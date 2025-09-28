Last photo of the late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday, 27th September 2025, was the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, killed along with his deputy Sayyed Hashem Safieddine and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, senior commander of the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps), in a massive Israeli airstrike with bunker-busting bombs in Beirut (Lebanon) that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered from New York where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), as I had reported here last year.

Although I already touched upon it yesterday in my previous article, I think it is worth dedicating more time on it, reviewing what was said by Lebanese, Yemeni and Iranian officials in memory of such a charismatic leader, who, days before his martyrdom, was seen in a meeting inside a Hezbollah operations room (lead photo from Al Mayadeen).

As reported by Al Mayadeen, thousands and thousands of people took to the streets to honor the late Hezbollah leaders, as you can also from the videos below:

Even Lebanese Christians were attending the memorial and honoring Nasrallah, as shown in the photo below:

Ceremonies were held “at the shrines of martyred Hezbollah Secretaries General Sayyed Nasrallah in Beirut’s Dahieh, Sayyed Safieddine in Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr town, South Lebanon, and Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi in Nabi Sheit town, Bekaa”, as per Al Manaar, which quoted the following excerpt of a message from Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, read by his representative, Sheikh Moussa Al-Araki:

Be sure that Hezbollah men will pursue the path of resistance till achieving victory.

Judging from the photos and video circulating online, surely Hezbollah is still strong and, with this popular support, can achieve victory against the Anglo-Zionist enemies.

In another article, Al Manaar quoted the following heartfelt tribute to Nasrallah by Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri:

On the day of your departure, you are as you are… like all martyrs, living consciences that awaken our souls once again. O martyred Sayyed, comrade, ever-present spirit and Karbalai in soul who revived the righteous path by the virtue of Imam Hussein’s blood and Sayyeda Zeinab’s patience. On the day of your martyrdom, I hear your voice resonating: “Standing against oppression, even if it leads to martyrdom, uncovers all masks as it is a victory and a Husseini conquest”. Yes, O the most sublime in life and martyrdom…the most truthful in speech, the clearest in stance, and the most noble in sacrifice and loyalty, you have won the two best things: victory and martyrdom. Yes, your martyrdom did expose many masks On the day of your departure, along with all martyrs, there are no closing chapters, but rather opening ones.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Of course, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a powerful speech honouring his predecessor and the other martyrs. Here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen and Al Manar (all emphasis mine):

Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, the martyr and leader, has departed. But his light shines ever brighter. He was a commander—now he is a source of inspiration for generations of commanders. You [Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah] held fast to the rope of salvation, bound to the guidance of Imam Khomeini and the leadership of Imam Khamenei. Sayyed Nasrallah planted the love of Palestine in our hearts, and it blossomed into an unyielding resistance. The journey of Hezbollah was molded with your thought, your spirit, and your blood, and it is destined to triumph. You were the one whose word was renowned — the era of defeats has passed and the era of victories has begun; we live the era of victories in our souls and before our enemies. You are the Sayyed of the Ummah’s martyrs and the world, a universal resistance leader who inspires the free people at every corner. You loved the people and the people loved you. I tell you in my name, in the name of my brothers, and in the name of this crowd and all the crowds who loved you: We are True to the pledge, O Nasrallah. This Resistance is for all religions, for every free person on Earth. It is the child raised on dignity, the family nourished by purity, the fighter armed with truth, and the struggle itself. They killed your [Nasrallah’s] body, but your soul was set free. You live on, and we will not rest while your cause lives within us. The educational field is a testament to your [Sayyed Hashem Safieddine’s] giving and to all the fields in which you served the people, especially the families of the martyrs. The assassination of Sayyed Hassan, Sayyed Safieddine, and their comrades was intended to collapse our structure. However, we responded by electing a new secretary-general, appointing new leaders, and continuing the battle. The Resistance did not fall—it rose. The enemy failed to break Hezbollah, not through assassinations, not through warfare, and not through politics. Reconstruction efforts moved at full speed, with over 400,000 housing units restored as part of a broad campaign to rebuild and shelter affected families. The Ashura commemoration was held on an unprecedented scale, reaffirming the spiritual and social vitality of the Resistance’s base. Additionally, Hezbollah maintained a powerful political and social presence across all levels of national life. Certain scenes reflected the strength of the Resistance, among them the million-man funeral procession for the Ummah’s Martyrs. Our military forces have recovered. We are ready for any confrontation with the Israeli enemy. The Resistance stood firm—neither in the field nor in politics did they achieve what they hoped. [US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria Tom] Barrack’s statements clearly say that Washington wants to disarm Hezbollah and that it will not arm the [Lebanese] army to face Israel. They want to weaken Lebanon, not strengthen it. Their vision is to arm the army not to defend Lebanon, but to fight Hezbollah. The US-Israeli threat is existential—not just against the Resistance, but against Lebanon. Disarming the Resistance is fulfilling the Israeli enemy’s goals. We will not allow it. This is a Karbala-like confrontation. We are in a battle of existence. National sovereignty must top the government’s agenda. Sovereignty means expelling the Israeli occupation army from our land, deploying the army along the borders, and resisting any form of occupation. We insist on internal unity and work for Lebanon’s revival in all fields; Lebanon must be strong and the Resistance must be the foundation of that strength. We must not submit to threats of aggression; we must confront them by preparing for confrontation, not by surrendering. We demand application of the Taif provision regarding holding elections on the basis of abolishing the confessional quota and electing a Senate. We support holding parliamentary elections on schedule. They want the Lebanese Army to fight its own people; we stand firmly behind the Army to face the real enemy, and we will always stand by it. [Addressing the Lebanese government] You erred in your decision to disarm the Resistance. Correct this mistake. This country belongs to all of us. To the people of the Resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, and across the region—from the unborn in the womb to the wounded and the families of martyrs—you are the bedrock of this Resistance. It is your lives, your sacrifices, and your unwavering resolve that make victory possible. This land, watered by the blood of martyrs, will drive out the Zionists. No one can defeat you. Together, we shall triumph and show the enemies the defeat of their project.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi also hailed Nasrallah and his fellow martyrs in a televised speech yesterday. Here are some highlights from Saba and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

A year has passed since the martyrdom of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, his companion Sayyid Hashim Safi al-Din, and their great fellow martyrs, yet they remain powerfully present. This generation witnessed and lived alongside the martyr of Islam and humanity, recognized his remarkable qualities, elevated attributes, and saw the great and distinguished role he played in confronting the Israeli enemy, serving as a safeguard for the region. Had the Arabs fully appreciated the 2006 victory [of Hezbollah over the Israeli enemy], supported it, and abandoned the conspiracies against it, the outcome would have been in favor of the nation, the results across the entire nation would have been far greater and more significant. The Zionists and their top leaders could not rid themselves of the fear instilled by Sayyid Nasrallah’s declaration, which proves the persistent structural weakness of the oppressive criminal entity. The enlightened words and passionate speeches of the martyr of Islam and humanity echoed a great work, immense efforts, and unprecedented achievements in contemporary history. What is happening proves that the option of resistance is the right choice, because it is the only alternative to surrender. Sayyid Martyr Hassan Nasrallah is well-known as a great mujahid, a seasoned political leader, and a pious scholar who spent most of his life confronting the Israeli enemy to protect Lebanon and the nation. He worked to prepare the resistance to reach a level capable of liberation and defeating the Israeli enemy. What happened after the 2006 victory — the economic problems or attempts to stir up chaos in Lebanon — came from parties affiliated with America, where American plans were waging a media and economic war to target Hezbollah’s popular base and the resistance in order to influence the Lebanese situation. The “Middle East” banner that Bush raised back then is still being pursued by the Americans; it is a joint project and plan between the American and the Israeli, and the American-Israeli plan is to target the entire Ummah — its peoples and its countries without exception — which requires that responsibility remain ongoing now, and that preserving that great achievement be through a united, striving Ummah and a faithful supportive base. Hezbollah carries the banner with its leadership and mujahideen, continuing under the sincere slogan “We remain true to the pledge”; the mujahid Ummah of Hezbollah is not alone in the field — it is part of a striving, steadfast Ummah with continuing fronts, all with firmness, faith, and awareness. Hezbollah is not alone, and it will not be left alone; it is part of an axis, part of its nation, and it is also a leader in these fronts confronting the most dangerous aggressive scheme targeting the entire Ummah, with our Islamic nation at the forefront. Reality, with all its events, developments, and the Israeli savagery that has become evident to the whole world, proves the correctness of the choice of jihad and resistance. We as an Arab and Islamic Ummah are more in need than anyone in the world to possess all types of weapons and military materiel necessary to confront the danger targeting us, especially since the Ummah is being targeted. The problem is not that we possess weapons or any element of strength; the problem is when we do not possess the weapons that deter the enemy. The matter of possessing weapons should not be an issue for the Ummah such that Arab regimes step forward to carry out Israeli and American dictates. Most countries have increased their military spending, while we, the nation targeted by the Israeli enemy, are being asked to disarm. It is a shame on the United Nations to have accepted Israel as a member from the outset, and it is shameful that the stage was opened for the criminal Netanyahu to enter its hall and deliver a speech there while he is globally deemed a criminal and all countries agree he is a criminal except the American partner in the Israeli crimes. Netanyahu, who boasts of his crimes before the world at the UN, is a disgrace. Everyone knows that Netanyahu is wanted by international courts as an unjust, aggressive criminal who violates all laws, covenants, and norms. With the clarity of Gaza’s suffering, the criminal Netanyahu tried to deny those facts and glorify the terrible, disgraceful Israeli crimes to the world, attempting to present his position as the correct one — a clear insistence on continuing the crimes and boasting about what he has done. At the very least, there must be an actual boycott even at the economic level and economic relations, imposing a large, real isolation on the Israeli enemy, and there must be support and backing for the fronts confronting Israeli tyranny, foremost among them Gaza, the Palestinian people, and the mujahideen in Palestine. There must be adoption and support from the children of the Ummah of all its sects and countries for the correct choice, the right direction, and the active fronts resisting Israeli aggression. Our dear people went out yesterday by the millions on Friday to confirm their steadfast stance and continuation of their jihad. We remain committed to the option of jihad , confronting Israeli tyranny , the Zionist onslaught on our Ummah and the region, we continue to confront the Israeli enemy and oppose it as it commits genocide against the Palestinian people. We are steadfast and our stance continues and, God willing, will escalate in support of the Palestinian people and in standing with all the free people of our Ummah in the axis of jihad, Al-Quds, and resistance. Our stance continues in standing with all the free people of the Ummah and all the free worldwide who stand against Zionist tyranny.

Banner in Tehran (Iran) commemorating Iranian General Qassem Soleimani (L), late commander of Iran’s Revolution Guard expeditionary Quds Force, Nasrallah (C) and Safieddine (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also commemorated Nasrallah, Safieddine and their fellow martyrs with the following statement (see also this Tasnim article - all emphasis mine):

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah The sixth of Mehr is a reminder of the unprecedented terrorist act by the Zionist regime, which, using advanced American weaponry, martyred the Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, #Sayyed_Hassan_Nasrallah, in the heart of Beirut’s residential areas. This terrorist crime was not only a blatant violation of international laws and the United Nations Charter but also a clear example of resorting to terrorism and assassination to strike at an independent member state of the United Nations. Undoubtedly, the demand for the punishment of the Zionist perpetrators for this crime will remain an eternal demand from the countries of the region and free-spirited individuals. Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, during three decades of leading Lebanon’s resistance against aggression and occupation, played a decisive role in enhancing Lebanon’s authority and establishing its deterrence against foreign aggressions. Today, one year after that crime, it is clearer than ever that the Zionist regime’s expansionist and occupationist policies, under plans such as “Greater Israel,” represent the greatest threat to the stability and security of the entire region. This reality has made the value and necessity of resistance more evident than ever to the nations of the region and global public opinion. Alongside Martyr Nasrallah were other great figures, such as Martyr General Seyyed Abbas Nilforoushan and other commanders of the Lebanese resistance. General Nilforoushan dedicated his life to defending the homeland and, alongside his comrades in the resistance front, devoted all his efforts to supporting the oppressed Palestinian people and confronting the Zionist regime’s genocide and warmongering. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while paying tribute to the memory and path of Martyr Nasrallah, Martyr Seyyed Hashem Safieddine, and other companions of the resistance, once again strongly condemns this terrorist act and reminds all governments and the international community of their responsibility to take urgent action to counter the threat posed by the Zionist regime’s domination and aggression. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a supporter of a strong and dignified Lebanon and expects all countries in the region, recognizing the growing danger posed by the Zionist regime’s expansionism and lawlessness, to support Lebanon’s stability, security, and territorial integrity, respect its national sovereignty, and assist Lebanon in maintaining stability and strengthening its national authority.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Larijani - from Al Mayadeen .

Earlier today Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, met with Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Al Mayadeen and Al Manar, which quoted Qassem as saying:

[Lebanon and] its resistant people hold a great sense of pride and support for liberation and independence. Those who see the stance of the brave, patient people will believe that victory is on their side in the face of the Israeli enemy. Hezbollah is open to everyone and is ready for all forms of cooperation with those who stand against the Israeli enemy, which poses a danger to everyone without exception—a danger to the peoples, the regimes, and the resistance. We believe that this aggressive Israeli hubris has a disgraceful end in the face of this magnificent steadfastness against it.

…whereas Larijani stated:

Iran is present for all levels of support for Lebanon and its resistance. We believe that the aggressive Israeli domination will meet a disgraceful end in the face of this steadfastness.

Not much else has transpired from this meeting, but it is very likely that the two talked about strategic cooperation against the common Anglo-Zionist enemy. Maybe we will soon see Hezbollah fighting again against Israel, but this time alongside Iran…

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking of Iran, yesterday its President Masoud Pezeshkian dismissed a proposal from the Outlaw US Empire asking his country to surrender all its enriched uranium in exchange for a short-term easing of sanctions, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

Naturally, we did not reach an agreement on the snapback mechanism because the US demands are unacceptable. They want us to transfer all our enriched uranium to them in exchange for three months, and this is by no means acceptable. Had Tehran agreed, the US would have presented Iran with new demands or threatened to bring the sanctions back.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei - from IRNA .

Earlier today the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei responded to a recent joint statement issued by UK and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) questioning Iranian sovereignty over three Persian Gulf islands (Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb). As reported by Tasnim and IRNA, Baghaei rejected the claims as baseless and condemned the interventionist rhetoric, asserting Iran’s indisputable sovereignty over the islands and reaffirming that these territories have always been and will continue to be an integral part of Iran.

Baghaei also warned that “Iran will take all necessary measures to exercise its sovereign rights, ensure the safety and security of these islands, and protect national interests within their vicinity” and called on the PGCC to focus on regional cooperation aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and trust among neighbouring countries, instead of allowing external actors such as the UK to interfere in regional matters.

It is also worth mentioning this statement issued today (Sunday 28th September 2025) by the Iranian Foreign Ministry in response to the reimposition of sanctions against Iran, following the activation of the JCPOA snapback mechanism by the E3 (France, Germany and UK). I will not quote it in full for sake of brevity, as it is on the same line as previous statements from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other Iranian officials (see here and here), but just the following excerpt:

The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects the claim by the three European countries and the US regarding the reinstatement of past resolutions that were terminated under Resolution 2231 in 2015. Iran stresses that no obligations arise for UN member states, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the provisions or mechanisms of the annulled resolutions, and all countries must refrain from recognizing this unlawful situation that contradicts Resolution 2231.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf - from IRNA .

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf also commented on the reimposition of sanction against his country saying (all emphasis added):

Given that Russia and China, as permanent members of the Security Council, have clearly and officially rejected the validity of this move, no state is obligated to comply with such resolutions. Our right to [uranium] enrichment remains recognized under international law. If any country intends to act against Iran on the basis of these unlawful resolutions, it will face Iran’s serious retaliatory response.

…as reported by Tasnim, IRNA and Al Mayadeen, whereas Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Shura Council, stated:

Iran should withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [since] there is no reason for the country to party to it.

…noting that the Shura Council “has not taken any decision on exiting the treaty” yet, as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Iran’s former Vice President for Strategic Affairs and Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif - from IRNA .

Similarly, Mohammad-Javad Zarif, Iran’s former Vice President for Strategic Affairs and Foreign Minister, was quoted by IRNA as saying:

Unable to bring Iran to its knees through 6 years of JCPOA violation and 12 days of war, E3 abused the UNSC [United Nations Security Council] to illegally restore terminated resolutions. This won’t give E3 a better bargaining position. It only eliminates any role for them in diplomacy with Iran. They tried to make a monster out of snapback to frighten the Iranian people and force the government and foreign policy apparatus to give concessions and retreat.

Spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi - from IRNA .

In a ceremony for martyrs in the city of Qom today, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces, stated:

[Iran’s nuclear program] is a tool for development and prosperity for the country in the fields of medicine, agriculture and industry. Is it wise for a country that has advanced weapons to ask another country to reduce its defense capabilities? We should not allow foreign culture to dominate our education system and family environment. The enemy was frustrated over their failure to create internal division.

…as quoted by IRNA.

Chairman of the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi (L) and IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour (R) - from IRNA .

In the meantime, Chairman of the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi held a meeting with IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour, as reported by Al Maydeen, IRNA and Tasnim. Mousavi was quoted as saying (emphasis mine):

[Iran is] fully prepared to decisively confront any threat or possible aggression. Coordination, synergy, and unity of the Armed Forces, especially between the Army and the IRGC, are the factors behind the defeat of the enemy and the safeguards of independence, national security, territorial integrity, and the defense of the ideals of the Revolution and the Islamic establishment. The great victories and remarkable achievements of the Armed Forces, especially the IRGC and the brave Basij warriors, are the fruits of faith, knowledge, innovation and the steadfastness of revolutionary commanders and fighters. They demonstrate that the strategy of active deterrence and powerful, courageous, crushing responses to threats is effective and instructive.

…whereas Pakpour stated:

The IRGC, relying on faith, divine motivation, and its vast human and technological capacities, stands at the forefront of implementing the defensive doctrine of the Islamic Republic.

…emphasizing IRGC’s “readiness across land, sea, air, cyber, and intelligence domains” and warning that “any act of hostility will face a decisive, swift and instructive response”.

Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami - from IRNA .

Similarly, Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami was quoted by Al Mayadeen and IRNA as saying that Iran’s state of readiness is…

permanent and invaluable. We continuously monitor the enemy, and any mistake on their part will be met with a severe response. Our message to the nation is clear: we, your sons in the Army, are the guarantors of your security, health, and assets. Pay no attention to the enemy’s empty rhetoric and continue the march toward the country’s progress.

Clearly, Iranian officials keep sending messages to their enemies that they are ready to counter any new aggression, knowing very well that it may come any time soon, especially after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the reimposition of sanctions on Iran as…

an act of decisive global leadership on the part of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. [They] address the threats posed by Iran’s nuclear, ballistic missile, conventional arms, and destabilizing activities. [They] require Iran to suspend uranium enrichment-, heavy water-, and reprocessing-related activities; prohibit Iran from using ballistic missile technology; embargo the export of conventional arms to Iran; reimpose travel bans and global asset freezes on listed individuals and entities; and authorize the seizure of weapons and other prohibited cargo being transferred by Iran. [They send] a clear message: the world will not acquiesce to threats and half measures – and Tehran will be held to account. President Trump has been clear that diplomacy is still an option—a deal remains the best outcome for the Iranian people and the world. For that to happen, Iran must accept direct talks, held in good faith, without stalling or obfuscation.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen earlier today. What a hypocrite! Asking for “direct talks, held in good faith, without stalling or obfuscation”, when it was USrael (not a typo!) that lured Iran into a trap: negotiating with Iran indirectly via Oman and then starting the 12-war while talks were still ongoing! A new trap is being devised, but this time Iran will not be unprepared and will respond with even more strength than before! Who knows? Maybe Hezbollah will also join the fray to crush Israel once and for all…

I will conclude this article with the following video of the late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah:

