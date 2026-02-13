Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Hakan Illatikdi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 24th December 2025, i.e. before the US bombing of Venezuela and the abduction of its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on 3rd January 2026. (Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

As you will read, the author correctly predicted that Trump’s tweet on his Truth social on 12th December 2025 (see first link in the article) was effectively the announcement of a new era in which international law does not apply to him (and, more generally, to his country, the Outlaw US Empire), as he will say explicitly to the New York Times reporters one month later, stating:

…my own morality, my own mind is the only thing that can stop me […] I don’t need international law.

On 12th December 2025, from his Truth Social account, US President Donald J. Trump issued a statement that encapsulates a historic shift in the grammar of global power. In it, he announced a total blockade of Venezuelan oil flows, claimed US ownership of oil on land and other Venezuelan assets, designated the Venezuelan State as a terrorist organisation, and presented military coercion, economic confiscation, and mass deportation as legitimate tools of government. This was not rhetorical provocation or an electoral gesture: it was a statement made by a sitting President and should be read for what it is, an executive doctrine in action, in line with those historical moments when power abandons ambiguity and speaks directly.

The radical nature of this message lies in the abandonment of the normative fiction that has underpinned US hegemony for decades. Concepts such as “leadership of the free world”, “hemispheric security” or “promotion of democracy” — pillars of the post-war liberal order — are replaced by a vocabulary of accounting and property: assets, recovery, theft, restitution. Imperial power ceases to hide behind institutions and shared narratives to present itself in its purest form: that of the creditor who, by force of arms, demands payment of a debt whose existence and amount are determined by himself. It is no longer a question of influencing, disciplining or protecting, but of appropriating. Its core is no longer influence, but appropriation; its language is not that of order, but that of booty.

For over two centuries, US foreign policy has been articulated through doctrines that, while coercive, retained a justificatory grammar. The Monroe Doctrine defined a sphere of defensive influence vis-à-vis Europe; even in its harshest version, the Roosevelt Corollary, the language remained that of protection and regional order. Latin American States were treated as subordinate actors, as spaces for legitimate intervention, but not as illegitimate occupiers of resources that another State explicitly claimed as its own.

The Bush Doctrine, formulated after the 9/11 attacks, radicalised the use of force through the notion of preventive war and the diffuse enemy, in line with a Schmittian conception of the permanent state of exception. However, even then, intervention continued to be presented as defence, as an extraordinary response to global terrorism, as a civilising mission. Material appropriation did exist — particularly in the case of Iraq — but it was systematically denied at the discursive level. Plunder could not be named without jeopardising the moral architecture of the international order.

The Wolfowitz Memorandum, drafted in the immediate aftermath of the Cold War, introduced a more explicit formulation, setting as a strategic objective the prevention of the emergence of any global competitor. It revealed the logic of unipolarity, but still within a classic geopolitical framework: it spoke of primacy, systemic stability and structural deterrence. International legality was exploited, as critics of the late Westphalian order had already observed, but not abolished as an operating principle.

The Biden administration has attempted to rebuild this eroded order through tactical multilateralism based on alliances, coordinated sanctions and human rights rhetoric. It has been a management of decline through institutional forms, an administered hegemony that has sought to preserve selective rules in an increasingly multipolar world. Power continued to operate through formal procedures and consensus, even as these became increasingly fragile, as demonstrated by the proliferation of extraterritorial sanctions and the judicial financialization of international politics.

The doctrine announced by Trump in December 2025 breaks with this historical framework. The change is not merely ideological, but structural. When he states that “our oil” and “our land” are in Venezuela, he overturns the fundamental principle of territorial sovereignty. It is no longer a question of violating the sovereignty of another State; it is a declaration that such sovereignty, over certain resources, never existed. International law is not violated: it is declared irrelevant. Sovereignty is overturned. Legality is subordinated to the presidential announcement. The blockade, which in classical international law constitutes an act of war, is presented as an ordinary administrative measure. The exception becomes the norm and a method.

This doctrine also takes the total securitisation of politics to its logical extreme. Enemy (Maduro’s “illegitimate regime”), territory (the “stolen” oil fields), population (migrants turned into “weapons” of a hostile government) and resources (oil that “finances terrorism”) merge into a single undifferentiated mass of threat. Venezuelan migrants cease to be subjects of law or victims of a crisis and become instruments of a proxy war, the counterpart of which is mass deportation as geopolitical retaliation.

The implications of this statement are profound. At the regional level, it forces Latin American countries into an unambiguous alignment, eroding decades of autonomous diplomacy. For traditional allies in Europe and Asia, it raises the spectre of an unpredictable United States that exploits the order it claims to defend. Major players with interests in Venezuela, such as China and Russia, would see a blockade as a direct attack on their investments and influence, with a high risk of escalation. Domestically, it sets a dangerous constitutional precedent by merging foreign policy, war and migration policy into a single presidential gesture, concentrating executive power without checks and balances.

This shift is not simply an eccentricity of former President Trump. It is a symptom of an advanced stage of systemic exhaustion. In a world marked by competition for scarce resources, energy crisis and the fragmentation of the multilateral order, hegemonic power, unable to continue to produce consensus, abandons the management of the system and adopts the logic of administered plunder. It no longer builds institutions for the future, but mobilises its remnants — military power, financial centrality — to extract value from the present. Foreign policy ceases to be an arena of dispute over meaning and becomes a logistics of confiscation in an increasingly post-hegemonic scenario.

From this perspective, the conceptual framework of the Spodocene allows us to grasp the depth of the change. The Spodocene does not designate chaos, but the order that emerges when progress turns into ruin and politics is reduced to the management of plunder. The State no longer presents itself as the guarantor of rights or the architect of a common future, but as an armed enterprise of asset recovery. The world becomes inventory; war, logistics; law, regulatory residue.

The December 2025 declaration should therefore be read not as an isolated threat, but as a historical symptom: the moment when US imperialism ceases to justify itself and declares itself without regulatory mediation. We are not facing the end of power, but its naked form. In the Spodocene, governing no longer means ordering the world, but appropriating what remains.

