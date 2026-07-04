Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Alessandro Fanetti, originally in Italian and published first on CESE-M.eu on Thursday 28th May 2026 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Friday 29th May 2026.

(Italics original, bold emphasis and footnote mine).

“Do not caress if your hands are stained with hypocrisy.”

Rita Godino

The indictment of 94-year-old Raúl Castro is being presented by the US elite as an act of international justice [see also my previous translation on this topic], but to anyone with even a shred of common sense it appears instead to be yet another political manoeuvre designed to take the pressure on Cuba to its extreme limits. To symbolically target one of the historical figures of the Cuban Revolution is, in fact, an attempt to delegitimise a political experiment which, despite decades of isolation, sanctions and economic aggression, continues to stand as an example of patriotic independence and a model for a different kind of society on the Latin American continent (and beyond). Behind the rhetoric of “human rights” and the “export of democracy”, we can once again glimpse Washington’s long-standing desire to bring Havana back under its influence, as was the case during the pro-US dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.

The revolutionary victory of 1959 was, in fact, not merely the fall of a corrupt and repressive regime, but the rebellion of a people against a system of economic and political subordination to foreign interests. Before the revolution, Cuba was essentially an economic and tourist hub controlled by US interests, characterised by immense social inequalities, widespread poverty in rural areas and fierce repression against opponents and trade unionists. The guerrilla movement led by Fidel Castro, Ernesto “Che” Guevara, Camilo Cienfuegos and Raúl Castro himself succeeded in transforming that discontent into a revolutionary process that won the support of vast sections of the population.

Since then, Cuba has had to face invasions, terrorism, attacks, media campaigns and, above all, the “bloqueo” imposed by the United States. An embargo (and much more besides) that is condemned every year at the United Nations by almost the entire international community; a measure that is illegal and contrary to the fundamental principles of international law (but also, quite “simply”, immoral). The economic blockade has been accompanied by constant attempts at internal destabilisation, from the Bay of Pigs to the CIA’s covert operations during the Cold War. Yet the Cuban government has survived the collapse of the USSR, the “periodo especial” of the 1990s and decades of external pressure.

The consequences of the blockade, which has been ramped up to its highest level in recent months, are devastating: shortages of medicines, difficulties in securing energy supplies, obstacles to the import of technology and essential goods, and financial isolation. The Cuban people are enduring enormous suffering as a result of a form of permanent economic warfare denounced by some as “silent genocide”. Hospitals lacking essential equipment, frequent power cuts, inadequate wages and food shortages are affecting millions of people. However, despite these conditions, the island has continued to uphold certain social pillars such as healthcare and public education – often cited as historic achievements of the revolution – which are being severely tested by this very dire situation that has been imposed upon them.

Yet, despite everything, the Cuban people continue to resist against all odds. In this regard, millions of citizens have signed an appeal calling for mobilisation against any prospect of foreign invasion and expressing their willingness to take up arms in self-defence; among them is the great singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez, now in his eighties, a cultural symbol of a Cuba that has no intention of surrendering to the logic of submission.

Cuban resistance is not merely military or political, but also cultural and rooted in national identity: the idea of national independence and a socialist homeland continues to be perceived by many citizens as an indispensable value, despite the enormous daily hardships.

The same pattern of pressure has been applied to Venezuela, with the “final” phase of the crisis seeing the abduction of Nicolás Maduro last January [2026]. But in the meantime, the country of Simón Bolívar and Hugo Chávez continues to be subject to heavy economic and geopolitical control, particularly over its strategic exports, whilst the population continues to endure extremely difficult conditions with sky-high inflation, mass emigration, an infrastructure crisis and shortages of essential goods that have turned daily life into a constant struggle.

Against this backdrop, the “Chavista Colectivos” are attempting to maintain forms of popular organisation and internal resistance, albeit amidst countless contradictions and difficulties.

All this inevitably brings to mind the Monroe Doctrine of 1823 – that imperialist concept according to which Latin America should remain the United States’ “backyard”. Today, some refer to it as the “Donroe Doctrine”, but the essence remains the same: to prevent the political, economic and strategic autonomy of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean. This vision stands in stark contrast to international law and the principle of self-determination of peoples enshrined in the United Nations Charter. Yet, in the current global landscape, the law of force seems to be prevailing more and more, creating a sort of international jungle.

Other countries are also experiencing similar dynamics, with Iran continuing to resist the pressures and threats from extremely powerful military powers such as the United States and Israel, within an increasingly unstable regional context. The wars in the Middle East, economic sanctions and growing militarisation demonstrate how the international order imposed after the Cold War is entering a phase of profound crisis. Many governments in the Global South are looking with growing interest towards new economic and strategic alliances as alternatives to Western hegemony (BRICS+, CELAC, etc.).

It seems clear that the world is undergoing a historic transition, though one that is by no means a foregone conclusion and which harbours substantial dangers: on the one hand, the unipolar system that emerged following the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the USSR (1989–1991); and on the other, the emergence of a multipolar system (supported by major powers such as Russia and China, as well as by regional actors such as Iran). Against this backdrop, the recent joint declaration signed in China by Moscow and Beijing takes on particular significance; in it, the need for a multipolar international order based on overcoming the hegemony of a single party is reaffirmed.

The great Italian intellectual Antonio Gramsci described similar moments in these words: “The old world is dying and the new one is slow to emerge. It is in this twilight that monsters are born”. The impression is that the international system built after the Cold War is revealing all its contradictions and is no longer truly sustainable for the peoples of the world: the concentration of wealth, the dominance of large transnational and stateless financial capital, the subordination of politics to global economic interests, and the erosion of social rights and popular sovereignty.

For many peoples of the Global South, multipolarism therefore represents not only a geopolitical redefinition, but also the hope of escaping a world order perceived as profoundly unjust. A difficult transition, fraught with conflict and risk, but one that could pave the way for more balanced international relations, less dominated by a single centre of power. Cuba, with all its contradictions and hardships, certainly stands as a symbol of resistance against the notion that the fate of peoples should be decided exclusively by global economic and financial power.

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