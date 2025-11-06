Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Saba .

Today we start from Yemen, with the speech that Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave last Tuesday, 4th November 2025, warning that the next confrontation with Israel is inevitable, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba. Here are some highlights from his speech (all emphasis mine):

We understand the importance of continuing to build upon the foundation of preparedness for the next round of confrontation with the enemy and those who collude with it. By the grace of Allah Almighty, our dear people have been guided to take a great stand against the Israeli enemy, alongside the oppressed Palestinian people, against the genocide and horrific crimes that have shaken the entire world. We have emerged from this round stronger than we were in any previous stage, thanks to Allah Almighty. We have emerged from this round stronger in military capabilities, training, and qualification, popular mobilization, and preparedness at all levels, as well as in terms of experience, lessons learned, and dealing with Western technologies and tactics, and much more. We are inevitably heading towards another round of confrontation with the Israeli enemy, and our region cannot witness stability, security, or peace as long as the Israeli enemy remains occupying Palestine and pursuing its Zionist plan against us as a Muslim nation. We must continue all our activities, and among the remarkable activities these days are the great tribal gatherings. The high status enjoyed by the martyrs is a source of solace for their relatives and an incentive for jihad in the cause of God, regardless of the dangers. Martyrdom in the cause of Allah is not an alternative to the culture of life, as some promote, but rather it is the true culture of life. There were periods in which the nation abandoned jihad in the cause of Allah and the hatred of martyrdom became entrenched, but the result was that the nation suffered calamities and lost millions of its sons in a state of surrender. Great tragedies have occurred in the history of the nation, from past eras to the colonial period and up to the present stage, during which the nation has offered countless martyrs who were killed outside of combat and without provocation. We see in the movements of the Takfiris and other forces and groups that they have shifted the direction of their hostility to where the Americans and Israelis want it to be. The people of falsehood, injustice, and tyranny act with diabolical goals and criminal practices, just as America, Israel, and those associated with them do. Societies that live in a state of humiliation, intimidation, exaggeration, and intense fear shackle and restrict themselves to their enemies, and do not thereby achieve safety, but rather expose themselves to even greater dangers. History bears witness to this, and many societies have paid a heavy price for their surrender and submission, fearing to bear witness and take serious action against their enemies to protect themselves from their evil, tyranny, and criminality. The foundation of faith, because it is connected to Allah, builds the nation to be at a great level of high morale, courage, steadfastness, and strength in confronting challenges and dangers. When a nation or a particular society moves in the way of Allah, is truthful, and makes sacrifices, Allah grants them victory and supports them and does not abandon them. There is evidence in the reality of believers and mujahideen who have achieved great victories from Allah Almighty, and there are many examples in our time and throughout history. There is an ongoing conflict in the reality of humanity, because the forces of evil do not possess the values of mercy, justice, and goodness, but rather move on the stage of life with their evil and injustice to enslave people. Allah Almighty has outlined the path for people to deal with this existing reality in order to establish the values of goodness, justice, and benevolence, and that is through jihad in His way. We are a targeted nation, whether we like it or not. Nothing protects us or defends us except jihad in the way of Allah. Surrender, compromise, humiliation, and submission to the enemies will not protect us from their evil or ward off their danger. Our fiercest enemies in this era are the Jews, and they are working to annihilate this nation, corrupt it, mislead it, enslave it, and violate its sanctity. The Jews want to direct blame within the nation against those who do not accept Jewish hegemony and do not submit to them, and they have brought most of them to a state of shameful, disgraceful, and humiliating subservience. The Zionist Jews are in a state of aggression against this nation, starting with the occupation of Palestine and everything that followed, up to the present day. The magnitude of the crimes committed by the Israeli enemy for more than seven decades is enough for us to understand, if we only open our eyes, ears, and minds, that this enemy is dangerous, evil, and criminal. The issue is not that we are provoking or antagonizing the Zionist Jews. What did the Palestinian people do to the Jews that they came from all corners of the earth to occupy Palestine? Nothing. The nation has chosen helplessness for itself, and therefore it always remains in a state of helplessness. What the Israeli Zionist Jews have done against the Palestinian people to prevent them from harvesting their olive crop constitutes despicable attacks. Many people in the nation are focusing on the Israeli demands to disarm Hezbollah, which protects Lebanon. The unfortunate thing is that this negligence continues, and the failure to take any serious stance persists, even during the two-year aggression on the Gaza Strip, while public opinion has changed considerably in America, Europe, and other countries of the world as people moved with their human conscience to show solidarity with the Palestinian people. There is popular awareness and awakening in many parts of the world, while some Arab countries remain as they are, in a state of negligence and even worse, because there is an effort to subjugate the people of our nation to their enemy. It was more fitting for the people of the nation to benefit, understand, and act before others. Since the ceasefire declaration in the Gaza Strip, the forces loyal to America and Israel have launched very intensive smear campaigns against those who stood with Gaza. The hypocrites loyal to America and Israel adopt the same Israeli and American logic and descriptions, labeling those who stood with the Palestinian people as Iranian, an Iranian tool, and other such distortions. The Islamic Republic of Iran, a free Muslim country, is being maligned because it has not submitted to America but instead stands with the Palestinian people.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, last Tuesday its Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri commented on the current situation in his country and on the “normalization” of ties with Israel, as reported by Al Manar and Al Mayadeen in its Short News and in this article (all emphasis added):

The resistance [i.e. Hezbollah] has adhered to the provisions of the ceasefire agreement. The Lebanese army is capable of deploying along the borders, but what prevents this is the ongoing occupation of large parts of our land. When, where, and how has Israel adhered to a single clause of the ceasefire agreement? [I criticize] certain domestic voices that reject even mentioning the word “Resistance” in political or media discourse. Is there any country in the world that denies the purest chapter of its history? We told everyone that if there are ideas for solutions, we have ours and are ready to discuss them — but do they really want a solution? The current law is in force, and elections must be held on time; otherwise, a political confrontation is inevitable. Israel’s claims of weapons coming from Syria are outright lies, and even the US, which monitors the skies with its satellites and other means, knows that. I am confident that the Lebanese people will reject normalization. The most important battle today is the battle of steadfastness and remaining on our land, despite the daily killing and destruction by the Israeli occupation forces.

Earlier today Hezbollah sent an open letter addressed to the Lebanese people and top three leaders (i.e. the President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, and the Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam), reaffirming “its commitment to national unity, the protection of Lebanese sovereignty, and the preservation of internal stability”, as per Al Mayadeen (from its Short News - see also this article and Al Manar - all emphasis mine):

Lebanon and Hezbollah have strictly abided by the content of the ceasefire declaration since it was issued. Zionist enemy has continued its violations by land, sea, and air to this day, ignoring all calls to cease its aggressive acts. Government’s hasty decision concerning state’s monopoly of arms was presented by some as a gesture of goodwill toward enemy. Enemy exploited this grave governmental error to demand disarmament of Resistance throughout Lebanon as precondition for halting hostilities, something not stipulated in ceasefire declaration, entirely unacceptable. Let it be known to all Lebanese that Israeli enemy does not target Hezbollah alone, it targets Lebanon in its entirety. Any involvement in or drift toward proposed negotiation traps would only grant further gains to the Israeli enemy, which never honors its obligations. With this savage enemy, backed by the American tyrant, there can be no room for maneuver or deceit. Lebanon must not, under any circumstances, yield to aggressive blackmail or be lured into political negotiations with the Zionist enemy. Negotiations [with Israel] carry no national interest and pose existential risks to Lebanon’s sovereignty and entity. As a founding component of Lebanon, the nation we are committed to as a final homeland for all its children, we reaffirm our legitimate right to resist occupation and aggression. Legitimate defense does not fall under framework of “decisions of war or peace”; rather, it is exercise of our right to resist an enemy that imposes war upon our land, refuses to cease its assaults, seeking to subdue our state. From this perspective, we address current developments, reaffirming to all that this is the time to unify efforts to halt the Zionist violations, aggression, and escalation against our country. We highly value patience of our steadfast and proud people, who endure oppression and aggression alongside us in the hope of preserving national sovereignty and dignity. We pledge to remain in position of honor, dignity, and righteousness, to defend our land, our people, and the aspirations of future generations.

Hopefully Hezbollah will soon take arms again against Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), unless it wants to be disarmed by the corrupt Lebanese army and defeated once and for all by USrael…

…especially considering that Israeli aggression on Lebanon continues unabated, with the latest airstrikes today targeting first a saw mill in the outskirts of the town of Toura in the Tyre district (source: Al Mayadeen) and then multiple targets across South Lebanon: in the villages of Taybeh and Aita al-Jabal near the border with occupied Palestine, Tayr Debba in the Tyre district, Zawtar al-Sharqiya in the Nabatieh district and Kfar Dounin, as per Al Mayadeen.

Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun - from Al Mayadeen .

Yet, the residents of South Lebanon remain steadfast in their villages, with the mayor of Tayr Debba, Farid Naanou, stating:

There has been no displacement from the town or surrounding areas, contrary to claims by local and foreign media outlets. The enemy still does not understand that airstrikes will not terrorize our people; we will remain on our land.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which in another article quoted Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun as saying:

What Israel committed today in South Lebanon constitutes a full-fledged crime, not only according to international humanitarian law, which prohibits the targeting of civilians and the forced displacement of populations, but also a blatant political crime. Each time Lebanon expresses a willingness to pursue a peaceful path to resolve outstanding issues, Israel deepens its aggression, violates Lebanese sovereignty, and flaunts its disregard for UN Security Council Resolution 1701. It has been nearly a year since the ceasefire came into effect and throughout this period, Israel has consistently rejected any negotiated settlement between the two countries… your message has been received.

More importantly, Al Mayadeen reported that “Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal proposed during a follow-up cabinet session to suspend the implementation of the army’s plan to disarm Hezbollah south of the Litani River, due to the ongoing Israeli aggressions”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Tasnim .

Moving to Iran, during the opening ceremony of a new Foreign Ministry representation office in the Hamadan Province, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that his country is stronger than it was before the 12-day war, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Tasnim and Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis added):

The 12-day war taught us valuable lessons, including increased confidence in our domestic capabilities, which ultimately led to our victory. We are now continuing on our path, stronger than before. This war was unique because we fought without sharing a border, which was only possible through technology. Their fighter jets were on one side, and our missiles were on the other. Our strength in the 12-day war was demonstrated through our defense and missile industries, and it was our missiles that allowed us to control the enemy’s airspace. Despite the multiple layers of air defense that the Zionist enemy had, supported by the US and Europe, our missiles—developed and achieved through our own efforts—pierced those defenses and accurately struck their targets. For the first time, our missiles were used in a real war, revealing their weaknesses and strengths. We are in a better situation today than we were on 13th June. Of course, we defended ourselves courageously in this war and maintained that they must stop the aggression. The enemy failed to achieve any of its objectives in the war. We were engaged in diplomacy and negotiations, but we did not tolerate aggression. We responded powerfully on the battlefield. The Zionist entity did not commit just one crime in Gaza; it committed a grave violation of international law by targeting nuclear sites. There is no international crime that this regime, backed by the United States, has not committed. Any strong country will forge its own path, while any weak nation will see its rights trampled. The Iranian people, the Islamic Republic, and Iran itself must remain strong.

In a separate article, Al Mayadeen also reported on a phone call that Araghchi held with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, underscoring “the growing strategic cooperation between Iran, China, and Russia in confronting Western unilateral policies, namely by the United States, within UN frameworks”. In particular, Araghchi was quoted as saying:

We are witnessing a form of global polarization. On one side are the European countries and a small allied minority; on the other side stands the majority of nations—led by Iran, Russia, and China—that uphold principles of independence, multilateralism, and international justice.

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani - from IRNA .

Finally, it is worth reporting the following letter that Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Amir-Saeid Iravani sent to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and to the President of the UN Security Council (UNSC) Michael Imran Kanu, commenting on recent statements by the US President Donald J. Trump regarding nuclear tests (source: IRNA - all emphasis mine):

Upon instructions from my Government, I am writing to draw your attention and that of the members of the Security Council to extremely alarming statements by the President of the United States of America, which pose a serious threat to international peace and security and represent a flagrant violation of the United States’ obligations under international law. On 29th October 2025, the President of the United States publicly announced on social media that he had instructed the U.S. Department of War to “start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis” with other nuclear powers, declaring that “the process will begin immediately.” Subsequently, on 31st October 2025, during an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, he stated that the United States possesses “enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times”. These reckless statements and nuclear rhetoric, made by the Head of a nuclear-weapon State, constitute an explicit threat to use nuclear weapons and a clear declaration of intent to resume nuclear testing. They represent a flagrant violation of the United States’ legally binding obligations under Article VI of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) to pursue effective measures toward nuclear disarmament and stand in direct contradiction to the object and purpose of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), to which the United States is a signatory, as well as its commitment to the moratorium on nuclear testing. Furthermore, these statements are especially egregious given that the United States is one of the three depositary Governments of the NPT, and thus bears a special legal and moral responsibility to uphold and preserve the integrity of that Treaty. Rather than fulfilling its responsibilities, the United States President is openly glorifying nuclear weapons and threatening catastrophic destruction-rhetoric that dangerously undermines decades of collective international efforts toward nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, risks igniting a new nuclear arms race, and dangerously lowers the threshold for nuclear confrontation. Equally alarming are these statements, made at a time when the United States is deliberately spreading falsehoods and disinformation to mislead the international community by falsely portraying Iran’s entirely peaceful nuclear program as a threat to international peace and security. The unlawful act of aggression committed by the United States on 24th June 2025 - through the deliberate aerial bombardment of Iran’s peaceful and IAEA-safeguarded nuclear facilities, belonging to a non-nuclear-weapon State Party to the NPT - constitutes a flagrant breach of international law, the UN Charter, and a grave assault on the very foundations of the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime. In view of the gravity of this situation, the Islamic Republic of Iran respectfully requests the Secretary-General, acting under Article 99 of the Charter, to bring this matter urgently before the Security Council and assess its implications for the global nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation regime. Iran further urges the Security Council to address these alarming developments in fulfillment of its primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. I would be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba, captioned “Arab oil and the support of mercenaries in Yemen and Sudan”:

