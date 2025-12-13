Following up my article on US Foreign Policy and corruption in Ukraine and EU, where I discussed, among other things, the case of the arrest of Federica Mogherini, today I am providing my English translation of an article by Franco Maloberti, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 10th December 2025, which proves my point that her arrest is not linked to Ukrainian corruption cases in an attempt to bring down both Zelensky’s regime in Kiev and Ursula von der Leyen’s regime in the European Union (EU), but actually quite the opposite, as you will understand.

Federica Mogherini.

On 2nd December [2025], Belgian media reported that Federica Mogherini, rector of the College of Europe and former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, had been arrested on charges of disruption and fraud in public procurement, among other minor offences, for events that took place in 2021. According to Corriere [della Sera, an Italian newspaper], the investigation was launched by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in the capital of West Flanders and was developed by EPPO, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has jurisdiction over fraud involving EU funds. It refers to alleged favouritism and disruption in the awarding of a nine-month training programme at the College of Europe for postgraduate courses for future continental diplomats.

Just one day after their arrest, Mogherini and the other two arrested individuals were released on bail. What is the point of this? In Italy, arrests are made in flagrante delicto [i.e. caught during crime], depriving a person of their personal liberty to prevent them from fleeing. If, on the other hand, it is a case of detention, this, again in Italy, is ordered when there are serious indications of guilt, a crime punishable by a heavy sentence (or linked to terrorism or weapons) and there is a risk that the suspect may flee. Release without charge indicates that the arrest or detention did not comply with “normal” rules, but was carried out to cause a stir.

The investigations concern alleged violations from years ago, with weak evidence of guilt. Guilt for what? Hundreds of such alleged “crimes” are committed every day in the buildings in Brussels visited daily by hordes of “facilitators for the drafting of European projects” who chat with officials. Only the bleeding hearts of politics and certain sections of the press talk of “serious allegations”.

The position of rector of a prestigious college is also criticised. How disgraceful. Mogherini was in fact parachuted into that chair without any relevant qualifications (the Google Scholar database lists a handful of articles, often simple PDFs, with no more than five or six citations); but there are many other examples of politicians with laughable abilities being promoted to prominent positions. Moreover, the role of rector does not require particular scientific merit, even if it is desirable. The practice is nevertheless disgraceful, but not unique. For example, Katainen, who was a part-time lecturer and then became a municipal councillor, climbed his way up to become Mogherini’s colleague as EU commissioner; he is now a big shot at Nordea Bank.

We learn that Mogherini resigned on 5th November [2025 - sic, probably a double mistake; according to multiple sources (e.g. BBC, APNews, Politico, etc.), she resigned on 4th December 2025]. Was that perhaps the only objective?

Let us now consider the allegations relating to European funding. The allegations stem from an investigation initiated by OLAF [Office européen de Lutte Anti-Fraude] and subsequently transferred to EPPO. OLAF is an EU anti-fraud office that adopts the disgraceful practice of anonymous reporting, a perfect tool for discrediting and revenge. This practice is strongly encouraged by the OLAF website [link]. The site, however, is rather vague about the competences of its officials. Many have names that denote origins in Eastern and Northern Europe. Some are long-serving officials who have jumped from one directorate-general to another after entering the bureaucratic machine a few years after graduating (such as the Finnish Director-General FF). Are they all lawyers? What investigative experience do they have? Who knows! This Nordic-style harlequinade [i.e. frivolity] is given the power to investigate, often on the basis of anonymous tip-offs!

Applications for European funding are not made by one person, but by several people who have to follow the Commission’s nitpicky instructions. For example, an application to the Horizon-HEI [Higher Education Institutions] Programme must be several pages long, with a dozen describing excellence, three describing the objectives, two describing the financial model, five describing the support measures and methodology, two describing synergies, thirteen describing the impact, seven on paths to impact, six on dissemination, fifteen on the work plan and resources, about the capacity of the participants, and, if that’s not enough, a few attachments. Can you imagine Mogherini, after conspiring with shady characters, sitting down to write the incriminating proposal without any accomplices? So, just a few hours in prison for her? It seems more likely that this was a devious operation to frame her, punish her and force her to resign.

What gives pause for thought is a remote side issue. In 2018, Polish journalist Elżbieta Kaca wrote about her: “In relations with her eastern neighbours, Mogherini was sidelined by Member States, who did not perceive her as an honest broker in Russian affairs”. In other words, the Poles, or rather the Polish Institute of International Affairs, which prides itself on being a political think tank and where Kaca currently works, believes that Mogherini is pro-Russian and, for this reason, not aligned with the wishes of the Nordic “gracious parasites”. The “gracious parasites”, in addition to leading these Mediterranean blockheads, benefit from several billion euros (Poland alone received €48.2 billion between Next Generation and defence money in 2025), Estonia, with 1.24 million inhabitants, will receive at least €11.42 billion in the period 2021-2027, Latvia will take home more than €8.5 billion in the same period, and poor Lithuania, with two million eight hundred thousand inhabitants, will receive only €10 billion in aid. On the other hand, Estonia enlightens us with the wisdom of Kaja Kallas. What a bargain for us, who have poured a substantial net amount into this EU sieve and are now getting back a portion of what we gave and squandered, in the grandiose form of a PNRR plan (recovery and resilience, my goodness! But without interest): part of what we “gave away” comes back, but only if the “lovely parasites” say we have been virtuous.

Let’s go back to the indictment generated by this EPPO. What is it? It is the European Public Prosecutor’s Office for the investigation of crimes affecting the financial interests of the European Union. It is headed by a Romanian, Laura Kovesi, who, together with 22 European prosecutors (one for each participating country), forms the management board. Hungary, Ireland and Denmark do not participate in EPPO. Apparently, the activity is heavily unbalanced, with some prosecutors being ultra-active and others dormant. Of the 772 news items on the official website, more than a hundred concern fraud in our country [Italy]: about eighty in Romania, small Croatia has at least seventy, more than fifty in the Czech Republic, and so on. Belgium, lo and behold, has only a handful. What do these observations, albeit approximate, tell us? That in our country [Italy], the urge to slap on the handcuffs is perhaps excessive, and that Belgium, dormant, has woken up to this vague accusation levelled at Mogherini. And it is precisely Belgium, the new port of mists, where the vast sums of money disbursed are “handled”. Are they all virtuous, or has the local prosecutor dozed off? It is easy to find out who woke him up.

There is a small detail that recalls the popular saying: the first hen to crow laid the egg. Kallas immediately said she was upset (poor thing) and told her subordinates: “The allegations are deeply shocking, but they must not in any way compromise the good work that the vast majority of you do every day” (vast majority, not all honest, sic!); but the events “took place during previous mandates”. (My translation: those lazy communists and socialists did the dirty work before I arrived, a highly skilled and honest woman of the extreme right).

“I can assure you that integrity and accountability will be further strengthened under my leadership” having implemented an “updated anti-fraud strategy, now fully operational and essential for greater transparency … This includes prevention, training and closer cooperation with OLAF, as well as the first cooperation agreement with the EPPO” … “I can assure you that integrity and accountability will only improve under my supervision, and the ongoing process emphasises that safeguards are in place and working”. (My translation: I had set both OLAF and EPPO in motion, “assuming” this mess, but with me now everything is running smoothly).

The imaginative commissioner’s self-praise does not seem like mere drivel, but perhaps a warning message to the many “lovely parasites” who have moved to Brussels to collect salaries they could not even dream of in their home countries. All these “lovely parasites”, rallied by Kaja, form a “small community” that we could jokingly call “the Nordic mafia” and which will be difficult to undermine. The less perceptive (or perhaps complicit) national politicians have not understood (or perhaps they know very well) that the attack is not on the socialists who once dominated the Commission, but on countries like ours [Italy], which paid cash for the “lovely parasites” to take power and repeats the refrain: I am a guarantor. The indictment of Mogherini, which will end up in a bubble, not only casts a shadow over past management (albeit disgraceful), but also serves as a warning. The network of eyes and ears of the “small community” represents a real danger.

