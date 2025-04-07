Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org. (All emphasis and footnotes mine in both).

The first one, by Fabio Vighi, was first published on LaFionda.org on Monday 17th March 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 25th March 2025.

REARMAMENT, RECESSION, DEBT: THE CHARADE AND THE GAME OF SLAUGHTER

In order to understand the reasons for the Neapolitan theatrics aired in the Oval Office of the White House on 28th February [2025], it is worth looking at what happened in Germany only a few hours later: Friedrich Merz, chancellor in pectore and former BlackRock executive, announced a €900 billion package - twice the annual federal budget - for defence and infrastructure. (In a bulletin of 24th February [2025], BlackRock itself predicted that the German vote would allow more spending). A few days later, Merz confirmed “radical” proposals (the biggest monetary policy overhaul since the country's reunification, with accompanying constitutional reform) aimed at loosening the rules on debt accumulation in order to allow more defence spending and boost the economy - in defiance of the fiscal austerity imposed more teutonico on all EU countries over the past 20 years, with particular reference to the sadistic overkill on Greece.

So, connect the dots and take seriously the assumption that everything that happens today, especially but not only in matters of geopolitics, must be traced back to the primum movens of contemporary capitalism: debt. Zelensky argues with Trump on camera (“this will be perfect for TV”, the Donald lets slip). A few hours go by and the former comedian returns to Europe to throw himself (again for the camera) into the arms of the “coalition of the willing” (sic!): a mishmash of funereal rulers for the occasion led by the British Keir Starmer. Meanwhile, like a Pavlov's dog, the (very media-driven) indignation of progressive Europe against the treachery of Trump and Vance's illiberal, waffling, and populist America is triggered. And, taking advantage of the general uproar, in Germany they loosen the fiscal cords and oil the printers: more debt für uns und für alle! As in the days of Covid, there is no alternative, because the enemy is at the gates.

While Berlin is thinking about a stimulus of almost a trillion euros, in Brussels Ursula von der Leyen is pulling the Re-Arm Europe project out of the hat. In tune, then, the cynical officials of crisis capitalism propose removing restrictions on deficit spending if this spending is used for defence. Re-Arm Europe, von der Leyen announces, could mobilise something like €840 billion for our security, because you cannot abandon Ukraine in its darkest hour (and who cares if the war is already lost, with needless massacre of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, and agreement between the parties in the home stretch); and you cannot wait for Putin to invade Portugal. (Mind you, this is not irony: it is, unfortunately, the nonsense we have been bombarded with for the past three years. Leaving aside the Ukraine affair, on which it is useless to go back to at length, a simple question would suffice: why would the Russians ever want to invade Europe, if it is true that they already have far too much land and resources to administer?) At this point, if they really want to rearm, the Europeans will have to further reduce their welfare spending by transforming it into warfare spending (as even the Financial Times warns); and, on the other hand, buy more weapons from the USA. Let us remember, for the record, that already during the Biden administration the amount of US arms in the EU rose by 35%.

In short, it is a question of giving a double coat of green-military paint to a European economy that is in dire straits, making the usual poor people pay the noble sacrifice (since the rearmament money will be taken away from the welfare state: education, infrastructure, health, pensions, etc.). You may have noticed the nonchalance with which they have moved from a commitment to environmental sustainability (ESG investments) to warmongering rhetoric about upgrading the military-industrial complex. Will they build eco-sustainable weapons? Evidently, green is an ambiguous, fluid signifier, perfectly adaptable to market needs, good for both the environment and the guns. Put differently, we are faced with yet another irresistible emergency (the Russian threat), an alibi whose unbreakable purpose is to make the market price a bazooka of common debt that will give refinancing guarantees to the whole speculative infrastructure dripping with criticality. Unless we want to continue to be taken for a ride by Ursula and company. Because the real emergency, punctually removed, is only one: the two-headed monster called structural stagflation. It is this monster - not the ghost of the Cossacks at St. Peter's - that drives the master puppeteers to play with fire in order to generate, out of economic nothingness, mountains of credit to rain down on a broken cog, but kept alive artificially by the “financial lung” to which the puppeteers respond. They cry “to arms!”, they cast anathemas as if they were confetti, and they do so, essentially, to create more debt as a “healthy restorative” for debilitated member states, Germany in primis; perhaps with a view to the dissolution of the eurozone.

Then there is Britain, which, as usual, plots in the twilight zone. As Britain's finances are in a particularly sorry state, London too is desperately looking not only for a casus belli to pump debt into its military-industrial sector, but also for collateral through which to secure the credibility of a new credit cycle. It is likely that, without the resources of Ukraine - with which it signed a 100-year partnership on 16th January [2025] (four days before Donald Trump's inauguration), which is not a charitable act but the continuation of an economic investment that would have at its heart a secret rare earths deal - recourse to the printers risks provoking an immediate inflationary flare-up, potentially lethal for the pound.

Rather than reflecting on the deeper reasons for decline, the Europe of technocrats therefore plays the delusional card of geopolitical challenge linked to deficit spending. The truth is that the West no longer has “economic miracles” to spend. Growth rates have long been stagnant, employment is precarious, fiat money is devalued, debt is structural, and the resulting financial bubbles are “managed” through the surreal recourse to the war-debt binomial. We are faced with emergency devices designed to administer the implosive acceleration from above. In this sense, the arms race reeks of a last resort, besides confirming the elitist and anti-democratic character of the European leadership. Moreover, it is a gamble that could trigger, should it fail to produce results, an assault on the Euro of epochal proportions - an eventuality that is far from remote if we consider that, as a BlackRock man, Merz is loyal above all to the lobbies of transnational financial capital. If European debt yields were to explode - as they did for German Bunds on Wednesday 5th March [2025], but especially for some Member States considered at risk (such as Italy) - the drift would hardly be stemmed. And the mobilisation of war would no longer be just a propaganda flywheel to prolong systemic credit-dependency, but a real game of slaughter.

For the time being, waving yet another geopolitical phantom to protect the “true democracy” with debt allows the kleptocratic-financial regime to take a breather, even dusting off outdated and embarrassing slogans about the unity of the world of the righteous being threatened by incarcerated dictators. Needless to add, Hegelianistically [sic], that evil is the very gaze that sees evil everywhere around it. It is very likely that we will arrive at barbarism without having understood anything about it: the decline of a civilisation can be seen above all by its aversion to introspection. The inadequacy of the puppeteers in power is not an exception, but the correct expression of the historical phase in which Homo economicus reaches the point of collapse by overdosing on himself. Because the implosion of the objective system laws that determine us - first and foremost, the breaking of the social contract between labour and capital on which the modern liberal order is founded - cannot but generate champions of institutional cynicism. And there is nothing more ideological than to mistake this effect for the cause of our evil. If we merely horrify ourselves before a psychopathic political-managerial class, we probably do so in order not to freeze with horror vacui before the failure of an entire civilisation.

First, we should have a minimum of historical memory. To start, that is, from the paradigm shift of the late 1980s, when globalisation decreed the victory of a capitalism based on the Western model of a market economy with high financial composition. We were told that we were entering the era of the peace dividend and global prosperity, which many believed would never end. But that pale utopia lasted the misery of a decade or so. At the beginning of the millennium, in fact, all that was removed re-emerged, punctually, namely the reality of a socio-economic ecosystem that had grown on a solid foundation of violence, plunder, and manipulation. And yet the ideological optimism of the supporters of “capitalism forever”, both on the right and the left of obsolete political superstructures, preferred to ignore both the new areas of mass poverty produced by the globalisation drive, and the wars with which the US-led West was claiming the role of paladin of the planetary order. The terminal phase of capitalist civilisation actually began with the pompous return of Western bellicism (the “war on terror”), accompanied by ever more frequent financial convulsions (dot.com in 2000, subprime in 2007-08) that are now being openly manipulated (as the recent global financial coup gone down in history as a “pandemic” has shown, for those who still have a penny of critical thinking to spare). The capitalist mode of production has long since revealed itself for what it has always been: a mode of destruction.

We are now faced with a chaotic management of the fragilities of the financial system of senile capitalism, indebted up to its neck because it is structurally obsolete, incapable of creating social bonds through the extraction of value from labour (as Don DeLillo wrote in Cosmopolis, “money has lost its narrative quality”). Meanwhile, the US-led globalisation project has failed. In the interplanetary competition, the West now loses on all fronts: economic, military, political and diplomatic. American foreign policy itself, now based on a rhetoric hostile to progressive universalism, stems from the realisation that the now unsustainable levels of indebtedness nullify any claim to global hegemony, which the last US governments were still wearily trying to pursue. With the election of Trump (an effect, not a cause of the change of direction), the decision was made to shift from the alleged monopoly of economic and military might, disguised as a universalist mission, to the management of a potentially devastating domestic debt crisis. This presupposes embracing the reality principle: accepting US downsizing within a multi-centred constellation in which the common feature is decline.

In the US, the main urgency is to reduce Treasury yields (government debt certificates) so that their rising prices make them attractive again. Recall that by the end of 2025, Uncle Sam will have to refinance a good $9.2 trillion in maturing debt, issued when the yield on the ten-year was just over 2%, about half of what it is today. Considering the total debt burden of $36 trillion and counting, it is abundantly clear that, across the Atlantic, the only real priority is to find a way to lower yields quickly so as to provide at least some semblance of sustainability to government debt. And what better way to achieve this than to force the hand of the central bank (Federal Reserve) by fuelling the phantom of a financial crash accompanied by violent recession? A phantom that, in fact, is already hovering around everywhere. A full-blown recession, creatively justified, may prove to be by far the most effective mechanism to ease the debt burden.

Europe, meanwhile, seems to know no better than to hide its weakness behind a grotesque and anachronistic arms race aimed at supporting financial capital bubbles. These are the latest acts of a long season of mystifications, which began with the forward flight of neo-liberal financialization, which at the end of the last century did indeed provide a stimulus to purchasing power, especially in the US and Europe, but without any real underlying value. Now the ever-shortening blanket of financial-speculative capitalism is presenting us with the bill. The geo/biopolitical events of the last few years have no causative potential: they are simply morbid symptoms of a civilisation collapse that first affects the hyper-indebted and unproductive West.

If, in whatever form, the result of crisis management policies can only continue to be monetary devaluation (whether inflationary or deflationary), perhaps we should start precisely from the defeat of the fetish-money to finally try to look beyond the modern commodity-producing system. All traditional reform policies, including the left's contortions, are increasingly absurd and socially repressive in the face of the debt addiction that disintegrates currencies. The only hope would seem to be the emergence of a resistance and transitional movement, perhaps founded on the repudiation of war, that can develop a new awareness of the unmanageable contradictions that determine living conditions under capitalism - and seek to overcome them.

The second article was first published on Comidad.org on Thursday 27th March 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 28th March 2025.

LEST WE FORGET: THE EU BUILT BY THE USA - HOW, WHEN AND WHY?

The Agnelli-Elkann family represents the ultimate icon of welfarism for the rich, i.e. the fiction of a self-styled private capitalism, in reality governed by public money. In the real world, it is the poor who have to pay alms to the rich, so it was sacrosanct and right that the pro-European demonstration, called by one of the Agnelli-Elkann-owned newspapers, should also be paid for by the Municipality of Rome, that is, by the poor taxpayer, the one who cannot evade taxes with tax havens and non-profit foundations, which are themselves a portable tax haven, which does not need to bother with geography. Mayor [of Rome, Roberto] Gualtieri defended his choice, slipping into the speech another valuable piece of information, namely that the demonstration for Navalny, held at the Campidoglio on 19th February last year, was also paid for by the City of Rome, even though it was Carlo Calenda who launched the initiative; obviously with the immediate applause of the “Corriere della Sera”, the press organ that created Calenda out of nothing. In short, not only pro-Europeans, but also anti-Putin, always at the taxpayer's expense.

Money has not only the power to buy and corrupt, but also the ability to suggest, delude, euphorize; therefore it is not always easy to distinguish the allure of ideals from the allure of money bubbles. The OSS and CIA documents, desecretised in the early 2000s, revealed the role of the non-profit sector in financially supporting European unity projects. In 1948, two former executives of the OSS (Office for Strategic Service, the forerunner of today's CIA) formed the ACUE (American Committee on United Europe). The organisation served to raise funds to support movements in favour of European unification. It was financed by two private non-profit foundations, the Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation. One could say that their participation in the crusade for the free world and the holy war for democracy ensured Ford and Rockefeller a tax haven. The impression is that in this whole affair, the end coincides with the means, i.e. to spin money on various foreign shores; in short, “money laundering” or laundering, call it what you will

In 1948, the vice-president of the ACUE was Allen Welsh Dulles, who officially joined the CIA in 1950. In late 1943, still as an OSS executive, Dulles met the founder of the European Federalist Movement, Altiero Spinelli. The meeting was brokered by another OSS agent, the Swiss François Bondy, also a Europeanist. The details of the event were provided by Spinelli himself, who in his diaries never hid his relations with the United States and even the CIA in the 1950s; so there is no scoop to be made here, only hot water discoveries. Atlanticist ties are also common to other fathers of Europeanism such as Count Kalergi, the author of the Pan-European project of 1923, who is also on the list of ACUE beneficiaries. What is striking is the nonchalant schizophrenia with which the pro-Europeans have cultivated their ideal at the same time as their self-colonial attachment to the US, elected and welcomed as the great foreign castigator, who stands there to castigate not so much mythical nationalisms, but rather the attempts of the subaltern classes to redistribute income a little. The idea of Europeanism as an expression of a desire for autonomy from the USA, therefore, has little historical basis; if anything, it meets with much denial, since it was American protection and money that allowed Europeanism to consolidate as a movement and become an establishment. It is no coincidence that today it is the irrational (and unfounded) fear of being abandoned by the American guardian that drives pro-Europeans into panic and delirium. The diatribe between government and “oppositions” still remains in the rituals of the shamocracy, since Atlantic servitude is never in question; only that the “sovereigntist” right-wingers are willing to submit directly to the US, while the “left-wingers” beg to submit to the master with the mediation of the fetish Europe.

It should be noted that it was only in January of the year following the OSS meeting that Altiero Spinelli and Ernesto Rossi gave visibility to their draft manifesto for a Free and United Europe, which thus bears the publication date of 1944. The text is also known as the “Ventotene Manifesto” because, according to the preface, the first drafts were written during their confinement on that island. The expression “Ventotene Manifesto” is therefore an oxymoron and also hyperbole. Beyond the rhetorical emphasis, in fact, Ventotene lacked the essential element for the document to be considered a manifesto, namely publication. At the end of the whole affair, it really seems that the only one not to have anything to do with it is poor and blameless Ventotene itself, speciously brought up as an alibi, so as to backdate the birth of Spinelli's Europeanism to before the US troops settled in Europe.