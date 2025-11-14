GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
9m

I bet that cyber attack against MEK was done by the CIA and then claimed it to be Iranian

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture