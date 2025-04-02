Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one, by Milgram, was published on Sunday 23th March 2025. (All emphasis mine).

Power is maintained by creating an external enemy

Group Psychology and Geopolitics: Nations Behave Like Social Groups.

Ursula von der Leyen (L) and Vladimir Putin (R).

Introduction: Group Dynamics Are Not Just Tribal

When we talk about group psychology, we tend to think of tribal societies and primitive clans, imagining that these mechanisms belong to a distant past. However, the same dynamics still exist today in every social context. People identify with groups of all kinds, from sports teams to political parties, from companies to online communities. The rivalry between football fans, the clash of political ideologies or the competition between rival companies are just a few examples of how belonging to a group influences our behaviour.

Nations function in the same way. Benedict Anderson, in his book Imagined Communities, explains that nations are not natural realities, but social constructions based on shared narratives. This sense of belonging can be used to strengthen a country's internal unity, but also to create divisions and identify external enemies.

Power and the Creation of the “Other”

Power is maintained through the creation of an external enemy. Social psychology shows that a dominant group strengthens its identity and internal cohesion by identifying an adversary, perceived as a threat. This strategy serves to justify aggressive or controlling actions and to legitimise the power of the elite, which presents itself as the protector of the community against external danger.

The United States has built its hegemony on this principle. During the Cold War, the enemy was Soviet communism. After 2001, the threat became Islamic terrorism. Today, the new adversaries are Russia and China, portrayed in the Western media as oppressive and dangerous regimes. In George Orwell's 1984, the government maintains control over the population through the constant creation of an external enemy. By periodically changing the threat, it maintains internal consensus and justifies repressive, economic and military actions.

The European Union and the Need for an External Enemy

Unlike nations like Russia or China, which have a long history of cultural and political cohesion, the European Union has never developed a true collective identity. As an artificial political construct, it lacks a common language, a unified culture and a shared historical narrative. This fragility makes the EU vulnerable to fragmentation.

To strengthen its internal cohesion, the EU needs an external enemy. In recent years, Russia has been turned into a perfect threat to justify increased military spending, the economic isolation of Moscow and the creation of a unitary narrative in which the EU presents itself as the bulwark of democracy against autocracies. This mechanism is identical to that described in group psychology: without an enemy, a fragile group risks disintegrating.

Large and Resource-rich Countries That Have Not Sought Hegemony

Not all resource-rich countries have sought to dominate other nations. Some historical examples show that it is possible to be large and powerful without practising expansionism or colonialism.

Russia, unlike the European colonial powers, has never imposed its culture on a large scale outside its natural area of influence. Despite being a huge and resource-rich country, it has always defended its borders rather than exporting its ideology to distant lands. India, one of the most advanced civilisations for millennia, has never attempted to build a global empire as Western powers have done. Similarly, the Persian Empire was known for its respect for local cultures, without forcing conquered populations to adopt Persian customs and traditions.

These examples show that not all powerful countries seek hegemony. Just as in social groups, some states tend towards domination, while others prefer to focus on internal development.

The Process of Dehumanisation in Conflicts: Palestine and Beyond

Another strategy used to maintain power is the dehumanisation of the enemy. This phenomenon is well described by Philip Zimbardo in The Lucifer Effect, where he explains how propaganda can make violence against a group acceptable by reducing it to an indistinct mass of individuals without identity or value.

The case of Palestine is an obvious example of this. Palestinians are portrayed in the Israeli media not as human beings with a culture and a history, but as a threat to Israel's security. The language used describes them as terrorists, radicals or enemies of the state, justifying bombings, occupations and economic blockades that would otherwise be considered unacceptable.

The same process has been applied to non-aligned political leaders. The US has often demonised heads of state such as Gaddafi, Saddam Hussein or Assad, constructing negative images that justified wars and coups. This is the same mechanism that led to the genocide of American Indians, considered ‘soulless’ and therefore expendable.

A parallel can be found in Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe, where British colonialism destroys the identity of the Igbo tribe through the narrative of Western superiority. When a group is dehumanised, its suffering is no longer perceived as relevant and any action against it becomes justifiable.

Conclusion

Power is maintained through the creation of an external enemy. Hegemonic nations use propaganda and dehumanisation to justify aggressive actions. However, history shows that not all powerful countries seek hegemony. Some nations have focused on internal development, demonstrating that aggression and domination are not an inevitable destiny.

Understanding these mechanisms helps to unmask propaganda and interpret geopolitics more lucidly.

The second article that follows was first published on Saturday 22nd March 2025 on ConiareRivolta.org and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 24th March 2025.

(All formatting original, footnote mine).

War is not the same for everyone

War Profits.

And for some it is more equal than for others. To find out just read the so-called Joint White Paper for European Defence, just published by the European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The destruction of human lives and brutal violence are the most visible and dramatic aspect of a conflict, of every conflict, but alongside what happens in the light of day there are deeper dynamics at work, which help to explain why the wind of belligerence cyclically returns to make a show of itself. It was only a few days ago that Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, called on the people of Europe to take up arms and leave, (partially) questioning the dogma of budgetary austerity in order to “re-arm Europe”. Now the White Paper sheds more light on the contours of this operation and, above all, sheds light on which economic interests are moving and fanning the flames of the war at the gates.

The paper opens by lavishing coarse-grained rhetoric - we are surrounded by the threat posed by authoritarian states such as Russia and China; there is the prospect of a large-scale conflict on the horizon - and by trying to convince the reader that the desired rearmament is in the interests of the entire European population, as our way of life and prospects for prosperity are jeopardised by the uncertainty caused by the breakdown of the international order and external threats.

Yet, we are told, in the same White Paper it is recognised that European spending on armaments has greatly increased over the last decade. The EU already spends far more in absolute terms than Russia. According to SIPRI data, the top five EU economies by military expenditure (Germany, France, Italy, Poland and Spain) alone spent €220 billion in 2023, twice as much as Russia.

In 2022, the European defence industry had an annual turnover of €135 billion (over €52 billion in exports) and is extremely competitive in specific sectors. According to the infamous Draghi Report, some EU products and technologies are superior or equivalent in quality to those produced by the US in several areas, such as main battle tanks and their subsystems, conventional submarines, and firearms. So, we are left to say, is it really necessary to fund European-scale rearmament? Where does this insatiable need for public resources come from?

After a few pages of preamble, we come to the point. The question is simple in its essence: big European capital is in danger of suffering, crushed by the international competition of giants such as China - whose approach to trade and technological progress is denounced as seeking “primacy and, in some cases, supremacy” - and the United States, which no longer seems to love us as much as it once did. At the same time, it becomes crucial to secure stable access to so-called critical raw materials, a source of growing conflict between economic powers.

What is the proposed solution? Try to give billions of Euros to the European arms industry, in the hope that this will satisfy the thirst for profit of our continent's employers. In fact, the Commission pledges to launch a “strategic dialogue” with companies in the sector, to collect their wishes (p. 9) and, as a result, to remove regulatory obstacles and ensure the swift granting of permits to build factories of death while turning a blind eye or maybe two to the environmental impact (“allow the swift granting of building and environmental permits for defence industrial projects as a matter of overriding public interest”).

The defence industry also needs certainty. Here, then, is the priority of guaranteeing in advance the certainty of a flow of demand for armaments and related products over a multi-year horizon (p. 5), so as to minimise risks and allow it to invest without qualms in expanding production capacity. Here too, the words used by the Commission are most eloquent: “the increase in production capacity depends on companies having a steady flow of substantial multi-year orders to direct investment into additional production lines” (p. 13), signalling the need to commit public resources to the pockets of the military industrial complex over the long term, through orders spread over several years.

One can also read, between the lines, a certain envy for those countries that have taken the path of the war economy. From this perspective, one can read the call for the reconversion to war production of production chains that are strategic for European industry, including the automotive industry, which would otherwise be condemned to slow decline by prolonged European stagnation. The roadmap is tight: we need to support and reinforce - with public money - the capacity to produce weapons, guarantee the war industry constant supplies of critical materials, deregulate to the hilt and cut regulations, fund - with public money - research and development in the sector, and try to attract “talent” to convince them to work in defence. Indeed, a workforce is needed, to be channelled into this sector to keep pace with the desired expansion of production capacity.

It does not end there, as the very cynicism of the European institutions knows no bounds. While on the one hand they reiterate that the best way to support Ukraine is to continue to subsidise arms purchases, on the other they say in no uncertain terms that, through an instrument called Extraordinary Revenues Acceleration (ERA), this will be made possible by loans to Ukraine that will give priority to arms purchases produced by European industries. They are blowing on the fire of war and also trying to profit from it by extending loans to one of the parties to the conflict in order to buy weapons produced by essentially the same party as the lender!

Finally, one cannot miss a parenthesis of disgusting hypocrisy, with words that do not even deserve a comment. Read to believe: “in the Middle East, the ceasefire in Gaza… provides an opportunity to reduce regional tensions and put an end to human suffering” (p. 4), written at the same time as Israel resumes its wide-ranging carnage.

There is also a final icing on the cake. Great emphasis is placed on the need to direct even private capital, dormant perhaps in unprofitable current accounts, towards supporting the bellicist madness. It has to be said that the market is already doing the dirty work, considering the soaring share prices of companies operating in the war industry. Leonardo's shares have risen 120% in the last six months and 800% in the last five years. In the same vein is Germany's Rheinmetall, which has seen the value of its shares rise 130% in the last 6 months. Despite this, the Commission finds it useful to emphasise (p. 18) that investments in the defence sector should be considered, for all intents and purposes, perfectly in line with European Regulation 2019/2088, which defines financial products that respect ecological sustainability.

After years of demented proclamations about supporting Kiev - “until victory!” - all on the skin of Ukrainians, and of a complete absence of diplomatic initiatives aimed at a truce, the European Union pulls out of the hat a programme of public financing of the war industry that only pushes away the building of a peace process. Nobody felt the need for this, except those sections of European capitalism that have been defeated by international competition. We will not enlist in your war!

Someone recently started this EU-wide petition asking for the resignation of Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, based on her disregard for basic moral decency, international law, the democratic mandate of EU member states, appropriate ethical behaviour and diplomatic prudence. Though I am always skeptical about such petitions, signing it will only take a few seconds of your time and, if a great number is reached (it’s already beyond 100,000 signatures), it may put some pressure on Ursula and her fellows.