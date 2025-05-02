GeoPolitiQ

heikomr
20h

In the West, we exclusively discuss political parties, politicians, ideologies, and various political agendas. Somehow, we’ve drifted away from what, in the 19th century and the first half of the 20th century, were intellectually substantive themes and causes for uprisings, civil wars, and revolutions. But after that, everything became corrupted to an unimaginable degree. Parties, politicians, NGOs—which are really just tools of their financiers—unions, churches, the UN, WHO, WTO, OSCE, etc. Today, we pretend as though class distinctions and their manifestations—or, on the other side, their consequences—have disappeared. But they haven’t. Just ask the hundreds of millions of poor, unemployed, and homeless in Western societies. Oh, but we live in a "democracy." Well, then I guess everything’s fine and fixable.

What I’m trying to point out is that we could spend the next 100 years debating politicians and parties, until: *"You will own nothing and be unhappy. But we don’t give a damn, because now you’re living in an absolutist era again."* (I’ve heavily altered the quote.)

No one dares to question the *"11th Commandment of God"*: **Capitalism.** Because capitalism *is* that god.

The oligarchs have a sharp class consciousness. Try getting into their clubs, for example. But their victims have been convinced that they themselves are to blame for their circumstances. That class consciousness no longer exists among them.

Briefly, on the horror in Gaza and across West Asia, and all wars in general: What’s the source of this terrible suffering? Politics, ideologies, religions? Those are just tools to turn people into sadistic murderers. The root of this horror is the greed for more profit by the oligarchs. Since when have we forgotten to ask the most critical question: *"Why?"*—and to relentlessly seek the deeper answer. Why must the Palestinians disappear, and Lebanon too, if possible? Why did Syria have to be turned into hell? ... It always reminds me of that famous line: *"Sorry, it’s just business. Tough luck for you."*

