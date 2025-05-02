Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both from ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one, by Paolo Franco Maloberti, was published on Monday 21st April 2025.

(Italics original, bold emphasis and footnote mine).

Political Parties: A Consociative Swamp

Why does a good person enter politics and soon forget the moral teachings?

Many years ago I wrote (for myself) about a sad phenomenon I called, the consociative swamp. I copy from that writing some of the considerations that follow.

I recalled that one of the most widespread techniques for the conquest and control of power is, in modern times, consociation. This, as everyone perceives, is a deformation of the correct way of operating and manifests itself in the form of a grouping of people or interests that wants to benefit improperly merely because they belong to a solid connective network.

It is necessary from the outset to clarify the fundamental difference between consociation and association or, rather, between the negative nature of one and the positive characteristic of the other. The association, in fact, although it too is a grouping of people with defined objectives or common goals, works for the best attainment of its own aims but does not seek to attain and does not aspire to control any power.

In times gone by (and still today in some undeveloped countries) power was usually conquered by bullying, by subduing the weak or the worst organised and then imposing and preserving by physical or economic force the supremacy conquered. In the process of conserving power, often exercised by a single person (the dictator), the scarcity of information and its limited territorial diffusion was of fundamental importance; this was to confine the malaise and to mask the misdeeds of the powerful.

Modern times, on the contrary, have provided with technological development powerful communication tools: what happens on one side of the world is known on the other side instantaneously, as they say, in real time. The increased possibility of information then made it very difficult (and short-lived) to control the power exercised by ancient methods. That is why it was necessary to refine the mechanisms, mainly in order to make less obvious, to camouflage, both the ascent and retention phases of power. The most significant product of such a refined mechanism is, precisely, consociation which, in short, is configured as a renewed and modern form of abuse of power.

The most relevant features of consociation are:

Characteristics: the main characteristic of the consociation is that it must be territorially extensive and capillary, the consociative network must be kept under strict control both in the initial growth phase and in the phase of involving the consociates. Another feature of primary importance is the control and steering of dissent. Dissent, in fact, is a key ingredient that can never be lacking in any organisation. For this, a key element is the presence (and maternal safeguarding) of fictitious opponents (those who bark and do not bite, i.e., the useful idiots).

Technique: one of the most effective methods consists in continuously and systematically ignoring merit and personal capabilities; the strength of the consociation must result solely from the consociative bond and never from the qualities of individuals (who, rather, taken individually, must be real mediocrities): the capable, being aware of their own qualities, soon refuse to abide by the consociative rules. Exceptions to these are the functional ones who, though gifted, are “loyal”.

Tools: the most important tool is the appropriate (or rather, inappropriate) use of information; it must be suitably distorted and manipulated; a “reference” model (not to be applied to the letter) is virtual information, i.e. information that describes a virtual society totally fulfilling the dreams of the population (with beautiful people, who laugh, who enjoy themselves, who sometimes have problems but which are immediately and positively solved); of course, virtual information has no relation to the real world (the one dominated by consociation) and, for this reason, runs the risk of not being believed. For this reason, the “reference model” must be accompanied and supplemented by sectarian, quarrelsome, high-impact information. The right mix of the two makes it difficult, due to the numbing of reflexive capacities, to correctly understand what is actually happening.

The characteristics of consociation are often summarised using the term partocracy; this is both because consociative degeneration has primarily affected parties but also because the party structure is the natural breeding ground for consociation. In fact, consociation is not a phenomenon limited to political life alone but goes far beyond it: it pervades (and threatens) every form of social organisation, including, of course, charitable organisations and even the judiciary.

The peculiar characteristic of consociation in parties is that it is, in addition, a swamp. The bond between the consociates is viscous, similar to that of a secret society where initiation is done in stages. The lower ranks are easily accessible but access to the higher ones depends on “census” conditions set by those wielding power, with an increasingly small number of candidates. The stickiness gradually increases and it becomes increasingly difficult to extricate oneself. Those who try to dissent are severely punished (an example is Gianni Alemanno, who is still kept in jail).

The path of a good person entering politics begins with genuine feelings of social justice, ethics and, often, good Christian principles. Then, slowly, as he climbs the steps of initiation he takes the path of apostasy, he abandons his moral convictions thinking that in politics these must be second to “a long-term strategy”, or rather, third… then fourth, and finally no longer count. At this point, the killings, the slaughter of innocent children, the starving of people, the destruction of homes, schools and hospitals, the rapes, the torture, the embracing of genocidal criminals, are accepted and understood because they are functional to the consociative strategy.

If anything, on Easter Day, those who call themselves Christians see a shadow passing before their eyes. But it is only a moment, that shadow vanishes instantly: that's politics, man. Then, when the time comes, one can always confess.

The second article, by Maurizio Moscone, was first published on SegniDeiTempi.blogspot.com and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 28th April 2025.

(Italics and footnotes original, bold emphasis mine).

The Unification of Italy and Freemasonry: counter-history of a false Risorgimento

The unification of Italy is certainly a value and perhaps few or none regret pre-unification Italy, which was divided into many states dominated by foreign powers.

This does not, however, justify the rhetorical and ideological way in which the Risorgimento [literally “Resurgence”] is still presented today by the mass media and State authorities. According to Gramsci, the Risorgimento can be understood, in its complexity, within certain guiding ideas that highlight its essential aspects:

the unification of Italy was achieved through “the enlargement of the Piedmontese state and the heritage of the dynasty” and this operation took place manu militari [Latin for “with military aid”], with a “royal conquest”. The entire Risorgimento epic was not “a national movement from below”, as it was conceived and managed by a liberal-masonic elite, which was part of the rich bourgeoisie and acted against the interests of the Italian people. Freemasonry was the inspirer and animator of the Risorgimento, “the only real and efficient party that the bourgeois class had for a long time”.

These theses of Gramsci are supported by many well-documented studies and one is perplexed by the continuous falsification of history by those whose duty it is to correctly inform citizens, without mystifying reality for ideological purposes.

Why is it silent on the fact that the major protagonists of this historical period (Cavour, D'Azeglio, Crispi, Nigra, Garibaldi) were Freemasons and that Freemasonry is considered the architect of the Risorgimento and the establishment of the new anticlerical Italian state, which was supposed to defeat the Papacy?

Hiram, the magazine of the Grand Orient of Italy, writes in this regard: “Many patriots were initiated into foreign lodges (such as Federico Confalonieri, initiated in England, and Garibaldi himself, initiated in Latin America); many Brethren, finally, were political exiles in many parts of the world (Europe, Latin America, Malta, etc.) where they continued their Masonic activities. [...] The programme formulated in 1861 by the resurrected Grand Orient of Turin included, among the first objectives to be pursued, the acquisition of Rome, Veneto and Venezia Giulia.

It was above all Garibaldi who sought to use all Masonic channels, both national and international, to achieve the unification of the peninsula as soon as possible; indeed, he strongly supported the need for the unification of the various Italian Masonic bodies, as an indispensable premise for the unification of the nation. In fact, for several years after the creation of the Kingdom, the Grand Orient in Turin, Naples and Palermo operated in Italy as a consequence of the existing political fragmentation. The long struggle against the Papacy and against the temporal state of the Catholic Church made the taking of Rome in 1870 an episode of great significance and English Freemasonry was the first in the world to send its congratulations to the Council of the Grand Orient which was then based in Florence, so much so that the latter learnt the news before the Italian Government itself. 20th September [1870, date of the capture of Rome by the forces of the Kingdom of Italy] was considered by Freemasonry to be an emblematic date of the victory of freedom over oppression. A direct consequence of the repeated papal condemnations against the rulers of the new State, most of whom were Freemasons, was the great extension of anticlerical sentiments within Italian Freemasonry”.

Garibaldi was initiated into Freemasonry in 1844. He was then appointed “master” in Palermo in 1860, “first free mason of Italy” in 1861, “grand master of the Supreme Scottish Council of Palermo” in 1862, “grand master of the Grand Orient” in Florence in 1864.

According to the hero of the two worlds [i.e. Garibaldi], Freemasonry should have created the moral premises to achieve the political unity of the Italians. Garibaldi wrote: “I am of the opinion that Masonic unity will bring about the political unity of Italy [...]. I consider the Freemasons an elected portion of the Italian people. They [...] create the moral unity of the nation. We do not yet have moral unity; let Freemasonry do this, and that will be done immediately”

These ideas of Garibaldi were shared by all Freemasonry, which wanted to “liberate” Italy from Catholicism and replace it, as is clear from reading Masonic magazines, published during the Risorgimento period. It is written in the Bulletin of the Grand Orient of 1865: “The nations recognised in Italy the right to exist as a nation as they entrusted it with the high office of freeing them from the yoke of Catholic Rome. It is not a question of forms of government; it is not a question of a greater breadth of freedom; it is precisely the end that Freemasonry proposes; to which it has been working for centuries, through all kinds of obstacles and dangers”.

Four years later, the same Bulletin proclaimed: “Freemasonry will have the joy of eradicating the terrible idea of the papacy, planting its secular banner - truth, love - on the grave”.

Italy, writes Ernesto Galli della Loggia, “is the only country in Europe (and not only in the Catholic area) whose national unity and liberation from foreign domination took place in open, fierce contrast with its own national Church.

The incompatibility between homeland and religion, between state and Christianity, is in a sense a founding element of our collective identity as a nation-state”.