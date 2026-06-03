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Since Simplicius the Thinker decided to provide a bland update from the Middle East in his latest article, let’s start this update today (Wednesday 3rd June 2026) from Ukraine, covering the recent “fireworks”, courtesy of the Russian Federation.

Russia keep its “true promise”

Destruction in Ukraine after Russian strikes on 02/06/2026.

Consequences of Russian strikes in Kiev (Ukraine) on 02/06/2026..

In one of my previous updates on the Russo-Ukrainian war (here), I reported the statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry urging all foreigners, including diplomats to leave Kiev ASAP (As Soon As Possible), following the Ukrainian strike on a college in Starobelsk (Lugansk) and the subsequent massive Russian retaliation ~10 days ago (see Simplicius’s articles here and here). Since then, Ukraine continued to defy Russia with more drone attacks, including one targeting the the machine hall of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) power unit #6 on 30th May 2026, at just ~10 meters from the reactor compartment (see TASS), a “feat” repeated last night, which caused a power loss for 20 minutes (see TASS)!

So, the promised “sustained series of strikes against Ukrainian defence industry facilities in Kiev” started in the night between Monday 1st and Tuesday 2nd June 2026.

Here is a video of arrivals of 3M22 Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles into Goloseevskii district of Kiev (try to stop them!):

And here are are a couple of videos showing the consequences of Russian strikes (see also lead images above):

Please mind that strikes had already happened when the two videos above were recorded and the detonations you hear are most likely from exploding munitions.

The map below shows the location of one of the several hangars that was hit by Russian strikes:

Here is part 1 of the statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Defense on its Telegram channel (in English) yesterday morning (Tuesday2nd June 2026 - all formatting original - parts 2 and 3 are omitted for sake of brevity and deal with other updates, mostly focussed on UAF losses):

❗️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation as of 2 June 2026



⚡️ Last night, in response to the terrorist attack of the Kiev regime in Starobelsk (Lugansk People's Republic), where 21 students were killed and another 42 civilians were wounded as a result of several waves of UAV [Unmanned Aerial Vehicle] attacks at the college, as well as other terrorist attacks against the civilian infrastructure, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike with long-range air-, ground-, and sea-based high-precision weapons, including hypersonic aerial ballistic missiles, strike drones against defence industry enterprises, fuel and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military airfields.



💥 As a result of the high-precision weapon attack at Kiev, 10 enterprises producing military products, including attack UAVs, were hit in Kiev, among them: Abris PT, the Spektr Special Design Bureau, Zavod Mayak joint stock company, and the state company Ukrspecexport. In addition, three AFU territorial recruitment centres were hit.



▫️ In Zaporozhye, workshops of the Omelchenko Machine-Building Plant and Motor Sich Aircraft Engine Manufacturer have been hit.



▫️ In Dnepropetrovsk region, the Fire Point Defence Technology Company, which produced components for long-range attack UAVs and missile weapons, as well as a logistics centre, was engaged.



▫️ In Kharkov region, strikes were delivered at three defence industry enterprises, including the Kharkiv State Aircraft Manufacturing Company and two Ukrainian fuel and power facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



▫️ In Sumy region, the Shostka State Zvezda Plant was hit.



▫️ Moreover, military industry enterprises in Khmelnitsky and Poltava regions and infrastructure of six military airfields have been defeated: in Cherkassy, Rovno, Zhitomir, Kirovograd, Khmelnitsky, and Kiev regions.



👉 See Part 2



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

For a quick territorial update during the Russian spring campaign (as of 31st May 2026), see the video below (from TASS Telegram channel):

However, it must be said that, despite the strong Russian retaliation, Ukraine is still continuing launching drones against civilian targets in Russia, including a passenger bus in Yenakiyevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) this morning, resulting in 7 death and 11 injured (see TASS) , and also civilian infrastructure in St. Petersburg, where today the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) started (source: TASS).

Consequences of Ukrainian drone attacks in in Yenakiyevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR, left) and in St. Petersburg (right).

Iran keeps its “true promise”

Interception of Iranian missile over Kuwait City in the early morning of 03/06/2026 - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving it to Iran, just while I was half-way through my previous article last night, Middle East Spectator (MES) started reporting on fire exchanges between the Islamic Republic and the Outlaw US Empire. Initially reports emerged about US forces disabling the “M/T Lexie” ship while on its way to Iran’s Kharg Island - see video below from MES and this tweet by US Central Command (CENTCOM).

This was followed by explosions heard in Qeshm Island, as per MES. Just a few minutes later MES reported on explosions and interception attempts in Kuwait, thus suggesting that Iran had just started its retaliation for the umpteenth US violation of the ceasefire agreement. It did not take long for Kuwait to officially confirm that it was “responding to missile and drone threats”:

Yet, despite interception attempts, MES quoted preliminary reports of impacts of Iranian ballistic missiles targeting Ali Al-Salem Airbase and Camp Arifjan (1 and 2). Here is a video of Kuwaiti air defences attempting to intercept Israeli missiles:

At the same time, Iranian fighter jets took off from Ahvaz and bombed Komala separatist positions in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, as reported by MES and Al Mayadeen, while the Iranian State television IRIB confirmed that explosions had taken place on Qeshm southern shore earlier in the night, likely a limited US airstrike on Iranian anti-ship missile positions (source: MES).

Roughly one hour after the first Iranian strikes on Kuwait, sirens went off also in Bahrain, which even closed its airspace to civilian air traffic, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4):

Here is a video of attempted interception in the skies of Bahrain (from MES):

…and here is a video of what could be a failed interceptor allegedly striking the US 5th Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain (source: MES):

This time the Iranian response to US ceasefire violations was stronger than before and it lasted a few hours, towards the end of which CENTCOM issued the following statement, claiming that all Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted and “failed to hit their intended targets”, a claim that, as we will see later, will be proven false, like the previous time (see also MES - all emphasis original):

U.S., Partner Forces Defend Against Aggressive Iranian Behavior TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. forces successfully defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and conducted self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East, 2nd June [2026]. Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors; however, all failed to hit their intended targets. Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart enroute, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by U.S. and Bahrain air defense forces. Moments earlier, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces shot down three one-way attack drones launched by Iran toward civilian mariners that were rightfully transiting regional waters. American forces also conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island. No U.S. personnel were harmed. CENTCOM forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire.

Interestingly, a US official was quoted by MES as saying:

We remain committed to the ceasefire with Iran. The ceasefire still stands.

In parallel, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) released the following communique, together with a video of launches of Shahed drones and ballistic missiles, including Emad, Qadr-H and Fateh-313 (sources: MES, RNN Mirror, Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

Late last night, the invading US military targeted an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz with a hellfire missile, damaging the engine room. In response to this aggression and violation of the regulations of the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC targeted an enemy Zionist-American ship, the “Panaya”, with missiles. In a renewed aggression, the American enemy also targeted an IRGC communications on Qeshm Island. In response to this aggression, its airbase and its helicopter base stationed in one of the countries in the region (Kuwait), as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, were subjected to an attack by missiles and drones of the IRGC Aerospace Force. We warned previously that in the event of aggression, the response would be different and harsher, and we have acted accordingly. These responses should serve as a lesson. We reaffirm that undermining the security of the Strait of Hormuz will cost the invading US military a heavy price.

Satellite imagery confirmed that Iranian drones and missiles managed to penetrate US. Kuwaiti and Bahraini air defenses and damage an aircraft hangar at the Ali Al-Salem Airbase, as reported by MES (1 and 2), Al Mayadeen and Mehr:

…as well as 4 warehouses and a drone shelter in the US Camp Beuhring in Kuwait, as reported by MES (1 and 2):

…in addition to the airport terminal at Kuwait International Airport, as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES:

From MES.

On this matter, an unnamed IRGC spokesperson was quoted by ParsToday Russian as saying:

Our investigation and analysis of the incident with the destruction of the passenger terminal of Kuwait show that the Aerospace Forces of the IRGC did not carry out any strikes on this target. The destruction of the passenger terminal of Kuwait Airport was the result of a mistake of the American Patriot systems, which, after an unsuccessful attempt to intercept Iranian missiles, hit this terminal.

In any case, please bear in mind that the Kuwait airport is used not only for civilian flights, but also by both the Kuwaiti and American military. In fact, MES reported that In the previous “24 hours at least 3 military planes landed at this very airport”:

From MES.

However, just before publication of this article, MES published CCTV footage confirming that “an Iranian Shahed-136 drone struck Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport early this morning”:

In response to the Iranian attack, Kuwait “expelled two medium-level Iranian diplomats”, while “the Al-Khalifa regime in Bahrain arrested 15 innocent Shia Muslims”, as per MES (1 and 2).

On the other hand, Iran’s Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning the “aggressive acts” of the Outlaw US Empire against the Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island, adding:

The Islamic Republic of Iran, in exercising its inherent right to defend Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, will use all available capacities to counter aggressive actions, including by targeting the origin and source of such attacks.

…as reported by IRNA, Fars and Tasnim. Al Mayadeen and IRNA also quoted the following tweet by Major General Mohsen Rezaei, member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council:

Neither in negotiations nor in the ceasefire process will we allow America to overreach. The response to every shot and aggression will be a barrage of missiles and drones. History will not turn back, and the aggressor will be swiftly punished.

…as well as the Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Ali Nikzad, who said:

We do not trust American promises, and their crimes against the Iranian people must always be highlighted.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L), his spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei (C) and Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from Mehr.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also delivered a new warning to the enemy with the following tweet on X (see also Mehr):

…and, in an interview with Al Mayadeen earlier tonight, stated (all emphasis mine):

We have been clear from the first day of discussions on negotiations and ceasefire arrangements that the war must end in Iran and across all resistance fronts, including Lebanon. Either the war ends both in Lebanon and Iran, or it ends in neither.

The destiny of Iran and Lebanon in this battle are shared, the fronts are united, from the beginning and until the end. I want to make this very clear, and we informed all the mediators of this; an attack on Beirut means a return to war. Iran’s Armed Forces are ready and willing to resume war against Israel at any moment. If Israel strikes Beirut, Iran will respond. We do not seek war, but we are able to continue the war against the United States and Israel for a very long time, we have the capabilities for that. Hezbollah is a part of Lebanon and part of Lebanese society, nobody can do anything about that. Hezbollah’s needs will not be ignored. The factor that determined the course of events was the capability of the Resistance and the readiness of our armed forces. All of their [USraeli] calculations were wrong. If reason prevails, the war will not return. We will never forget the Lebanese people, our friends and loved ones in Lebanon, who were targeted by Israel. Certainly, our fate is one when it comes to bringing this war to an end in Iran and across the region, and in Lebanon as well. That fate will remain linked and shared. We have not intervened and will not intervene in Lebanon's domestic affairs. When the war ended and a ceasefire was reached, I spoke with the respected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif. I told him frankly and requested that whenever it is stated that the war has ended on all fronts, Lebanon must be explicitly included in the text. In the end, that is exactly what happened. The war was imposed on Lebanon as a continuation of the war imposed on us. That is why we believe its end must come simultaneously in Iran and Lebanon. I have never been surprised by the capability of the Resistance. I always believe in it. Communication with the Americans has not been fully cut off.

We primarily continue to convey messages regarding the need to stop aggressions against Lebanon.

But nevertheless, no tangible progress has been made in the negotiation process.

[Some excerpts come from MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6)]

On the other hand, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei praised the Iranian retaliation to the latest US provocation (see Tasnim) and tweeted the following statement in a response to recent remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the video below (see also IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr)

The infidel believes everyone follows his own creed. [Also translated as Every accusation is a confession!] Playing the victim cannot whitewash the savage war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity that you have committed against the Iranian nation.

#Minab #Lamerde #Dena...

…while Iran’s Parliament speaker and newly appointed Special Envoy for China Affairs, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, chaired his first joint meeting with Chinese economic officials to discuss ways to elevate bilateral ties, as reported by IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr, which also quoted the following statement by Ghalibaf on occasion of the anniversary of the passing of founder of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (all emphasis added):

The Elder of Jamaran (Imam Khomeini) consistently emphasized the independence and dignity of Iran, identifying the United States as the “Great Satan” and the ultimate enemy of the Iranian people, famously stating: “I say with absolute confidence that Islam will bring the superpowers to their knees in humiliation. America cannot do a damn thing. We will trample America underfoot. The great nation of Iran has descended upon America like a thunderbolt”. Imam Khomeini taught the Iranian nation never to retreat in the face of bullying and hegemony. Today, inspired by that very school of thought, the Iranian nation has demonstrated in its battle against the United States and the Zionist regime that the era of cost-free threats against Iran has expired, and any aggression will face a decisive, proportional, and deeply regrettable response. Indeed, though Imam Khomeini and the martyred Imam Khamenei are not physically present among us, their path remains vibrant. Millions of soldiers of this school of thought act as guardians of the ideals of the Islamic Revolution across fields of national defense, in the streets, in construction and development, and across various social and political arenas.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L) and IRGC emblem (R) - from IRNA .

Logos of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff (L) and of Iranian Army (R) - from IRNA.

On occasion of the 37th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing on 4th June 2026 and of the 63rd anniversary of the uprising against the US-backed former monarchical Pahlavi regime on 5th June 2026, Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a statement reaffirming “their commitment to defending the country and the ideals of the Islamic Revolution”, adding:

The American and Zionist enemies will have no option but surrender in the face of the divine will of the Armed Forces and the vigilant and aware nation.

…as quoted by IRNA, Fars and Tasnim.

The Iranian Army issued a similar statement, pledging allegiance to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, as reported by IRNA and Mehr:

Iran safeguards its independence, security, territorial integrity and national dignity, and continues on the path of progress and strength.

Similarly, the IRGC stated (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Iranians will never surrender to the enemy’s false narratives and fabricated achievements. Moreover, the enemy has been compelled to accept new rules imposed by the Iranian nation and the country’s Armed Forces on the field, particularly in the area of the intelligent management and control of the Strait of Hormuz. The Resistance front will continue powerfully until the complete victory over arrogant powers and the expulsion of foreign forces from West Asia, and the liberation of holy al-Quds [Jerusalem] through the destruction of the Zionist regime. The people’s presence in the streets supports the battlefield, and the diplomatic front is an essential factor in achieving complete and final victory.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

On the diplomatic front, while the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, claimed that…

the situation with Iran is evolving rapidly and will turn out very well. They (the Iranians) say negotiations are being approved in Iran.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim, on the other hand, Iranian sources cited by the latter claim the opposite, adding that Tehran has not yet provided any response to the latest US proposal regarding the draft Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM.

Finally, before leaving Iran, it is also worth reporting that today the IRGC seized “a shipment of military-grade sabotage equipment destined for terrorist-designated separatist groups, intercepted at a border village inside Iran”, as per Al Mayadeen.

P.S.: Here the full text of the statement that Javad Mo’meni, first counsellor of Iran’s permanent mission to the UN, have at a meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Operational Activities for Development Segment in New York on 1st June 2026, urging stronger multilateralism and fairer development financing.

Here the full text of the statement released earlier today by the High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemning the global silence on the killing of innocent children.

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News and updates from Lebanon and Israel

Brig. Gen. Yisrael Shomer, head of the Israeli army’s Operations Division (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Israel, the number of injuries recorded on the northern front continues to rise, now reaching 1,084 since the ceasefire with Iran, with 18 new injuries added to the previous update, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the Israeli Ministry of Health. In total, the number of casualties admitted to Israeli hospital since the start of the wars on Iran and Lebanon is now 8,985.

In addition to the above, the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) is also facing the early retirement of Brigadier General Yisrael Shomer, head of the Israeli army's Operations Division, allegedly due to “personal circumstances”, but he has recently been questioned by the Military Police on suspicion of unspecified “moral offenses”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, Little Satan is still bombing Lebanon, with airstrikes reported in multiple towns, causing dozens of casualties, as per Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - reported the following statement issued by Hezbollah in response to Israeli allegations claiming that Hezbollah had taken over Tebnine Governmental Hospital (source: RNN Mirror):

The "israeli" enemy continues to spread lies and fabrications, aiming its arrows of incitement and disinformation at the Lebanese people under the guise of concern for them, their security, and their future. The latest of these are the allegations launched regarding the Tebnine Governmental Hospital, in an overt attempt to provide political and media cover for its repeated attacks on hospitals, medical staff, health organizations, and paramedics. These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian laws and norms and rise to the level of war crimes. These fabricated allegations are considered a public threat to Lebanese hospitals and medical institutions, especially after the recent attack that targeted the vicinity of the Jabal Amel Hospital, which led to it being taken out of service and put the lives of many patients and medical staff at risk. This confirms the enemy's true intentions to expand its circle of targeting civilian, health, and vital infrastructure, to destroy everything that pulses with life, and to strike the foundations of steadfastness with the goal of spreading fear, pressuring our steadfast people, and discouraging them from holding onto their land. We call upon the international community, the United Nations, and international, humanitarian, and health organizations to take urgent action and fulfill their responsibilities regarding these dangerous "israeli" threats to the health sector in Lebanon, and not to allow the enemy to repeat its crimes against hospitals and medical staff as it has committed in the Gaza Strip. These lies will not change the fact that the "israeli" enemy is the aggressor against Lebanon and its people, and the enemy will not succeed in sowing discord and spreading strife among the Lebanese. The Resistance continues its duty to defend its land and its people, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy and making it taste the bitterness of its aggressive, misguided choices and the price of its desecration of the land of the South and its destruction of homes and houses.

Given the situation, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that 87% of 1,000 Lebanese polled in a recent research study, conducted by Professor Jad Melki and his team at the Institute of Media Research and Training at Lebanese American University, consider Israel their enemy. However, surprisingly, only “51% of respondents consider the United States an enemy, while 38% expressed the same view toward Iran”. Other interesting statistics cited by Al Mayadeen:

54% said that diplomacy is the only path to liberation,

while 35% said armed resistance is the only viable option;

51% agreed that Israel should be destroyed,

whereas 34% supported signing a peace agreement with Israel;

47% said liberating Palestine is their duty,

but 39% disagreed.

In the meantime, Hezbollah has continued its military operations in response to Israeli violations of the “ceasefire” (see this Al Mayadeen article for an overview) and it has also started targeting Israeli troops with FPV drones with thermal/night-vision capabilities, as shown in the videos below from RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3 and 4):

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The Strait of Hormuz and the negotiations - from Saba .

P.S.: Earlier tonight, MES and Al Mayadeen quoted an announcement of the Iranian Navy saying that it had targeted a US warship in the Sea of Oman due to hostile actions against Iranian commercial shipping:

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