Today, Tuesday 11th March 2025, is the last day of the 4-day ultimatum that Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave to Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) to lift the siege on Gaza and allow entry of humanitarian aid or naval operations by Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) against Israeli-linked vessels will resume. However, as I reported two days ago here, Little Satan ignored the ultimatum and actually even stopped supplying electricity to the Gaza Strip. So, yesterday Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi doubled downs on his ultimatum with the following statement, as quoted by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

We stand by our deadline for the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, and our armed forces are ready to execute operations. [Military operations will begin] from the moment the specified period ends. The humanitarian aspect of the agreement includes clear obligations with guarantees from mediators, yet Israel is trying to evade them.

This evening a senior Yemeni Army source was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying (emphasis mine):

The Israelis did not abide by the deal and did not lift the siege on Gaza, and Yemen will build its next position on that fact. The Yemeni army, with all its formations, has completed its military preparations and is awaiting the implementation of orders. The goal of the naval operations against the Israeli enemy is clear: to lift the siege on Gaza and bring in aid. There is no confusion regarding the Yemeni position, and the Israeli enemy is the one that is far from peace. Starvation is the enemy's policy during this stage and this plan will not pass.

Tonight Yemen News Agency Saba has also reported that the Yemeni Cabinet welcomed the decision of Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi “to carry out [military] operations [against Israel] at the moment the deadline expires if the aid does not enter Gaza Strip”.

At the time of publication, only one hour is left until the end of this 4th day of Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi’s ultimatum and then we will found out what military operations the YAF will launch against Israel. In any case, I am pretty sure that Houthis will not go back on their words, unlike Hezbollah, which recently has been all talk no action…

In fact, as reported yesterday by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar, last Sunday Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem was at it again. Here are some excerpts from the interview he gave to Al Manar the other day (all emphasis mine):

The people of the resistance are the noblest and most honourable. Now, I understand even more the relationship between Sayyed Nasrallah and the people—it is beyond words. After Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom, there was coordination with Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and we agreed to postpone the funeral to safeguard the people. As time passed, the situation necessitated further delays. The turnout was unparalleled. I felt that the people were declaring, “We remain loyal to you, Sayyed Nasrallah”. Resistance is not merely a phase — it is a deeply rooted belief embraced by men and women, young and old. This procession bridged the past and future. The people weren’t just mourning; they were renewing their commitment. One woman gave three martyrs, two sons-in-law, and two grandchildren — ready to sacrifice more. Another offered her only son and stood prepared to give again. Who can defeat such a people? They stand firm, always ahead of their enemies, defying every conspiracy. Even when flight paths were blocked, Iranian delegations still found a way to attend. Beirut’s Camille Chamoun Sports City was packed by 6 AM. This funeral was a defining moment. People can say what they want about victory or defeat — every major event holds meaning, from resisting aggression to the Battle of the Mighty Warriors and our strategic patience against Israeli attacks. After Sayyed Nasrallah’s assassination, I spoke with Sayyed Hashem Safieddine about the burial and leadership transition. I proposed that he take on the role of secretary general. But before any formal announcement, Sayyed Hashem was also martyred. When I heard of his assassination, it felt like an earthquake — my life turned upside down. Yet, I felt no fear or hesitation, only divine guidance. After Sayyed Hashem’s martyrdom, I contacted our military leadership and asked to be briefed on what remains — not what we lost. Hezbollah’s structure is vast, and our capabilities are immense. Despite security challenges, we quickly regained control, conducted internal investigations, and held accountable those responsible for lapses. Had the enemy been able to advance on the ground, they would have done so—not just towards southern Lebanon but beyond, as they did in 1982 when they invaded Beirut. The Israeli enemy sought negotiations after realizing our capabilities. We did not enter these talks from a position of weakness. We never wanted this war, but when the enemy asked for a ceasefire, we negotiated while fully capable of continuing the fight.

I believe that Nasrallah would have never accepted such a ceasefire, at least not without a ceasefire in Palestine first!

We chose to focus on military objectives to deny the Israeli enemy any excuse to escalate its crimes further. The resistance is strong and ongoing, though it has endured sacrifices. Could anyone expect it to continue without them? Yes, we have made great sacrifices, but we understand that facing “Israel”, the US, and their allies requires paying a price. We are up against a massive force that has used every means of brutality against the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon. Their casualties are mounting, their economy is strained, and their forces are suffering significant losses. This confirms that the resistance remains steadfast. The [ceasefire] deal [with Israel] explicitly mentions “south of the Litani River” five times. This is the framework we adhere to. During the 60-day period, the Israeli occupation committed multiple violations. The Lebanese army has repeatedly expressed readiness to deploy, but the Israeli enemy has blocked it. This is not just about aggression; it’s part of a larger expansionist agenda. If the Israeli enemy continues its occupation, it will face resistance from the army, the people, and the resistance. Some believe diplomacy alone can achieve liberation — but history proves otherwise. Resistance is what forced the Israeli occupation out of southern Lebanon in 2000.

To be honest, I do not see the Lebanese army opposing resistance to the “Israeli enemy”. After all, as pointed out by Craig Murray, Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) pays half of the salary of its soldiers and, in fact, has never fired a shot against the “Israeli enemy”, not even to protect civilians in southern Lebanon!

And I do not see Hezbollah opposing resistance to the Zionists either… at the moment, at least… regardless of Sheikh Naim Qassem’s words!

We live in this land together, and we will continue to defend it together. Has Israel’s brutality silenced some voices? No matter — the resistance will never stop, and we will never surrender. We are committed to the principles of Wilaya (leadership) and the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (AS) and carry the true Islamic values, as taught by Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei. Our goal is to elevate our society by strengthening our relationship with Imam Mahdi and adhering to authentic Islamic teachings. Our mission is not only to help the Palestinians liberate their land but also to protect our own. We will stand with them as part of our broader national interest. [How? Doing what, exactly?] We believe in the creation of a state that is capable of securing the people’s interests. Our participation in the parliamentary and municipal elections was an integral part of this vision, and it reflects our pioneering experience. The martyrs, especially Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, serve as our school and our compass.

As I wrote earlier, I do not think that Sheikh Naim Qassem is following his predecessor Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s footsteps.

When we say the resistance continues, we mean it remains strong in the field. The youth of the Resistance Force are still present and active, showing that the resistance is alive and unwavering. We are in a new phase, but our foundational principles are constant. The resistance will not fade, for without it, Lebanon would cease to exist. Even in occupied areas, the resistance will find a way. We will wait for the right time. [We can only hope!] There are new equations emerging today, but we will not allow them to solidify in favour of Israeli interests. Instead, we will work to ensure these equations protect our future. The resistance today is stronger and more heroic than ever before, for we are patient. No one believes it’s a defeat; it’s a decision because our presence and capabilities are intact. The US is putting great pressure on us, using its regional tools. But we will face this challenge in the appropriate manner. Despite American opposition, we are part of the government, and we will continue to act in Lebanon’s best interests. Normalization with certain countries is not our concern. Those who choose this path will pay a price with the US and the Israeli enemy, as the enemy will always demand more. We want to rebuild our country and resolve its problems. We support the establishment of mechanisms to appoint officials based on merit and transparency. Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, along with our allies, represent a significant part of Lebanon, and we cannot be sidelined in any political appointments. We collaborated with others during the presidential elections and government formation. It’s too early to evaluate our relationship with the Prime Minister, but with the President, there is positive rapport. Our focus is on rebuilding the country and addressing its issues. We have no issue with the army and the state defending Lebanon; resistance must continue to protect our land. We do not consider the President’s statement on exclusive weapon ownership as directed at us. Every war has been started by the Israeli enemy, and if we can prevent the Israeli enemy from waging further wars, that’s positive. The enemy has even declared that war with Lebanon is inevitable and has been waiting for the right moment. The state is responsible for reconstruction, without any conditions attached by others. The resistance has always stood firm against aggression and supported Gaza without instigating the war. [To fighters and wounded individuals] You are the living martyrs, and your resilience is the source of our strength. The strength of the resistance lies in you. Stay strong and united. Those who look up never look down.

Nevertheless, violations of the ceasefire agreement continue in Lebanon, the latest of which today, as reported by Al Mayadeen, yet no response from Hezbollah.

Moving briefly to Israel, it is worth reporting that, according to a poll by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) quoted by Al Mayadeen, almost three out of four Israelis think that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should take responsibility for 7th October 2023 (Operation al-Aqsa Flood) and resign. Here are some more numbers:

48% of respondents believe Netanyahu should step down immediately,

24.5% say he should resign after the war,

14.5% believe he should take responsibility without resigning,

10% think he should neither take responsibility nor step down.

In terms of demographics, 45% of Jewish respondents and 59% of Arabs support Netanyahu’s immediate resignation.

From a political/ideological point of view, “83.5% of left-wing Israelis and 69% of centrist voters favor his immediate resignation, compared to just 25.5% of right-wing voters”. Clearly Netanyahu does not enjoy the support of Israelis!

Meanwhile, today Iran has begun joint naval drills, codenamed “Security Belt 2025”, with Russia and China in the Persian Gulf, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran) and Tasnim. It is worth mentioning that several other countries have sent observers to monitor the military exercise, thus demonstrating their interest in it: Azerbaijan, South Africa, Oman, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka.

UPDATE: As midnight has now passed in Yemen, the YAF has announced ban resumption on Israeli ships passage in Red, Arabian Seas, Bab al-Mandab & Aden Gulf, as reported by Saba. Here is the full text of the announcement: