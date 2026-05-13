GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loon's avatar
Loon
3h

I notice how the positive aspects of life are mentioned by those confronting America’s Forever War machine .

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture