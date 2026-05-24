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GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
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I sometimes wonder if the western empire is stretching itself so thin that it will all just collapse. Then Iran, Russia, China, Palestine, Venezuela and Cuba can just dust themselves off and carry on.

I've never been a fan of NATO and would love to see it fall apart.

Thanks for this translation of an important article, Ismaele.

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