Sean H.
Sean H.
5m

Interesting article as far as it goes. Unfortunately the author misses the big picture. We are facing a world war in Europe with Russia made the protagonist when neocon con men have forced Russia to act by forcing Nato into Ukraine and China and the 86 countries comprising BRICS are likely creating a rival Reserve currency. A looming sovereign debt crisis will further weaken the West. The presence in Venezuela of Russian missiles portends a possible future Cuban Missile crisis. Trump’s additiona; desires for Greenland and his recent successful pressure on Panama to end ownership by a Hong Kong (read Chinese) company of control of the entrances to the Panama Canal all speak to a vision of ending their presence in the West. If he is correct in his near term future concerns of the two other potential hegemonic forces in the West, he may be saving the U.S. from a future war, economic or military,

