GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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M Blu's avatar
M Blu
6h

As of yesterday Italian leaders defended the pope

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
7h

Call him Prevost, or what you like, but call on Pope Leo XIV to do whatever it takes to save Gaza and stop the bombing, and end the starvation. Let him go to Gaza and stand with the suffering people who are being massacred by Israel and the Western posers. He can go to Gaza right now, and insist aid be allowed in. Then on to the West Bank to end the occupation and apartheid.

Is there anything more important in today's world than this?

https://chng.it/gkvBfY44rq

Please sign the petition and share widely.

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