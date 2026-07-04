GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
2h

Communist Castro threw out the sex and drug trafficking capitalist 'money changers' from Batistas Cuba. Trump wants them to be invited back on a red carpet through the Caribbe Hilton.

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charles leone
3h

The intention of the Dulles brothers CIA Bay of Pigs operation in 1961 was to develop the island ala Epstein Island for the Rockefellers as a tourist gambling, drugs and prostitution haven for American businessmen.

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