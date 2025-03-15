Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org. (All emphasis original).

The first one, an interview to prof. Lorenzo Maria Pacini (whom you may know from his articles on Strategic Culture Foundation), was published on Saturday 8th March 2025.

Restoring humanity, reaffirming truth: for an International Humanitarian Law that builds the common good

Lorenzo Maria Pacini .

International Humanitarian Law is that branch of Law that regulates the conduct of armed conflicts, with the aim of limiting human suffering, applied in times of war but also in times of peace, as a guideline for conduct and as a neutral platform for promoting universal principles. Studying it in depth is important, especially in these times of conflict in which we see monstrosities and suffering being relentlessly repeated. We talk about this with prof. Lorenzo Maria Pacini, director of the Department of Geopolitics at UniDolomiti in Belluno,

Prof. Pacini, why study International Humanitarian Law? Does it still make sense in today's world, where we continually see terrible humanitarian violations?

It is precisely because we see crimes against humanity being committed that it is necessary to study it. If we look around us, we notice that not only have peoples not stopped fighting each other, but also that conflicts are spectacularised and promoted, as if they were film fictions or video games. But war is not a game, it is not a joke. The fact that we have not, as humanity, yet learnt to live peacefully is the greatest of defeats.

International Humanitarian Law was born in the 19th century during the Battle of Solferino in 1859, and found its current format with the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and the Additional Protocols of 1977. In that context, the then promoters realised the atrocities of war, which has achieved the possibility of exterminating the whole of humanity in a matter of seconds thanks to post-modern evolution [i.e. weapon of mass destruction]. Those atrocities could not be tolerated, even where it was extremely difficult to convince the conflicting parties to resolve their disputes peacefully. It was then that the urgency was realised to at least give a “rule” to the way of fighting, trying to preserve human dignity and limit the damage.

Most importantly, and the reason why I have promoted the new edition of the DIU course at UniDolomiti, is that Humanitarian Law must become a preventive tool to any war. If we do not educate people properly, we will never solve the problem. Wars are not fought by the powerful who comfortably plan them, they are fought by ordinary people. If we reverse the paradigm on the level of consciousness and make people realise that the implementation of that war is up to them, well... a good omen for a better future can finally be glimpsed.

What principles are enshrined in International Humanitarian Law (IHL)?

Very simply and briefly, IHL is founded on a few basic principles which are:

Distinction - Parties to a conflict must distinguish between combatants and civilians, attacking only military targets.

Proportionality - Attacks must not cause excessive civilian damage compared to the expected military advantage.

Military necessity - The use of force must be justified by military necessity and must not exceed what is necessary.

Humanity - The infliction of unnecessary suffering or inhuman treatment is prohibited.

In addition to these there are the five Fundamental Principles of the Red Cross (and Red Crescent):

Humanity - The main objective is to prevent and alleviate human suffering without discrimination, promoting mutual understanding, friendship and peace between peoples. Impartiality - Red Cross action makes no distinctions based on nationality, race, religion, social class or political opinion. Aid is provided according to need, giving priority to the most urgent. Neutrality - To maintain the trust of all, the Red Cross does not take part in armed conflicts or political, religious or ideological disputes. Independence - While collaborating with governments, the Red Cross must remain autonomous so that it can always act according to its principles. Voluntarism - The work of the Red Cross is based on volunteerism and does not pursue any profit motive.

To these five there are two more:

Unity - There can only be one Red Cross or Red Crescent society in each country, which must be open to all and carry out its mission throughout the country. Universality - The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is global and all its members have equal rights and duties in helping each other.

These principles are recognised as universal, valid for all peoples at all times in history. Therein lies the intrinsic strength of IHL and its importance.

How is it possible that IHL is constantly violated? Is there no international control to ensure its enforcement?

Unfortunately, there is no way to control anyone's will. The presence of IHL is not an effective impediment to conflicts. Even constitutions cannot prevent them (think of Italy, which is engaged in various theatres of operation, even though it officially rejects war). Human beings, in their mystery, continue to wage war in the world.

There are international fora where, for example, war crimes and criminals are judged, but these are always courts for those who recognise and adhere to them.

Ensuring the enforcement of IHL is, according to the conventions, a commitment of the parties to the conflict themselves, not something to be done from outside. The old “common sense”, a great unknown nowadays, should prevail.

It is important to show the atrocities that are being carried out in the world, in violation of IHL and the most basic natural rights. We cannot remain silent about the atrocities that are being carried out. In the course at UniDolomiti we have a number of guests of international calibre who tell of their direct experience, what they have touched with their own hands. It is an invaluable contribution. The previous editions of the course have been really rich and satisfying, at times very emotional, because we have touched deep inside the wounds of the whole of humanity and have put all our efforts into understanding them.

Educating in Humanitarian Law I am convinced is a way to defuse war, to prevent genocides, to reformulate geopolitical arrangements, to remind ourselves that we are human, all of us.

Thank you very much professor.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the great work of conscious, free and authentic information that you do every day. This is an invaluable service to all humanity, never forget it.

The second article, by Alireza Niknam, was published on Sunday 9th March 2025.

The dark network of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK): From drug and human trafficking to child abandonment in Europe

The terrorist group Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), founded in the 1960s in Iran, has been engaged in terrorist and subversive activities since its inception. Carrying out armed operations and assassinations of government officials and innocent citizens, the organisation presented itself as a violent and ruthless group. After being expelled from Iran, the MEK, with the support of some Western countries, was first deployed in Iraq and then moved to Albania under international pressure. In recent years, evidence has emerged linking this group to illegal activities such as drug, pharmaceutical and human trafficking in Europe, raising wide international concerns. These activities serve not only as financial resources, but also as a means for the organisation to expand its influence and illegal networks.

Drug trafficking network in Germany and Italy

Investigations have revealed that the MEK is actively involved in drug trafficking and exploits medical networks to finance its operations in Europe. Particularly in Germany and Italy, individuals affiliated with this group have abused their positions in the healthcare system to create networks for money laundering and drug trafficking.

These networks play a crucial role in the procurement and distribution of medical supplies needed by MEK bases in Albania, using charitable institutions and medical associations as a cover to conceal their activities.

According to published reports, a group of doctors living in Germany with a history of MEK membership has been extensively involved in money laundering and financing this group under the cover of medical institutions and associations. Some of these individuals are:

- Mohammad Taslimi (aka Nader): Head of the Iranian-German Medical Staff Association, who used this organisation to run a medical mafia network and finance the MEK.

- Gita Ahrabian: Leader of a medical mafia network in Rome, Italy, whose pharmacy serves as a front for the MEK's financial activities and money laundering.

- Seyed Mehdi Arabshahi (nicknamed ‘Mehdi Florence’): Responsible for the procurement and transfer of medical and pharmaceutical supplies in Albania.

These individuals, in coordination with the MEK leadership, provide necessary drugs for the Ashraf camp in Albania, smuggling them under the guise of humanitarian aid.

Drug Trafficking and MEK Activities in Albania

In recent years, the Albanian police have repeatedly denounced illegal activities linked to the MEK. Some of the most significant cases include:

- 11th July 2021: Albanian police intercepted a vehicle carrying Syrian, Iraqi and Kurdish citizens and arrested several MEK members. This network had smuggled around 400 MEK members from Albania to France between 2019 and 2021.

- 18th July 2021: Albanian police seized a drug shipment bound for Italy. Narges Abrishamchi and Hassan Nayeb-Agha were identified and arrested as key figures in this operation. However, thanks to US intervention and diplomatic pressure, they were later released.

Reports indicate that the MEK collaborates with Albanian, Turkish and Italian mafias to expand its drug trafficking operations. The organisation has been involved in drug and human trafficking throughout Europe, exploiting its links with regional mafia networks to facilitate smuggling routes and finance its activities. According to sources, the Albanian Mafia maintains strong links with Italian and Turkish criminal groups, which are actively involved in drug, arms and human trafficking. These networks use the smuggling routes through the Balkans to transport narcotics and people to Western European countries. The MEK's collaboration with these criminal organisations, in particular with the Turkish Mafia, allows it to use the existing smuggling infrastructure to move its members and finance its operations.

Human trafficking from Albania to Western Europe

The MEK human trafficking network, in cooperation with Albanian mafia groups, illegally transported people to Western European countries. Based on available data:

- 2018: The French government dismantled 18 large human trafficking networks run by Albanians, arresting 83 people.

- 2019: Over 1,843 people were smuggled from France to the UK by sea, a number that rose to 39,430 in 2021.

- 2023: 80 MEK members were smuggled into Greece through an Albanian mafia network led by an Afghan national, a route the organisation continues to exploit.

Many of those trafficked end up working for Albanian mafia groups in the UK, engaging in drug trafficking and organised crime. The MEK also uses these networks to transport its agents and smuggle refugees into Western countries, particularly Greece.

Forced Transfers of Children by the MEK: A Humanitarian Catastrophe

One of the most horrific crimes committed by the MEK is the forced transfer of its members' children from Iraq to European countries such as Germany and the UK, where they were then abandoned without guardians. In the 1990s, the organisation forcibly separated hundreds of children from their parents and transferred them to Europe.

However, when their involvement in money laundering through children in the UK and Germany was discovered, they cruelly abandoned these children and fled these countries. This inhuman action had devastating consequences for the children involved.

Consequences of this crime

1. Victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation: Many of these children, deprived of support and protection, fell prey to human trafficking gangs. Some have been subjected to sexual exploitation, turning their fate into a humanitarian disaster. Lacking identity papers and social support, these children were easily exploited by trafficking networks.

2. Lawsuits and flight of MEK leaders: Following these crimes, several lawsuits were filed against the MEK in Germany and the UK. However, the group's leaders fled these countries before facing justice, further highlighting their lack of accountability and exposing their inhuman nature.

In recent years, human rights organisations and international bodies have expressed concern about this problem. Reports indicate that European countries have made efforts to identify and support these children. However, due to the complexity of the cases and the lack of sufficient information on many of these children, the efforts have not yet produced conclusive results.

It is crucial that human rights organisations, European governments and international bodies conduct further investigations and take measures to protect these children. Preventing the MEK's illegal activities, identifying children harmed by these actions and ensuring their safety should be top priorities. Available evidence suggests that the MEK, in addition to its terrorist activities, is also involved in drug, human and pharmaceutical trafficking in Europe. Using complex networks in Germany, Italy and Albania, the organisation finances its operations and collaborates with regional mafias to advance its goals. Child abandonment, collaboration with human trafficking gangs and money laundering are among the crimes the MEK is involved in.

These illegal activities pose a significant threat not only to European national security, but also to the international community. European governments and international organisations must thoroughly investigate the activities of the MEK and take the necessary action to curb these crimes. Increased surveillance of drug and human trafficking networks, increased international cooperation to combat organised crime, and the identification and prosecution of key MEK figures can help limit the organisation's influence and operations.

Furthermore, raising public awareness and supporting civil society initiatives to expose the dangers of the MEK's activities can help mitigate its negative impact on global security. European countries must prevent the MEK from exploiting charitable organisations and humanitarian institutions and apply stricter measures to combat its organised crimes. Otherwise, the MEK will continue to expand its smuggling networks and finance its destructive operations.