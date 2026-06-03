GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
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The west has some serious soul searching and rethinking to do.

The attitude of superiority and privilege no longer works, and they need to deal with it.

It's time for good faith negotiating, an end to the demonization of Iran, Russia, China, Cuba and other countries and recognize that these countries want peace and justice, just like most of the population of the western world.

It's time for an end to colonialism, dirty tricks and arrogance.

We need economies that don't depend on war and destruction, and restructuring our societies so that they become places of peace, plenty, fairness, and good relationships with other countries.

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