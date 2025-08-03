While everybody talks about the possibility of several European countries recognizing the State of Palestine at the next United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2025, following French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement a week ago or so, with The American Conservative trying to convince us that it is not just a symbolic move (pathetic!), earlier this week Slovenia took the decision to ban all weapons trade with Israel, including import, export and transit of military equipment, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Slovenia is the first European country to take such a practical step against Israel, one of the few actions that indeed can make a difference in the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, unlike the recognition of the State of Palestine, which may never come to existence by September, if all Palestinians are killed or starved to death by Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel).

Blaming other European countries for their inaction, a statement issued by Slovenia stated that…

People in Gaza are dying because humanitarian aid is being systematically obstructed. They are dying beneath the rubble, without access to drinking water, food, or basic medical care. This is a complete denial of humanitarian access and a deliberate prevention of the basic conditions necessary for survival. In such circumstances, it is the duty of every responsible state to act—even if it means taking a step ahead of others.

22-year-old Israeli hostage Rom Barslavski - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Palestinians are not the only people to starve in the Gaza Strip under siege. As reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), also Israeli captives held by Hamas and other factions of the Palestinian Resistance are suffering from starvation, as shown in the screengrab above from footage published by the al-Quds Brigades (the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement), and in the video below released by the al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) and titled “The occupation government has decided to starve them”.

The video below features the Israeli captive Evyatar David and a past statement from Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli Police Minister, saying:

What should be sent to Gaza are bombs [not food]!

Unfortunately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu and his Zionist ilk do not give a sh*t about Israeli captives and will ignore these messages, though they may be intended for the captives’ families (and possibly for the international community), so that they can put pressure on Netanyahu: in fact, earlier today (Sunday 3rd August 2025) Israeli protesters and demonstrators blocked the Ayaloh Highway near Tel Aviv, as per Al Mayadeen. The problem is that Bibi does not listen to them either! However, Netanyahu should pay attention to what (former) senior officials say, at least, but he does not do that either! For instance, Ilan Segev, former senior official in the Shin Bet, the Israeli Security Agency, recently stated:

Hamas will not abandon its arms and will not raise the white flag, even after 100 years. [Even if only] three Hamas members remain, they will form a cell and launch an attack. Let’s stop selling nonsense and illusions to the public.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, yet Netanyahu insists on fighting Hamas until the end.

Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (centre) - from Al Mayadeen .

In provocative act, this morning more than 2,200 Israeli settlers led by Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, performing Talmudic rituals to mark Tisha B'Av (the destruction of the Temple), under heavy Israeli police protection, while Palestinians were barred from entering the mosque, as reported by Al Mayadeen. This was the first time that an Israeli minister engages in overt worship at al-Aqsa Mosque, where, even according to Israeli law, Jews are not allowed to pray in its premises. Of course, this caused a stir, with the al-Quds (Jerusalem) governorate describing the event as “the most serious threat to the al-Aqsa Mosque in years”, adding:

Today's events aren't just another invasion, but represent a critical phase in the Israeli scheme to forcibly impose Jewish sovereignty over the al-Aqsa Mosque and enforce spatial division between Muslims and settlers, following years of the occupation authorities progressively enforcing temporal division at the holy site.

…as quoted in this Al Mayadeen article, which includes reactions also from the Palestinian Authority, Hamas, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, the Palestinian Popular Front, the Palestinian Resistance Committees, the PIJ and even Saudi Arabia and Jordan, the latter of which is responsible for administering the al-Aqsa Mosque compound through a Jordanian religious foundation.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami - from IRNA .

Moving to Iran, last Friday, 1st August 2025, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami warned Israel against launching a new aggression on his country, as reported by Tasnim News Agency and IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), the latter of which quoted him as saying (emphasis mine):

If you violate the ceasefire or repeat your madness, we will crush Israel with a devastating operation and turn Tel Aviv into a ghost town. What the Iranian people demonstrated during the 12-day war against the enemy was a unified voice sent from the Islamic country to the world, and it was the voice of unity and solidarity, declaring to the world that if Iran is targeted by the enemy, people will stand for the Islamic Republic to the last breath.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) welcomes Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) in Islamabad, Pakistan on 02/08/2025 - from IRNA .

In addition to the above, in the weekend a high-level Iranian delegation has visited neighbouring Muslim country and nuclear power Pakistan, which, during the 12-day war between Iran on one side and Israel and the Outlaw US Empire on the other, expressed support to Iran, stating that it was ready to protect the Iranian people, as I reported here.

The high-profile delegation included President Masoud Pezeshkian, Minister of Defense Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Although the main purpose of this Iranian visit on invitation from the Pakistani government is the signing of 12 agreements covering a wide range of fields, such as science and technology, transportation and transit, trade and economy, tourism, and agriculture (source: IRNA), the presence of the Iranian Defense Minister in the delegation is quite significant.

Prior to this visit, Araghchi wrote a letter titled “A shared future” and in Pakistani newspaper The News International, calling the Iran-Pakistan friendship “a strategic investment in future” - the full text of the letter can be found on IRNA and Tasnim.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (R) - from Tasnim .

Similarly, before the 2-day trip, Pezeshkian highlighted the cooperation and good relationship between the two countries in all areas: economic, scientific, cultural, etc., as well as the plan to increase mutual trade exchanges to $10 billion annually and the opportunity to connect Iran to the Chinese Silk Road through Pakistan (source: IRNA).

During a meeting with the Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, in Lahore yesterday (Saturday 2nd August 2025), Pezeshkian reiterated his message saying (source: Tasnim):

We must share our scientific, industrial, and agricultural capabilities and work together to meet the needs of the Islamic community by forming a united bloc.

…whereas Nawaz Sharif stated (all emphasis added):

We stand firmly with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and in the future, we will stand stronger than ever. The Iranian people, through their steadfast resistance, have not only defended their homeland but have also showcased a proud and renewed image of Iran. This resistance was not mere opposition to a regime; it represented a courageous confrontation with global powers. The people of Iran have revived their glorious history of thousands of years through their unwavering spirit. In Pakistan, we regard this resistance as a source of dignity and pride. My presence at the airport to welcome the president of Iran is a tribute to this remarkable resilience. Pakistan is not just a neighbor but a brother to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we are committed to developing and strengthening our relations in all areas.

…thus reaffirming the Pakistani support for the Iranian people in case a few new (Anglo-)Zionist aggression on Iran.

While speaking at the Iran-Pakistan Trade Conference earlier today, Pezeshkian called for unity among all Muslims worldwide, stating (all emphasis mine):

We must rely on our own capabilities and resources to overcome challenges and achieve development and progress. We can reach a higher and better position; we just need to believe in ourselves and our potential. We must understand that depending on others and seeking their approval will not bring us dignity, strength, or honor. If we do not diminish ourselves in the face of the West and Western powers, we can emerge from the current situation with strength and overcome our challenges. The two countries [Iran and Pakistan] have significant opportunities for cooperation and are committed to progressing toward success. We must shape our future not according to the designs of others, but as we envision it ourselves. In Iran, we are determined to establish strong bonds and cooperation with our Pakistani brothers and sisters across all fields, including economic, cultural, scientific, and security sectors.

…as quoted by IRNA, which also reported the following statements in another article:

Peace and security will only become a reality when scientific, economic, cultural, and social relations between nations are fully materialized.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh - from IRNA .

It is also worth reporting that yesterday Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh “expressed strong confidence in the alignment of Iran and Pakistan to support one another on the international stage, noting that shared opportunities and threats heighten the need for close cooperation between the two nations”, as per IRNA, which quoted him as saying:

Fortunately, both countries hold favorable positions internationally to support and bolster each other.

…during a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who “highlighted the importance of enhancing military cooperation with Iran, saying that Islamabad seeks a lasting partnership between the two neighboring countries to promote peace and stability in the region”.

I truly believe that this sends a powerful message to the Anglo-Zionists, in case they are thinking of bombing Iran again.

Israeli pilots involved in airstrikes against Iran - from Tasnim .

Moving away from diplomacy and into intelligence and cyber-operations, recently Iran managed to identify two of the Israeli pilots who had carried out airstrikes on residential areas in Iran during the 12-day war, resulting in the death and injury of hundreds of people, as per Tasnim, which also reported on a major cyber-operation executed by the anti-Israeli hacker group CyberIsnaadFront against SADNAT, an Israeli UAV and MAV manufacturing facility, working closely with firms such as Rafael, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Boeing, and Orbit. CyberIsnaadFront claimed that it had disrupted production lines and gathered more than 3 TB of classified data, including “confidential design documents and tactical data used in the assassination of resistance commanders”, which now will be shared “with allied resistance states to block further Israeli crimes”.

Moving briefly to Yemen, last night Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), announced that the missile force of the YAF launched a Palestine 2 ballistic missile targeting the Lod (Ben Gurion) Airport in occupied Yafa (Tel Aviv), as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba.

[UPDATE] Three additional military operations were carried out by the UAV forces of the YAF earlier today, as per Saba: two drones targeted two military targets in Yaffa (Tel Aviv) and Ashkelon and a third one the port of Haifa.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the following statement that earlier today 150 Iranian lawmakers signed and issued a joint statement in support of Yemeni fighters’s battle against Israel and the Outlaw US Empire, as quoted by IRNA (all emphasis added):

The bravery, courage, resistance, and valor of Yemeni fighters against the criminal United States and the child-killing Israeli regime have proven that they stand on the right side of history. We, as representatives of Iran’s great and courageous nation, take immense pride in you, the bold and heroic fighters of Yemen. Your steadfastness, bravery, and unwavering resolve have defeated the criminal US and the vile Israeli regime by positioning yourselves on history’s righteous path. Today, the Resistance Axis, from Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan to Pakistan stands strong against U.S. and Zionist aggression. We believe the era of Zionist tyranny will end in annihilation.

