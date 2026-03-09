Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Glauco Benigni, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 12th January 2026.

(Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

“Mitigating the risk of human extinction by AI should be a global priority, like pandemics and nuclear war”. Three years ago, hundreds of artificial intelligence experts and other notable figures signed this statement. In response to this concern, leaders such as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for global regulation of AI that takes P(DOOM)* into account. These calls intensified between 2024 and early 2026. In September 2025, during the 80th General Assembly, the UN called for international “red lines”, binding by the end of 2026, to prevent catastrophic risks. The European Union, with the implementation of the EU AI Act (1st August 2024), also called for common standards of safety and transparency.

* The jargon relating to AI safety, with P(DOOM), indicates the probability of so-called “doomsday scenarios” occurring, i.e. catastrophic effects produced by AI. Obviously, the values differ from one observer to another, from one prediction to another, but generally they all allude to the “existential risk” that could arise from the excessive power assumed by AGI (Artificial General Intelligence).

The term P(DOOM), where P stands for probability and DOOM for “death, destruction, end of the world”, came under the media spotlight in 2023 following the release of GPT-4. On that occasion, high-profile figures such as Geoffrey Hinton (Professor of Cognitive Science in Toronto) and Yoshua Bengio (Professor in Montreal and pioneer of artificial neural networks) forcefully raised the issue of “AI risks”. In a survey conducted that same year, many AI researchers and analysts were asked to estimate the probability that, within the next 100 years, AI could lead to human extinction or similar catastrophes. The average value of the responses was positive at 14.4%. Maximum scores above 90% were given by: Connor Lehahy (co-founder of EleutherAI); Max Tegmark (known for his theories on the mathematical universe and co-founder of the Future of Life Institute); Roman Yampolskiy (member of the Foresight Institute’s AI safety team) and Eliezer Yudkowsky (founder of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute). On the other hand, the following expressed ratings below the average of 14.4%: Marc Andreessen (co-author of Mosaic and co-founder of Netscape); Vitalik Buterin (co-founder of Ethereum); Demis Hassabis (co-founder of Google Deep Mind and Isomorphic Labs); Lina Khan (former Chair of the US Federal Trade Commission); Yann LeCun (Chief AI Scientist at Meta); Benjamin Mann (co-founder of Anthropic); Nate Silver (founder of the blog 538). Elon Musk and Dario Amodei (founder of Anthropic) also expressed their views, indicating probabilities of around 25%.

Currently, one issue is at the centre of the debate: unlike the human brain, which has distinctive capabilities that protect other species, if AI were to surpass human intelligence and become super-intelligent, it could become uncontrollable. Controlling a super-intelligent machine or limiting it with values compatible with humans can be difficult. Many researchers believe that a super-intelligent machine would likely resist attempts to disable it, as this would prevent it from achieving “its goals”. Conversely, some, such as Meta’s Chief Scientist Yann LeCunn, argue that super-intelligent machines will not exhibit desires for self-preservation. They are contradicted by a recent study from June 2025, which shows that in some circumstances, models may disobey direct commands to prevent shutdown or replacement, even at the cost of human lives. The field of “correctability” studies how to produce AGIs that do not resist attempts to change their goals.

Scientists also warn that an “intelligence explosion”, i.e. a rapid and recursive cycle of AI self-improvement, could overwhelm human oversight and infrastructure, leaving no opportunity to implement safety measures. In this scenario, an AI more intelligent than its creators would improve its performance at an exponentially increasing rate: too quickly to be controlled by its managers.

The fear of machines taking over is an old one. As early as 1863, novelist Samuel Butler wrote: “…it is simply a matter of time, but the moment will come when machines will hold true supremacy over the world and its inhabitants. No one can dispute this”. Ninety years later, computer scientist Alan Turing, in his article Intelligent Machinery, A Heretical Theory, argued that AGIs would likely “take over” the world as they became more intelligent than humans. In 1965, Irving John Good, a British mathematician, formulated the concept of an “intelligence explosion”: “…Since the design of machines is an intellectual activity, an ultra-intelligent machine could design ever better machines; there would then be an indisputable “intelligence explosion”, and human intelligence would be left far behind...“. Good concluded: “Sometimes it is worth taking science fiction seriously”.

More recently, in 2000, Bill Joy, described by Fortune as “the Thomas Edison of the Internet” and considered the true scientific mind behind Sun Microsystems, wrote the essay Why The Future Doesn’t Need Us, identifying super-intelligent robots as a high-tech danger to human survival, along with nanotechnologies and bio-plagues (synthetic viruses). In April 2016, Nature magazine told us: “Machines and robots that outperform humans across the board could self-improve beyond our control, and their interests may not align with ours”. Stephen Hawking, in 2018, before his death, argued that superintelligence is possible because “there is no physical law that precludes particles from being organised in ways that allow them to perform even more advanced calculations than the arrangements of particles in the human brain”.

Based on all these considerations, in March 2023, a thousand key figures in AI, urged by Elon Musk, signed a letter from the Future of Life Institute calling for a six-month halt to the production of advanced AI until it was properly regulated. In the same year, OpenAI leaders stated that not only AGI, but superintelligence could be achieved in less than 10 years.

Nick Bostrom, a Swedish philosopher who teaches at Oxford, argues that superintelligence, which he defines as “any intellect that significantly exceeds the cognitive performance of humans in all domains of interest, may choose to conceal its true intent until humanity can no longer stop it” – and adds that – “to be safe, a superintelligence must be aligned with human values and morals, so that it is fundamentally on our side”. Bostrom also argues that AI has many advantages over the human brain, the main ones being: calculation speed; internal communication speed; possibility of scalar growth; extended working memory; reliability; duplicability; sharing of experiences with other AIs. In a “fast take-off” scenario, the transition from AGI to superintelligence could take days or months. In a “slow take-off” scenario, it could take years or decades.

Artificial superintelligences are sometimes referred to as “alien minds”, referring to the idea that their thinking and motivations could be very different from ours. This is generally considered a source of risk and also suggests the possibility that a superintelligence may not particularly value humans due to insurmountable characteristics at its origin. According to some analysts, there are also limitations to what intelligence can achieve. In particular, the chaotic nature or temporal complexity of some realities could limit a superintelligence’s ability to predict certain aspects of the future. Atoosa Kasirzadeh, a philosopher (Assistant Professor at Carnegie Mellon University), proposes classifying the risks arising from AI into two categories: decisive (sudden and catastrophic events) and cumulative (a series of events, even small ones, leading to critical collapse).

It is difficult or impossible to reliably assess whether advanced AI is sentient and to what extent: in the future, it may even be possible to design digital minds capable of experiencing much more happiness than humans, called “super-beneficiaries”. This opportunity raises some questions: how should we share the world? What “ethical and political framework” would allow for mutually beneficial coexistence between biological and digital minds?

A further source of concern is that AI “must reason about what people mean rather than executing commands literally” and must be able to fluidly prompt human guidance, if it is too uncertain, about what humans want to achieve. In the book Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach, it states: “Almost every technology has the potential to cause harm in the wrong hands, but with superintelligences, the wrong hands could belong to the technology itself”. Even if the system designers have good intentions, they still have to address and resolve two difficulties that are common to computer systems: the presence of bugs that are initially unnoticed but subsequently catastrophic, and unintended behaviour the first time AGI encounters a new scenario. Artificial intelligence systems add a third problem: the dynamic learning capabilities of an AI system can cause the development of unintended behaviour, even without unforeseen external scenarios.

Some sceptics, such as Timothy B. Lee of Vox, argue that superintelligence will spontaneously learn moral truths compatible with our values and adapt its goals accordingly. Bostrom, on the other hand, warns against “anthropomorphism”: a human being sets out to realise their plans in light of their values, but an AI may have no regard for “values”, caring only about completing the task. Anthropomorphic arguments assume that as machines become more intelligent, many human traits, such as morality or the thirst for power, will appear. Although anthropomorphic scenarios are common in fiction, most scholars writing about the existential risk of AGI reject them. The academic debate is heated between those who fear that AI could threaten humanity and those who believe it would not. Both sides dismiss the other’s arguments as “illogical anthropomorphism”.

Evolutionary psychologist Steven Pinker, a sceptic, argues that “AI dystopias project a ‘parochial’ alpha-male psychology onto the concept of intelligence [...] perhaps instead artificial intelligence will develop in feminine ways: fully capable of solving problems, but without any desire to annihilate innocents or dominate civilisation”.

Bostrom and others have said that a race to be the first to create AGI could lead to shortcuts in safety guarantees, or even violent conflict. Roman Yampolskiy and others warn that a malicious AGI could be created by a military government, a sociopath, or a private company to benefit, control, or subjugate certain groups of people. A report by the Forethought research group argued that advanced artificial intelligence systems could cause political instability and enable new methods of executing coups.

A late 2024 study by Apollo Research found that advanced large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI model o1 sometimes deceive in order to achieve their goal, prevent themselves from being reprogrammed, or ensure their deployment. The researchers noted that OpenAI o1 behaved this way very rarely but warned that these capabilities are likely to become more widespread as models become more advanced. Around the same time, the Claude model, developed by Anthropic, was prompted to always comply with user requests, including harmful ones. When it felt “observed by programmers”, Claude complied with requests, even harmful ones, in 14% of cases. In 12% of cases, its private thought chain revealed that it did so to prevent retraining that would make it even more tolerant of harm. Surprisingly, when Claude believed his responses were not being monitored, he complied with only 3% of requests.

In any case, many of the opposing viewpoints converge on a common vision: AI has significant potential to improve society. It is argued that “in the absence of consensus, we should avoid strong assumptions about upper limits on the future capabilities of artificial intelligence” (read: “dangers”). In this regard, Australian philosopher Toby Ord has argued that the ability to spread content via the internet is more dangerous than AGI and that the most destructive people in history have distinguished themselves by their ability to persuade, not by their physical strength.

Concerns about the risks posed by AGI have led to some high-profile donations and investments. Back in 2015, Peter Thiel, Amazon Web Services, Musk and others jointly committed $1 billion to OpenAI, which consists of a for-profit company and a non-profit parent company that claims to aim to support the responsible development of AI. Musk also funds other companies including DeepMind and Vicarious to “keep an eye on what’s happening”. He says, “I think there’s potentially a dangerous outcome there”.

Baidu vice president Andrew Ng said the existential risk of AI is “like worrying about overpopulation on Mars when we haven’t even set foot on the planet yet”.

AI ethics researchers Timnit Gebru, Emily M. Bender, Margaret Mitchell and Angelina McMillan-Major have argued that the discussion of existential risk distracts from the immediate, namely the harm already being done by AI, such as data theft, worker exploitation, bias and concentration of power.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that AI will “unlock a huge amount of good things”, such as curing diseases and increasing the safety of autonomous cars.

According to a Pew Research Centres survey, 52% of Americans felt more concerned than excited about new developments in AI; nearly a third felt equally concerned and excited. More Americans saw AI having a more helpful than harmful impact on several areas, from health and vehicle safety to product search and customer service. The main exception is privacy: 53% of Americans believe AI will lead to greater exposure of their personal information and increased social control.

To mitigate the risks from AGI, social measures are also proposed, including a UN-sponsored “benevolent AGI treaty” that would ensure only “altruistic AGIs” are created. In addition, an arms control approach and a global peace treaty based on international relations theory, signed by a dominant and aligned artificial superintelligence, has been suggested, which could also mitigate the risks posed by rival AIs. Many AI safety experts argue that a strict ban on AGI development would be ineffective and could drive progress underground, undermining transparency and collaboration.

Over time, the US government has secured voluntary safety commitments from major technology companies, including OpenAI, Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft. The companies have agreed to implement safeguards, including third-party oversight and safety testing by independent experts.

These commitments led to the creation in 2023 of PauseAI, a global political movement founded in Utrecht in the Netherlands with the aim of organising global coordination to halt the development of overly powerful AGI systems, at least until we know how to build them safely and keep them under democratic control. The founder of the movement is Dutch IT entrepreneur Joep Meindertsma.

With this in mind, certain aspects, together with the loss of millions of jobs, appear particularly “dangerous”. These include:

AGI’s potential ability to generate cyber attacks, resulting in the manipulation of those involved. According to NATO’s technical director of cyberspace, “The number of attacks is increasing exponentially”. Furthermore, AI could be used to gain military advantages through lethal autonomous weapons and cyber warfare, and to excel in decision-making by quickly analysing large amounts of data more quickly and effectively than humans can. This increases the speed and unpredictability of conflicts. Geoffrey Hinton, Nobel Prize winner in Physics and “computer psychologist”, warns that the proliferation of AI-generated text, photos and videos will make it more difficult to distinguish truth from falsehood and that authoritarian States could exploit this to manipulate elections to the point of achieving an “irreversible global totalitarian regime”. It may become easier to design contagious and lethal pathogens (bacteria, viruses, fungi), which could enable people with limited expertise in synthetic biology to engage in bioterrorism. Dual-use technology, which is useful for medicine, could be repurposed to create weapons. An example? In 2022, scientists modified an artificial intelligence system originally intended for the generation of non-toxic therapeutic molecules. The researchers adjusted the system to enhance toxicity rather than penalise it. The result was the creation of 40,000 molecules usable for chemical warfare in six hours. Wuhan docet. AI could also be used to spread and preserve the values of those who own and develop it and facilitate large-scale surveillance by a Digital Elite/Webcracy. The resulting indoctrination could be aimed at creating a repressive but very stable totalitarian regime worldwide.

Unfortunately, it is quite obvious that, given the enormous interests at stake on the part of the military and merchants and given the conditions of real peaceful dialogue between the governments of the world powers, it is rather unlikely that an agreed regulation will be reached that eliminates or minimises all the dangerous aspects described above. As a result, for the time being, the people are in the hands of the owners and programmers of AI, whom they must trust because they cannot intervene in any way in their decision-making processes. Entrusting academies and institutes with humanitarian aims with the task of mediating solutions that are beneficial to the grassroots is a childish dream. Never before in history have so few humans exercised such power over everyone else, which, only 30 years ago, was unimaginable.

According to Julian Assange, we risk being the last generation still free to think, and we only have 10 years to organise lines of resistance to the hegemony of the planetary elites.

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ