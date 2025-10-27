Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Manlio Lo Presti, originally in Italian, first published on LaPekoraNera.it on Sunday 28th September 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org two days after, on Tuesday 30th September 2025.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The Italian political gang has slavishly and obsequiously obeyed the non-negotiable orders issued militarily from Via Veneto 121, with pairs of Moto Guzzi police motorcycles constantly darting through the obstacles of Rome’s chaotic traffic to deliver American messages to the leaders at Palazzo Chigi. Most of the media do not mention it, but this subordinate Italian scenario has continued unchanged and uninterrupted since 1947.

The US continues to declare that the peninsula is a valuable ally and keeps the current government alive. But then why not cancel once and for all the secret vexatious clause[s] in the 1947 Treaty of Paris? No political faction has ever touched on the issue, not even the much-talked-about followers of the left... Everything is fine as it is!

In the event of domestic disobedience or delaying tactics, a new and more bloody season of bombing would automatically begin, accompanied by a devastating surge in the [economic] spread and a hellish sequence of popular unrest throughout the country, which – apparently – would be attributed to the usual eight mafias operating freely in the territory of the former Italy, to Russia, to the usual Islamic groups, etc. The script never changes.

He [Volodymyr Zelensky] too is not acting alone. As Trump said, he “does not have the cards” to move independently. The same position as ex-Italy [sic]. His presidential term expired long ago, so he does not represent anyone. He is remote-controlled by the usual small group of multinational financial companies and networks that have always supported the sequence of US Democratic governments. We are talking about hundreds of supplies and money flowing to the expired dictator, money that is, however, a tenth of what is reported in the newspapers.

The difference between the official amounts and those that actually arrived in Kiev was credited to the shadow banks operating in Oceania on the accounts of the politicians who approved the funding. This is still a small amount compared to the $1,300,000,000,000 estimated value of Ukraine’s raw materials, which are being plundered at a slower pace due to the presence of those Russian troublemakers who have the audacity not to surrender to the American commercial paradise and not to fragment into a dozen small states dependent on the International Monetary Fund.

After the military collapse of 2014 caused by the Americans, its army consists of Nazi-inspired mercenary units and waves of mercenaries paid by the Anglo-Franco-German-US alliance.

None of the countries of origin of these mercenaries have claimed the bodies of thousands silently incinerated by the Russian army... Yet the mercenary raids continue to the point of being accompanied by troops in Bundeswehr uniforms. Russia continues to move with calculated slowness to break the Western frenzy to quickly grab Ukraine’s riches for free. China – closely monitored by Russia – is watching, for now. It is hungry for raw materials to maintain its current pace, which has been sustained but rather slow. For these practical reasons, it could trip up Moscow, but it fears its power to react and finds it convenient for now to maintain the anti-Western alliance. Every scenario and alliance is subject to the frenetic variable geometry of the global balance of power.

This is an underground war that the sold-out scribblers do not talk about, except for a few commendable isolated mentions.

Those who have not been ensnared by the Pied Piper of Hamelin have long understood that the real reason for the NATO-US aggression, with the servile support of the Anglo-Franco-Germans, is the total plundering of Ukrainian raw materials. The same motives apply to the disaster in Gaza, carried out in cold blood to rob the gas fields in the sea off Gaza. Always commercial purposes. Nothing to do with Islamism and Israeli national security.

Everything they let us know is pure lies, otherwise they would tell us nothing!

