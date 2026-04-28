Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Margherita Furlan, originally in Italian and published on AntiMafiaDuemila.com on Tuesday 31st March 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Today, 31st March 2026 — exactly one month after the start of the Israeli-American aggression against Iran — Italy finds itself exactly where its architecture of dependency condemns it to be: in a stranglehold. Caught between an ally that treats it as a logistics hub and an energy crisis that threatens to plunge it into recession. Squeezed between a government that haggles over the tiniest scraps of its sovereignty and an opposition that applauds cosmetic gestures. Trapped between Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, two straits that hold its future hostage.

THE SIGONELLA CASE: WHAT HAPPENED AND WHAT ISN’T BEING SAID

The news of the day, reported exclusively by Corriere della Sera, is this: [Italian] Defence Minister Guido Crosetto refused to allow US bombers bound for the Middle East to land at Sigonella, in Sicily. The incident dates back to Friday 27th March [2026], but has been kept under wraps until today.

The sequence of events warrants attention. The Chief of the Defence Staff, General Luciano Portolano, was informed by the Air Force General Staff that the flight plan for a number of American aircraft included a stopover at Sigonella before continuing on to the Middle Eastern theatre of war. No one had sought prior authorisation. No one had consulted the Italian military leadership. The plan had been communicated whilst the aircraft were already in flight. Checks confirmed that these were not logistical or routine flights, but bombers – aircraft not covered by the bilateral treaties between Rome and Washington. Portolano informed Crosetto, who gave orders to prevent the landing. So much for the facts. Now for the analysis.

The Sigonella base has not been closed. The use of American bases in Italy has not been suspended. Nothing has changed in the logistical framework that allows the United States to use Italian territory as an operational rear base for the war in Iran. Crosetto himself says as much on X: “Someone is trying to spread the message that Italy has decided to suspend the use of its bases by US forces. This is simply untrue, because the bases are active, in use, and nothing has changed”. Palazzo Chigi confirms this in a statement that is worth analysing word for word: “There are no critical issues or friction with international partners. Relations with the United States are solid and based on full and loyal cooperation”.

Translation: We’ve stopped two planes, but please don’t make a fuss about it.

The Triton, a surveillance drone that subsequently guides bombing raids, takes off regularly from Sigonella. From Aviano, Il Fatto Quotidiano has documented at least five flights of the Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy starting a week before the attack on Iran. At Camp Darby, the largest US weapons and ammunition depot in Europe, missiles and weapons are loaded that end up being used in the raids on Iran. Members of the Movimento Cinque Stelle have produced radar tracks documenting the transit of F-15 fighter-bombers in tactical combat configuration from Sigonella, transits that the Undersecretary of Defence, Isabella Rauti, had described as “fantastical reconstructions”. As Angelo Bonelli said: “It is certainly a positive thing to have denied it, but let us not hide behind hypocrisy.”

So why is Corriere reporting on this story now? The incident took place on Friday [27th March 2026]. Four days of silence. Then came the exclusive from Via Solferino – the newspaper closest to the establishment – on Monday morning [30th March 2026]. The timing is no coincidence. The government is battered by the referendum. [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni, who had built her international credibility on her closeness to [US President Donald] Trump, finds herself in a corner: Trump has publicly called her a “coward” along with the other allies, saying they must go to Hormuz to “take the oil” themselves. Spain has closed its airspace. The public is seeing prices rise at the pump.

The “no” to [the American usage of] Sigonella – limited, technical, concerning a single incident – is being brought to the fore now because it serves everyone’s interests. It serves Crosetto to reaffirm his autonomy and the parliamentary line. It serves the government to show, following the referendum, that it is not completely subservient to Washington. The signal is sent out and simultaneously played down. It is the double-speak for someone who must speak to two opposing audiences: the Italian public and the American ally.

CROSETTO’S WORDS: THE WARNING THAT CANNOT BE IGNORED

Yesterday, Monday 30th March [2026], the Defence Minister gave an interview to La Repubblica that should be read on multiple levels.

“I am living through this war and its potential consequences 24 hours a day. I am forced to know things that are keeping me awake at night. Because of what might happen in the coming weeks, and the impact it will have on the economy and our daily lives”. A Defence Minister who publicly admits he cannot sleep because of what he knows — and we do not — is sending a signal that goes beyond political rhetoric. What does Crosetto know that he is not telling us?

He probably knows that Trump’s 6th April [2026] deadline is not a diplomatic bluff but a real ultimatum: if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the United States is threatening to destroy power stations, oil wells, desalination plants and the island of Kharg, through which 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports pass. We know all this.

Evidently, he is aware that 2,500 marines with the USS Tripoli amphibious group have just been deployed to the region, along with 1,000 paratroopers. That Trump is considering a ground operation to take control of Kharg. That stocks of Tomahawk missiles and interceptors are at a critical level. What we do not know are the consequences that will fall upon us.

The Houthis entered the war on 28th March [2026], and the closure of Bab el-Mandeb, the strait controlling access to the Red Sea, has been declared “one of the options.” If this happens, the Italian-led European Aspides mission could be forced to intervene, dragging Italy into the conflict, in accordance with the Atlanticist dogma: “The alliance with the US is a guarantee of freedom and security for Italy and the EU.” And herein lies the structural contradiction: acknowledging that the war was waged, by his own admission in Parliament, “outside the framework of international law” and continuing to provide logistical support to those waging it, in the name of an alliance declared untouchable. Yet it is Crosetto himself who maintains that “Trump goes his own way without listening to anyone but himself. We go our own way without subservience”.

ITALY IN A TIGHT SPOT: THE RISKS FOR THE PEOPLE, THE ECONOMY AND THE GOVERNMENT

Today, in his annual report, the Governor of the Bank of Italy, Fabio Panetta, made remarks that confirm the bleakest scenario. The most immediate effect of the conflict has been a sharp rise in gas and oil prices, leading to a deterioration in growth prospects and fresh inflationary pressures. And even with a swift ceasefire, a return to normal conditions in the energy market would take some time because exports through Hormuz have virtually ceased and significant damage to production and refining infrastructure is becoming apparent.

Italy imports around 45% of its liquefied natural gas from Qatar. Every cubic metre passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Gas prices have risen by 81% since the start of the war. Estimates from the CGIA in Mestre suggest total price rises of €15.2 billion by 2026, amounting to an extra €525 per household on bills. Brent crude has touched $115 a barrel. Confindustria has outlined three scenarios for GDP: +0.5% if the war ends immediately, stagnation if it lasts until June [2026], and a recession of -0.7% if it continues until the end of the year. According to Oxford Economics, among fifteen economies examined, Italy is the one where the energy shock could result in the sharpest rise in inflation. Moody’s warns that a prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could push European gas prices above €100 per megawatt hour, with Italy and Belgium being the countries most at risk.

But the most serious issue is structural: the damage to Qatar’s production infrastructure – in particular the Ras Laffan terminal, which was hit by strikes – has taken 17% of Qatar’s LNG export capacity off the market. Recovery times are estimated at three to five years. This means that even if the Strait of Hormuz were to reopen tomorrow, Italy would not receive the supplies agreed by ENI for 2025, amounting to 1.5 billion cubic metres per year for 27 years. The damage has already been done. It is irreversible in the short term.

Italy hosts over 120 US and NATO military installations, including operational bases, command centres, depots, radar stations, training grounds and telecommunications antennas, plus around twenty classified sites. According to the Pentagon’s latest inventory, there are 33 major sites and 14 minor ones. Around 13,000 US soldiers live and operate there, in addition to the 21,000 personnel of the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet, with its 40 ships and 175 aircraft. Italy is the only European country with two nuclear warhead depots, at Aviano and Ghedi.

These figures reveal a reality that no action regarding Sigonella can conceal: Italy has no military sovereignty over its own territory. The treaties governing the use of the bases — the 1951 NATO SOFA, the 1954 Bilateral Infrastructure Agreement (updated in 1973), and the 1995 Memorandum — are partly subject to state secrecy. Their contents are not known in detail. And when Washington decides to use these facilities as a springboard for a war — a war that the Italian government itself has described as outside the bounds of international law — Italy finds itself negotiating the landing of two bombers whilst the rest of the machinery continues to run.

Article 11 of the Constitution binds Italy to allow limitations on sovereignty only within the framework of international law. This war, by Crosetto’s own admission, does not fall within that framework. The contradiction is clear and irreconcilable.

Meloni is caught between two fires. Until a few weeks ago, she was Trump’s spokesperson in a divided Europe; now she must manage a “no” that evokes Craxi and [Ronald] Reagan without the political stature and strategic clarity of the politics of those times. The referendum has weakened her. The opposition is pressing. Trump insults allies who do not help him. And the bill for the war is appearing on Italians’ utility bills.

Crosetto, for his part, continues to occupy a peculiar position: autonomous enough to say things the rest of the government does not, loyal enough not to cause a rift. His late-night alarm is sincere but is also, politically, an insurance policy: when things get worse, he will be able to say he warned them.

HORMUZ AND BAB EL-MANDEB: THE TICKING CLOCK

The Strait of Hormuz has been closed for a month. According to JPMorgan, the global system is shifting from a supply flow issue to a rapid depletion of stocks. Global stocks have already fallen by around 155 million barrels, one of the steepest declines in history. Global refining activity has been cut by 2.6 million barrels per day. Oil in transit has fallen by 211 million barrels, the equivalent of Saudi Arabia’s daily production.

The shockwave is spreading westwards with mathematical precision, dictated by shipping times: Asia is already feeling the pinch, and Europe will feel it in full by mid-April. The United States, thanks to domestic production, is last in line, although California represents an Achilles’ heel.

Iran has turned the Strait of Hormuz into a political tool. Parliament has formalised the toll, asserting its sovereignty. Only ships from non-hostile countries are allowed through: Chinese and Indian vessels. Two COSCO container ships passed through the strait on Monday morning [30th March 2026]. The Pasdaran control the passage and grant access selectively in Yuan, not Dollars. De-dollarisation is no longer a theory: it is the daily reality of Hormuz.

The Wall Street Journal reveals that Trump would be willing to end the conflict even without securing the reopening of the Strait, as the timeframe would exceed the anticipated four to six weeks. Yet at the same time, he threatens the total destruction of Iran’s energy infrastructure by 6th April [2026]. Contradictory ultimatums, a strategy marked by uncertainty, a war tied to the financial markets.

But Iran’s legal position changes the rules. An official document from the Islamic Republic of Iran, an Information Note dated 30th March 2026, clarifies in unequivocal terms the legal doctrine by which Tehran justifies its control of the Strait of Hormuz. This is not mere rhetoric: it is an act of international legal positioning which, if consolidated in a potential ceasefire, would reshape the architecture of global energy trade. The document starts from a premise: the aggression of 28th February 2026 by the United States and Israel is characterised as “illegal, in contravention of the fundamental principles of international law”. Consequently, Iran’s measures in the Strait are framed as an exercise of the “inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.”

The legal crux of Iran’s position is this: the war of aggression has rendered passage through Iranian territorial waters in the Persian Gulf unsafe, creating an “exceptional emergency situation”. Under such conditions — Tehran argues — the regime of innocent passage provided for under the law of the sea is effectively suspended. The document explicitly cites Article 14(4) of the 1958 Convention and Articles 19 and 39 of the 1982 Convention (UNCLOS) [link], arguing that it is the aggressors themselves who have violated the law of the sea by using force against the coastal State.

This premise underpins the operational rules that Iran is applying in the Strait of Hormuz: the transit of all vessels belonging to or linked to the “aggressor parties” and their supporters is prohibited. The passage of third-party states is permitted only on condition that it does not jeopardise Iranian national security or peace in the Persian Gulf region. The Iranian government reserves the right to prevent the transit of any vessel if there are “reasonable grounds” to consider it a threat.

Translation: Iran has not closed the Strait of Hormuz. It has established a system of sovereign control over passage — a geopolitical checkpoint — in which Tehran decides who passes and who does not, based on political and security criteria. Chinese, Russian, Indian, Pakistani, Iraqi, Malaysian and Thai vessels are allowed through. Western vessels and those of countries allied with the aggressors are not.

The document concludes with a passage worthy of attention: “The legal and legitimate measures adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to be applied until these objectives are fully achieved and the source of aggression is eliminated”. In other words: until the war ends on Iran’s terms, the controlled transit regime remains in force.

This document should be read in conjunction with the legislation that the Iranian Parliament is drafting to formalise sovereignty over the Strait and institutionalise the toll. If the ceasefire crystallises this situation – with Iran controlling the passage, granting transit corridors to BRICS countries, demanding payments in Yuan and imposing political conditions on transit – the petrodollar will not have died by decree, but by geography. And Europe, with Italy at the forefront, will find itself no longer dependent on a free energy market, but on the goodwill of Tehran and the mediation of Beijing.

Added to all this is the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb: here the risk is prospective but imminent. The Houthis entered the war on 28th March [2026], launching the first missiles against Israel. The closure of Bab el-Mandeb, the 26-kilometre-wide strait between Yemen and Djibouti that controls access to the Red Sea, has been declared “among the options”.

Why it matters: with Hormuz closed, Saudi Arabia has diverted part of its oil exports to the Red Sea via the East-West pipeline, to the port of Yanbu. If Bab el-Mandeb closes too, the Gulf states will completely lose their ability to export to Asia. The pipeline can carry only a fraction of the volumes that used to pass through Hormuz, but it is the only remaining alternative. Closing it means shutting everything down.

The key point is that Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb do not serve the same purpose, but together they can bring the entire global supply chain to a standstill. While the former blocks oil and gas, the latter increases transit times, costs and insurance premiums for shipments between Asia and Europe. Over half of the oil passing through Bab el-Mandeb each day is destined for the EU, meaning that Europe is more vulnerable to a closure of this strait than to that of Hormuz.

And there is a further factor: the Italian-led European Aspides mission is operating in the Red Sea. If the Houthis resume attacks on shipping, as they did between 2023 and 2025, the European Union could be forced to intervene directly. Italy would then shift from being a logistical provider to a belligerent.

For now, the Houthis are keeping this card as a last resort. But the message is clear: the blockade of Bab el-Mandeb is the economic nuclear weapon of the Axis of Resistance. If activated, we would face the greatest energy shock since the 1973 crisis, with one difference: in 1973, there were reserves of unused production capacity. Today, they no longer exist.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L), his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (C) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) - © Imagoeconomica.

THE BRICS AND THE GLOBAL CHESSBOARD: RUSSIA, CHINA, INDIA

Meanwhile, while the West is torn between symbolic gestures and strategic impotence, the BRICS bloc is making its move – not as united as its rhetoric would have us believe, but with a clarity of interests that Europe can only dream of.

Moscow is the silent partner reaping the rewards, the great collateral winner of this war. The blockade of Hormuz has sent oil prices soaring, and Russia, which produces outside the Gulf and is not dependent on the Strait, benefits directly. Russian oil revenues have been rising sharply for a month, just as India and China increase their purchases of Russian crude as an alternative to Gulf supplies, which are now blocked.

But there is more. In an attempt to stabilise prices, Trump has suspended sanctions on Russian oil until 11th April [2026 - the suspension was renewed afterwards] for 30 oil tankers linked to Russia in the Asian region, lifting restrictions on approximately 19 million barrels. The Washington Post is clear: Moscow is “reveling” in Trump’s decision, hoping it will lead to further easing of the penalties that had only just begun to bite. For Moscow, it is an extraordinary paradox: the American war on Iran restores the freedom of trade that the sanctions over Ukraine had taken away. It is no coincidence that a Russian oil tanker, the Anatoly Kolodkin, has just delivered 100,000 tonnes of crude oil to Cuba, the first major shipment to the island under the blockade.

Furthermore, Russia is converting payments received in Yuan into physical gold on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, thereby consolidating that alternative settlement mechanism to the Dollar which the BRICS are building piece by piece.

The situation is clear: the longer the war goes on, the more Russia stands to gain – in oil, in gold, and in leverage over Ukraine.

Beijing, meanwhile, is Iran’s main oil customer: it buys around 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports. The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, stated as early as 2nd March [2026] that “the US-Israeli attacks have not been authorised by the UN Security Council and violate international law”, calling for “the immediate cessation of military operations”. In an official press conference published on the ministry’s website, Mao Ning added that “China is deeply concerned about the continuing escalation and its repercussions, which have dealt a blow to regional and international peace and stability”.

But beyond the statements, it is Beijing’s operational strategy that reveals the true nature of the situation. On Monday [30th March 2026], the two COSCO container ships, the CSCL Indian Ocean and the CSCL Arctic Ocean, finally passed through the Strait of Hormuz, following a failed first attempt on Friday [27th March 2026], when they were forced to turn back by the IRGC Navy near Larak Island. Bloomberg reports that the ships, signalling their Chinese ownership, took a route approved by Iran near the islands of Larak and Qeshm. It was a negotiated passage, not a free one.

The Christian Science Monitor has documented how a retired Chinese colonel wrote on Guancha.cn, an influential Chinese analysis and commentary site, that “dozens of ships transiting the Strait have updated their destination signals to indicate that they are registered in China or have links to China. It is unintended publicity for Beijing: security is linked to China, chaos is linked to the United States”.

This sentence sums up China’s entire strategy. Beijing presents itself as a stable, peaceful and responsible power, in contrast to the United States. Oil trade between China and Iran now takes place in Yuan and via intermediaries, bypassing the Dollar and sanctions. Iran has increased production to around 1.5 million barrels a day, sold at $110, mainly to China, with a maximum discount of just $4, compared to the pre-war discount of $18. All payments are made through mechanisms alternative to the SWIFT system.

The Russia-China strategic partnership is consolidating a new global settlement mechanism: petroyuan transaction flows are converging into physical gold. According to Deutsche Bank, the war in Iran “could be the catalyst for the erosion of the petrodollar’s dominance and the emergence of the petroyuan”.

But Beijing makes no secret of its disappointment with Tehran either. The CSMonitor notes that Beijing’s “deliberately neutral” response reveals a certain disenchantment with its Middle Eastern partner. China is irritated by Iran’s attacks on the Gulf states, with which it has strong trade ties. China’s aim is to preserve its relations with Saudi Arabia, the UAE [United Arab Emirates] and Qatar, while leveraging its position as Iran’s leading trading partner to secure access to crude oil. A balancing act which, unlike Europe’s, is based on concrete leverage.

And then there is the silent military manoeuvre. China has deployed the intelligence vessel Liaowang-1 in the Gulf of Oman, a maritime surveillance platform positioned close to the conflict zone. Deliveries of YJ-12 supersonic anti-ship missiles to Iran are reportedly imminent; these weapons are capable of flying at low altitude, posing a potential threat even to American aircraft carriers. Beijing is not entering the war, but is bolstering Iran’s deterrent capabilities and monitoring every American move.

At the same time, New Delhi is under growing pressure. India holds the rotating presidency of BRICS, and Bloomberg headlines that the war “shows the bloc’s limits”. Modi must navigate between energy dependence on the Gulf – India is the second-largest importer of crude oil from the region after China, accounting for around 14.7% of imports from the region – and its strategic relationship with Washington.

Indian ships have been granted diplomatic windows to pass through the Strait of Hormuz: on 26th March [2026] Iranian Foreign Minister [Abbas] Araghchi announced that ships from five nations – China, Russia, India, Iraq and Pakistan – would be authorised to transit. Five Indian LPG tankers were evacuated from the Strait between 14th and 24th March under Indian Navy escort as part of Operation Sankalp. However, the process was halted following Israeli airstrikes on South Pars, and Reuters reports that Iranian traders have offered Indian refiners payments in Dollars or Rupees, not necessarily in Yuan, demonstrating that de-dollarisation is neither a linear nor a uniform process.

But India is stepping up its purchases of Russian air defence systems and has increased its imports of Russian oil – moves that speak louder than diplomatic statements. Meanwhile, at grassroots level, Indian Shia communities are organising fundraisers for the bombed-out Iranian population, and children breaking open their piggy banks in Srinagar, Kashmir, to send aid to Tehran are images seen daily on Indian television screens. The Global South is mobilising, even as governments stall.

And here lies the paradox: in 1973, global oil consumption was concentrated in the US, Europe and Japan (around 35 million barrels a day), while China and India accounted for less than 2 million. The figures for 2025 paint a radically different picture: Western consumption is falling slightly, while China and India’s consumption has surged to 22 million barrels a day. A disruption in the Strait of Hormuz today affects Asian countries at least as much as Western ones. But with one crucial difference: China and India have negotiated transit corridors with Iran. Europe has not.

The underlying message is unequivocal. The BRICS bloc sees the attack on Iran as definitive proof that the West has abandoned any pretence of international legality. The question echoing from New Delhi to Johannesburg, via Brasilia – which has criticised the military actions and reiterated the need for diplomatic solutions – is: if a superpower can attack without a UN mandate and while negotiations are ongoing, who will be next?

And there is one fact that should give Europe and Italy pause for thought: Iran, under bombardment, is negotiating from a position of strength that no one in Washington had anticipated. The Briefing Note of 30th March [2026] demonstrates that Tehran is not improvising: it is building a legal framework designed to transform control of the Strait of Hormuz from an emergency measure into a permanent arrangement. The Iranian Parliament is drafting legislation to formalise sovereignty over the Strait and institutionalise a toll system. If any version of this agreement survives the ceasefire, Iran will control a tollgate on 20% of the world’s oil supply, a source of revenue that far exceeds its current sanctioned exports. Russia-Iran-China is the triangle acting as the bridgehead, thanks to energy and gold.

The strategic effect is the exact opposite of what Washington intended: the acceleration of dedollarisation, the creation of closed and independent financial circuits, and the consolidation of the Russia-Iran-China energy axis with Yuan-denominated settlements backed by gold.

For Italy, which is on the sidelines of all this, the lesson is a bitter one. The multipolar world is no longer a mere projection: it is the daily reality of the Strait of Hormuz, where Chinese and Indian ships pass through but European ones do not. And we, with 45% of our gas coming from Qatar, our gold held abroad, and over 120 American bases on our territory, find ourselves on the wrong side of the toll booth.

Russia, China and India are building alternative energy and financial networks, settling oil deals in Yuan, converting payments into gold and sailing through the Strait of Hormuz with their ships, whilst Europe and Italy stand by on the wrong side of the toll booth, paying the price for a war they did not choose, for a world order that no longer protects them.

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