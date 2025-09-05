Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Maria Morigi, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 6th August 2025.

(All emphasis mine).

The so-called “recognition of Palestine” is a fraud. It is not at all about the recognition of the native Palestinians (Muslims or Christians) or the recognition of Palestine led by the Hamas Resistance, but rather the legitimization of a Google Maps state without sovereignty and true autonomy. The West wants the Palestinian National Authority to govern an obedient servant and a mutilated land under the conditions imposed by Israel and the West.

In fact, in more realistic terms and in line with Atlantic and European expectations, it is a matter of Enemy Watch, “enemy control,” “enemy surveillance,” or “enemy vigilance”, and not a means of liberation. The Gaza governing committee that is being insisted upon will in practice be a puppet regime, an artificial state with imposed surveillance and restrictions on land, air, and water. Those who are allowed to remain in Gaza at the discretion of others will live as detainees or prisoners in the cage of two possible states, dependent on international aid and heavy neo-colonial interference.

According to Iranian government sources, which we invite you to reflect on, “the propaganda of ‘recognition of Palestine’ has no real value, neither in substance nor in justice, and certainly not in the Resistance. It is an insult to the martyrs, the orphans, the tenacious, the fighters who never asked for a seat at the UN, but for a shovel to extract their fallen from the rubble and a rifle to defend what remains.

It is not recognition. It is recolonization disguised as diplomacy. They want it to serve a single purpose: to offer a cup of tea to the Arab Zionists, to normalize relations with them under the illusion of peace. It is about getting them to recognize this Palestinian state in exchange for recognition of themselves... It is transactional betrayal, not a breakthrough”. (quoted from the Telegram Channel Notizie dall’Iran islamico e rivoluzionario [News from Islamic and Revolutionary Iran - link, in Italian])

All of this, i.e. a gradual normalization masked as diplomacy, had been planned since the Abraham Accords. Now they hope to conclude the final phase by September [2025], at the next round of global agreements and summits. But unfortunately, this has nothing to do with Palestinian dignity or freedom. “It is about hammering the last nail into the coffin of the Palestinian Resistance, replacing it with a cheap and marketable image that suits Tel Aviv and Washington” (same source cited above).

Finally – because it is good to count those who fight for Gaza and the rights of Palestine – sign for the recognition of Palestine, while being fully aware that it is the Resistance that must be recognized as the only source of legitimacy for a people's right to exist. And that no one else can decide how a State of Palestine should be governed and who is or is not a terrorist within that State.

