GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
11h

Odessa belongs to Russia. Its a port that Russian could really benefit from having - The UN is not a trustworthy organization and it backs the west.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture