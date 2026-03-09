Iranian drone strike on a hotel housing US soldiers in Sulaymaniyah (Iraq) - from RNN Mirror .

Let’s start this update on the Ramadan War between USrael and Iran with a number of Iranian attacks carried out in the night between Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th March 2026:

drone attack on a hotel housing American soldiers in Sulaymaniyah (Iraq) - see lead photo above (source: RNN Mirror),

heavy strikes on the US base in Bahrain (source: Middle East Spectator - MES):

Smoke billowing from US base in Bahrain - from Middle East Spectator - MES .

drone strike on Hyatt Hotel in Bahrain allegedly hosting US soldiers (from MES):

missile strikes on Haifa refinery and power plant in Israel (source: MES):

drone strikes on fuel tanks in Kuwait International Airport (source: MES):

Kuwait International Airport - from MES .

drone strike on a military radar at the Ali Al-Salem base in Jahra (Kuwait - source: RNN Mirror):

Instead of trying to intercept the drone, the coward US soldiers are just filming the destruction of their own radars… LOL!

The Saudi Ministry of Defense also announced the interception of 8 drones after they entered Saudi airspace, thwarting an attack on Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, as reported by Al Mayadeen, while in Europe an explosion struck the US embassy in Oslo (Norway), “causing minor damage to the building’s entrance, with no injuries”, as per Al Mayadeen… I bet it is another false-flag operation organized by USrael to rally support from European countries against Iran. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Outlaw US Empire blames an Iranian terrorist without proof!

However, at the same time, Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), targeted the Rey oil storage near the Iranian capital Tehran, causing oil to seep into the sewage and draining system and setting the streets on fire, as reported by MES:

…while the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) launched an attack targeting a room at the Ramada Hotel in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, killing at least 4 people and injuring 10 others, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror:

Ramada Hotel in Beirut (Lebanon).

During the night, the spokesman of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) issued the following statement reviewing the achievements of Operation True Promise 4 until then (sources: Al Mayadeen RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The planners of the war entered the field with three erroneous calculations: first, they imagined that by assassinating the Leader of the Revolution, Iran would collapse within 48 hours; second, they had predicted this war would last three days; and third, they expected a regional and international coalition to form against Iran—calculations that all failed. More than 200 points in American and “israeli” bases and facilities were targeted, and about 60% of Iran’s fire capability was utilized against US bases in the region, while 40% was used against targets of the zionist regime. The integrated American air defense network in the region has suffered heavy damage, and several advanced radars, including the strategic FPS radar at the Al-Udeid base in Qatar and THAAD radar systems in Jordan and the UAE, were destroyed. The missiles that have been used in the operations so far mainly belong to the first and second generations, and in the next stages, a new style of attacks utilizing more advanced and less-used long-range missiles will be placed on the agenda. The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have the capability to continue at least a six-month high-intensity war with the current rhythm of operations.

On Sunday morning the IRGC issued another statement reporting on a joint drone and missile attack on the US helicopter base in Al-Ada’iri in Kuwait (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen):

This morning, the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched an attack on the American helicopter base in Al-Ada’iri in Kuwait, during a joint operation using drones and ballistic missiles. In this wave of the attack, the ballistic missile unit of the IRGC naval forces accurately struck the helicopter assembly and repair centers, aircraft fuel tanks, and the command building at the base, resulting in their significant destruction. Following this wave of the attack, a large fire broke out at the base, and thick black smoke continues to billow from it, visible from a great distance.

This was followed by another statement by the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces later on (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

The highly advanced radars of the THAAD system, which have an extremely long range, have been destroyed. During operations to suppress the enemy’s anti-missile defense in the region, 4 highly advanced US THAAD system radars were targeted and destroyed. The highly advanced, long-range THAAD system radars located in Al-Rubah, Al-Ruwais [UAE], Al-Kharj [Saudi Arabia], and Al-Azraq [Jordan] were targeted and destroyed in the past 24 hours. The US THAAD system radars provided real-time data to the missile defense shield network of the “israeli” regime and the US. Now, with serious damage inflicted upon the enemy’s early warning network, the alert sirens in the occupied territories sound only at the moment of missile impact.

Meanwhile, yesterday (Sunday 8th March 2026), in a call with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denied Iran’s role in the drone incident in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic a few days ago (see here), as per Al Mayadeen, and separately he also clarified his statements from the day before that caused quite a stir (see my previous update), as reported by Al Mayadeen:

The more pressure on Iran increases, the stronger our response will be. [Iran] has not and will not submit to bullying, injustice, or aggression. The enemy has naive perceptions of my statements and seeks to ignite a war between Iran and neighboring states. Whoever attacks Iran from any country, we will respond to them. This response does not mean that we have a dispute or conflict with that country or that we want to harm its people; rather, it is a necessary response. They imagine that we apologized, but we merely expressed our concern over the anxiety of the people living under this tension in their region. The Iranian response to areas of aggression is continuing and has no relation to our relationship with neighboring states and their peoples. We are friends with the countries of the region, and they are our brothers. We must stand together and not allow the United States and the Israeli entity to deceive the countries of the region and place them in confrontation with one another. We will stand against the enemies and will not allow them to seize a single inch of our homeland.

Pezeshkian was echoed by Sheikh Ali Reza Arafi, member of Iran’s Temporary Leadership Council, who was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

In these decisive days, the Iranian people are generating immense power. Our people, our armed forces, our security and police institutions, and our officials will fulfill their roles and suppress the enemies of Iran’s dignity and freedom and the opponents of Islam.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from Al Mayadeen .

…while Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted (sources: Al Mayadeen and X):

Trump said oil prices wouldn't go too high, but now that they've risen, he says they'll correct soon! If the war continues like this, there'll be neither a way to sell oil nor the capacity to produce it. They're not only burning America's interests but also the interests of the region's countries and the world at the feet of Netanyahu's delusions.

By the way, Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco announced that…

Crude oil shipments have been temporarily diverted to the [Red Sea] port of Yanbu. Aramco is making adjustments to its oil transportation operations to enhance safety and ensure service continuity.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article citing Goldman Sachs, reported that “global oil prices could surpass $100 per barrel within days and potentially reach $150 by the end of the month if the severe disruption to crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz continues”.

Archive photo of a Kheibar Shekan missile - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday afternoon the IRGC launched the 28th wave of Operation True Promise using advanced missiles, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror, citing the following IRGC statement:

As part of the 28th wave, multiple-warhead missiles were launched, including: “Qadr,” “Emad” (with a 700 kg - 1 ton warhead), and “Kheibar Shekan” (with a 1450 km range and high maneuverability), which struck their targets easily, taking advantage of the declining efficiency of the “israeli” and American defenses.

…while the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters in Iran, Major General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, was quoted as saying the war will continue…

until we subdue the enemies and make them regretful. Iran’s weapons today are more advanced than before and enjoy high precision and flexibility. The enemies said they are aware of the number of the missiles we possess, and we tell them to keep counting them on the battlefield. The US-Israeli enemy always miscalculates, and we warned them many times that we would respond in the field. [My long-time readers should know it very well] The enemies have understood that we are not people of slogans but people of action. The Iranian armed forces have repaired the gaps after the recent [June 2025] aggression, and the enemy today realizes the extent of our strength. All our armed forces are present in the field with high morale and a strong motivation to avenge the blood of our martyrs and the blood of our martyred commander. The malicious enemy targets innocent Iranians in their homes and students in their schools, and we will target their military centers, their military equipment, and everything necessary to make them regretful. [All emphasis added]

Speaking of targets, Fars News Agency, quoted by RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen, reported on a…

Change in Iran’s target bank; US assets to be targeted soon Following the attacks last night by the US coalition and the “israeli” regime on some of Iran’s infrastructure, an informed source has announced a strategic change in our country’s target bank. This informed source stated in an interview with Fars that from now on, Iran will no longer limit itself to military targets and facilities affiliated with the U.S. and the “israeli” regime in the region. According to this report, Iran’s target bank has been fundamentally updated and now includes key assets and vital interests of the U.S. and the “israeli” regime throughout the region. This strategic decision comes as, according to this informed source, the rhetoric of U.S. and “israeli” officials has undergone a noticeable change since yesterday. After these regimes became disappointed in affecting the will and resistance of the Iranian people, they have openly adopted a threatening tone against the Iranian nation and have officially threatened the people. It seems that the change in Iran’s target bank is a decisive response to this change in tone and the attempt to pressure the Iranian people, and it will signal a new phase of confrontation in the region. Currently, with Iran’s intelligent management of the Strait of Hormuz, the price of oil has reached the threshold of $100 per barrel. [All emphasis mine]

…while the IRGC Aerospace Force announced (source: Al Mayadeen and MES, both citing Fars News Agency):

In order to counter the savagery of Trump and the White House, the IRGC will increase the volume of its drone operations by up to 20%. The use of ultra-heavy and strategic missiles will also double, increasing by 100%.

Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi later said (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - emphasis original):

The criminal United States and the helpless “israeli” regime, in their new, brutal, and boundless aggressions, have targeted parts of the fuel and energy infrastructure and public service centers belonging to the people with their savage attacks. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have so far refrained from taking any similar action due to their serious concern for the interests of Muslim peoples in the countries of the region, despite possessing intelligence oversight, offensive capabilities, and having identified all fuel, energy, and public service infrastructure across the region. We expect the governments of Islamic countries to warn the criminal United States and the savage “israeli” regime as quickly as possible against such cowardly, anti-human actions, so that the flames of fire and war do not spread further. Otherwise, similar actions will be taken in the region, and if you can tolerate oil prices exceeding $200 per barrel, then continue this game.

Here are some of the consequences of the 28th wave of Operation True Promise 4 in Tel Aviv (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

Consequences of Iranian missile barrage in Tel Aviv (Israel) - from Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror.

Yesterday evening the Iranian Army issued the following statement the regarding the US attack on the Dena destroyer (see here), as reported by RNN Mirror and Al Maydeen (all emphasis added):

104 martyrs and 32 wounded following the US crime in attacking the Dena destroyer. The Dena destroyer, which was on a training mission and returning from the MILAN 2026 peace exercise on 4th March, was subjected to a brutal attack by the criminal US Navy. This destroyer had a crew of 136, of whom 104 attained the high status of martyrdom; among this number, 20 are missing in action. Also, 32 of the ship’s crew were wounded and are receiving treatment in a hospital in Sri Lanka. In this inhuman assault, hundreds of miles away from the war zone, the navy of the terrorist US military, without prior warning, violated customary rules, humanitarian law, and international maritime regulations. By opening fire on the Dena destroyer, it martyred 104 of the ship’s personnel who were present at the joint peace exercise to ensure security and strengthen maritime diplomacy. The people of Islamic Iran, along with the families and fellow soldiers of these dear ones in the Army Navy, are awaiting the return of the wounded and the pure bodies of the martyrs of these brutal and inhuman crimes.

…while the IRGC announced the commencement of the 29th wave of Operation True Promise 4, under the code name Ya Ali Ibn Abi Talib, launching next-generation missiles against targets in Tel Aviv, the Naqab desert, and a US airbase in the region (source: RNN Mirror):

The IRGC also shared the following footage of a drone unit of its Ground Force hitting a surveillance radar in the Shenderoy region near the western borders with a loitering drone (source: RNN Mirror):

…while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the following remarks to NBC News, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

In the middle of negotiations, in the middle of diplomacy, they decided to attack us, and they have attacked so many places, including schools and hospitals. And there… are all evidences that this school is [was] attacked by an American… jet fighter. For the time being, we are capable enough. We have very brave soldiers who are waiting for any enemy who enters our soil to fight with them and… to kill them and destroy them. They have to explain why they started this aggression before we come to the point, even to consider a ceasefire. Of course, nobody wants to continue this war… This is imposed on us by the United States, by the Israelis. They have, you know, started this war unprovoked, unwarranted, illegally. It is a mistake if you consider that Iran is attacking its neighbors. No, we are not attacking our neighbors. We are attacking American bases, American installations, American assets, which are, unfortunately, located in the soils of our neighbors. We never give up. We never surrender, and we continue to resist as long as it takes. We continue to defend ourselves, and we are defending our territory, our people, and our dignity. Our dignity is not for sale.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday Iran’s Health Ministry gave an update on the death toll since the beginning of the Ramadan War on 28th February 2026 (source: Al Mayadeen): 1,200 people killed, of which 200 children and ~200 women, in addition to more than 10,000 wounded, 1,400 of which are women.

Greek frigate Kimon off the coast of Limassol (Cyprus) - from Al Mayadeen .

In related news, a regional security source speaking to Al Mayadeen said that “Israel is working to expand false flag operations across the Middle East and in several European countries”, adding that recent attacks in Cyprus, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia were carried out by Israel.

It is also worth mentioning that, in an interview with Sky News, Russia’s ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin stated clearly that his country is not neutral, but aligned with Iran and supporting it, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

You know that we have all sympathies with Iran. They are our neighbors. Historically, we had always had a very good relationship with it. At the moment, as it has been announced yesterday, Iran didn’t ask for any assistance. Well, you know, we are not only sympathetic with it. We are also sympathetic with the countries of the Persian Gulf, with all Emirates. We have interest in all of them, including Iran, and the best will, of course, is to cease to stop immediately any aggression over there, any implementation of force, come to a peaceful solution, negotiated and diplomatic solutions. No, we are not neutral. We are supportive [of] Iran, of course, and we consider, as I have said, very negatively what is being done. Besides, we do not understand this logic. It is the logic, at the moment, of Western countries or of the others, that you [Iran] are to blame for everything. But no one is saying that the US and Israel have initiated an attack against Iran, and Iran is only responding to it. So this is simply unfair. Iran is only responding to [US-Israel attacks].

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lashed at the Arab States for their silence and double-standards on the ongoing Ramadan War, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as stating (all emphasis mine):

Many of the Arab monarchies have publicly said there is no need to pursue a military solution and that they will not allow the use of airspace. But when it all started, despite your repeated appeals to the United States and Israel, did you condemn what the United States and Israel began to do? Condemned the death of 170 girls at school? I have heard that your countries, and I believe even Bahrain, are planning to submit a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council with wording along the lines I have just mentioned. It will condemn Iran’s aggression without saying a single word about the actions of the United States and Israel. We call for a united front to end this war. Simply saying that Iran has no right to respond effectively means you are encouraging the United States and Israel to continue. This contradicts logic.

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, Israel conducted several airstrikes killing tens of people, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), though Hezbollah conducted several operations against the Zionist enemy and managed to kill two soldiers and wounding an officer, after striking an armored engineering vehicle with a Kornet anti-tank missile during clashes in southern Lebanon, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2). Below is a video showing some of the operations that Hezbollah carried out targeting the Nahariya and Kiryat Shmona settlements in northern occupied Palestine (source: RNN Mirror):

We have said repeatedly that patience has limits. Launching the rockets is a response to the aggression of the zionist entity and the Americans against our country, and this is the foundation. What the zionist entity did after the rocket barrage is not a response, but rather a pre-planned act of aggression. We are dedicated to continuing the defense and defeating the goals of this zionist-American enemy, so that history may record that we did not hesitate in defending our rights and did not surrender to our enemy. As long as the occupation exists, the resistance and its weapon are a legitimate right. And do not weaken in pursuit of the enemy. If you should be suffering—then they are suffering as you are suffering, but you expect from Allah that which they expect not. And Allah is ever Knowing and Wise.

Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen.

At the end of the day Iran’s Assembly of Experts announced the election of 56-year-old Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, following the martyrdom of Sayyed Ali Khamenei on day 1 of the war (28th February 2026), as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror last night. Soon after his election, the new Supreme Leader received support and backing from all Iranian officials and regional allies, such as Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah and Yemeni Ansar Allah, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article featuring a short bio of Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from RNN Mirror.

Even before his election, Israel threatened the new Supreme Leader (regardless of his identity). The Advisor to the Spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry responded to threats with the following statements (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis original):

The “israeli” threats to target the new Supreme Leader are a violation of our sovereignty and a clear breach of international law. The name of the new Supreme Leader will be officially announced in the coming hours or days. The “israeli”-American attacks on our country leave no room for talk about returning to negotiations. A ceasefire must be established immediately before discussing a return to the negotiating table. We have received several regional initiatives to de-escalate and stop the war. President Pezeshkian did not apologize, but expressed his regret regarding the repercussions of the war on neighboring countries. We are not responsible for any attacks that targeted energy facilities in countries in the region. We are continuing in the war until victory is achieved or “israel” and the United States surrender. We harbor no hostility toward the Gulf states, and our attacks target American military bases.

I will conclude this article with the following snippet of an early speech by Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (from MES):

…and the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The Metab School massacre haunts the criminals - from Saba .

