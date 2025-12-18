The Outlaw US Empire puts more and more pressure on Venezuela

The Outlaw US Empire is still increasing the pressure on Venezuela and his president Nicolás Maduro. As if sanctions, the largest US Navy deployment in the Caribbean, an act of piracy (see here) and the promise of carrying out more (see here) were not enough, the US administration is now resorting to cyberattacks. In fact, last Monday, 15th December 2025, Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), was victim of a cyberattack aimed at paralyzing its operations, as reported by Al Mayadeen and TeleSur, the latter of which quoted the following statement by PDVSA, blaming the US administration (all emphasis mine):

PDVSA informs the Venezuelan people and the international community that the company was the target of a cyberattack aimed at halting its operations. Thanks to the expertise of PDVSA’s human talent, operational areas were not affected, as the incident was limited to an attack on its administrative system. As a result, the industry’s operational continuity has been maintained through the implementation of secure protocols that allow for regular activities in supplying products to the domestic market, as well as fulfilling all export commitments. This attempted act of aggression adds to the public strategy of the U.S. government to seize Venezuelan oil through force and piracy. The working class of the hydrocarbons industry has faced attacks of this nature in the past. It was precisely their commitment, expertise and loyalty that made it possible to detect and neutralize this new attack. PDVSA categorically rejects this despicable action, orchestrated by foreign interests in complicity with unpatriotic actors seeking to undermine the country’s right to sovereign energy development. It should be recalled that this is not the first time the U.S. government, allied with extremist sectors, has attempted to affect national stability and steal Christmas from the Venezuelan people. Nothing and no one will stop the victorious march of PDVSA and its working class in the service of all Venezuelan men and women.

In a separate statement issued yesterday (Wednesday 17th December 2025), PDVSA “affirmed that crude oil and refined product exports continue as normal, despite the ‘total blockade’ ordered by the United States on oil tankers entering or leaving the country”, as per TeleSur.

Cuba’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez - from Al Mayadeen .

The cyberattack against PDVSA was condemned also by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who, in a tweet on X, wrote (see also Al Mayadeen):

We condemn the cyberattack against PDVSA, aimed at paralyzing the operations of that important institution of #Venezuela. Those actions are part of the psychological warfare and the escalation of pressures by the government of #EEUU [Estados Unidos, i.e. United States in Spanish] to overthrow the Venezuelan government.

Bear in mind that Cuba is politically aligned with Venezuela and relies heavily on Venezuela for crude, as reported here, and is feeling the pinch in constrained flows caused by the US Navy deployment in the Caribbean.

Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez - from TeleSur .

Despite the pressure, Venezuela is not bending. On the contrary, it is retaliating. In fact, last Monday it terminated any agreement, contract or negotiation to supply Venezuelan gas to Trinidad and Tobago, which is hosting US troops and military equipment (as confirmed by its own government - see TeleSur) and apparently also involved in the recent US theft of Venezuelan oil, as announced by Executive Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez in the following statement (all emphasis added):

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reports that it has obtained full knowledge of the participation of the government of Trinidad and Tobago in the theft of Venezuelan oil, committed by the US administration on 10th December [2025] through the assault of a vessel transporting this strategic product from Venezuela. This act of piracy constitutes a serious violation of international law and a blatant transgression of the principles of freedom of navigation and trade. Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has revealed a hostile agenda against Venezuela since taking office, including the installation of US military radars to besiege vessels transporting Venezuelan oil. This official has turned the territory of Trinidad and Tobago into a US aircraft carrier to attack Venezuela, in an unequivocal act of vassalage. In the face of this escalation of hostilities and serious aggressions, President Nicolas Maduro previously proceeded to denounce the Framework Agreement on Energy Cooperation signed with Trinidad and Tobago. Today, in light of this extremely serious act that seeks to blatantly steal Venezuela’s oil, the Venezuelan government has decided to immediately extinguish any contract, agreement or negotiation for the supply of natural gas to that country. Venezuela must be respected! And it will not allow any colonial entity and its vassals to attack the country’s sacred sovereignty and its right to development. Venezuela will always prevail.

…as reported by TeleSur (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto (L) and Permanent Representative to the UN Samuel Moncada (R).

In the meantime, Venezuela’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Samuel Moncada sent an official letter, signed by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto to the UN Security Council (UNSC), accusing the Outlaw US Empire of piracy for seizing a Venezuelan oil tanker in international waters and demanding the immediately release of its crew and the return of the stolen oil shipment, asserting that the shipment was part of a lawful international commercial operation and that the Outlaw US Empire acted without authorization from the UNSC, to which it appealed with the following list of specific demands to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” (i.e. the Outlaw US Empire):

Immediate and unconditional release of the kidnapped crew; Return of the seized Venezuelan oil cargo; End of all US interference in the legal commercialization of Venezuelan oil.

…as per Al Mayadeen (see also TeleSur), according to which the Venezuelan government also asked the UNSC to “formally reaffirm, in writing, that it has adopted no decision, resolution, or measure authorizing actions against Venezuela or against the international trade of its oil” and urged it to…

Publicly condemn this act of state-sponsored piracy, the unlawful use of military force against a private vessel, and the theft of a cargo resulting from lawful international trade;

Fulfill its primary mandate to safeguard the security of maritime navigation and international commerce, both of which are gravely endangered by this dangerous precedent;

Prevent practices tantamount to piracy from becoming entrenched as instruments of economic and political coercion between States.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro - from TeleSur .

During the 25th ALBA-TCP Summit, held virtually on 14-15 December 2025 and “focused heavily on building regional defenses against US sanctions, expanding technological sovereignty, and enhancing emergency cooperation”, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a recalibration of his country’s defense strategy in response to “aggressive actions and pressure” targeting the country, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

We have adjusted and improved our view of the national defense system, inherited from our ancestors, from the great leader Guaicaipuro and the Caribbean Indigenous resistance.

Speaking on TV last Monday, Maduro stated that Venezuela is moving towards strengthening the productive economy and national sovereignty, as reported by TeleSur (all emphasis mine):

[If] anyone knows us Venezuelans, they should know us as tireless workers with unwavering faith in the victory of the Homeland. [It is necessary to] increase exports to higher levels, facilitating export mechanisms for more than 90 products that we are already exporting worldwide, because the world’s major markets—China, India, Russia, Iran, Turkey—are increasingly receiving our products, recognizing their high quality. [It is of great importance] to do everything with our own capabilities in Venezuela and never depend on anyone for anything. Total independence, happiness, tranquility, stability, and also great capacity. Living off our own efforts, our own capabilities. And in the economy, I have proposed that: 100% substitution of all imports. We are the original Bolivarian revolutionaries who were born to conquer and not to be conquered, and we are conquering.

He also lashed out against far-right opposition leader and Nobel “peace” laureate María Corina Machado, who claimed that “60 percent of the Venezuelan population is involved in drug trafficking”, stating that “89% of Venezuelans reject the fascist opposition leader Machado, according to data revealed by a national survey conducted by DataViva”, as per TeleSur (1 and 2), who quoted him as saying (all emphasis added):

They say she has a broken vertebra; what’s broken is her brain and soul (…). She hates Venezuela. She manipulates the four followers she has left. I, in general, don’t pay any attention to what she does, because she’s crazy, demented with hatred. [89% of Venezuelans] repudiate this infernal demon, this criminal who calls the Venezuelan people drug traffickers and incites an invasion and the killing of Venezuelans in an imperialist, gringo-backed invasion. Five days have passed since the crew was kidnapped aboard the oil tanker, and their whereabouts are still unknown. Where is the International Criminal Court? Where is Volker Türk, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, hiding? What are they doing about this act of piracy, where an armed group attacked a private ship carrying Venezuelan oil, and yet, five days later, the crew is still missing? Those who publicly claimed responsibility for this illegal act, what are they doing with the crew members? No one has a license to plunder, and Venezuela will be respected. Friends of the UN Charter have publicly condemned the theft of our oil in the Caribbean Sea. We have the support of the world, including American public opinion, against this act of piracy.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

However, last Tuesday, 16th December 2025, US President Donald J. Trump increased pressure on the Venezuelan government even more, announcing on his Truth Social that his administration had officially designated it as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, claiming that it stole US oil, land and other assets, accusing it of other crimes, and declaring a “total and complete” blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

Trump reiterated his message also when speaking to the press (source: Al Mayadeen):

It’s a blockade. We’re not gonna let anybody going through that shouldn’t be going through. We’re getting land, oil rights, whatever we had. They took it away because we had a president that maybe wasn’t watching. But they’re not going do that and we want it back.

…referring to US firms such as Exxon, ConocoPhillips, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford International, and Baker Hughes that previously operated in Venezuela but exited after asset seizures during the Hugo Chavez era.

Trump’s move has no popular support though (see figure above from this Al Mayadeen article with the results of a recent poll) and even several US lawmakers are against it. For instance, Rep. Yassamin Ansari was quoted by TeleSur as saying:

Deeply alarming. Donald Trump is preparing for a regime change war in Venezuela — a war that the American people don’t want and that Congress hasn’t authorized. This is reckless and criminal.

Similarly Sen. Chris Van Hollen stated:

As I’ve said, Trump’s warmongering with Venezuela is not about stopping drug traffickers. The real goal: regime change to grab Venezuelan oil and gas reserves for his billionaire buddies. Putting Americans in harm’s way for the thing Trump cares about most — profits.

…while Rep. Don Beyer said:

The year before Trump took office, the U.S. averaged plus-168,000 jobs per month. It added just 119,000 jobs total in seven months since Trump’s tariffs began. The unemployment rate just hit its highest level in more than four years. Even Trump’s chief of staff admits his tariffs hurt our economy. The lives of American soldiers should not be risked in an illegal war with Venezuela for regime change, or for oil, or on any other pretext.

Nevertheless, the House of Representatives failed to pass a war powers resolution by two votes, as reported by Simplicius The Thinker in his analysis here, but there is still hope. In fact, the US Senate is also preparing a “resolution to halt unauthorized use of force against Venezuela”, as per TeleSur, which quoted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as stating on X:

Donald Trump does not have the authority to carry out his current plans to use military force in the Caribbean without congressional authorization. If he acts without congressional authorization, the Senate will advance a bipartisan resolution to prevent the unauthorized use of force. Americans do not want more endless wars.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (L) and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Of course, Venezuela rejected Trump’s threats and responded “accusing him of violating international law by claiming ownership over the country’s oil, land, and mineral wealth and proposing coercive measures against its trade and navigation”, as per TeleSur and Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following excerpt from one of the statements issued by the Venezuelan government:

The President of the United States intends to impose, in an utterly irrational manner, a supposed naval blockade on Venezuela with the aim of stealing the riches that belong to our homeland.

Similarly, yesterday Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López rejected Trump’s arrogant statements and threats of naval blockade on Venezuela, stressing that his country “is a free and sovereign state engaged in a struggle to defend its democracy” and accusing the Outlaw US Empire of “seeking to plunder the country’s natural wealth”, as per Al Mayadeen, while Maduro lashed out at the Outlaw US Empire saying (sources: TeleSur and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

It is simply a warmongering and colonialist ambition. We have said it many times, the truth has been revealed: they intend a regime change to impose a puppet government that will come to hand over sovereignty and turn Venezuela into a colony. The threats from the United States government and their statement that all our resources and lands also belong to them is simply a belligerent and colonial claim. Bolivarian Venezuela is a free and independent republic, capable of defending its sovereignty under any circumstances. It is illegal, according to all agreements, to impede free maritime trade on the seas and oceans of the world. This is not a time for privateers. Venezuela will continue to trade all its products. The trade of our oil and our natural resources, which belong to their sole legitimate owner for centuries—the sovereign Venezuelan people—will continue. They are the absolute owners of all their wealth. Venezuela will not be a colony of anyone. I have no doubt that our people, in perfect civic-military-police unity, will uphold our historical rights over our land, our wealth, minerals, and oil. The greatest guarantee of peace and stability is unity. We will defend our Constitution. We are defending what is most sacred to a country: the right to life of its people. All the peoples of Latin America are raising their voices. We have the strength, the reason, and the support of the peoples of the world in the face of this disproportionate, illegal, and warmongering escalation. It is time to respect international law.

In defiance of the US blockade of oil tankers, the Venezuelan Navy started escorting vessels carrying oil byproducts, such as urea and petroleum coke, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted PDVSA as saying that maritime operations were continuing “with full security, technical support and operational guarantees in legitimate exercise of their right to free navigation”. Of course, this act of defiance is at high risk of escalation, should the US Navy enforce the naval blockade with its full might, but at the time of writing no incident has been reported… yet!

At the same time, the Permanent Mission of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the UN formally requested and obtained a UNSC meeting to address the “ongoing US aggression”, confirmed for next Tuesday, 23rd December 2025 (sources: TeleSur and Al Mayadeen), although it is unlikely that it will solve anything, considering that the Outlaw US Empire, as permanent member of the UNSC, has veto power!

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel - from TeleSur .

Meanwhile, Venezuela received solidarity from several countries, as summarized in this TeleSur article. In particular, yesterday Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced the US naval blockade and expressed…

Our energetic rejection of the U.S. Government’s naval blockade of Venezuela. We firmly support President Nicolás Maduro, the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution, and its Popular-Military Union.

…while Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez commented on the EU decision to extend its sanctions on Maduro’s government until 10th January 2027 (of course, Europe is always on the wrong side of history! - source: TeleSur):

We reject the extension of sanctions and unilateral coercive measures by the European Union against Venezuela… These actions seek to increase pressure against the government of the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution and serve the aggressive and neocolonialist interests of the United States.

ALBA-TCP issued a statement expressing…

full and unwavering solidarity with President Nicolás Maduro, the Bolivarian Government, and the Venezuelan people. Our America is not a colony or the backyard of any empire. Venezuela is not alone.

…and denouncing Trump’s decision as…

an act of international aggression that blatantly and egregiously violates the Charter of the United Nations, International Law, and the most basic principles of coexistence among States. [source: TeleSur]

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun - from TeleSur .

Following a call yesterday between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil (source: TeleSur), today the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun voiced the support of his government to Venezuela:

Venezuela has the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries. The international community understands and supports Venezuela’s position in protecting its legitimate rights and interests. [source: TeleSur]

…while the Russian Foreign Ministry issued the following statement, urging Trump not to make a “fatal mistake” in Venezuela, warning him of the unpredictable geopolitical consequences in case of military actions (all emphasis added):

We note that tensions around our friendly country of Venezuela continue to be deliberately and consistently exacerbated. The unilateral nature of decisions that threaten international navigation is of particular concern. We hope that the administration of Donald Trump, which is characterized by a reasonable and pragmatic approach, will not commit a fatal error and will not fall into a situation that could lead to unpredictable consequences for the entire Western hemisphere. We urge avoiding ideological narrow-mindedness, which constrains the understanding of what is happening. Today, the words of Simon Bolivar, the distinguished son of Latin America, remain relevant: every people has the right to choose its government, and other nations have a duty to respect that choice. We consistently advocate normalizing dialogue between Washington and Caracas. We are convinced that measures are needed to reduce tensions and to find ways to resolve existing problems and disagreements in a constructive manner and in compliance with international legal norms. Latin America and the Caribbean should remain a “Zone of Peace” that guarantees stable and independent development for the countries of the region. We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people in the face of the trials they are enduring. We reaffirm our support for the policies of President Nicolas Maduro’s administration, which seeks to defend national interests and the sovereignty of the homeland. [Source: TeleSur]

Venezuela received support also from the Yemeni Foreign Ministry (sources: Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah), as well as from Iran, whose Foreign Ministry issued the following statement (sources: TeleSur, Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr News Agency - all emphasis mine):

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the threatening statements and actions of the United States against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, including threats of a maritime blockade and the prevention of this country’s lawful oil exports. These positions and actions are clear manifestations of a policy based on the use of force and systematic harassment, which constitute a flagrant violation of recognized principles and norms of international law and the United Nations Charter, including freedom of navigation, maritime security, and freedom of international trade. The action by the United States to attack, seize or obstruct the free transit of commercial vessels to or from Venezuela is a clear example of state piracy and armed robbery at sea. Invoking U.S. domestic laws and its unilateral and illegal sanctions to justify these actions cannot in any way serve as a basis to legitimize such criminal acts. The threat, economic blockade and use of force against an independent country that is a UN member constitute an explicit violation of the UN Charter’s fundamental principles, in particular the principle of respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity and the prohibition of the threat or use of force. No power has the right to intervene in Venezuela’s internal affairs, and that country, in accordance with the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, enjoys the inherent right to self-defense against any external threat or aggression. The persistence of the United States’ belligerent unilateralism against independent countries, in the absence of a responsible response from the international community and the United Nations, will lead to a dangerous precedent and the normalization of lawlessness in international relations, with consequences that will disrupt global peace and security as a whole. Accordingly, the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and all responsible governments and relevant international institutions are expected, recognizing the gravity of the current situation, to condemn the illegal and coercive actions of the United States and hold the U.S. government accountable for its flagrant violation of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Russia and Iran strengthen their cooperation

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Saveliev (L) and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani (R) - from Tasnim .

Let’s now move to Tehran (Iran), where last Tuesday Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Saveliev met with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani for talks on how to remove existing barriers and move the high-level agreements between the the two countries into their practical implementation stage, focussing in particular on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), for which the Iranian government will finish acquiring all land plots along its route by the end of this year, as reported by Tasnim.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov (R) - from IRNA .

But the real action these days was in Moscow (Russia), where a high-level Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi flew last Tuesday to meet first with Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, and other Russian lawmakers and then with Sergei Lavrov and other senior officials (sources: IRNA and Tasnim).

During the meeting between the two delegations yesterday, Araghchi stated (source: IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis added):

I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your invitation to me and my accompanying delegation. As you said, our consultations have always been continuous and close, at all levels. We appreciate Russia’s support for Iran during the 12-day war… Relations between Tehran and Moscow are deepening on a daily basis. The most important and significant event in our relations this year was the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Treaty and its implementation. Fortunately, we have shared positions on many issues, and in the face of America’s unilateral policies, our positions are the same. We have always supported each other, and our relations are growing stronger on a daily basis. We are grateful to Russia’s position in condemning the American and Israeli attack on Iran. It is necessary to consult on the future of these developments. Today, we have an opportunity to review the details of our relations in more detail and strengthen coordination. We also have an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international issues. The presidents of Iran and Russia have met five times in the past year and a half, and Your Excellency and I have met regularly in Moscow, Tehran, and other countries. Iranian-Russian relations are characterized by their comprehensiveness and multi-dimensionality, as they include all political, economic, cultural, defense and security fields. Consultations between Iran and Russia are ongoing and at a high level of cooperation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov (R) - from IRNA .

After the meeting between the two delegations, Araghchi and Lavrov signed a cooperation program between the two Foreign Ministries, outlining their program of consultations until 2028 and their “plans to establish an international group to counter unilateral sanctions”, as per Al Mayadeen. The signing ceremony was followed by a joint press conference - here are some highlights from IRNA and Mehr (all emphasis mine):

Araghchi: Today, very close, detailed negotiations were held in all areas, including bilateral, regional and international issues. Bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation have expanded significantly in recent years, especially this year. With the signing of the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement between the two countries (signed on 17 January 2025), cooperation has entered a new phase and gained momentum. This agreement has now entered the implementation phase, and the two sides are moving forward based on the vision outlined in it. In an agreement signed today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the agenda of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries for 2026-2028 was set, which will serve as a roadmap for cooperation over the next three years. Iran-Russia relations are comprehensive and all-out in nature. Economic relations between Iran and Russia have expanded significantly. Cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and transit is progressing, especially in the strategic project of the North-South Corridor and its Rasht-Astara section. Bilateral trade is also increasing and new areas for its development are being pursued. The Joint Economic Commission of the two countries will also be held in February with 17 specialized working groups. The two countries are members of institutions such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO], and the Eurasian Economic Union [EAEU] and are actively pursuing their joint interactions to minimize the impact of illegal sanctions. We had good consultations in this regard. Our positions are completely clear. Iran believes that security and stability in the Caucasus and Central Asia regions should be ensured by the countries of the region themselves. Iran is categorically opposed to the presence of any foreign forces in the Caucasus region, and this position has been conveyed to its neighbors and regional partners. As a loyal member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Iran adheres to all its obligations, but will not waive its legal rights under this treaty. The peaceful use of nuclear energy, including enrichment, is Iran’s inalienable right, and this right remains intact despite the attacks. Although the US and Zionist regime’s attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities have damaged some buildings and equipment, they have not been able to destroy the country’s indigenous technology or weaken the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran. On the international stage, there is also a clear consensus to confront the system of domination, bullying, and double standards of Western countries, especially the United States. [It was] the Americans who betrayed diplomacy by attacking Iran. If the Americans correct their approach and are ready to negotiate from a position of equality and mutual respect and based on mutual interests, we will review this [nuclear] issue again. What the Americans could not achieve in military operations, they will not be able to achieve at the negotiating table. The negotiating table must be based on balance, respect, and mutual benefits. The European troika practically lost its last negotiating tool by illegally activating the snapback mechanism; therefore, Iran sees no reason to resume talks with these three countries. Iran and Russia discuss[ed] regional issues, including Israeli genocide in Gaza. Peace through force cannot be achieved despite US claims. Enemies of Iran and Russia are seeking to destroy bilateral relations. Russia and Iran are seeking to enhance bilateral cooperation in such arenas as BRICS, and the SCO. Lavrov: The IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] has failed to take a clear stance regarding US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Russia reaffirms its readiness to help our Iranian friends to find acceptable solutions to resolve the crisis with the [Iranian] nuclear program that was created by the West. Russia is urging the United States during contacts with it to pursue mutually acceptable solutions to the situation around Iran but is not pushing its mediation services. Moscow stands in solidarity with Iran and other countries in opposing the use of unilateral coercive measures and sanctions. We are still interested in strengthening the foundations of cooperation between the two countries, including in terms of increasing trade exchanges.

Araghchi summarised the meeting with Lavrov with the following tweet on X:

While in Moscow, Araghchi met also with the rector of MGIMO University, Anatoly Torkunov, after which he addressed the university’ professors and students, as reported by IRNA and Tasnim (all emphasis added):

The relations between Iran and Russia are deep and comprehensive, encompassing all political, economic, scientific, and cultural domains, including defense and security. The interactions between the two countries are now extensive. One of the key pillars of cooperation between Iran and Russia is to support each other against the hegemony and coercion of the United States. Moscow’s stance was a historic milestone in Iran-Russia relations that we will never forget. Iran-Russia relations are advancing in all areas and at all levels, including close political consultations between the two sides. Unfortunately, international relations and the global system are heading toward disorder. For nearly 80 years since the establishment of the United Nations, countries around the world have been working toward an international order based on law and established rules. However, the current situation, especially under the new US administration, suggests that all international laws and regulations are being set aside, and force and power are replacing international law. In Washington’s view, those who possess greater force believe they can impose peace on others through coercion. This situation, in essence, reflects a law of the jungle, leading us to a world where the powerful act according to their whims while the powerless are oppressed. With this misguided approach, the US government assumes the right to attack any part of the world, assassinate individuals, or impose sanctions simply because those individuals do not align with its interests. The United States has granted its ally in the West Asia or Middle East region [i.e. Israel] broad freedom of action, allowing it to carry out any measures it desires in violation of all international laws. What is particularly concerning and poses a threat to all countries at the international level is that the United States is driving the world toward lawlessness and disorder. This approach will make the world a more dangerous place.

Other news and updates from Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

In the meantime, today Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian gave a speech at a meeting with investors and economic activists in South Khorasan Province that you probably would never hear from any of Western politicians - here are some highlights from IRNA (see also Tasnim and Mehr - emphasis mine):

We must strive to have the best for our people. They [the adversaries] should know that we can elevate our position to the strongest possible level, and that strength takes shape from our perspective. I think only of the prosperity and progress of my country. I seek power, not position or fame.

Spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi - from Mehr News Agency .

On the other hand, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces, during a seminar at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, highlighted the achievements in Iranian military technology, as reported by Mehr:

The more we went ahead from the victory of the revolution and the Sacred Defense, the stronger we became because we learned from the eight-year war that we must build missiles, warships, etc. During the 12-day war, Iranian missiles, built by domestic experts, infiltrated all of the enemy’s expensive defense systems and destroyed vital targets of the Israeli regime. Since the war, Iran has become stronger than ever, and its weapons factories have been operating nonstop; our factories that produce our powerful missiles have not been shut down for a single moment.

Iran’s Army Ground Force Commander Brig. Gen. Ali Jahanshahi - from Mehr .

Similarly, Iran’s Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi was quoted by Mehr as saying that the Iranian Army Ground Force is now equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to confront the enemy, highlighting that “research is like a strategic weapon in confronting the technological threats of enemies”.

Finally it is worth mentioning that the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Alireza Elhami and Brigadier General Bahman Behmard as the new commanders of the Iranian Air Defense and Air Force, respectively, as reported by Tasnim.

