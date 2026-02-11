Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, both originally in Italian.

The first one is a short article by Massimo Mazzucco, published on his website LuogoComune.net on Wednesday 21st January 2026.

Psychoanalysis of a president

Caricature of US President Donald J. Trump.

Developmental psychologists (Piaget, Erikson and others) teach us that in the early years of life, children essentially have no inhibitory filters. In other words, they say what they think directly and automatically, without considering the possible consequences of their words on others.

How many times have parents been embarrassed when their child turns to a friend and says “You’re fat”, “I don’t like you”, “You stink”. Usually, these situations are resolved by the parent, who, embarrassed, says, “Forgive him, he’s just a child”.

Another aspect of the child’s psyche is what Jean Piaget called “childish egocentrism”, i.e. the child’s inability to consider points of view other than their own. In the early years of life, children perceive the world solely from their own point of view and assume that everyone else sees, thinks and feels exactly as they do.

This is a characteristic of immature thinking, because children have not yet developed the ability to understand that others have separate minds, with different perspectives, knowledge and emotions. Around the age of 7-8, children become more aware of the consequences of their words. They realise that they can hurt someone, or that certain things are better left unsaid. They thus develop what are known as inhibitory brakes, which scholars locate in the prefrontal cortex, where impulse and emotion control is located. These brakes gradually lead them to think and consider the consequences of their words before uttering them.

After the age of ten, children have learned to assess the context well before speaking. They begin to understand irony, sarcasm and social conventions. Of course, they can still be direct if they wish, but they choose when to do so. They are becoming adults.

The development of the prefrontal cortex is very slow (the prefrontal cortex is the last region of the brain to complete maturation) and usually only reaches completion around the age of 25.

However, there are cases in which the development of the prefrontal cortex stops earlier and does not reach completion. There can be various reasons for this: trauma, foetal/neonatal stroke, severe hypoxia at birth, haemorrhages or infections can seriously damage the prefrontal cortex.

Regardless of the cause, the most common symptoms of a damaged or underdeveloped prefrontal cortex can be:

severe impairment of moral judgement (more utilitarian, favouring actions that are harmful to personal interests)

reduced emotional empathy

persistence of egocentric moral reasoning

pathological impulsivity

Essentially, the child’s inability – already identified by Piaget – to consider points of view other than their own and to adopt a socially shared moral code is reflected in adulthood. Their absolute lack of inhibitions in communicating their thoughts is also evident.

A well-known example of an individual with these characteristics is Sheldon Cooper, the protagonist of The Big Bang Theory, who always says what he thinks, causing embarrassment to those around him, and who follows his own personal moral code based on utilitarianism rather than empathy.

Sheldon Cooper, however, is a fictional character. Donald Trump, on the other hand, is a real person, and is currently the President of the most powerful nation in the world, with the largest military arsenal at his disposal.

Draw your own conclusions.

The second article, by Roberto Iannuzzi, was published on his substack Intelligence for the People on Friday 6th February 2026. (All emphasis mine).

“Imperial boomerang”: from Gaza to Minneapolis

The US authorities are increasingly applying the techniques of control and violent coercion refined in the empire’s outposts to their own territory.

“Operation Metro Surge”, a massive immigration enforcement campaign launched in December 2025 by the Department of Homeland Security, is putting the US Constitution to the test.

Led primarily by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), it has seen the deployment of thousands of federal agents in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

The operation caused a stir due to the violent tactics employed, culminating in the killing of two American citizens, Renee Macklin Good and Alex Pretti.

Forcible raids on homes without a warrant. The arrest of journalists covering the protests. The violation of dozens of federal regulations. The intimidation of citizens protected by the Constitution with the chilling question: “Have you not learned?”. And the disturbing habit of leaving playing cards depicting the ace of spades and marked with the letters “ICE” in the cars of arrested immigrants, a practice similar to that used by US soldiers in Vietnam.

These are some of the actions carried out by ICE, a militarised force that seems to enjoy a high degree of impunity in a context in which the White House indiscriminately uses the term “terrorism” to stigmatise its opponents, apparently justifying the use of violence against them.

ICE and Border Patrol (BP) agents have resorted to excessive use of force and advanced surveillance technologies (such as facial recognition) against suspects, ordinary citizens and journalists, violating the right of assembly and the right to document and criticise government actions.

A crisis that has been brewing for a long time

The roots of this crisis, yet another wake-up call for the state of democracy in the United States, go back a long way, certainly predating the arrival of the current president, Donald Trump, in the White House.

ICE was created in 2003 as part of the newly formed Department of Homeland Security, in the context of the “War on Terror” launched by then-President George W. Bush after the attacks of 11 September 2001.

Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden maintained its structure and even strengthened it by promoting its progressive militarisation. Immigration thus became a matter of national security.

The militarisation of the police force went hand in hand with US military adventurism in Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and elsewhere. The home front became one of the fronts in the “Global War on Terror” (GWOT).

The introduction of the PATRIOT Act after 9/11 gave federal agencies enormous surveillance powers. It also helped to normalise the arbitrary indefinite detention of immigrants, undermining the right to a fair trial.

The PATRIOT Act also created a programme to collect biometric data (fingerprints, facial scans) from all non-US citizens entering the US.

The repercussions of ICE’s unprecedented ability to access FBI data (including data on US citizens) grew exponentially in 2008 with the introduction of the “Secure Communities” programme (a data-sharing programme between ICE and local police) in the final days of the Bush administration.

The ICE surveillance programme became mandatory for all local and State police in the first year of the Obama administration. The latter earned the nickname “deporter-in-chief”, giving ICE a mandate to deport over three million people during his administration.

By the end of his presidency, over 80% of those deported had no criminal convictions, or had been convicted of non-violent crimes.

America’s wars abroad and the militarisation of the home front are also linked in another way. Under the so-called “1033 programme”, American police can acquire surplus equipment from the Pentagon.

The programme predates the war in Iraq, but gained relevance with the end of that conflict. The withdrawal of US troops from the country resulted in tonnes of surplus material. Under Programme 1033, more than 8,800 local and State law enforcement agencies have received military equipment.

Learning from Israel

Another legacy of 9/11 is the growing collaborative relationship between American law enforcement and the Israeli police and military.

Since the early 2000s, thousands of FBI agents, police officers and US law enforcement officials have travelled to Israel to receive training from the Israeli police, the IDF (Israeli “Defence” Forces) and the Shin Bet (Israel’s internal secret service).

At the same time, senior Israeli officers have come to the US to collaborate with agencies such as the New York Police Department and the FBI.

Underlying this collaboration is a model of “counterinsurgency” focused on the population. In the Israeli context, this translates into a doctrine in which the entire Palestinian civilian population in the occupied territories is considered a potential threat, a “sea” in which militants “swim”.

The adoption of this model justifies pervasive mass surveillance, pre-emptive strikes and the use of disproportionate force, as well as collective punishment measures.

In the American context, the Palestinian population is replaced by [read: equivalent to] immigrants, Muslims, black communities and other marginalised minorities. Mass surveillance techniques tested by the Israelis on the Palestinians are applied.

Based on this collaboration, some police departments in the US have adopted the “broken windows” approach, which consists of controlling marginalised communities through constant police surveillance and intimidation.

The Atlanta Police Department has built a training facility called “Cop City”, inspired by “Little Gaza”, a replica of the Gaza Strip built by Israeli security forces for training purposes in the Negev desert.

Israeli technology companies provide surveillance equipment and software to US law enforcement agencies, including ICE.

ICE officials have travelled to Israel several times to exchange “best practices” at Israeli checkpoints, detention centres and settlements. ICE even has an office in Tel Aviv.

Boomerang effect

For centuries, we have been accustomed to a geography of power in which the Western imperial project was projected outward, to distant theatres of conquest.

The imperial core of the West was perceived as isolated, distinct, characterised by an internal tranquillity disconnected from the brutality of its conquests abroad.

Now, at a time when, for the first time, the United States, behind its blatant display of force, is showing increasing difficulty in projecting itself abroad, the US authorities are increasingly applying to their own territory the techniques of control and violent coercion refined at the edges of the empire.

This is the concept of the “imperial boomerang”, first articulated by Aimé Césaire in 1950 in a seminal essay entitled “Discours sur le colonialisme” [French for “Discourse on colonialism”].

According to this idea, colonial powers that have developed repressive and control techniques to dominate colonised territories will end up applying these same techniques against their own citizens in particular times of crisis.

Césaire argued that, although colonialism had materially enriched the European powers, it had at the same time corrupted their societies morally, politically and socially.

In order to function, colonialism required the cultivation of a mentality of racial superiority, administrative arbitrariness and the dehumanisation of the other.

For Césaire, therefore, European fascism – and Nazi Germany – were not a historical aberration, but a “boomerang effect” of the European imperial mentality.

Fascism was the era in which the model of colonial, racist, massified, bureaucratic and depersonalised violence was applied on European soil, also affecting the white population of the old continent.

The concept was taken up by Hannah Arendt in her “The Origins of Totalitarianism” (1951), when she argued that the racial supremacism and colonial expansionism of the European powers laid the foundations for fascism on the old continent.

In the United States, itself born as a colonial project, the War on Terror and the decline of American hegemony have accelerated the imperial boomerang.

The ideological construct of a borderless war on terrorism has legitimised the concept of the “internal enemy”, focusing on America’s marginalised communities, blacks, Arabs, Muslims, Asians, and then extending to other US citizens.

The hegemonic power in crisis turns its repressive and control techniques inwards to stifle dissent and otherness.

It is clear that Western elites are now using the same tools they have been using abroad in our countries. Not only that, but they are using them not just against immigrants, but on everyone. And here come to mind the words of German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller’s “I did not speak out”, also known as “First they came”, which has been published in different versions, urging us to protest and take action against our ruling elites before it is too late - the following is the English translation of the original text in German:

When the Nazis came for the communists,

I kept quiet; I wasn't a communist.



When they came for the trade unionists, I kept quiet;

I wasn't a trade unionist.



When they locked up the social democrats, I kept quiet;

I wasn't a social democrat.



When they locked up the Jews, I kept quiet;

I wasn't a Jew.



When they came for me, there was no one left to protest.

It is high time to organize ourselves against the evil empire and bring it down, especially after what has come out recently from the Epstein’s files! I will conclude this post with the following quotes by Antonio Gramsci: