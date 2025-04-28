Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both from ComeDonChisciotte.org. (All formatting and footnotes original).

The first one, by Paolo Deganutti, was published first on Pluralia.com on Friday 11th April 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 15th April 2025.

SCENARIOS: ODESSA AND TRIESTE FREE PORTS UNDER UN PROTECTION?

From President Putin's proposal for a temporary UN administration in Ukraine to the forgotten history of the Free Port of Trieste: why international control of strategic ports could become topical again in the negotiations on peace in Ukraine and the security architecture in Europe.

Let's examine a hypothetical scenario in the context of the very rapid evolution, according to some revolution, of geopolitics taking place as situations unthinkable only a few months ago are realised: from the American territorial claims on Greenland and Panama to the trade war of tariffs within the “Collective West”, to Germany suddenly removing the totemic dogma of the “balanced budget” from the Constitution in order to be able to rearm itself by contracting debt

The repowering of the UN's role

A temporary administration under a UN mandate to prepare Ukraine for elections. This was the proposal made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the Murmansk nuclear submarine base on 28th March [2025]. Just unfounded fantasies and propaganda as we read in our press?

In reality, it is a position consistent with the intention of reviving and enhancing the institutions of multilateral international regulation also expressed by China and the countries of the Global South, while the United States and Israel have notoriously taken delegitimising positions towards the UN and other international bodies.

The Russian leader's proposal has not remote historical precedents: New Guinea in 1962, Cambodia in 1992, East Timor in 1999. In the Western Balkans very close to us, after the Dayton accords and the Erdut agreement between the Croatian government and the Serb minority, the regions of Slavonia, Baranja and Sirmia were placed under UN sovereignty in 1996 and then reintegrated into Croatia on 15 January 1998.

The repowering of the UN's role to achieve not only peace in Ukraine, but also a new security architecture for the continent that can maintain it, is also viewed positively in a strategic port city like Trieste. Here one often sees popular initiatives and demonstrations where the UN blue flag is flown. It is an outcome of the fact that the city was a Free Territory of Trieste under UN auspices from 1945 to 1954, while since the Paris Peace Treaty of 1947 its port has had the status of “International Free Port” as a logistical hub between Central and Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean and the eastern coasts of Eurasia.

This particular situation gave rise to the hope that the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Russia would consider the opportunity offered by the internationalisation of strategic ports, not least to overcome the negotiating difficulties that can arise when discussing these infrastructures.

The internationalisation of strategic ports is an option that can be considered in contexts of conflict and strong global geopolitical rearrangement such as the current one.

The UN could play a key role in ensuring stability and freedom of navigation and trade. And in ensuring that infrastructure essential for global trade continues to perform its function for the benefit of the entire international community without discrimination.

Internationalisation of Odessa, twin port of Trieste

Thoughts turn to Odessa, essential for the food supply of vast areas of the globe. Its position in the Black Sea makes it a strategic port from a geopolitical and military point of view. It is difficult to imagine that the Russian Black Sea fleet can be secure in its historic base in Sevastopol as long as Odessa remains under exclusive Ukrainian and Western control.

Odessa's history links it to the Free Port of Trieste: founded in 1794, at the behest of Tsarina Catherine the Great, in territory taken by the Russian Empire from the Ottomans two years earlier, Odessa became a free port in 1819.

It immediately had intense trade with Trieste, which had already been a free port for a century by decree of Emperor Charles VI of Habsburg.

Karl Marx wrote of it in an 1848 article in the New York Tribune: “Trieste linked its destiny with the spring star of Odessa, and at the beginning of the 19th century, excluded its rival Venice from the Mediterranean grain trade”.

“The prosperity of Trieste derives from the productive and transport energies in that great complex of countries which lies within the dominion of Austria”.

In fact, the Free Port of Trieste developed thanks to Maria Theresa of Austria to become the Port of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, which represented the largest unified European market of the time and to which, since 1855, it was connected with an avant-garde and efficient railway network.

So close were the relations between Trieste and Odessa that the splendid monumental staircase of the city on the Black Sea was built with sandstone “masegni” from quarries in Trieste.

It was on these stones that the most famous scenes of Sergei Michajlovič Ėjzenštejn's film Battleship Potëmkin were filmed in 1925: those of the attack on the defenceless crowd by the Tsar's Cossacks. Famous is the sequence of the pram, pushed by a mother who has just been shot, rolling down the steps.

The current peace negotiations between Russia and the United States could result, as a possible mediation, in the “Odessa International Free Port” under UN supervision.

EUROPE AS SEEN BY THE USA

1 - SCANDINAVIAN WING; 2 - ANATOLIAN WING; 3 - IBERIAN TAIL; 4 - TRIANGLE OF GDANSK (POLAND), CONSTANCE (ROMANIA), TRIESTE (ITALY); 5 - STRATEGIC STRAIT OF KATTEGAT; 6 - STRATEGIC STRAIT OF THE DARDANELLES; 7 - STRATEGIC STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR.

Preserving Trieste's international trade role

As far as the port of Trieste is concerned, within the framework of an overall negotiation on security, it should be rescued from the risk of NATO militarisation, which would nullify its nature as a free port open to all. This is a real risk that we have discussed in previous articles in Pluralia and which the geopolitical magazine Limes also mentions repeatedly. A dreadful eventuality reiterated by the astonishing words of the President of the Chamber of Commerce of Trieste and Gorizia, Antonio Paoletti, pronounced at a public conference on the port on 24th February [2025] and reiterated in the communiqué of Confcommercio [Italian General Confederation of Enterprises, Professional Activities and Self-Employed Workers], of which he is president: “It would be desirable” for the Port of Trieste “to become a NATO base, as it is located in a crucial region for Chinese containment”.

So even in the institutions there are those who are working to ensure that Trieste is transformed from a free port devoted to the development of international trade into an instrument of at least commercial war against a relevant part of the world.

In fact, the port of Trieste works 90% with foreign countries, being a gateway for traffic to and from Central and Eastern Europe, which largely uses the railways, thanks to the old connections inherited from the Austrian railways.

Hungary is building a major terminal there, which from 2028 will become its gateway to the sea. The terminal uses the special status of customs extraterritoriality which places it outside the customs “jurisdiction” of the EU and Italy. The Guardia di Finanza [Financial Police/Guard] cannot enter: a unique feature of the Free Port of Trieste. The Hungarians are enthusiastic about this and speak of a “historic event because it brings Hungary back to the sea after 100 years”.

The transalpine oil pipeline Tal/Siot also departs from the Julian port: it has been pumping crude oil from tankers as far as Ingolstadt in Bavaria for fifty years, supplying 40% of Germany's oil needs (100% of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg), 90% of Austria's and 100% of Czech Republic's.

The strategic, also military, nature of Trieste is beyond dispute and is confirmed by the great attention that a geopolitical magazine such as Limes repeatedly devotes to it together with the American magazines Atlantic Council and The National Interest.

Its current legal status is very peculiar and little known in Italy and derives from the London Memorandum of 1954, which did not have the status of an international treaty: it was signed by Great Britain, the United States, Yugoslavia and Italy. There it was agreed that the Civil Administration of the Free Territory of Trieste (FTT) would be transferred from the Allied Military Government (AMG) to the Italian Government. The subsequent Osimo Treaty of 1975 was only bilateral, between Italy and the defunct Yugoslavia, and only served the mutual definition of borders.

However, the Italian government never showed any interest in the development of the Julian Free Port, whose full potential was not implemented in 70 years, especially those concerning industrial production under non-customs regime. The FTT, demilitarised and neutral under UN control, was established by Art. 21 of the Peace Treaty with Italy, signed in Paris on 10th February 1947 and signed by 21 powers including Russia and China, which established:

recognition of the FTT by the Allied and Associated Powers and Italy;

guarantee of the integrity and independence of the FTT by the UN Security Council;

termination of Italian sovereignty over the designated territory, as a defeated country;

establishment of a provisional government regime (AMG), pending the appointment of a Governor by the UN Security Council, where the issue remained on the official agenda until 8th January 1978.

Consequently, the legal situation of Trieste could evolve, in full respect of international law, into a new internationalisation under UN auspices. Theoretically, it would be sufficient for the appointment of the Governor of the Free Territory to be put back on the agenda of the [UN] Security Council at the initiative of a member state of the same. Thus enforcing the incontrovertible fact that a Peace Treaty signed by several powers is a primary source of international law, prevailing over any subsequent agreements between only two parties.

These are things that can happen in the context of geopolitical upheavals such as the one currently taking place and the redefinition of world order. Certainly preferable to instability due to the development of military infrastructures, managed by NATO or by fanciful coalitions of the “willing”, such as the one that would like Trieste to function as a logistical and operational support to NATO's eastern flank, or European Shield for Democracy as it may be called.

Several countries, not to mention the local population, would have an interest in the situation of the International Free Port of Trieste being removed from military risks and in the prerogatives, including the industrial ones, of the Free Port being finally developed: from the Central European countries to the Eurasian countries, to China (which planned to equip it with a Silk Road terminal, which was later blocked due to the American intervention), to Turkey, which uses the advantages of the Free Port to direct 70% of its exports there.

In particular, its function as a free port open to the entire international community, without military interference, and its historical function as a maritime/rail link between the eastern and western parts of the great Eurasian continent, as envisaged by international treaties, would be protected.

Internationalisation of strategic ports as instrument of stability & peace

In a European security architecture aimed at peace and stability, it would be an advantage to bring these strategic infrastructures under international control, or at least to discuss them openly at a high level and without prejudice.

After all, it is precisely in times of tariffs, wars or trade wars that the need for Ports and Free Zones arises, useful to all and where trade can continue in order to protect global trade.

Although this scenario may seem remote today, in a context of radical geopolitical rearrangement full of unforeseen events such as the current one, scenarios must be drawn up and nothing can be excluded from the start.

The very case of the internationalisation of the territory and the port of Trieste after the Second World War shows that during systemic transitions such solutions can re-emerge with the consent of the great powers and become a useful tool for conflict resolution.

The second article, by Franco Ferrè, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 26th April 2025.

THE GEOPOLITICS OF THE POPES

The Pope is perhaps the single most important person in the world. Is he also the most powerful? Or does he at least manage to make his voice heard in proportion to his potential influence?

John Paul II (L), Benedict XVI (C) and Francis I (R).

A Pope has died and, as the proverbial saying goes, soon another will be made. Beyond the more or less reliable name-pool and the convictions of individuals regarding the spiritual magisterium of this or that pontiff, an aspect that most do not deal with is how much the figure of the pope is (or could be) relevant to the course of events in his time. Connected to this, of course, is the question of how much each pontiff did or did not influence the world around him, not only from a religious point of view, but more generally from a geopolitical point of view, so to speak.

In this respect, Pierluigi Fagan makes an interesting reflection, in his Facebook post dedicated to the pontificate of Jorge Bergoglio

“Francis I was at the head of a community of believers of about 1.4bn people. Distributed across the various countries of the world, even when they are not an absolute majority they are often a relative or qualified minority. Socially, culturally, and therefore politically, broken down by states and societies, this community weighs more than its numerical stranglehold. In addition, Francis I came from South America, he often looked to Asia (and China, an old Jesuit pet project) and oversaw the penetration of his Church into Africa. He had excellent relations with the Orthodox area, less so with the Protestant (not so much with the Anglicans but with the American sects), less so with the Jewish area, balanced in relations with Islam unlike his predecessor.

In short, we can weigh his direct and indirect influence, as a cultural leader of opinion, as an influencer for world image, at least twice as much as his narrow area of belief, which made him -in this respect- the most important individual in a global sense and by far.”

Fagan, as is often the case, is right: the figure of the Pope is probably, with reference to a single individual, the most important in the world. It is therefore legitimate to ask how much he, who can rightly be considered the most important person in the world, can influence the course of events today, globally speaking. This is the question asked by Andrea Zhok with regard to the last two pontiffs, but before reporting on his post, which is definitely worthwhile, it is worth adding that the Pope who was probably the most influential on the events of his time was the third to last, namely John Paul II.

The last three Popes in a photo at the time of John Paul II.

And it was already so from the time of his election, which certainly was not independent of a certain desire on the part of the majority of the cardinal electors to strike a blow (which would later prove fatal) at the whole world that at the time - it was 1978 - referred to the Soviet bloc and, more generally, to real communism. Which declared itself atheist, but had within it countries with a deep-rooted religious tradition, starting with Russia, but also, precisely, the very Catholic Poland, and which undoubtedly had a weak point in this. The election of a Pole, moreover a young one (therefore with a medium to long term perspective) to the throne of Peter was undoubtedly one of the first factors that marked the decline of that world. It was no coincidence that it was precisely in Poland that shortly after the Pope's election the first independent trade union of the Soviet bloc, Solidarnosc, was created, which was also the first movement of opposition to communist regimes not to be repressed by Moscow with tanks; with Poland's Karol Wojtyla on the throne of Peter, tanks were no longer usable and the protest was more obliquely and indirectly opposed by General Jaruzelski, the head of the government, who banned it, but never really succeeded in neutralising it, so much so that - albeit underground - Solidarnosc continued to operate throughout the 1980s, undermining - thanks also to the support of the Catholic Church - the system, until it became the government party after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Moreover, it was no coincidence that, as soon as the importance of the figure of the Pope was grasped in opening a breach in the seemingly impenetrable Iron Curtain, there was a serious attempt, which failed by a small margin, to physically eliminate him; an attempt in all probability orchestrated by the secret services of those very countries that in the following years were revolutionised also thanks to his pontificate.

While the aforementioned Fagan regrets Bergoglio first and foremost because he is the bearer of a vision of reality, expressed mainly in the encyclical “Laudato sì”, which avoids undue simplifications and which is very close to that “culture of complexity” that Fagan judges to be the only one suited to grasping the phenomena of today's world and thus addressing them, Andrea Zhok's vision (which quotes the same encyclical) dwells, as mentioned, on the last two Pontiffs, whose magisterium, despite having been carried out by two personalities who were anything but lacklustre, has seen a noticeable retreat in the importance of the Papacy as a player on the world stage, and sharply analyses the reasons for this. We do not feel like adding anything else, so we report it in full…

——————————————————————————————————————

FROM ANDREA ZHOK'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL - 21st APRIL [2025]

The last twenty years of pontificate, I believe, have painted a picture in which the decline of the international influence of the papacy of Rome is evident. The two most recent pontiffs have attempted complementary, partly opposing paths to give the Catholic Church new centrality. Pope Benedict XVI, in his eight-year pontificate (2005 - 2013) attempted to follow a path of doctrinal consolidation with the restoration of certain traditional factors. On this “traditionalist” path he encountered such resistance in the Vatican entourage that it led him to the unprecedented step of abandoning the papal throne for life. Benedict's gesture was intended to be emblematic, admonitory. The reference to the founder of the principal monastic order, St Benedict, was intended by Ratzinger as a wish and inspiration for a “rebirth” of the Western world, just as the Benedictine monasteries had been its matrix in the aftermath of the collapse of the Roman empire (the deposition of the last Western emperor Romulus Augustulus was in 473 A.D., the composition of the Benedictine rule was in 525 A.D.). That hope and inspiration foundered. Popes, like the sovereigns of the past, never rule alone, but need a functional surrounding, a “court”, an efficient “apparatus” adherent to the “mission”, to be able to translate their magisterium into customs and institutions. And that surroundings turned out to be inadequate for the task of translating Ratzinger's magisterium. Pope Bergoglio had ascended the papal throne by referring to another emblematic figure, less decisive on an institutional level, but powerful on an ideal level: Saint Francis of Assisi. The figure of Francis, ascetic, mystical, with almost pantheistic traits, expressed a different wish and inspiration from Benedict, but equally connoted radical renewal. The ideal thrust of Pope Francis was aimed at supporting the humble, the “losing” parts of the modern world, he wanted to criticise the exploitation of man over man and man over nature. The encyclical “Laudato Si” remains an exemplary text, an encyclical of great analytical power and rare depth of message. “Laudato Si” is often quoted, labelling it as an “ecological encyclical”, as if it were one of the many displays of greenwashing that sully current public discourse. But anyone who takes the trouble to read it finds in it an extraordinary analytical richness, an integration of the environmental theme into the theme of general economic exploitation, a critique of the mechanisms of capital, the dominance of the financial economy over the real economy, technocratic domination, a critique of the supposed “market solutions” to ecological degradation (such as “carbon credits”), and much more. But apart from the initial high hopes, the twelve years of Bergoglio's pontificate have again shown the enormous difficulty of today's papacy in successfully proposing an autonomous message. The traits of Bergoglio's magisterium that were taken up and promoted were all and only those few of “liberalising customs” (e.g.: the LGBT openings with the letter to Father Martin) and amplifying the current narrative (e.g.: the adherence to the dominant reading on Covid) that were in keeping with an image of stereotypical “modernism”. The many other uncomfortable positions on financial capitalism or international issues, from Israel to Libya, from Iran to Russia, were muted, sometimes even censored. The overall impression is that the last two pontificates have shown two attempts - intellectually robust and spiritually lofty - to give new centrality to Roman Catholicism and its historical message. The first attempt, with more “conservative” connotations, quickly ran aground in paralysis. The second attempt, with more “progressive” connotations, was reduced to substantial impotence in all areas where it did not row in the direction of the current - where “current” indicates the ideological fashion favoured by the Anglo-American financial oligarchies. Anything can be said of Ratzinger and Bergoglio, but certainly not that they were popes lacking in inspiration, preparation or character. Far from it. Yet it is difficult to say that two decades later the status, ideal and operative, of Catholic Christianity has gained in centrality or authority. What the next white smoke at the conclave will hold for us no one knows, of course, but I think it wise to keep expectations low. The historical conditions do not seem to be such as to allow any new pontiff, whatever his eventual qualities, to reverse a stagnant trend. And the problem is not that “the pope has no military divisions”, as Stalin said at Jalta: the “spiritual levers” can do extraordinary things. But spiritual levers are that “weak force” that only works when it rests on a spiritual fulcrum within people. And today I would not bet on the spread of such a fulcrum even among those who inhabit the rooms of the Vatican palaces.

