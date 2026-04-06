GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Loam's avatar
Loam
1h

There is a global guerrilla war underway—military, economic, and diplomatic. Sometimes it manifests itself in all its brutality with an iron fist, as in West Asia or Ukraine. But this conflict has not ceased since the Second World War. In the complex mechanism of this clockwork, there are wheels that turn with extreme slowness and gears that move with extreme speed. If one is not understood, the other cannot be understood. History allows us to observe and understand both.

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1 reply by Ismaele
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Kojo
25m

This minerals accumulation chase for war preparation has been going on under Biden and Obama as well, attempted disguised as "critical minerals" supposedly for sustainability, clean energy etc.

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