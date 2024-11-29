Today I am providing my English translation of three articles, originally in Italian.

The first one is an article published on Movisol.org today, Friday 25th November 2024:

The period between now and Donald Trump's inauguration as US president on 20th January [2025] is one of the most dangerous in modern history. Those running the Biden administration have initiated an escalation of the conflict with Russia that they apparently intend to present to the incoming Trump administration as an irreversible fait accompli.

Thus, on 17th November [2024], it was announced that Biden had authorised Kiev to use US ATACMS missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. Two days later, the Ukrainian armed forces actually launched such missiles, targeting military facilities in uncontested Russian territory for the first time. On 19th November [2024], Putin, in turn, signed the new nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold of potential response to existential threats to Russian territory and considering nuclear states supporting attacks by non-nuclear states as legitimate targets of retaliation.

Twenty-four hours later, Ukraine launched attacks against Russia using British Storm Shadow missiles, apparently for the first time. In its haste not to be outdone, the French government quickly authorised the use of its SCALP missiles. Most ominously, Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan, spokesman for the Pentagon's Strategic Command, raised the possibility of a nuclear exchange with Russia, provided the US still had enough “spare capacity”.

In this rapid escalation, Moscow shocked [everyone] by striking Ukraine with a completely new type of weapon named Oreshnik, a hypersonic Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM), armed with multiple warheads, that flies at speeds of Mach 10, has a range of up to 5,500 km, and accurately hits multiple targets at once. A weapon that cannot be intercepted by any existing defence system in the West.

While astonished war planners in Washington, London and other European capitals struggled to figure out what kind of weapon was used and how many others were available, it was announced from Moscow that mass production of the Oreshnik would begin immediately.

A few days later, Sputnik published a list of NATO facilities that are within range of this new missile system. The list includes targets in 17 European countries. The article, dated 23rd November [2024], points out that Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow reserves the right to “use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities”.

Unfortunately, most European leaders will not heed the warning unless citizens take to the streets en masse to demand an end to the deadly “game of chicken” and geopolitics.