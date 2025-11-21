Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Nicola Casale, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 7th October 2025. It is an interesting read, although I do not agree in full with the author, especially regarding the alleged “resounding success” of Operation al-Aqsa Flood, which I consider a LIHOP (Let It Happen On Purpose) - more on this here. (Italics and footnotes original, bold emphasis mine).

The peace agreement signed with great fanfare in Sharm el Sheik does not resolve any of the stability issues in West Asia, but lays the groundwork for new devastating upheavals.

In order to examine possible developments, however, it is necessary to reconstruct how we got here.

Operation al-Aqsa Flood was a military operation dictated by the urgent need to break the total abandonment of the Palestinians to Israel, which had grown in previous decades and to which the imminent conclusion of the Abraham Accords was about to give definitive sanction. The political objectives of the operation were to demonstrate that Palestinian resistance is alive and strong, that Israel is not invincible, and that the oppressive prison of Gaza could be dismantled. The immediate objective was to take hostages to exchange for Palestinian hostages in Israeli prisons.

The success of the operation, as is well known, was resounding. Israel’s legendary deterrence, the myth of its overwhelming military power, and its supposed capacity for total control and surveillance, the result of its celebrated technological superiority, were shattered. Panic struck Israeli society at all levels, and similar panic spread throughout the Western governments on whose behalf Israel does the dirty work in the region.

Israel’s superiority in every respect, especially military, had to be restored immediately. This is decisive both for Israel vis-à-vis the Palestinians and for its sponsors in maintaining unchallenged dominance over Western Asia, a key geopolitical hub and cornucopia of energy resources and financial revenues indispensable to the economy, finance and imperialist states.

An impressive political and media campaign immediately swept across the world. It denied that 7th October [2023] was an act of resistance by a people subjected to occupation by a foreign power, but rather a pogrom with the sole anti-Semitic intent of exterminating Israelis as Jews. Those with some pacifist sensibilities were offered, in addition or as an alternative, the thesis that it was pure terrorism, impotent and indeed harmful to the Palestinian cause. The most extreme leftists were offered the thesis of Hamas’ reactionary Islamism or its bourgeois nature.

Needless to say, all the prey took the bait, and this gave Israel full legitimacy to respond in the most destructive way possible. Israel thus found itself with a window of juicy opportunity. Obviously, everyone was convinced, based on the unshakeable myths about its indisputable superiority, that the issue of Gaza and the resistance would soon be settled. Instead, Israel found itself facing a series of unexpected difficulties.

First of all, the Axis of Resistance came into play. Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and Yemen brought concrete armed support to the resistance in Gaza. New fronts were opened, Israel had to disperse its forces, and new panic and uncertainty spread within the country. Hezbollah and Iraqi militias then withdrew from the conflict after suffering some heavy blows, but certainly not a defeat that would put them out of action for good. In the meantime, however, the conflict had dragged on. To defeat the Axis, Israel raised the stakes against the head of the resistance snake, Iran, even with a 12-day conflict in which it suffered more material damage than it inflicted and was forced to request direct intervention from the US. This happened, but not to actually increase the damage to Iran, but rather to stage a charade that led to a ceasefire that satisfied all parties. Meanwhile, Iranian missiles on Israel inflamed the spirits of the Palestinians and reinforced their determination to resist.

In Gaza, it was immediately clear that eliminating the resistance would not be a quick walk in the park. So Israel implemented a military tactic of terrorising the entire population, with widespread devastation of every social and private structure, daily mass killings, and embargoes on medicine, food and water. The main objective was to induce the Palestinians to evacuate Gaza, followed by surrender and revolt against the armed resistance. Neither of these goals was achieved. This highlighted the resilience of the Palestinians as a people, refusing to abandon their land and surrender. It also highlighted the preparedness and resilience of the armed resistance. The two are closely intertwined. Those who praise armed resistance alone mostly fail to appreciate the importance of the resistance of the people. One feeds and supports the other. Only together have they been able to prolong Israel’s difficulties in achieving total victory. Indeed, so far, none of Israel’s military objectives have been achieved (the liberation of hostages by force, the eradication of resistance, the assumption of full control over the entire Strip, forced evacuation).

Parentheses. What has enabled the Palestinian people to resist Israel’s destructive power for a century is a deep-rooted attachment to life. Life is not understood here as mere physical survival but in its deepest aspect of relational and social life that can be freely expressed without any external oppression. To the point that, in order to fight for true life, even mere survival is put at stake, which, given the disproportionate military forces, becomes an act of perseverance in collective resistance for true life. For the West as a whole, this is disturbing because it calls into question the cornerstones of the current socio-political order, according to which any measure taken by the powers that be can be accepted as long as it ensures physical survival, accompanied by the preservation of an increasingly relative well-being, with social relations that are increasingly virtual and increasingly less free. It is no coincidence that, in the face of the disproportionately mediatised fear of losing one’s survival because of a virus, all measures that denied every freedom and even the renunciation of the most basic social and emotional relationships, such as assisting relatives who are about to die or celebrating mourning, have been accepted.

War of attrition

The Palestinian resistance does not aim to defeat Israel militarily, and even the Axis is aware that this is very problematic. Not because it is impossible in itself, but because Israel’s sponsors would certainly intervene directly in its defence, with the risk of plunging the region into a generalised and, potentially, even global conflict. Not to mention, moreover, that Israel possesses nuclear weapons and would have no qualms about using them if necessary. [On this matter, i.e. the so-called “Samson Option”, see this short article that I translated in August (2025)]

This inevitably leads to a long-term strategy in which resistance plays a decisive role. That is, which of the two sides is able to resist one minute longer (not only militarily), and which is the first to succumb to attrition.

Palestinian resistance, both popular and armed, prevented Israel from achieving total victory within the window of opportunity opened by the media campaign on 7th October [2023], and international support for Israel has been reversed. A huge global wave of popular condemnation of the genocide has grown far beyond Arab-Islamic borders. The condemnation was not only for the excesses of the alleged right to self-defence, nor only for the fascist Netanyahu, but for the whole of Israel (and with a clear distinction between Israel and Jews, also favoured by the visible presence of many Jews opposed to Israel), without ifs and buts. To the point that even in the metropolises, the very legitimacy of Israel was increasingly being questioned. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free was the most chanted slogan, as it expresses a high level of empathy with the suffering and demands of the Palestinians, but it has become clear to many that it is not just a slogan, but a political programme for the national self-determination of the Palestinians throughout historic Palestine.

The rejection of Israel and support for Palestine, now more than ever, cut across political divides and all social classes. It was triggered by a strong resurgence of humanity and humanitarianism. It was no longer possible to remain blind and deaf to barbarism broadcast live on television and social media. The Palestinians were seen as human brothers oppressed and violated by a well-oiled genocidal machine, supported by Western powers, in full operation since well before 7th October [2023]. A mixture of indignation and fear contributed to this: if the current world allows such barbarism against the Palestinians, what guarantee is there that similar barbarism will not affect others and ourselves in the future? For the most part, this deep human sentiment has not been confined to the usual pacifist rituals and humanitarianism by the pound, but has spilled over into the political arena: against Israel and the governments that support it, and in support of the resistance of an entire people. This has created obvious problems for the pro-Israel powers, which initially distanced themselves weakly from Israel’s excesses and eventually moved towards recognising the Palestinian state. This was a way of appeasing the masses, but at the same time of trying to divert them in order to save Israel as an occupying power.

The Flotilla. Aims and results

The arrival of the [Global Sumud] Flotilla on the scene further stirred things up.

Premise. The Flotilla project clearly developed within Soros’s circle. Soros represents those globalists who cannot stand Israel, which they see as an extreme form of nationalism that risks provoking, even as a reaction, similar forms of nationalism in other countries, undermining globalist projects to open up the world to Western capital and migrant trafficking, which politically and socially weakens the countries of departure and provides the countries of arrival with a workforce that can be blackmailed to suppress overall wage levels. Globalists a là Soros and anti-globalists a là Trump fully share the same goal: to keep the world subjugated to the imperialist exploitation of large transnational capital (essentially led by the US). However, there is disagreement on how to pursue this goal, especially today, after globalists have come up against Russia’s resistance to disintegration (which began in the 1990s and continued with the Maidan). As for Israel, these globalists do not advocate its disappearance, but rather a less aggressive role in a region that remains entirely under the control of big capital.

That said, the flotilla was an attempt to push the protest onto an essentially humanitarian plane, to expunge the more radical demands against Israel that were emerging powerfully, to divert attention to our heroes on their journey rather than to the heroic Palestinian resistance. The Italian opposition also appropriated this to divert criticism solely to Netanyahu, his excesses, his fascism (as if the history of the horrors of colonialism and imperialism could be reduced to fascists or Nazis, and not to an endless series of horrors committed by democratic states). In addition, they added the cloying political-electoral theatre against the complicity of the fascist Meloni, sweeping under the carpet the cultivation of relations with Israel that all governments, right, left and technocratic, have been responsible for.

The affair had a significant impact almost exclusively in Italy. Elsewhere, mobilisation had already grown and was not greatly influenced by the flotilla. In Italy, it sparked a sharp surge, perhaps triggered by the participation of our heroes, but the attempt at political hijacking essentially failed. The call to block everything in defence of the Genoa dockers’ flotilla was taken very seriously by a multitude of people who filled the squares and carried out symbolic blockades, without renouncing the slogan “Free Palestine” and, indeed, outlining the essential objective to stop Israel: to subject it to a total embargo by the whole world. Not even the last-minute support of the CGIL trade union was able to stop this movement; on the contrary, it remained essentially on the sidelines, if not overwhelmed.

This sign of political resilience and further growth in mobilisation coming from Italy was undoubtedly noted by all European governments, heightening the need to quickly obtain some kind of truce, at least temporary, with a few crumbs of recognition for the Palestinians.

America First or Israel First?

The movement condemning Israel did not only involve the European imperialist powers, but also reached deep into the United States. Here, the presence in the streets against Israel initially involved university students, who were immediately silenced with all kinds of blackmail and even expulsions. The continuity in the streets remained almost entirely on the shoulders of anti-Zionist Jews. But, away from the streets, a very important phenomenon developed for subsequent outcomes. In fact, an increasing number of Jews distanced themselves from Israel, but also a growing number of MAGA [Make America Great Again] and Trump supporters, among whom the thesis emerged that Trump is not America First!, but Israel First! There are also theories (perhaps not entirely unfounded) circulating about the murder of Charlie Kirk, who had to be eliminated because he had begun a process of distancing himself from Israel. Furthermore, cracks have also emerged among Zionist evangelicals (the largest group supporting Israel in the US), between the unwavering support for Israel among the elderly and the growing reluctance of young people to follow them down this path.

In short, both inside and outside the US, a tsunami of rejection and isolation of Israel was growing, which, moreover, was also involving the US and other powers in the eyes of the whole world. Even the most imbecilic of politicians (not Trump, then…) realised that this precipice, for Israel and for themselves, had to be stopped. Added to this is the stance of the Arab oligarchies in the Gulf. They hate the Palestinians for the potentially revolutionary value of their resistance. If, in fact, the Palestinians were to succeed in putting Israel in difficulty, the entire balance of power in the region would be upset. These oligarchies were put in power by the same imperialist powers that installed Israel in Palestine. Once the legitimacy of Israel is called into question, what would follow would be the questioning of their own legitimacy.

That is why they hate the Palestinians and have always wished for their defeat. However, while they hate the Palestinians, their peoples increasingly hate Israel (even when it is forbidden to demonstrate this in the streets!). This circumstance has forced them too to press for an end to the genocide. Otherwise, their legitimacy in the eyes of their own peoples would have collapsed anyway.

The premises of the Gaza truce must be taken into utmost consideration, because everything that happens from now on will depend on them, on their stability and duration, on the ability not to abandon the field of mobilisation, not to be lulled back into endless negotiations, and also to avoid being diverted against the resistance, perhaps with the many false flags in which Israel is a master.

Let us now take a quick look at the forces in play after the advent of this truce.

Israel and various sponsors

No matter how many Hollywood-style victory celebrations it stages with Trump, Israel’s military record is rather poor. The longest war in its history was fought against non-state resistance groups, and Israel did not win it in the resounding and obvious manner of previous wars (as in the 12-day war with Iran). It can resort to the spectacle of victory, but not to an obvious and undeniable reality. There is no doubt that it would have an urgent need to resume the genocide in Gaza in order to evacuate the Palestinians or force them to surrender. Just as it urgently needs to confirm its tendency towards expansion by acquiring new territories in the West Bank. One or both of these moves could be implemented, but the moment is still too heated, in terms of global mass mobilisation, to risk paying even higher political prices. Even its sponsors, and the Gulf monarchies, would find themselves in great distress today.

On the one hand, Israel must rebuild its lost international consensus (along with the moral superiority it claims in the name of the Holocaust, which is now insufficient to protect it from criticism while it inflicts genocide and ethnic cleansing), and is investing heavily in social media. But as 7th October [2023] demonstrated, the effectiveness of media campaigns is subject to inevitable limitations. It is impossible to deny reality forever. Sooner or later, it prevails even against the most sophisticated manipulations.

However, there is no doubt that Israel will continue to act like an uncontrollable mad dog against the Palestinians, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria. After all, Israel is now based on the hegemony of a socio-political-religious bloc with messianic characteristics, which cannot renounce continuous expansionism, involving permanent war, and the genocide in Gaza has shown that on this specific point, the massacre of Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians, Yemenis and Iranians, this bloc has enjoyed overwhelming support in Israeli society. If the permanent war were to stop, Israel would risk plunging into an internal crisis, which could turn into a full-blown civil war, especially now that difficulties of all kinds (economic, social, military, psychological, etc.) have been added (again, thanks to the Palestinian resistance and the Axis). Zionism would end up colliding with all the contradictions of a project that envisages the freedom and self-determination of a people, while depriving resident and neighbouring peoples of these rights through terrorist oppression. Several Israelis are already voting with their feet, leaving Israel or refusing to be called up for military service…

On the disarmament of Hamas and the Axis, Israel finds consensus among both the imperialist powers and the Arab monarchies (as well as many Western pacifists who, without explicitly supporting Israel, would indirectly support its motivations... blaming the resistance for being armed). And this will almost certainly be the leitmotif for resuming the aggression against Gaza and all other resistance movements. However, as mentioned, in the current global context, this cannot be implemented immediately because it would entail very high political costs for Israel and its allies of all kinds.

On the other hand, it must therefore rebuild its central role in the region, serving the imperialist powers, and regain public support, at least in the West, by demonstrating that it is also fighting in their interests. Here, the target has long been clear: Iran. Western interests are focused on this country, as it constitutes an unbearable exception in the region: it claims to use oil revenues to finance its own development and not Western stock exchanges and multinationals (with all the contradictions and limitations that the state may have in this regard, and without forgetting that it has been under sanctions for 46 years without interruption). It is the focus of negative attention from the Gulf dynasties, as Iran was a revolutionary example of the overthrow of its own oligarchy, the Shah, imposed by the US and Britain. It is the focus of negative attention from imperialist powers concerned that Iran may strengthen its autonomous development by relying on Russia and China. Finally, it has little sympathy in the West, especially among defenders of women’s rights, who are perpetually mobilised against the Iranian veil, while they do not denounce, even by mistake, the Western drift towards the oppression of women, now transformed into mere objects of erotic consumption, whose very name is contested (person with a uterus…) while they are also subjected to the violence of surrogacy (Orwellianly [sic] called freedom).

The Iran objective, therefore, seems to have all the characteristics to restore Israel’s centrality, and, in fact, Germany, France and Great Britain have already called for the snapback, i.e. the restoration of sanctions for the nuclear agreement that Iran has continued to respect for years, despite the US having withdrawn from it and European countries never having withdrawn their sanctions. This is pure hypocrisy, but it is the basis for a renewed collective aggression, with Israel at its centre. In this case, under the distraction of a major war, Israel could even resume its genocide in Gaza without the world’s attention being focused on it.

However, there are still some unknowns weighing on this scenario. While the Gulf oligarchies would be delighted to see Iran weakened, they are frightened by the fact that Iran now appears capable of resisting very effectively, and, as a result, the quick victory promised by Israel could turn into a prolonged war that would threaten the stability of the entire region, as well as their own internal stability. And, in fact, Saudi Arabia has not shied away from stepping into the stirrup offered by China for regional stability through peaceful coexistence rather than war. This is complicated by the imperialist need to close off all access to the region to China and Russia, but that would be going too far...

The fact remains that the precursors of new wars are all heating up, even fuelled by the halt in Gaza. Nevertheless, while Israel has a vital urgency to resume permanent war immediately, for its sponsor powers and possible Gulf allies, for reasons of caution in the current global context of popular rejection of Israel, haste could cause significant damage.

Palestine

The Palestinian and Axis resistance can legitimately claim to have achieved certain objectives, until 6th October 2023, that were apparently unthinkable: Israel has lost its military deterrence, its military forces have emerged from the long war in a generally battered state (and also with the growing refusal of many reservists to fight), and within Israeli society, unease, uncertainty has grown within Israeli society and social cohesion is beginning to suffer, and the principle of Zionism, which gives one group of the population the power to exclude and oppress all others, has been manifestly rejected by peoples around the world. Palestine, which had been removed from the political agenda before 7th October [2023], has taken centre stage on the world stage, with a political value that goes beyond the local issue alone (an essential point that cannot be explored in depth here). In short, Israel risks losing the global consensus on which it had based the subjugation of the Palestinians for some 80 years. These goals were achieved at a very high price. There is no doubt about that. But the price must be measured not in terms of lives lost and destruction suffered, but in terms of whether or not these have advanced the Palestinian people’s struggle for a real life and against oppression, and what, and how many, costs the adversary has had (and must) pay.

The current truce, which at least stops the ongoing genocide, can be hailed by the Palestinians as a victory, small but capable of initiating a revival of the more comprehensive resistance to colonial-imperialist oppression. Moreover, it was achieved thanks to overwhelming international support, which in turn offers the plausible possibility of further support for the continuation of the struggle.

While from a general political point of view the resistance can claim this kind of victory, from a practical and forward-looking point of view, uncertainties dominate. Starting with the merits of the truce, which have been hijacked by Trump & Co. precisely to erase the merits of the Palestinian resistance and international support. But also, the truce is completely precarious. There is no doubt that US-Israeli pressure for the disarmament of the resistance will become relentless, albeit with uncertainty as to when the attack will resume: immediately for Israel, in a while for the US, when the rejection of Israel by the Western peoples, at least, has subsided. It is obviously out of the question that the resistance will give up its weapons, at least until there is an administration in Gaza that is fully under Palestinian control and protected from any kind of Israeli and/or Western interference. And this is where another important aspect comes into play. Trump and Western supporters of the two states [solution] want to maintain colonial rule over Gaza, taking it upon themselves, in cahoots with Israel, and therefore deny the Palestinians the freedom to govern themselves in full autonomy and sovereignty even in Gaza. But if no agreement satisfactory to the Palestinians can be reached, it will be inevitable to proceed with disarmament by force. Israel is ready to do so (or at least to try again immediately, that is, in reality, to complete the total extermination of the Gazans or their expulsion). Alternatively, other international forces would have to take on the task. Which countries, including the US, would get involved in directly disarming a reality that has shown great resilience?

But even if the truce holds and the resistance manages to keep its weapons (Trump alternates between conciliatory and aggressive tones on this point), the fundamental problem of sovereignty over the Strip remains, including with regard to reconstruction. The resistance (with the support of Russia and China) is initially pursuing a technocratic Palestinian government in the form of national unity, in which all resistance groups should be fully included, and subsequently a government democratically elected by all Palestinians. The US and its European vassals want an authority under their control and, subsequently, the government of a reformed PNA [Palestinian National Authority], made more ferocious and effective against the resistance.

The current precarious truce was the result of the combination of Palestinian resistance and an international movement of support. It has brought at least temporary relief to the suffering of the Gazans, and the resistance can legitimately claim it as a substantial victory, which does not resolve the Palestinian drama, but can open up serious glimmers of hope for a lasting solution for a free Palestine, as well as effectively marking the beginning of Israel’s decline (which will naturally produce greater anger against Arabs and Persians within Israel, but which risks exploding among Israelis themselves sooner or later). However, in the negotiations that are now beginning once again, the resilience of the entire people and of the armed resistance will be decisive in opposing the barrage of pressure, aggression, blackmail, circumlocutions, attempts at corruption, etc. And today, as in previous months, widespread global support for the Palestinian people would be decisive in obtaining dignified truce conditions in Gaza, capable of reviving its general struggle for a free Palestine.

Will the necessary international support be forthcoming?

After the explosion of popular mobilisations and the concrete usefulness they have demonstrated in influencing the balance of power in Palestine, many are wondering whether this could give a boost to restoring confidence in the collective conflict on many other domestic and/or international issues. This is not a topic that can be developed here, but it is certain that an immediate test is offered by the Palestinian question itself: will the mobilisation succeed in giving continuity to the support for the Palestinians in these circumstances of precarious truce in order to make it real and conclude an agreement that is advantageous for the Palestinians? Mobilisation was essential in imposing the truce and can have an enormous impact on determining its consolidation and content. How many will return to their own affairs simply because they are no longer witnessing massive daily horrors?

