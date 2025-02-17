Yesterday, Sunday 16th February 2025, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Sheikh Qassem gave an ultimatum to Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) in his televised speech, warning of consequences if it does not withdraw from Lebanon by tomorrow, 18th February 2025. Here are some highlights of his speech, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar (all emphasis mine):

Trump’s positions on the Palestinian cause are extremely dangerous; they aim to eliminate Palestine and its people through a process of political genocide.

The political genocide that Trump and Netanyahu seek to impose is not feasible against this steadfast Palestinian people.

We strongly condemn and reject any displacement of Palestinians—whether to Egypt, Jordan, or Saudi Arabia. These countries must cooperate in rejecting such a plan.

Today, more than ever, it is clear that everything Israel does is managed and directed by the United States, serving Washington’s expansionist goals.

The Arab and international silence during the aggression is what has allowed the US to reach this position.

Everyone acknowledges that the national duo (Hezbollah and Amal) has completed the presidential election process, and we have been an integral part of achieving national consensus.

Israel must fully withdraw on 18th February [2025], and it is primarily and exclusively the responsibility of the Lebanese state to ensure this happens.

If the Israelis remain and do not implement the agreement, we will not spell out how they will be dealt with.

We are with the people and reconstruction. We will not abandon them—whether in providing shelter, restoration, or rebuilding. We remain committed to our responsibility.

The Lebanese PM decided to prevent the Iranian plane from landing under the pretext of aviation and civilian safety, yet this was in execution of the Israeli decision.

A message was relayed to the Lebanese government that Israel would strike the Beirut airport runway if the Iranian plane landed.

I call on Lebanese authorities to review the decision regarding the Iranian plane and uphold their sovereign position.

We have a great and significant funeral [of Hezbollah Secretaries General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine] on 23rd February [2025]. I invite everyone to renew their pledge to this path through the broadest participation and the highest level of discipline.

[Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Abbas Mousawi] was a model for the Resistance fighters, always by their side, attending their farewell ceremonies before they went to the front lines.

The language of victory never left Sayyed Abbas Mousawi’s lips.

The resistance advanced significantly from the assassination of Sheikh Ragheb Harb to the martyrdom of Sayyed Abbas Mousawi.

When leaders are martyred, the movement grows from their blood and sacrifices.

The path of the martyred leaders is one—the path of the Islamic resistance.

Jihad against the Israeli enemy was always their priority […] the fusion of spiritual faith with military strength.

We must wage jihad to confront falsehood and break it. We do not surrender, we do not suffer defeat, and falsehood will never prevail over us.

I hope the Lebanese people remain united.