GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
35m

The information about the 1947 treaty was something I had never heard about, so I must thank you explicitly. The reply of the Ministers to the questions was very revealing and is consistent with what I've heard fits what I had heard before...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Loam's avatar
Loam
2h

I believe the day is approaching when we will have to fight underground. A tough fight against an iron-fisted techno-police system run by a ruthless minority of oligarchs who no longer even need to sell us the story of "their" democracy. The tunnels of the Palestinian resistance and their fierce struggle is not an isolated event, it is a foretaste of the struggle that the future holds for all of us who believe in justice and freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture