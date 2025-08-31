Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Maria Morigi, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 4th August 2025. (All formatting and footnotes original).

Prasat Preah Vihear or “Sacred Sanctuary” is a “Mountain Temple”, after Angkor Wat, the most spectacular of those built by the Khmer Empire (which ruled over much of Southeast Asia from 802 to 1462) along the “King's Road” that started in Angkor, Cambodia, and ended in Sukkhothai, Thailand.

The Hindu temple was begun in 813 and dedicated to the god Shiva Shikhareshvara (Lord of the Summit). Its major development took place in the following two centuries, when the Khmer emperors converted to Mahayana Buddhism. The building stands on a high cliff in the Dangrek Mountains, which divide the Thai plateau from an inaccessible mountainous area of Cambodia. The Dangrek Mountains cliff is the natural watershed between the two countries, but the 1907 maps, signed by Siam (now Thailand) and France (of which Cambodia was a colony), mark the border a little further north, including the temple in French colonial territory.

Moreover, between the 16th and 20th centuries, the whole of Southeast Asia had a long and troubled history of territorial border disputes as a result of colonial occupation by European powers (Portugal, the Netherlands, France, Great Britain) and Japan. Thus, Cambodia, having just gained independence from France (1953), appealed to the International Court of Justice [ICJ]. Three years later, the judges in The Hague ruled in Cambodia's favour, but did not mark the final border on paper. The fate of the temple followed the events in Cambodia: Pol Pot's dictatorship, the Vietnamese invasion, civil war and pacification. Preah Vihear made the headlines in May 1998 when the Khmer Rouge gathered there after the fall of Anlong Veng to organise their last stand.

The question of Preah Vihear's ownership returned to the forefront in 2008, when UNESCO [United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization] declared it a World Heritage Site at Cambodia's request, citing “the exceptional quality of the architecture and the state of preservation of the site and its surrounding nature, and the purity of its ornamentation”, which make the temple a “masterpiece of Khmer architecture”.

The Thai-Cambodian conflict, which has been dragging on since 2008, sees Preah Vihear at the centre of the dispute between Thailand and Cambodia. Following the clashes in 2011 that left 28 people dead, the Cambodian authorities lodged a new appeal. Although the ruling saw all the judges, including those appointed by Thailand, agree with Cambodia, the 1962 ruling was upheld, ordering Thai troops to leave the area and postponing the agreement on the disputed territory. The mountain and rural population of the area did not recognise the ruling, and the entire region is grappling with massive deforestation, with the loss of almost 10% of Cambodia's forests due to the search for new plots of land to cultivate and the intensive exploitation of concessions by foreign companies, mostly Malaysian, for rubber production.

Currently, after months of tension, the situation on the border between Thailand and Cambodia has escalated with armed clashes, evacuations and mutual threats, confirming the risk of open conflict in the heart of Southeast Asia. However, it seems that a glimmer of hope has emerged thanks to a regionally mediated agreement with the intervention of Vietnam and China.

The Preah Vihear temple has an unusual north-south axis compared to the west-east axis that characterises all other Khmer temples; the ascent is 800 metres long, over 5 courtyards (terraces) passing through 5 cruciform Gopura (entrances) connected by stairs and avenues adorned with Nagas (serpent deities) in a path that evokes the ascent to Mount Meru (the central pillar of the Earth). On the fifth terrace is the main temple, more than 20 metres high (the roof has collapsed), with a portico, Mandapa (antechamber), vestibule and cell.

Years ago, I was unable to visit Preah Vihear, either from the Thai side, where the guides refused due to the dangerous border, or from the Cambodian side because the travel agent, a Frenchman with colonial nostalgia, brusquely told me, “Madame, pas question!” and no one was willing to be bribed and have the rape of a poor archaeologist by the military on their conscience.

However, years later, I convinced a young archaeologist to go on a mission, warning him of the possibility of military rape for both sexes, of the need to distribute cigarettes and dollars to the guards, and of never talking about politics with anyone. The young man returned safe and sound, but deeply shaken by the experience. All the unspoilt jungle he had expected to see (and which I had extolled to him) had been destroyed by fire, constant armed and knife fights, and “productive investments” in deforestation.

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment