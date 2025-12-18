GeoPolitiQ

Kathleen McCroskey
10h

The Pedofile, acting as Emperor of the Empire of the West, can make war on anyone, this is called Exceptionalism. If he were merely "President," he has no such powers. Yet again, the UN fails in its original mission to end wars of aggression, due to the ineptitude (by design) of the Security Council. Before this final slow defeat of NATO, its proper wind-down could have been exchanged for a functioning Security Council - but now the value of this bargaining chip is zero, thanks to the Elites of Europe.

charles leone
11h

Trump is doing to Venezuela what any fascist dictator would do to bring a target to its knees to submit.

Fascists Javier Milei of Argentina and, before him, Augusto Pinochet of Chile employed the same strategies a.k.a. economic "shock treatment": drastic cuts to social services, privatization, deregulation ala "iron lady" Margaret Thatcher for England.

