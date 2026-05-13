I am still quite busy and not able to provide thorough updates. However, here is an attempt to catch up with a few important news items, while we wait for the outcome of US President Donald J. Trump’s visit to China and meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the restart of a full-scale war between USrael and Iran, most likely after Trump gets back home! In the meantime, do not forget to support me with a paid subscription, a coffee or by sharing, restacking or cross-posting my articles.

Sergey Lavrov: “Trump continues Biden’s policy towards Russia”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - from TASS .

In my previous article I reported on Ukrainian “expired” President Volodymyr Zelensky’s threats against the parade in Moscow (Russia) on Victory Day (Saturday 9th May 2026). In the end, the parade, though shorter and smaller than usual, went smoothly, with no disruption, thanks to a last-minute ceasefire brokered by the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump (see for instance Gilbert Doctorow’s article). Yet, despite the latter’s good offices, Russia is sending very strong warnings to the Outlaw US Empire. In fact, earlier today (Wednesday 13th May 2026), in an interview with the RT India TV channel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said (source: TASS - all emphasis mine):

Pressing everyone into not buying Russian oil is a dirty tactic. You can describe it in different ways - colonial or neo-colonial - but these are methods of exploitation. [The goal is to force everyone to buy] expensive US oil and liquefied natural gas rather than cheap Russian oil. In this way, they seek to rule the world through controlling global energy supplies. India has firmly and repeatedly stated that it will independently decide from whom and in what volumes it will buy its energy. I can guarantee that India’s interests as they apply to Russian supplies will not suffer. We will do everything to ensure that this unfair and dishonest competition does not damage our agreements. Russia has never been known for failing to fulfill its obligations to India or anyone else for that matter when it comes to energy supplies. They are now trying to ban our gas and oil supplies simply because they want to punish Russia. Countries with great histories, great civilizations that have survived to this day and continue to evolve must at some point acknowledge their responsibility and take Eurasianism from its colonial or neo-colonial past to a stage of partnership, mutual understanding, and overcoming status differences that persist in the minds of some of our Western colleagues, as well as fostering inter-civilizational dialogue. I believe Russia, India, and China have a special part to play in this process. [Europe] has stuck to its neo-colonial and colonial mindset and still wants to impose its rules on everyone. Following in the steps of the EU, NATO is also extending its reach across Eurasia, voicing its concern over developments in the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, Southeast Asia, and Northeast Asia. There is the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations], the South Asian integration framework involving India, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and post-Soviet institutions such as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but there is still no such thing as single umbrella entity. This doesn’t have to be necessarily an organisation, but at least some kind of a forum where all of Eurasia could engage in meaningful dialogue. Aside from this regular dialogue [between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin] - which is normal in relations between people and countries - everything else follows the pattern initiated by President Biden. The sanctions imposed under him have remained in force. Moreover, the Trump administration has adopted its own initiatives in order to punish Russia’s economy. [Referring to the cooperation between Russia’s Rosneft oil giant and Venezuela] Now the Americans want to take that business over. It is unlikely to remain cooperation among peers. They [the Americans] also want - they’ve been open about it - to take control of the transit gas pipeline running from Russia to Europe across Ukraine in order to control these flows as well. Look at the Americans planning to reinstate the Nord Stream pipelines that were blown up. <...> The Americans want to buy out the share previously owned by European companies. They want to purchase it at roughly one-tenth of what the Europeans paid for it. [Americans seek] to bring every significant energy supply route under their control. Until 28th February 2026 [when USrael attacked Iran (see my coverage of the first day of the Ramadan War here)], the Strait of Hormuz was open to traffic, and the whole world used this waterway, which accounted for bringing one-fifth of all energy to the global markets. Now, the Americans are demanding that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened. But it was never closed. It is always important to look at what lies beneath. [Europe] will probably be impacted more than anyone else by the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. With regard to how the global economy will take it, experts are already arguing that even if the conflict ended now, it would hardly be possible to bring things to pre-war levels before the end of 2026. If it continues for several more weeks or months, the horizon for recovery from the crisis will move even further away. By the same token, when we are discussing the situation in the Strait of Hormuz at the UN Security Council, the United States says that we need to condemn Iran. We are saying that Iran is responding to something, after all. Our position consists of designating the root cause by saying that it was an unprovoked aggression against Iran. But they are attempting to persuade certain Arab countries of a different logic, claiming that these are two different wars. I have no doubt that when plans to stir up aggression against Iran were being hatched, one of the goals was to prevent the normalization of relations between Iran and the Arab States. [BRICS] offers quite a fitting platform for launching initiatives. We will see how it pans out. All of the efforts that are being taken right now on Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, Greenland, and now Canada - it was also mentioned as one of the upcoming issues on the agenda - all of these issues are moving us away from settling the most protracted, the most negative crisis in the world - that is, the crisis around Palestine. I have no doubt that without a Palestinian State, we will perpetuate a hotbed of extremism for decades to come - one that will harm everyone, including Israel and its Arab neighbors. Because Israel, as we know, responds disproportionately to extremism and terrorist attacks. [It is a shame that Lavrov cannot distinguish between armed resistance and extremist/terrorist attacks!] India’s defense capability is an area of our relations where we have practically no secrets from our Indian friends. A situation where our paths diverge simply does not exist - it is unthinkable. We began our conversation with the very foundation of Russian-Indian relations: friendship.

In addition to the above, Russia sent a powerful message to the West with the successful test launch of the RS-28 Sarmat (see video below), a superheavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) intended to replace the aging R-36M, as General Sergey Karakaev reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin, announcing that the first missile regiment equipped with Sarmat systems will enter combat duty before the end of the year at the Uzhur Missile Formation (sources: RT, TASS - all emphasis added):

[The deployment of Sarmat launchers] will significantly enhance the combat capabilities of the ground-based strategic nuclear forces to guarantee the destruction of targets and fulfill strategic deterrence missions. The test results confirmed the correctness of the design and technological solutions, as well as the missile system’s ability to achieve its quality conformance characteristics. The Sarmat stationary silo-based strategic missile system with an intercontinental ballistic missile is being developed to replace the Soviet-made Voyevoda system. In terms of combat capabilities, the Sarmat surpasses its predecessor, primarily in terms of range, throw-weight, launch readiness, and the countermeasures it employs, which allow it to reliably overcome existing and future missile defense systems. The positive results of the Sarmat missile system launch will allow the first missile regiment equipped with this missile system to be deployed on combat duty in the Uzhur formation in the Krasnoyarsk Region by the end of this year.

Putin was quoted by TASS as saying (all emphasis mine):

The Sarmat will indeed be deployed on combat duty by the end of this year. The missile can move not only on a ballistic but also on a suborbital trajectory, which allows for a range of over 35,000 km while doubling its accuracy and the ability to penetrate all existing and future missile defense systems. [This is] the most powerful package system in the world, equal in power to the Soviet-era Voyevoda missile system in our arsenal. The total yield of the delivered warhead is more than four times greater than that of any existing, most powerful Western equivalent. We are gradually implementing the adopted <…> nuclear forces development program. The Oreshnik ground-based intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile system, which can also be armed with nuclear warheads, has been on combat duty since 2025. Work on two systems equipped with small-sized nuclear power units is in the final stage. They are the unique Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle and the unique Burevestnik global-range cruise missile. Work to improve Russia’s deterrence forces was resumed in the early 2000s and has been ongoing. Frankly, we had other things on our minds back then. Russia was going through a very difficult period in its history. We have acquired the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched missile, which has been on duty since 2017. It is already being used in special military operation zone, but work to improve it, including improving the accuracy of its non-nuclear payload, continues. [The Avangard intercontinental-range missile system] has been on combat duty since 2019.

Russian President Vladimir V. Putin (L) and Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev (R) - from TASS.

Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev commented thusly on X (see also TASS):

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Esmail Baghaei: “USrael-Iran war is a battle of good vs. evil”

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Esmail Baghaei - from Tasnim .

Moving to Iran, last night (Tuesday 12th May 2026) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei tweeted the following tweet on X, framing the USraeli war against Iran as a broader moral struggle, as reported also by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim (all emphasis added):

To every decent human being—regardless of religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, or any other distinction, To Muslims, Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists, and all others of faith, And to those who follow no formal religion but hold deeply to the universal values of peace, justice, and human dignity: The U.S. - Israel launched this war of aggression on 28th February 2026, for a second time in less than a year, while Iran-U.S. were engaged in diplomatic negotiations. This is not merely a war over land, resources, or geopolitics. This is a war that will determine the very meaning of “good” and “evil” in our time and for future. What has been unleashed upon our peace-loving nation is not just another conflict. On one side stand those who delight in violating every law of war and basic human decency—those who murder for sport, who slaughter children to torment their families, who fire newest missiles at women’s sports halls simply to test their destructive power. This is a war between those who boast of torpedoing unarmed vessels “for more fun,” and those who go to extraordinary lengths to protect innocent lives. This is a war between professional liars who fabricate justifications for atrocity, and a proud people who defend their homeland and human dignity relying solely on their own strength and resolve. This is a war between those whose decisions are shadowed by moral compromise, and those who act with a clear conscience. This is a defining struggle for the future of humankind. It will decide whether civilization’s hard-won achievements—human rights, the rule of law, and basic morality—will survive or be swept away. We must choose: Do we accept a world ruled by modern slave masters—arrogant, domineering, and unaccountable—who govern through coercion, lies, and extortion?

Or do we stand for a world grounded in respect, justice, peace, and human dignity? Humanity’s conscience is not yet dead. But in times like these, silence is complicity with evil. If you reject the path of barbarism and domination, then find the moral courage to speak, to act, and to stand on the right side of history—before the world descends into an abyss of lawlessness and subjugation. The choice is yours.

And history will remember.

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem

Moving briefly to Lebanon, yesterday (Tuesday 12th May 2026) Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem issued a new statement, vowing “to turn the battlefield into a living hell unleashed on Israel”, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar (click on the links for a summary). Here is the full text from RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis mine):

To the commanders, unit officials, and all fighters in all fields and all branches. Your attack drones embrace the land and choke the "israeli" occupier. Your drones terrorize the evildoers and tyrants of the earth. Your missiles shake their lives, and they live in anxiety and psychological crises. But most importantly, it is you. Your faith is lightning bolts against the occupier, your spirit is light that dissipates their darkness, and your rush to the field shakes their hearts and minds. You do not die: either you remain in the field, or you are alive with your Lord, provided for, as martyrs. They said: "You are finished and you will lose!" But your jihad shone as a legend of steadfastness that amazed the world. Where did you come from? How did you prepare? What is your number that never ends? Can you tell us about the precious life energy that you have been supplied with? You extended your rope to the sky, and your Lord gave you what does not run out. You are the south of purity and dignity, and Lebanon, the sovereign and independent, its pillar is the South, and humanity is manifested by the liberation of the South.

With you is the Beqaa of honor and support; how great its people are, fueling life with heads held high.

With you is the Dahiyeh of defiance; its light shines as a reservoir for the resistance of the occupiers and tyrants.

With you is Beirut, the flower of the free and the title of freedom and pride.

With you is Mount Lebanon, defiant against the scum of the earth.

With you is the North, a torch for unity and support. You are the precious life, not the humiliating one; you are liberation, not surrender; you are sovereignty, not enslavement; you are independence, not puppets; you are the sons of the highest, the master of the nation's martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God be pleased with him), and Sayyed Al-Hashimi (may God be pleased with him), and the martyrs, the wounded, and the prisoners.

You are goodness, honor, light, and morals. You are the men of God, shaking the feet of the tyrants occupying the land, so they flee and are defeated. You are from the source of your honorable, great, and sacrificing people, through the giving of the blood of their fathers and loved ones, through their unparalleled steadfastness, and the sacrifices of their displacement and loss of property. Greetings to our people, the crown of our heads, the pride, the patience, and the victory.

My loved ones, the light of my eyes and my heart. I thank God Almighty that He honored me to be with you and in your service. I inform you of our political situation as follows:

We are facing the criminal and savage "israeli" enemy, supported by the bloody American tyrant, and countries panting after their power, and the defeated who feed on the crumbs of the vile. A large crowd, great power, and great savagery, faced by a group small in number, equipment, and support, but supported by God the Greatest, and therefore we will win, "How many a small group has overcome a large group by permission of Allah. And Allah is with the patient". We are facing an "israeli"-American aggression that wants to subjugate our country, Lebanon, to be part of "greater israel". We will not submit and we will not surrender, and we will continue to defend Lebanon and its people, no matter how long it takes and no matter how great the sacrifices—they are less than the price of surrender. The enemy will submit sooner or later. We will not leave the field, we will turn it into hell for "israel", we will respond to the aggression and violations, and we will not return to the state before 2nd March [2026]. We call for the option of indirect negotiations, where the papers of strength are in the hands of the Lebanese negotiator, and to withdraw from direct negotiations, which constitute pure profits for "israel" and free concessions from the Lebanese authority. No one outside Lebanon has anything to do with weapons, resistance, and organizing the internal affairs of the Lebanese state. This is an internal Lebanese matter and is not part of the negotiation with the enemy. After Lebanon achieves the five points, it will arrange its internal situation with a national security strategy, benefiting from its elements of strength, including the resistance, as stated in the oath speech of the President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun: "My pledge is to call for the discussion of an integrated defense policy as part of a national security strategy on the diplomatic, economic, and military levels, enabling the Lebanese state—I repeat, the Lebanese state—to remove the "israeli" occupation and repel its aggression from all Lebanese territories." All our resistance is to stop the aggression and thwart its goals; we are facing it so that it despairs of prevailing its power over our right. We do not know when that will come. We will not leave the arena of confrontation until God Almighty grants us success, and we ask Him, Exalted and Majestic, that it be soon. My greetings to the fighters of the resistance, one by one, and condolences and congratulations to your brother martyrs.

I will conclude with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Controlling Trump - from Saba

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