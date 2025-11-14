Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Alireza Niknam, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 11th October 2025.

For over a decade, Albania has served as an unexpected refuge for the exiled Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK), an organisation once labelled a “foreign terrorist organisation” by both the United States and Iran. What began as a humanitarian gesture has now exploded into a security nightmare. The MEK – a fanatical, cult-like organisation loyal to its late leaders, Masoud and Maryam Rajavi – has become so unruly and belligerent that it has effectively escaped Tirana’s control.

As Albanian leaders appeal to Western allies for help, Tirana scrambles to investigate alleged crimes emanating from the MEK’s vast compound in Ashraf-3. Rumours are circulating that, if evidence of cyberattacks launched from within the camp emerges, even prominent MEK figures (including Maryam Rajavi) could one day face criminal charges and long prison sentences.

Western media outlets are now admitting the obvious: hosting the MEK has turned Albania into a frontline for Iranian hostility. In June 2025, a group of hackers openly boasted that they had sabotaged Tirana’s municipal websites “in retaliation” for Albania hosting “terrorists”. Homeland Justice claimed to have extracted data from the city’s servers and even threatened further attacks, saying, “You welcomed [the MEK] as legitimate refugees. Now your leaders are being punished”.

This came just three years after a similar cyberwarfare scare: in July 2022, hackers paralysed the e-Albania portal, delaying everything from school enrolments to property deposits. Prime Minister Edi Rama branded the attack a “cyberwar” in response to Albania’s hospitality towards the MEK, and within hours Albania severed diplomatic ties with Tehran, accusing it of these actions.

This spiral of hostility was entirely predictable. Albania knew that inviting over 2,500 MEK members into its territory would provoke Tehran. However, under intense pressure from the United States and the United Nations, Tirana ignored these warnings. The result is that the repressive MEK camp at Ashraf-3 is now a ticking time bomb rotting on Albanian soil. In a grotesque irony, the group’s own anti-Iranian propaganda and its cyber operators have turned Albania into a prime target for Iranian cyber attacks. Western and Albanian analysts are now clear: the MEK has become “out of Albania’s control”, a self-governing terrorist enclave that threatens regional security. As one analyst notes, Albania has reached a “strategic impasse” in its handling of the MEK. And while openly deposing the MEK is out of the question (Western supporters still view the group as a tool against Tehran), Tirana can do nothing but desperately try to minimise the consequences.

Ashraf-3: the MEK’s fortified camp in Manzë, Albania, covers approximately 40 hectares with 127 buildings. This “city” of exiles is isolated behind high walls and checkpoints, effectively a state within a state. Around 2,500 dissidents live there under strict internal rules, many of whom have been cut off from all family contact, as required by MEK doctrine.

A Group Out of Control

To understand the Albanian situation, it is useful to understand who these people are. The MEK began in the 1960s as a radical student group, but in the era of the Islamic Republic it evolved into a dogmatic guerrilla cult. Its members fanatically worship Masoud Rajavi – who has supposedly been dead for two decades – and his wife, Maryam. For decades, they called themselves “Marxists with bombs” and even fought alongside Saddam Hussein against Iran. It was only after 2003 that they pretended to renounce violence and become “human rights advocates” in exile. In 2013, this shadowy group was granted official refuge in Albania.

What no one had anticipated was the depth of the group’s double standards. The Rajavis preach a life of austere, revolutionary sacrifice for ordinary members, but their leadership indulges in unbridled luxury. A revealing exposé in Le Canard enchaîné showed Maryam Rajavi and an entourage of bodyguards renting an entire spa resort in Vichy, France, during the holidays – spending nearly €29,000 in cash on massages, mud baths and hydrotherapy. In the previous year, Rajavi’s circle had spent a total of over €130,000 on similar trips. The MEK claims to live on small donations, yet its self-proclaimed president behaves like royalty. This grotesque hypocrisy has not escaped the world’s notice: the Paris investigation even confirmed that Masoud Rajavi has been dead since 2003, yet the group maintains the illusion that he still reigns in secret. Meanwhile, at Ashraf-3, ordinary members endure strict militarisation without telephones or news, following inflexible schedules, often ill and deprived of sleep.

From the outside, it may look like a refugee camp, but Ashraf-3 is actually a mini-city isolated from Albanian society. Critics call it a “cult” because members are forbidden from having a normal family life and can only repeat the party line. Many former members say that asking questions leads to ostracism or worse. As one Iranian news site bluntly warned, any member of the camp who dares to even inquire about Rajavi’s jet-setter lifestyle in Vichy is “boycotted and then detained” inside Ashraf-3. In other words, the MEK has built an Orwellian fortress in central Albania – whose main purpose is to incubate anti-Iranian propaganda and (presumably) cyber warfare operations.

If the MEK’s self-proclaimed mission is to overthrow the Iranian mullahs, it has certainly caused problems for Albania. Western officials have repeatedly warned that Albanian soil would become a battleground in the cyber conflict between Iran and the West. And so it has come to pass. As NATO stated, “allies stand in solidarity with Albania” after the Iranian cyber attacks; NATO promised support “as [Albania] strengthens its cyber capabilities to withstand and repel malicious cyber activities”. Albania has solicited – and received – significant Western aid. US cybersecurity teams, EU advisers and even NATO cyber experts have quietly assisted the authorities in Tirana in strengthening their defences. In public, Albanian ministers are sounding the alarm: hosting the MEK has turned a small Balkan nation into a target of a hostile foreign power, far beyond what Tirana had ever anticipated.

Cyber Warfare and Criminal Investigations

The turning point came two years ago. In early 2023, Albanian police quietly launched a criminal investigation into the MEK camp. State prosecutors accused some MEK members of secretly conducting cyber attacks and “political activities” against Iranian government targets – a clear violation of the MEK’s protection agreement in Albania. By law, the MEK was supposed to refrain from any overt political or military action after its resettlement (2013-2016). Suspicions that it had broken this promise grew.

Months of online surveillance – particularly of Telegram channels – led intelligence to a vast “troll farm” hidden in Manzë. In April 2021, even Facebook expelled hundreds of accounts linked to MEK operatives in Albania. In June 2023, the Albanian authorities decided to intervene. On 20th June 2023, a special police unit raided Ashraf-3 on the orders of a Special Court, armed with search warrants for espionage and cybercrimes. The camp sealed its entrances; the raid was met with fierce resistance. Government spokespeople reported dozens of injuries on both sides as riot lines clashed. The exact toll and details remain unclear, but it was not a peaceful negotiation.

When the dust settled, the police had confiscated nearly a hundred workstations and dozens of laptops, tablets, and drives. The evidence – including stacks of MEK newspapers, files and notes – was piled up outside. Some MEK members had attempted (unsuccessfully) to burn documents in a hurry. Prosecutors later described the scene: they were inventorying “hundreds of seized devices” and performing forensic analysis. The Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPAK) formally announced an investigation into MEK members for “incitement to war, unlawful interception of computer data, interference with computer systems” and related offences. In short, a criminal case of unprecedented severity is developing, built on evidence discovered in Ashraf-3 itself.

Behind the closed doors of the prosecutor’s office, some Albanian officials are explicit: if these cyber attacks against Iran can be traced back to MEK servers, the group’s protection in Albania was a sham. Even if international partnerships protect them from expulsion, the MEK leadership will face consequences if it behaved like an outlaw militia. If Albanian courts find that Ashraf-3 residents orchestrated attacks abroad, the camp’s commanders themselves could face criminal charges.

Publicly, Tirana has hinted at next steps. Interior Ministry officials told journalists that they are “re-examining each [MEK member’s] residence permit on a case-by-case basis”, suggesting that visas or humanitarian statuses could be revoked. Behind closed doors, SPAK investigators and foreign cyber-forensics teams are systematically sifting through the camp’s data. As one Albanian prosecutor told Balkan Insight: “We are at an advanced stage of in-depth investigations – in particular, expert analysis of hundreds of seized devices... International partners are also involved in this investigation”. In other words, Albania has formally asked its NATO and EU allies to help audit Ashraf-3’s computers for incriminating evidence.

Critics note the contrast with Albania’s passive treatment of the camp in the past. In the years following the resettlement, MEK members generally lived with minimal Albanian interference – even holding international conferences, inviting Western dignitaries and openly criticising Tehran on Albanian soil. But now, with the emergence of evidence of illicit activity, Tirana has gone on high alert. Roads to the camp are blocked by checkpoints. Technology agencies and police regularly scan the perimeter of the network. Civil liberties groups agree: national security concerns outweigh any previous promises of non-interference when the guests of a quasi-terrorist group could be hacking foreign governments.

Thwarted and overshadowed: the Albanian crisis

All this turmoil has laid bare a bitter truth: Albania has miscalculated spectacularly. Experts say that the government has always been aware of the political risk of hosting the Rajavis, but lacked the capacity to manage it. As analyst Endri Tafani bluntly observed, Albania has essentially “lost control” of this community. The MEK enclave in Manzë is effectively outside Albanian jurisdiction: it has its own internal police force, leadership hierarchy and code of conduct. The only agreement between Tirana and Ashraf-3 was previously only on paper – a fragile humanitarian visa policy – and even that is now being reopened and scrutinised.

“This is a strategic dead end”, concludes another analyst. Albania accepted the MEK “for humanitarian reasons and under pressure”, but never built the security infrastructure necessary to manage them. Now Tirana realises that it cannot simply expel the MEK – international allies in Europe and the United States insist on the group’s continued existence as an “opposition” resource against Tehran. If Albania were to abruptly expel or dismantle the MEK, the entire organisation (and indeed the entire Iranian opposition in exile) would collapse, a prospect that the West claims it cannot tolerate. Thus, the country finds itself trapped: powerless to expel a militant group, yet unprepared to effectively monitor it.

By every measure, Albania has become the MEK’s co-dependent accomplice. Diplomats note that since the 2023 police raid, Western attention on Ashraf has increased dramatically. Brussels and Washington are now asking pointed questions about what goes on inside Ashraf-3. In August 2023, rumours spread that Albanian anti-corruption prosecutors had even banned Maryam Rajavi from returning to the country – news so explosive that it trended in the Balkan media. (In reality, investigators later denied any travel ban on Rajavi, but the fact that SPAK had to publicly deny it shows how heated the situation is). One media outlet even cited an Iranian source claiming that SPAK had blocked Rajavi’s visa after finding documents that the MEK had “orchestrated terrorist activities” from Albania. Whether true or not, such stories signal Tirana’s intent: no one is untouchable. If prosecutors find concrete evidence of crimes, they appear ready to indict whoever is responsible — whether camp administrators, propaganda chiefs, or even the Rajavis themselves.

Regional repercussions and Western complicity

Albania’s dilemma is more than a local scandal: it reflects a dangerous double standard in Western policy towards Iran. The European Union itself has repeatedly praised Tirana for hosting the MEK and even removed the group from its list of terrorist organisations under heavy lobbying. Prominent Western politicians (including from NATO member states) have taken celebratory photos with MEK leaders and attended their rallies. Financial regulators have turned a blind eye to the MEK’s questionable fundraising. All this support was ostensibly aimed at promoting democracy in Iran, but now it looks like dangerous patronage of a terrorist group intent on provoking Tehran.

In fact, the MEK’s presence on European soil has proved to be a catalyst for tension. Tehran’s leaders have publicly lashed out at it, calling it “state-sponsored terrorism”. The Iranian media portray Ashraf-3 as an American-Irish-whatever conspiracy and have worked to stir up local sentiment against the Albanian authorities. Within Albania, public opinion is divided: some see the MEK as victims of Iran, others as a liability. But one fact is clear: no other country would have tolerated such a brazen Iranian opposition group preaching war from its borders. Only little Albania (with its eyes set on EU membership) has accepted the transformation of its sovereignty into a pedestal for foreign dissidents.

Now, after years of Western appeasement, Prague and Washington are reminding Tirana that this alliance comes at a cost. Recently, NATO cyber experts arrived in Tirana, promising technical assistance to “resist cyber attacks” and strengthen Albania’s defences. The US and the EU have offered forensic support in the Ashraf case. The UN has also quietly signalled that no signatory to the refugee conventions can allow Ashraf-3 to become a terrorist base. Albania appears to be exploiting all these ties to investigate the MEK camp under the cover of multilateralism.

Justice on the horizon?

For now, the most they can do is process evidence and impose restrictions. Sources at the Home Office admit that the MEK’s special humanitarian visas are being restricted or revoked en masse. Even routine trips to MEK events in Europe could be discreetly scrutinised. But the real question remains: if investigators find evidence that computers at Camp Ashraf-3 launched attacks against Iran, who will be held accountable?

Legally, the case is solid. The charges – “incitement to war” and cyber-terrorism – carry heavy penalties under Albanian law. If the evidence links the leadership to such acts, perhaps even Maryam Rajavi’s name could be added to the file. (In fact, that rumour – now confirmed as disinformation – caused a stir precisely because it targeted the MEK’s symbolic figurehead). Although Rajavi resides in France, she could theoretically be arrested if she ever returns. Her deputy in Albania could be detained without delay. And any camp official found guilty of ordering cyber operations or espionage would likely face years in prison.

This is not an empty threat. Balkan Insight noted that the MEK’s own criminal commitments – made when Albania agreed to take them in – include a promise to avoid any political and military interference. Violation of these terms voids their protected status. Albanian justice officials have signalled that they view Ashraf-3’s activities as “not simply a humanitarian issue but a complex security challenge requiring robust legal and investigative measures”. In short, Albania has made it clear: break the rules, and the arcane immunity you enjoyed could evaporate overnight.

Whether the Rajavis themselves will ever face trial is an open question – for now, politicians in Tirana are moving cautiously. But for rank-and-file MEK members, the message is simple: act outside Albanian law and you will pay the price. MEK propagandists are already telling camp members to keep a low profile, warning of “FBI agents” in the area. Meanwhile, Albanian police have set up 24-hour checkpoints around Ashraf-3, scanning outgoing vehicles and communications. This unprecedented visibility of law enforcement means that nothing happens inside Ashraf without outside eyes.

The bitter verdict

In the end, Albania’s experiment backfired spectacularly. By turning its back on genuine integration, Tirana allowed a quasi-terrorist group to build a private fortress on its soil. Today, its government is forced to treat that camp as a crime scene. The media and Western allies are watching closely: Albania has requested foreign aid for cyber defence and is coordinating with NATO and EU partners to investigate the ranks of the MEK. The hope is that, by involving international oversight, Albania can share the political risk of confronting a funded extremist group.

But this precarious coalition can only go so far. In a grim assessment, analysts say Albania is simply “trying to minimise the consequences” of a largely self-inflicted calamity. The MEK remains on Albanian soil for now – a lethal legacy of Cold War games, now armed in an Iranian flashpoint. Only when Western sponsors finally recognise the danger they have unleashed can true accountability begin. Otherwise, Albania will find itself sinking deeper and deeper into the Ashraf-3 quagmire.

