiliation does not exhaust the issue. In the chaotic phase of the Spodocene, the traditional categories of right and left lose some of their explanatory power. They do not disappear, but they cease to be the main axis of intelligibility.

The analysis therefore takes its cue from another question: not whether a technology, a doctrine or a company belongs to the right or the left, but what function they perform within the management of ruin. From this perspective, Palantir expresses a deeper rationality: systemic accelerationism, understood as the tendency to intensify the contradictions of the system itself in order to render them operational through algorithmic platforms. Its aim is not to convince society nor to deliberately resolve its conflicts, but to manage them as data, risks, objectives and decisions.

The approach will be as follows: first, we shall examine the structural fractures that the West is no longer able to mend; then we shall analyse the transition from managed crisis to systemic chaos; next, we shall address the transfer of complexity to algorithms; finally, Palantir will be interpreted as a command mechanism, as a Spodocene enterprise and as a symptom of a nascent technological post-democracy.

The thesis guiding this development is clear: Palantir does not come to avert Western ruin, but to make it legible, profitable and governable. Its historical function is not to resolve systemic chaos, but to transform it into an operational field. In the Spodocene, ruin does not appear as an interruption of the system, but as its new field of administration.

1. Four fractures the West can no longer mend

Western exhaustion cannot be reduced to an economic crisis, an electoral cycle or a relative loss of geopolitical hegemony. It is a systemic crisis in which four fractures converge.

The first is the clash between unlimited growth and biophysical limits. The modern Western model was built on expansion: territorial, energy, commercial, financial, demographic, military and symbolic. For centuries, crises were resolved by shifting them outwards: to colonies, peripheries, oceans, the atmosphere, subordinate bodies, expendable territories. But that “outside” has gradually closed in. Climate change, biodiversity loss, pressure on water resources, soil degradation and competition for critical minerals show that the planet no longer functions as a passive backdrop available for infinite accumulation.

The second fracture is entropic: every production process generates waste, and waste requires energy to be processed. Recycling, carbon capture, water treatment, reverse logistics and waste management are not magic solutions, but costly cycles that require more infrastructure and more energy. In a spodocenic framework [author’s first article translated here], civilisation does not merely produce goods: it produces ruins. And the more sophisticated production becomes, the more complex the management of its remains becomes.

The third fracture is symbolic. The West no longer produces a shared narrative strong enough to sustain obedience, belonging and a shared vision. The overabundance of information has not generated greater collective understanding, but saturation, mistrust and permanent conflict. Social networks, constant media coverage, targeted propaganda, algorithmic outrage and post-truth are not external incidents to the system: they are symbolic residues of an attention economy that transforms consciousness into a market.

The fourth fracture is organisational. Institutional complexity has outstripped the human capacity for coordination. States, hospitals, universities, international bodies, businesses and judicial systems produce ever-increasing layers of reports, checks, audits, meetings, protocols and procedures. Bureaucracy ceases to be a tool for rationalisation and becomes a form of administrative entropy. David Graeber has called many of these empty functions “bullshit jobs” [sic], but the problem runs even deeper: it is not merely a matter of useless jobs, but of systems that need to produce uselessness in order to simulate control.

These four fractures feed into one another. The ecological crisis demands political coordination; political coordination is blocked by symbolic fragmentation; symbolic fragmentation increases bureaucracy; bureaucracy consumes social and material energy; available energy is concentrated on sustaining control apparatuses. Thus the system remains trapped in a paradox: it needs to reform itself, but the cost of coordinating reform exceeds its remaining political capacity.

2. Systemic chaos: the degraded order of permanent crisis

The current phase cannot be described as mere disorder. Systemic chaos is not the absence of order, but a degraded form of order. It is the moment when the crisis ceases to be an interruption and becomes the environment.

In the 20th century, the Western promise was still structured by the idea of progress: more production, more rights, more consumption, more integration, more technology, more social mobility.

Today that narrative has been turned on its head. The system no longer promises future stability, but permanent adaptation to present instability. It no longer offers emancipation, but managed survival. It no longer summons a citizenry with a project, but users, debtors, patients, suspects, consumers and populations at risk.

At this point, the democratic form enters a crisis of temporality. Its rhythms are too slow for the financial market, too deliberative for automated warfare, too visible for security agencies, too conflictual for the tech elite and too vulnerable to manage societies fractured by mistrust.

The consequence is a decisive shift: power ceases to ask how to rebuild consensus and begins to ask how to operate without consensus. This is where the algorithmic temptation arises.

Systemic chaos does not destroy order: it forces it to reorganise itself as a permanent administration of the crisis.

3. Algorithmic management: when complexity becomes calculation

The technocratic promise is seductive because it appears to resolve institutional fatigue. If human beings can no longer agree, if deliberation slows down, if bureaucracy becomes paralysed, if politics polarises, then the algorithm appears as a substitute for human coordination.

The algorithm does not sleep, does not protest, does not vote, does not ask for a salary, has no trade union, does not deliberate morally and does not need consent. It can integrate databases, weigh variables, generate risk maps, identify patterns, set priorities, suggest paths, anticipate behaviour and produce an operational decision in an instant.

But this promise contains a trap. Algorithms do not eliminate bureaucracy: they shift it into code. They do not eliminate power: they privatise it. They do not eliminate error: they render it opaque. They do not eliminate politics: they hide it behind interfaces, contracts, trade secrets and seemingly neutral technical criteria.

Algorithmic management of ruin does not de-bureaucratise the world; it re-bureaucratises it in a form that is harder to challenge. Before, there were files, counters and officials. Now there are platforms, models, suppliers, trust metrics, interoperability, scoring systems, algorithmic audits and maintenance contracts. The old bureaucracy could at least be held to public account; the new one hides behind technical architectures that the citizen cannot read.

Furthermore, algorithmic technocracy does not reduce energy demand. It increases it. Artificial intelligence, data centres, real-time surveillance systems, military platforms and predictive models require constant electricity, cooling, servers, chips, metals, cables, networks and highly complex supply chains. This introduces a fundamental contradiction: the technology that promises to manage scarcity becomes itself a primary consumer of energy, water and infrastructure.

Algorithmic management is not outside material ruin. It is part of it.

The algorithm does not overcome complexity: it translates it into computation, energy dependence and institutional opacity.

4. Palantir as a command device

Palantir occupies a unique place in this transformation because its product is not simply software. Its product is a way of seeing.

Where the State sees fragmentation, Palantir offers data integration. Where agencies see threat, it offers predictive maps. Where the military sees the fog of war, it offers operational intelligence. Where healthcare systems see administrative collapse, it offers coordination platforms. Where police forces see urban disorder, it offers patterns. Where politics sees ungovernability, it offers command.

This is why Palantir cannot be analysed as a neutral supplier. Its technology implies a political ontology: the world appears as a field of threats; society as a space of surveillance; the population as a set of variables; the State as a decision-making machine; democracy as a hindrance; and technology as a civilising weapon.

The military context is central. Artificial intelligence systems applied to defence promise to reduce uncertainty, shorten target identification times and accelerate the decision-making chain. But this acceleration is not neutral. In war, deciding more quickly does not necessarily mean deciding better. Speed can reduce deliberation, shift responsibility and transform death into an almost automatic consequence of data integration.

On the migration front, Palantir appears as critical infrastructure for the classification of populations. Here the issue is not merely technical. A system capable of integrating data, tracking locations, prioritising probabilities and facilitating deportations does not merely “make public policy more efficient”. It alters the very nature of migratory power: it transforms the migrant into a computational object, a profile, a risk, a living file.

On the healthcare front, algorithmic data integration promises to optimise resources, coordinate hospitals and improve decision-making. But in contexts of scarcity, prioritisation systems can become devices for social triage: mechanisms which, under the guise of allocating scarce resources, classify lives according to their cost, their utility, their risk or their probability of recovery. The question ceases to be merely medical and becomes logistical: who receives care, who waits, who consumes too many resources, who is statistically recoverable, who is left out.

These three fronts – war, migration and health – reveal the same pattern: Palantir operates where human life must be classified under pressure. Who is a target. Who is deportable. Who receives care. Who is left out. Who poses a risk. Who deserves resources. Who can be sacrificed in the name of efficiency.

Palantir offers not just tools: it offers a form of command over classified populations.

5. Ruin as a market: value extraction in the Spodocene

Palantir’s historical function is not to resolve the causes of collapse, but to make them operational for the sake of power. It does not prevent war: it accelerates the military decision-making chain. It does not resolve the migration crisis: it optimises identification and expulsion. It does not rebuild healthcare systems: it integrates data to manage scarcity. It does not restore public trust: it replaces deliberation with infrastructure.

In this sense, Palantir converts ruin into a market:

social fragmentation becomes a surveillance market;

the State crisis becomes a data integration market;

war becomes an artificial intelligence market;

migration becomes a population tracking market;

weakened public health becomes a platform market;

insecurity becomes a prediction market;

scarcity becomes a market for prioritisation.

This is the core of spodocenic politics: one does not govern to avoid ruin, but to extract value from it. The system does not fail when it produces waste; it incorporates it as new raw material. Physical waste fuels environmental management industries. Symbolic waste fuels attention platforms. Social waste fuels security systems.

Human waste fuels policies of exclusion, deportation, incarceration, abandonment or triage.

Palantir sits precisely in this zone: not in classical production, but in the administration of waste. It is a Spodocene enterprise because it does not sell the future; it sells the capacity to command amidst decay.

Ruins cease to be the market’s limit and become one of its sources of expansion.

6. Energy: the blind spot of algorithmic sovereignty

Every doctrine of algorithmic command presupposes abundant energy. Without a stable electricity supply, there can be no data centres, sensors, real-time processing, predictive models, pattern recognition or operational interoperability. The fantasy of algorithmic sovereignty rests on an intensive material infrastructure: servers, chips, cooling systems, power grids, water, minerals, undersea cables, satellites and global supply chains.

This renders the technocratic promise contradictory. Artificial intelligence is invoked to manage a world of scarcity, yet artificial intelligence requires an ever-increasing energy priority to function. The dispute over energy is no longer a secondary issue of infrastructure: it becomes a central political problem.

The decisive question is: in a society of scarcity, who receives energy first? The hospital or the data centre? The school or the surveillance platform? The public network or the military system? Social life or the infrastructure of control?

The algorithmic management of ruin tends to answer silently: first, the system that enables scarcity to be governed; then, the population that must survive within it. This reversal is crucial. Technology ceases to serve everyday life, and everyday life begins to be reorganised to support technology.

Algorithmic sovereignty promises autonomy, but produces material dependence.

7. Social triage and algorithmic necropolitics

Speaking of the “elimination of populations” demands precision. This is not necessarily an explicit plan of extermination nor a declared intention by a specific enterprise. The point is more structural, and for this reason more disturbing: when algorithmic systems are incorporated into contexts of war, migration, health, policing and scarcity, they can transform exclusion into a technical outcome, not a visible political decision.

Classical necropolitics decided who could live and who must die through direct sovereignty, war, abandonment or State violence. Algorithmic necropolitics operates differently: it classifies risks, assigns probabilities, calculates costs, establishes priorities, estimates efficiencies and produces exclusions under the guise of optimisation.

A collapsed healthcare system may use prioritisation models which, according to efficiency criteria, leave certain patients at the back of the queue. A migration system may transform certain bodies into targets for tracking and expulsion. A military system may accelerate the identification of targets to the point of reducing the time for moral deliberation. A predictive policing system may reinforce surveillance circuits over already vulnerable populations.

The problem is not merely algorithmic error. The problem is the normalisation of a world in which the political question – which lives are we obliged to protect? – is replaced by a logistical one: which distribution of resources maximises the system’s efficiency?

At that point, elimination need not be declared. It may appear as delay, rejection, deportation, lack of assistance, risk classification, collateral damage, low score, preventive suspicion or lack of priority. Power no longer says “this life does not count”; the system simply does not select it.

Social triage is the administrative form that inequality takes when scarcity becomes the norm.

8. From ideology to apparatus: systemic accelerationism

The most important aspect of the Palantir phenomenon is not to situate it within a “technological right”, although its genealogical links to neo-reactionary authors, defenders of corporate power or radical critics of liberal democracy are significant. This reading proves insufficient because the chaotic phase does not organise power primarily through party doctrines, but through command functions.

Systemic accelerationism is not a traditional ideology. It is an operational rationality. It starts from an implicit premise: the contradictions of the system will no longer be resolved through deliberation. There will not be sufficient consensus to degrow, redistribute energy, limit financial power, deactivate the attention economy, reorganise production or dismantle parasitic bureaucracies. So, rather than resolving the contradictions, they are accelerated and made manageable.

Unlike classical accelerationism, which could conceive of acceleration as a path towards another historical form, systemic accelerationism has no need for an explicit utopia. Its horizon is not emancipation, but operability. It does not ask where civilisation is heading, but how to maintain command capabilities whilst civilisation decays.

For this reason, the categories of right and left prove partially inadequate. The same apparatus can be justified through different discourses: national security, administrative efficiency, public health, energy transition, the fight against crime, migration management, technological innovation or state modernisation. What these discourses have in common lies not in rhetoric, but in function: converting political conflicts into technical problems and concrete populations into manageable variables.

Systemic accelerationism does not necessarily say: “let’s destroy democracy”. It says something more effective: “democracy is too slow to process this complexity”. It does not immediately eliminate institutions; it surrounds them, empties them of their substance and subordinates them to infrastructures operating at a different speed. Parliaments continue to exist, judges continue to pass sentences, ministries continue to administer, but operational intelligence shifts towards private platforms.

Here, Palantir appears as a mature form of a technological post-democracy. Not because it formally replaces the State, but because it offers the State the possibility of operating without fully deliberating. Its power does not lie in governing directly, but in designing the technical conditions within which other governments make decisions.

Systemic accelerationism does not need to abolish politics: it suffices for it to make politics slower than its own infrastructure.

9. Genealogy: Land, Yarvin, Thiel and the suspicion of democracy

Although the category of “right-wing accelerationism” appears schematic as a central axis, its genealogy must not be dismissed. It serves to understand the intellectual atmosphere in which part of this political sensibility was formed.

Nick Land has radicalised the idea that capitalism and technology must not be held back, but driven to their ultimate consequences. In its most extreme form, humanity appears as an obstacle to machine intelligence, and democracy as a form of anthropological slowness. What matters is not classifying Land as “right-wing” in the conventional sense, but recognising that his thought helps us to imagine a modernity unhindered by humanism, an acceleration without a popular subject, and technology freed from democratic obligations.

Curtis Yarvin, under the pseudonym Mencius Moldbug, has developed a radical critique of liberal democracy, progressive bureaucracy, the media, academia and modern forms of public legitimacy. His neo-reactionary proposal envisions forms of concentrated, corporatist and post-democratic power. But, once again, what matters is not pigeonholing him on the right, but grasping the structure of his diagnosis: democracy appears as faulty software; the state, as a poorly managed enterprise; society, as a system requiring unified command.

Peter Thiel acts as a hinge between theory, capital and power. His importance lies not merely in having funded specific projects or political figures, but in having embodied a historical sensibility: the suspicion that democracy, free markets, advanced technology and Western sovereignty can no longer coexist within the institutional forms inherited from classical liberalism.

The connection between these names and Palantir should not be read as a linear conspiracy. It would be simplistic to claim that a complex enterprise acts merely as a direct translation of a philosophical doctrine. The relationship is structural: Palantir belongs to a constellation in which liberal democracy appears too slow, social conflict as noise, deliberation as inefficiency and technology as a superior form of command.

This constellation may have voices from the right, the technocratic centre or even administrative progressivism. In the chaotic phase, they all converge on a single point: the replacement of politics with the algorithmic management of populations, risks and resources.

10. Technological post-democracy: sovereignty outsourced to platforms

The idea of a “technological republic” reflects a profound shift. On the surface, it seems to invoke public responsibility, national service, strategic innovation and the defence of the West. But beneath this rhetoric lies a more unsettling question: who should govern when democratic institutions can no longer process the complexity of the world?

The technocratic answer is clear: those who possess the computational infrastructure must govern. Not necessarily through formal appointments, but through platforms, contracts, data systems, interfaces, artificial intelligence, decision-making architecture and operational dependence.

Thus emerges a post-democracy of platforms. Citizens retain formal rights, but lose the effective ability to influence the systems that make decisions. Institutions continue to function, but increasingly depend on private providers to observe, classify, anticipate and act. Sovereignty does not disappear: it is outsourced.

At this point, the problem is no longer merely economic or technological. It is constitutional. If a private company designs the infrastructure through which the State defines threats, objectives, health priorities, migration risks and policing strategies, then that company materially participates in sovereign functions. Even if it does not govern in a legal sense, it influences the way the government perceives and acts.

The technological republic does not need to abolish democracy. It merely needs to transform it into a discursive layer mounted upon systems operating beneath it, more rapidly and with less public exposure.

Technological post-democracy does not eliminate institutions: it preserves them as a surface whilst shifting decision-making towards opaque technical layers.

11. The next phase of systemic chaos

The next phase will not be total collapse, but something more difficult to combat: the stabilisation of ruin. Formally democratic States will continue to exist, but will delegate sovereign functions to private platforms. Parliaments will continue to debate, but critical decisions will be made within data systems. Citizens will continue to vote, but the real infrastructure of command will be in the hands of companies that integrate defence, health, migration, policing, finance and logistics.

Systemic chaos will not necessarily destroy the State. It will make it selective. There will be a strong State to surveil, deport, indebt, militarise and protect strategic assets. There will be a weak State to educate, care for, redistribute, house, heal or ensure community. This asymmetry is central: ruin does not imply an absence of power, but a concentration of power in functions of control.

The spodocenic projection allows us to name this shift: we are moving from a politics of promise to a politics of exclusion; from an economy of production to an economy of extraction from crisis; from social citizenship to a managed population; from a conflictual democracy to an algorithmic administration of inequalities.

Palantir is an early sign of this phase. Not because it is the only company, nor because it controls everything, but because it illustrates the model: where the world breaks down, a platform emerges that promises to make it calculable.

The next phase of systemic chaos will not be governed by clear ideologies, but by hybrid mechanisms. It may invoke national security, efficiency, justice, the climate emergency, public health or innovation. But its structure will be the same: converting uncertainty into data, data into profiles, profiles into decisions, decisions into exclusions, and exclusions into a new operational stability.

The next phase will not be the end of order, but the technical stabilisation of a degraded order.

Conclusion: repoliticise technology or accept the command of ruin

Palantir is not merely a symptom of Western exhaustion. It is one of its privileged stewards. Its power lies in converting heterogeneous crises—war, migration, health, security, bureaucracy, energy, social fragmentation—into problems of data integration and operational decision-making.

But managing ruin does not mean avoiding it. Optimising collapse does not mean overcoming it. Making exclusion more efficient does not mean resolving injustice. Accelerating the chain of command does not mean producing truth. Classifying populations does not mean governing democratically.

This is why it is insufficient to speak only of right-wing accelerationism. What is at stake is broader and more serious: a systemic accelerationism characteristic of the chaotic phase, a rationality that no longer believes in politics’ ability to recompose the world and which, therefore, seeks to render it operational amidst its decomposition.

This accelerationism does not need to present itself as extremism. It can speak the language of efficiency, security, modernisation, public health or democratic defence. Its danger lies precisely here: in its ability to cross old ideological boundaries and present itself as a purely technical necessity.

Faced with this, the political task cannot consist of demanding kinder algorithms to manage the decomposition. The task is more radical: to repoliticise technology, to establish verifiable criteria, responsibilities and limits for technical infrastructure, to prevent private companies from defining sovereign functions of the state, and to rebuild an idea of community that does not treat human beings as logistical surplus.

For when a company designs a state’s infrastructure for war, migration, health and security and, at the same time, proclaims a civilisation-defining doctrine on the future of the West, the problem is no longer contractual. It is constitutional. And, even more so, civilisational.

In the Spodocene [author’s first article translated here], the decisive question is not whether algorithms can manage ruin better. The question is who decides which world deserves not to become ruin.

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