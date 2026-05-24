Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Margherita Furlan, originally in Italian and published on AntiMafiaDuemila.com (link broken) on Monday 20th April 2026.

(All formatting and footnotes original).

“Italy wasn’t there for us, so we won’t be there for them”. [US] President Donald J. Trump, Thursday 17th April 2026, in response to The Guardian’s account of Italy’s refusal to allow the use of the Sigonella base. A statement that should not be read as an outburst of anger, but as a piece of a strategy that has been taking shape for months with increasing clarity: the dismantling of the Atlantic Alliance from within, with the gradual abandonment of Europe to its own fate. This is the point that Italian commentators continue to miss, paralysed by a sentimental interpretation of American foreign policy. Trump is not threatening to withdraw the United States from NATO to punish Italy: he is seeking a public pretext to do so regardless. And every European “no”, every distinction made by [Pope] Leo XIV, every criticism from [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni, every base closure by [Spanish Prime Minister Pedro] Sánchez, every repatriation of gold by the Banque de France becomes, in his narrative, the material to construct the story of disengagement: it is not I who am abandoning you, it is you who do not deserve to be defended.

On closer inspection, the blackmail is reversed. It is not Trump who is holding Europe to ransom by threatening to leave; it is Europe that deludes itself into thinking it has an ally who has in fact been packing its bags for some time. And the political tragedy, for a country like Italy, is that its ruling classes are not preparing for this transition, but continue to behave as if the Atlantic framework of 1949 were an eternal fact of nature.

The Trump strategy: selective disengagement, not total withdrawal

One must read carefully what Trumpism, in its various ideological incarnations, has been publicly stating for years. J. D. Vance, now Vice-President, has argued on several occasions that Europe must “fend for itself” when it comes to its own defence. Elbridge Colby, the former Under Secretary of Defence considered the architect of the “Asia pivot” doctrine, has explicitly argued that US military resources must be concentrated in the Pacific against China, and that NATO is a 20th-century legacy that diverts strategic capabilities from the true theatre of systemic competition. Steve Bannon, from his War Room, has been repeating for years that European allies are “free riders” who exploit the American umbrella without contributing. Peter Thiel, the ideological and financial backer of technological Trumpism, has written scathing pieces on NATO as a post-historical bureaucratic apparatus to be dismantled.

These are not marginal opinions. They form the intellectual backbone of the second Trump administration. The difference compared to the first term is that today the team occupying the Pentagon, the National Security Council and the State Department largely shares this vision. No longer [Jim] Mattis, no longer [Rex] Tillerson, no longer [John] Kelly: today we have [Pete] Hegseth at Defence, [Marco] Rubio at the State Department and a network of advisers who see Europe as a strategic burden to be shed, not as an ally to be preserved.

The strategy is selective divestment, not total withdrawal. Trump will not close Sigonella, Aviano or Ramstein tomorrow, because these bases serve American interests in the Mediterranean and the Middle East. But he will gradually reduce the American contribution to European collective defence, offload the costs of conventional rearmament onto the allies, and use NATO as a tool for economic extraction by demanding 5% of GDP [Gross Domestic Product]. And when Europe is unable to pay, he will use that failure as justification for a selective disengagement from areas of lesser American strategic interest. The United States will retain the bases useful to it, shift the cost of everything else onto the Europeans, and in the event of a (seemingly) real crisis, the Article 5 umbrella will open only if it suits Washington.

The phrase “we won’t be there for them” must be read within this context. It is a warning, not a farewell. It is the public establishment of the US right to choose, on a case-by-case basis, when protection applies and when it does not. It is Article 5 reduced to presidential discretion.

Donald Trump © Imagoeconomica

The death certificate: “NATO should stay out of Hormuz”

On 17th April 2026, in the afternoon Italian time, the situation took a turn for the worse in an almost farcical manner. Donald Trump posted a message on Truth Social which, read carefully, amounts to the death certificate of the Atlantic Alliance, pronounced by its own supposed master. To quote: “Now that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz has been resolved, I received a call from NATO in which the allies asked me if we needed help. I told them to stay out of it, unless they simply want to fill their ships with oil. They were useless in a time of need: a paper tiger”.

The President of the United States – the country that leads NATO, pays the largest share of the NATO budget, hosts the Alliance’s Supreme Headquarters, and holds the core of Western nuclear deterrence – has publicly described NATO as “useless” and a “paper tiger”. In an official post on his private social media account, in the midst of a summit in Paris where the four major European countries were discussing precisely NATO’s naval involvement in the Strait. Translated into conventional diplomatic language, this is the equivalent of a unilateral break.

The timing makes the gesture all the more significant. Meloni, speaking from the Élysée Palace, had just announced Italy’s willingness to send naval units to the Strait of Hormuz, subject to two conditions: parliamentary authorisation, as required by the Constitution, and the cessation of hostilities. According to rumours circulating between Rome and Paris, the vessels the Italian government is reportedly considering making available are two Navy minesweepers, the Gaeta and the Rimini, currently undergoing training in nearby areas. The United Kingdom, while willing to undertake the mine-clearing mission, had already refused, through [its Prime Minister] Keir Starmer, to participate in the US naval blockade. [French President Emmanuel] Macron hosted the summit, speaking of a “message of hope and unity”. [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz, on behalf of the German Christian Democratic Union, confirmed the European stance.

To this coordinated offer, which stemmed precisely from the US request a few days earlier for allied minesweepers, Trump responded with a public insult. “They were useless in a time of need.” Note: the time of need was created by Trump himself, who attacked Iran on 28th February [2026], provoking the closure of Hormuz. He publicly requested the allied minesweepers, claiming that “the UK and a couple of other countries” would send them. According to sources cited by CNN, the US Navy had serious shortages of minesweepers in the Persian Gulf, having repatriated the four Avenger-class vessels stationed in Bahrain for decommissioning. It needed them. It asked for them. When the crisis seemed set to be resolved by a direct agreement between Washington and Tehran – according to Axios, via a three-page plan, later disproved by events – Trump cast aside his allies with the same readiness with which he had rallied them. Here is the essence of Trumpian doctrine in its purest form: allies are useful when they are needed; otherwise, they are a nuisance. They are called upon when there is a dirty job to be done; they are insulted when the job is no longer necessary. The criterion is not Atlantic solidarity, the legal framework of the Washington Treaty, or the institutional bond of seventy-seven years: the criterion is the President’s immediate convenience. Article 5 on collective defence becomes, in this logic, a decorative accessory. Essentially, Trump has already shelved NATO. He has not formally dissolved it, he has not given notice of withdrawal, he has not closed any bases. He has done something more effective: he has publicly stripped it of political meaning, reducing it to a tool of convenience. When the President of the leading nation in a military alliance tells its allies to “stay out of it” because they are “useless” and “paper tigers”, that President is telling the whole world that the alliance does not function as a collective security mechanism. He is telling potential adversaries in Moscow, Beijing and Tehran that Article 5 is a piece of paper hanging on his whim. He is telling allies that their participation is tolerated only if it is incidental and silent.

For Italy, it is the paradox of voluntary subservience: the more one bends, the more one is humiliated.

For anyone still wishing to pretend that NATO exists as a mutual security pact, the statement of 17th April [2026] is the final nail in the coffin. There will be no official announcement, no signature on a dissolution document. There will be the gradual operational hollowing out of the Alliance, transformed into a residual framework in which Europeans continue to pay rising contributions for protection that the American president publicly describes as useless when it suits him. It is now up to Europeans to decide whether to accept remaining within a fiction or to prepare for a controlled transition towards one or more alternative security systems.

© Imagoeconomica

Europe held hostage by a guarantee that is disappearing

The strategic paradox is one that Europeans pretend not to see. For seventy-seven years, the European ruling class, and the Italian one in particular, has built its foreign policy around the assumption that American protection was an unshakeable given. No structural investment in autonomous continental defence, no building of a truly integrated European army, no shared nuclear deterrent system, no industrial-military capacity comparable to that of the US. Everything delegated to Washington, which today announces, in the erratic yet consistent manner of Trumpism, that the delegation is revoked. And Europe finds itself literally stripped bare.

Germany discovers it no longer has an army worthy of the name. Italy discovers it has a reduced fleet, an undersized air force, and a fragmented defence industry. France is the only continental country to have maintained an autonomous nuclear capability and a credible projection force, which is why Macron has been talking for months about “European strategic sovereignty” with an insistence that elicits nothing but yawns in Rome. Poland is dangerously attempting to fill the void with accelerated rearmament against [Vladimir] Putin’s Russia. Sánchez’s Spain has chosen the path of political detachment. The United Kingdom, outside the European Union, is playing its own game between Washington and Brussels. In this scenario, Italy is in the worst position: it has ceded its military sovereignty to an alliance that is disintegrating, it lacks a credible autonomous defence capability, it is not (yet) part of the Franco-German core seeking to build a European alternative, and it hosts more than 120 American and NATO bases that could tomorrow be used for operations in which the Italian government will have no say. Sigonella’s “no” was a technical move because, politically, Italy is unable to do much more.

The double danger: staying and leaving badly

And this is where the question of leaving NATO becomes complex, and it is not enough to invoke it with sovereigntist enthusiasm to make it a viable path. Because today two scenarios are opening up, both risky. First scenario: Italy remains in NATO whilst Trump hollows it out from within. In this case, we [Italians] pay the increasing contribution demanded, we host the bases, we participate by proxy in American wars, but we no longer receive, in practice, the guarantee of protection. We are part of an alliance that, when the moment of truth comes, will not defend us unless it suits Washington to do so. It is the worst of all conditions: all the costs, no guarantees. This is exactly what Trump confirmed on 17th April [2026] with his remark on Hormuz: allies are useless, stay out of it, unless they simply want to load oil onto their ships. In other words: come and take your oil, but do not ask to be involved in strategic decisions. Second scenario: Italy leaves NATO without first having built a credible alternative. In this case, we would suddenly find ourselves exposed during a phase of dramatic geopolitical realignment, without a replacement security umbrella, without an autonomous defence capability, without an alternative alliance system. We would become the soft underbelly of the Mediterranean, easily exposed to pressure from every direction. How do we escape this dilemma? Not with a slogan, but with a multi-year transition strategy that Italy should begin to build today, with the same urgency with which France is repatriating its gold and building autonomous projection capabilities. This strategy would rest on five pillars.

First: the immediate repatriation of sovereign gold from the Federal Reserve in New York, following the French model. This is the simplest and least controversial move, as it requires no renegotiation of treaties but only a decision by the Bank of Italy agreed with the government. €150 billion at current prices would be brought back under national sovereignty, in a geopolitical context where holding gold on foreign soil is becoming increasingly risky.

Mark Rutte © Imagoeconomica

Secondly: the development of a truly autonomous defence system. Italy possesses a first-rate industrial asset that it is not making full use of: Leonardo’s Michelangelo Dome, which can be integrated into a political framework of strategic sovereignty. Presented in November 2025 by the outgoing CEO, Roberto Cingolani, and detailed in March 2026, it is an integrated air defence system capable of simultaneously intercepting diverse threats: ballistic and hypersonic missiles travelling at over Mach 5 with ranges exceeding 2,000 kilometres, swarms of low-cost drones, cyber attacks, and naval and underwater threats. The heart of the system is not the weapons, but multi-domain software based on artificial intelligence and supercomputing, designed with an open architecture: every country can connect its own radars, drones and missile batteries to the Dome without changing its arsenal. Artificial intelligence selects in real time the most cost-effective weapon to neutralise each threat, avoiding the waste of missiles costing millions of euros against drones worth a few thousand. It is, to date, the most advanced industrial proposal, a direct competitor to Israel’s Iron Dome, the American Patriots and Germany’s European Sky Shield Initiative.

Third: renegotiation of bilateral agreements on American bases on Italian territory, with a gradual reduction in the number of facilities, the transfer of those of strategic importance to Italian control, and an explicit right of veto over any offensive operation launched from Italian soil. This does not necessarily mean closing everything down tomorrow, but rather bringing back under Italian sovereignty what is currently largely beyond Rome’s control.

Fourth: normalisation of economic and diplomatic relations with non-aligned powers, starting with an autonomous Mediterranean policy that recognises Iran, Russia and China as legitimate economic and political partners, not as ideological enemies by proxy. Italy has no national interest in conflict with Tehran, Moscow or Beijing; it has the opposite interest, namely to keep trade and diplomatic channels open in an era of global fragmentation.

Fifth: initiation of the procedure to denounce the North Atlantic Treaty under Article 13, which provides for withdrawal one year after notification to the US government, to be prepared as the final political act of a multi-year transition, not as an impulsive gesture of rupture.

The real stakes

The question is no longer whether NATO will survive, but how it will survive and at what cost to those who remain members. After 17th April 2026, following the US President’s public insult to allies who were responding to his own request, the matter is no longer academic. Trump is offering Europe, in a crude and insulting manner, a truth that for decades we have pretended to ignore: the United States is no longer willing to foot the bill for European defence at a time when the real strategic theatre is shifting towards the Pacific and the dollar system is under pressure from the BRICS axis. The threat “we won’t be there for them”, followed by the invective “NATO is a paper tiger”, is a rhetorical premise, not a temporary sanction. The Italian ruling class faces a choice of historic significance. It can continue to behave as if 1949 had never ended, paying ever-increasing dues to an alliance that is losing its meaning, participating out of obligation in other people’s wars, and enduring the daily humiliations of an American president who insults the Prime Minister and the Pope on the same day and calls those very allies “paper tigers” whom he had asked just the day before to send minesweepers. Or it can begin to prepare the transition towards an autonomous strategic posture, no longer subordinate to Washington, capable of defending national interests in the Mediterranean without delegating them to powers outside the continent. The transition will be long, difficult and costly. It will require unpopular decisions, structural investments, and a ruling class that does not exist today and which may have to be formed in a hurry. But the alternative is worse: remaining within a framework that no longer protects us, paying the price of an alliance that Washington is dismantling from within, without even having the advantage of building an alternative in time. Trump, in his own way, is doing us a favour. He is telling us in no uncertain terms what his predecessors said with greater diplomatic elegance: do not count on us as you did before. The difference is that now there is no longer any excuse to pretend we haven’t understood. It is up to the European ruling class, and the Italian one in particular, to decide whether to turn this realisation into a long-term strategic plan or to continue responding to insults with the offended posture of those who haven’t grasped that the game has already changed. The NATO of 1949 died on the night of 12th April 2026, when the US President insulted the American-born Pope. It was buried on 17th April 2026, when the same President described the allies who responded to his request for help in Hormuz as “paper tigers”. What remains is a bureaucratic framework that survives by inertia, and which will be dismantled from within in the coming months or years. The question, for Italy, is no longer whether to leave, but how to leave with the least possible loss of sovereignty, security and strategic capability. And the answer, for now, no one in Rome is looking for.



War is the product. Chaos is the raw material.

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