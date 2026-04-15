What follows is my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 9th April 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this article reflect the authors’ own views but do not necessarily reflect my own editorial line.

The concept of atheism is philosophically difficult to grapple with, since to deny the existence of something, one would first need to define that something. In short, to become an atheist, one would first have to be a theologian. Perhaps it is not worth all this effort, given that religion is, above all, a human phenomenon; indeed, a little too human. Human unreliability discredits religion far more than divine unreliability, so the attempt to replace transcendent religion with a religion of man has proved even more unrealistic. Every religion is, in fact, a relationship between human beings, who usually manage to contradict themselves.

On 12th December 2025, the “Holy Father” granted an audience to the “members of the Information System for the Security of the [Italian] Republic”, that is, the secret services, those who today call themselves AISI and AISE. The news is reported by the Bulletin of the Holy See [link not working].

On 15th October 2025, the centenary of the founding of the unified “intelligence” system was celebrated. The [Italian] Military Intelligence Service was founded during the era of the so-called “Very Fascist Laws”, and was in fact heavily involved in the persecution of anti-fascists. The [Italian] government has given this embarrassing anniversary considerable prominence, and confirmation of the news regarding the papal audience on 12 December [2026] can also be found on the government website.

It must be acknowledged that the ghostwriter who penned the speech for Pope [Robert Francis] Prevost really went to great lengths to avoid falling into ridicule, but perhaps the task was beyond anyone’s capabilities. Although the speech contains here and there realistic references to the “temptations” that can arise from wielding an enormous power of blackmail, shrouded moreover in State secrecy, any caution in the papal language is objectively undermined by the celebratory context, which ultimately endorses that excessive power. During the audience, the Pope also said that in some countries the Church is often a “victim” of the intelligence services; all the more reason, then, to avoid giving the impression of pandering to a potential tormentor. Paradoxical as it may seem, evidence of the Catholic hierarchy being influenced or infiltrated by secret services would be nothing new; yet, at the same time, it would be a communications disaster, given that even the majority of so-called secular public opinion plays along with the pretence that the Catholic Church is a moral authority endowed with autonomy. The ritual, in fact, requires that parts of the establishment, such as the Church, or even the judiciary, occasionally pose as a countervailing power. This narrative of separate powers acting as counterweights to one another is, of course, unrealistic, given that mutual blackmail and conflicts of interest reduce everything to a single quagmire; yet the narrative persists because it can draw on reality without being bound by it.

Furthermore, the text read by Prevost during the hearing contains a series of references to respect for human dignity, but in the end these moral exhortations amount to nothing, whilst the prevailing message is that the Church and the secret services are part of the same establishment. It is no coincidence that at the end of the speech there is also a thank you for the many services the secret services have rendered to the Vatican.

The media emphasise Prevost’s occasional appeals for peace or international law, or the fact that the other day he condemned [Donald] Trump’s vulgar and bloodthirsty hyperbole. But if one looks at the relations between the various power brokers, one realises that Pope Prevost is far less committed than his predecessors to pretending to be at odds with the establishment of which he is a part; indeed, he does not even try, so his blatant camaraderie towards the powerful shines through; as if to reiterate that they are all part of the same club. Given that the Zionists are increasingly touchy, and easily alarmed even by superficial criticism, Prevost immediately ran for cover by personally inviting Rabbi Noam E. Marans, the director of interfaith affairs at the American Jewish Committee, to the inauguration of his pontificate. Interfaith relations have nothing to do with this: if you put “American” and “Jewish” together, the meaning of Prevost’s invitation is an unconditional surrender to Zionist colonialism, even though [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has been mistreating Catholic prelates for years.

The American press was open to the possibility of a US pope being elected, but the chances of this were considered slim due to the imperialist influence of the USA. The game of roles, in fact, dictated that a system of checks and balances be followed, whereby popes had to come from smaller nations, so as to produce figures capable of navigating the fine line of communicative ambiguity, such as Bergoglio. One explanation for this is that American-Zionist imperialism is finding it increasingly difficult to exercise material control, and is therefore obsessively retreating into control of the narrative; to the point where it cannot even tolerate a feigned opposition. Another explanation is that the main players are not States or governments, but lobbies; in particular, the military procurement lobby, which uses the neocons as its public relations agency, and the money laundering lobby, which has found its mythological alibi in Zionism. The two lobbies have fused, becoming almost indistinguishable. Like all lobbies, they are based on the movement of money, which perceives as an impediment any ritual that might delay, even slightly, the speed of its circulation. There is, however, an obvious contradiction in this impatience, given that fake opposition is fundamental precisely to maintaining control of the narrative.

We thank Cassandre

To be thorough, it must be said that, in the meantime, reports emerged about a rift between Trump’s administration and the Vatican, after the Pope’s Easter Mass homily, where he rebuked Trump, Hegseth & co. (without naming them) for their violent actions and threats against Iran - see John Helmer’s article from last Friday, 10th April 2026, and these other short articles (1, 2, 3) by Al Mayadeen. Trump even attacked the Pope personally on his Truth Social here and posted an AI-generated image of himself as a sort of messiah, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2):

From Truth Social.

…triggering Iranian response against Trump and in support of the Pope, as per Al Mayadeen:

Interestingly, none of the Western leader took the defence of Pope Leo!

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