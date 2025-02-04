As reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar, on Sunday 2nd February 2025 Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a televised speech, where he announced that the funeral of his predecessors and martyrs, the late Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, will be held on Sunday 23rd February 2025, although we can safely say that he is not following their steps, based on his words. I recommend that you read the “previous episode” here, in case you missed it, for context. Here are some highlights from his speech (all emphasis mine):

We have chosen the slogan “We remain true to the pledge” for the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din. [Nice slogan, but unfortunately just a slogan, with no corresponding actions!]

Sayyed Hashem Safieddine was elected Secretary-General after Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's martyrdom, but he, too, was martyred before the news was announced.

Our highest martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has captured the hearts of the nation and the world, becoming a true symbol and icon.

The Islamic Resistance will endure, and Hezbollah will remain steadfast. We will not change our direction or beliefs.

This is a plan for subjugation and the entrenchment of Israel. If we do not stop it now, we will not be able to stop it later. [So… what are you doing to stop it NOW?]

Those who have principles do not surrender under pressure. [Indeed, but to me it looks like Hezbollah has already surrendered under pressure!]

The scene of Lebanese people returning to the southern villages reflects a popular liberation stance, a noble commitment to reclaiming the land. We are witnessing extraordinary resilience, rarely seen in the history of resistance movements.

Our people understand that while they have won in some aspects and lost in others, true victory was achieved through steadfastness, breaking the Israeli invasion, and preventing the enemy from ending the resistance.

Southern Lebanon has declared that Israel cannot remain or occupy it. Let everyone know that sacrifices will lead to liberation.

We have never spoken of absolute victory. This is a battle with gains and losses. [More losses than gains, I would say!]

There is a counteroffensive backed by the US, Israel, and foreign states, accompanied by an internal faction promoting defeat.

Resistance is a course and a choice. We act according to our own assessments at the appropriate time.

Since America considers itself a guarantor, let it exert pressure to ensure compliance with the agreement. [Apparently he is even relying on Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire)… good grief!]

[These violations are] not just breaches, but an initial act of aggression that must be confronted firmly. [Indeed, but it does not look like they are confronted at all, let alone firmly!]

The Lebanese state must follow up and exert pressure through the mediators to stop this breach and Israeli aggression. [Once again he is relying on the official Lebanese government, which is a puppet of the Anglo-Zionists]

Blessed is the Palestinian people for the scene of prisoner releases and the results achieved through Operation al-Aqsa Flood.

Last Sunday Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave a televised speech too, on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyr President Saleh al-Sammad, as reported by Al Mayadeen (short summary) and Yemen News Agency Saba (long summary). Here are some highlights from the latter (all emphasis mine):

We recall the martyr President Saleh al-Sammad as a dear brother and as a martyr from the martyred leaders with his great contribution, effort, jihad, offering, giving and role.

Our talk about martyrs and martyrdom is a talk about the sanctity of their kindness and their high status with God, and this is a great incentive to follow their path and continue the journey on their path, and when we recall the martyr President Al-Sammad, we recall in his unique personality important and inspiring features, including, first and foremost, the orientation and faith-based start.

When al-Sammad assumed his responsibility as president at a very sensitive stage at the height of the US-Saudi aggression against our country, he did not treat his position as a position, but as a responsibility.

The US aggression carried out by the Saudi regime and regional powers was for two reasons, the first being the preparatory, faith-based, jihadist approach of our people's 21st September [2014] revolution.

The independence of our country means that the enemies will lose their control over it, its important geographical location , its oil and gas wealth.

The American wants all the leaders of the Arab and Islamic world to be subservient, obedient, loyal and submissive to him, accepting his dictates, offering him the wealth of their peoples, and this quality of presidents, leaders, princes, kings and leaders are police officers for the American in taking care of what he wants militarily or security.

It is important to pay constant attention to the production of documentaries on the biography of martyrs, their memory , their sacrifices, and to diversify the production of what is related to this.

It is important to continue to highlight the role of martyrs by naming important streets, neighbourhoods, centers, institutions, etc. after them, and our people have provided tens of thousands of martyrs , others have lost tens of thousands of those they sacrificed, appeased to the Americans and Israelis.

The movement of our people in support of the Palestinian people in “Al-Aqsa Flood” was distinguished from all countries and was an official and popular movement with high effectiveness and a high ceiling.

Our mission also needs freedom and salvation from the hegemony of its enemies, given the level of challenges and dangers that threaten it from their side.

Our nation needs to be liberated, feel its responsibility and get out of the state of inertia, because the enemies are spiteful, ungrateful , hold great hatred against our nation, and their very terrible crimes in Gaza expressed the hatred they hold.

The enemies have been dealing with the Palestinians in Gaza with extreme aggression that expresses the utmost hatred , and they are still greedy for our homelands, their wealth and their geographical location.

Our enemies commit the most heinous, horrible, worst and extreme crimes even against children, women , the elderly, and their hatred has reached the point of sending sniffer dogs on old women in a state of illness to devour their flesh while they are still alive.

Our enemies are criminals and the world has heard over 15 months of many types of the most horrible, cruel and worst crimes they have committed, both the Israelis and the Americans wanted to end the resistance, eliminate the Mujahideen and displace the people of Gaza Strip.

Trump is still repeating and repeating the talk about displacing the people of Gaza to Jordan and Egypt, and this is their goal.

If the enemies had the opportunity to achieve annihilation and displacement and the Palestinian people had not withstood this great steadfastness, they would have done so and moved to the next steps, the enemies have clear goals and they seek to implement them at the level of Palestine, and at the forefront of what they target is Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds [Jerusalem], and their position on this issue is an ideological position.

The enemy is still procrastinating in the implementation of the agreement in Lebanon and continues its aggressive practices, such as destroying houses, bulldozing agricultural lands, uprooting perennial olive trees, targeting people and carrying out aggressive raids in Lebanon.

The Zionist enemy will not hesitate to take any aggressive step, including occupation, confiscation of land and homelands, killing the sons of the nation, committing the most heinous crimes and implementing various conspiracies.

Would the enemy have respected the previous agreements with Jordan, Egypt or Lebanon? It would not have respected any of that, and what it is doing in Syria confirms that it does not respect any agreements, but rather works to create opportunities, and exploits opportunities when they are available to achieve its aggressive goals. [Speaking of Syria, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) is building fortified military bases within the region of the country that is has illegally occupied, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article]

If the [Yemeni] nation had fulfilled its responsibility before God Almighty to stand with, support, embrace and support this resistance, it would have defeated the enemy and achieved victory for the nation.

Our country has emerged officially and popularly with everything it can in supporting the Mujahideen in Palestine and Lebanon, and popular sympathy is known throughout the Arab and Islamic world, but it is not enough on its own if it is not translated into practical positions, support and real support, which is what is absent in the reality of the nation.

If the [Yemeni] nation stands with the mujahideen in Palestine, Lebanon and provides them with the same support that America and the West provide to the Israeli enemy, the nation would achieve a complete and historic victory.

Any support for the American is support for the Israeli, and when you provide hundreds of billions of the wealth of these peoples to the American, he provides hundreds of billions of it for weapons and bombs that kill the Palestinians.

The success achieved by the Mujahideen in Palestine, despite the extent of the failure of most of the nation and the complicity of some regimes and powers, is matched by the absolute failure of the Israelis, who admit that they have failed greatly in Gaza Strip.

Whenever the criminal Netanyahu appears, he appears with discontent on his face, the Israeli media and politicians scold him, everyone [who] scolds him in “Israel” testifies to his failure, the failure of their criminal entity, and the Israelis have come to call the scene in Gaza an absolute failure compared to what the criminal Netanyahu used to call an absolute victory and what he used to say about changing the features of the “Middle East”.

What the criminal Netanyahu used to say about “changing the features of the Middle East”, he began to see other features and scenes of victory for the Palestinian people, their mujahideen, and scenes of absolute failure for him, as the scene in Gaza shows that the criminal Netanyahu did not benefit from the terrible crime that the US Congress applauded dozens of times.

The nation must also stand with the Lebanese people, we are ready and prepared in case the enemy reneges on the agreement and returns to escalation in Gaza or in Lebanon to return to escalation against the Israeli enemy.

Our path with monitoring the implementation of the agreement and follow-up is to build and prepare, as God Almighty said, “and prepare for them what you can from the strength you can”, and the deviation from the responsibility to prepare has its negative effects.

We have seen the fruit of continuous construction and tireless work in Gaza and Lebanon with the resistance and its sacrificial popular support, so the path of work and continuous construction elevates the nation to be at the level of confronting enemies , facing challenges and risks, and God may achieve victories for it.