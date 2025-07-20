So spoke Abu Obeida

Spokesperson of al-Qassam Brigaes Abu Obeida - from Al Mayadeen .

Last Friday, 18th July 2025, Abu Obeida, the spokesman for Hamas' military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades appeared on video for the first time since 6th March 2025, issuing the following statements, highlighting a new strategy focussing on “inflicting significant losses to the enemy, executing precision strikes, and attempting to take soldiers captive”, while blaming other Islamic and Arab countries for their inaction and, on the other hand, praising Ansar Allah for their support to the Palestinian cause, as reported by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

[al-Qassam's fighters] are surprising the enemy with new tactics and methods, having learned lessons from the longest war and confrontation in the history of the Palestinian people. The necks of the leaders of the Islamic and Arab nation, its elites, and its scholars are weighed down by the blood of tens of thousands of innocent people who were betrayed by their silence. [Israel] would not have committed genocide in full view of the nation's leaders were it not assured of impunity, guaranteed silence, and bought betrayal. No one responsible for the bloodshed is spared, no exceptions. Those with the power to act must do so, each according to their ability and influence. We salute our brethren in Yemen, the nation of wisdom and faith, its military, and the steadfast Ansar Allah. By engaging the enemy head-on, they have shamed those who stand by or bow down. Netanyahu, the war criminal, and his ministers rejected our proposal, proving they don't truly care about their captives since they are soldiers. For Netanyahu's government, these soldier-prisoners aren't a priority, they've already conditioned their public to accept the possibility of all them being killed. We kiss the foreheads of all our great steadfast people who remain patient and victorious. Our people's resilience despite betrayal, their patience, their sacrifices, and their defiance of oppression and deprivation are what infuriate their enemies the most.

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Last Friday Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, also gave a speech at the memorial service for freedom fighter and martyr Ali Karaki, as reported by Al Mayadeen in this article. Here are some highlights (also from Al Mayadeen Short News - all emphasis mine):

The Resistance adhered to its obligations under the ceasefire agreement, but Israel did not, and the whole world bears witness to that. The Americans and Israelis discovered that the agreement was in the interest of Lebanon and its Resistance, so they resorted to field pressure in an attempt to amend it. The Americans want to impose a new agreement that absolves Israel of its violations over the past eight months, as if they never happened. The first step in the new American agreement is to disarm the Resistance. The only justification for not implementing the agreement and for talking about a new agreement is disarming Hezbollah to reassure Israel. They are pushing toward normalization, which is, in reality, a step toward “annexing” the region to Israel. Washington is lying outright when it says it was not a guarantor to the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. Under the pretext of Israel's security, there isn't a single corner they don't want to inspect, occupy, or bomb. We remain hopeful that by standing firm, we can not only shut the door in their faces and open the path to liberation. They want to prevent any action that could constitute resistance to Israel's expansion in the region and to strike anything that could pose a threat to it. The US administration is coordinating the war with Israel and working to expand it in the region. Today, we are faced by an Israeli threat and Israeli arms that can be used elsewhere, and this is the greatest danger threatening Lebanon. Lebanon faces three real dangers: Israel, ISIS tools on the eastern border, and US tyranny that seeks to control Lebanon, impose trusteeship over it, and strip it of any capacity for independent action or sovereignty. [Referring to recent statements by Tom Barrack, US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria, which I covered here] What they want is for there to be a Greater Israel, thus the quest to divide the region. Inciting sectarian strife and annexing Lebanon to regional powers, at least temporarily aligning it with the Levant, is an extremely dangerous proposition. All sects in Lebanon are under threat. Be patient with the issue of exclusivity of arms with the state in the face of the great danger that will not spare Lebanon; let us speak with one voice and work for the sake of priority. Israel will never be handed over our weapons. [It] will never achieve its objectives as long as we exist. He who refuses so and accepts humiliation, that is their own business, but for us, we will not accept humiliation. We have made great sacrifices, and our strength has helped us achieve this result. [The issue is] not about disarming [the Resistance], but rather a step in Israel's expansionist agenda. [Our weapons have] enabled Lebanon to stand firm and prevented the occupation's encroachment. [The core purpose of this Resistance remains] liberation and protecting Lebanon from occupation, blocking Israel’s expansionist ambitions, and preventing its plunder and control of Lebanon’s resources and future. We are ready to defend ourselves if Israel attacks us in a way that we believe calls for us to defend ourselves. Hezbollah and the Amal Movement share a genuine strategic partnership. [They] recognize they're facing an existential threat, not just to the resistance but to its foundations and Lebanon as a whole, including all its communities.

Ceasefire in Syria?

Let’s now move to Syria, as last Thursday, 17th July 2025, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared his support for Syria in a phone conversation with Syrian transitional leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, following internal strife in Sweida and subsequent Israel bombing earlier this week (which I covered here). Similarly Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for regional solidarity in defending Syria's sovereignty and unity, while rejecting “Israeli aggression and external interference”, as reported by Al Mayadeen in this article.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - from Al Mayadeen .

In another Al Mayadeen article, Erdogan was quoted as saying:

Protecting the territorial integrity of neighbouring Syria is our fundamental policy. We have not accepted, and will not accept, the division of Syria. Like the Kurdish citizens within our borders, the Kurdish people in Syria are also part of us. We want to see the Syrian people live in peace with all its segments. A stable Syria means stability in the region. Over the past two days, Israel has expanded its banditry into Syria under the guise of [protecting] the Druze. Israel is a terrorist state that disregards law, justice, and principles.

However, it is worth mentioning that Turkey, which strongly supported HTS during its advance to Damascus and the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in early December 2024 (see my articles on this topic here and here), has done nothing to defend Syria against the illegal Israeli bombing of Syria, which continued at least until last Thursday evening, as per Al Mayadeen, reporting on “airstrikes on the village of Walgha in the countryside of the Governorate of Sweida, as well as in areas surrounding the city itself” and explosions in Damascus. I wonder if Erdogan has some sort of secret agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (after all, they already partitioned Syria in spheres of influence back in December 2024, despite his statement on Syrian unity) or if US President Donald J. Trump asked him pre-emptively not to respond to Israeli aggression on Syria (after all, Turkey is a NATO country, pardon, vassal state!)…

In a separate article, Khaled Khiari, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East and Asia Pacific Affairs, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

In addition to violating Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Israel’s actions undermine a force to build a new Syria at peace with itself and the region, and further destabilize Syria at a sensitive time. It is vital that both Israel and Syria refrain from all actions that could undermine stability in the region.

…during an emergency UN session held to address the situation in Syria a few days ago, while UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stated:

This bloodshed and the violence must stop, and the protection of all people must be the utmost priority, in line with international human rights law.

…confirming that that he received credible reports of widespread violations, including summary executions, extrajudicial killings, kidnappings and the destruction of private property, committed by Syrian security forces and affiliated armed groups in the southern province of Sweida, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Walid Jumblatt (L), political leader of Lebanon’s minority Druze sect, and Sheikh Sami Abi al-Mona, head of the Druze Unitarian Sect's Religious Council - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, Walid Jumblatt, political leader of Lebanon’s minority Druze sect and former Progressive Socialist Party leader, warned that “the unrest in Sweida could escalate into a prolonged crisis, calling for a ceasefire and dialogue”, urging “reason over emotion and rushed condemnations” and stating:

Jabal al-Arab (Sweida) is an inseparable part of Syria. We are at the start of a very long crisis.

Sheikh Sami Abi al-Mona, head of the Druze Unitarian Sect's Religious Council, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

We are absolutely committed to ensuring that only voices of reason and wisdom emerge from this institution.

…while Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan even described the events in Sweida province in Syria as an attempted genocide of the Druze, stating:

An entire community, including its elders, women and children, could have been exterminated by these takfiri terrorist criminals who have no color and no religion. No one understands what it means to abandon an entire people. We are the rightful owners of this land and its history. As we were born and raised here, so shall we remain. Anyone betting on portraying this as a Druze-Sunni dispute will lose that bet and be exposed.

Luckily their voices were heard. In fact, on Friday 18th July 2025, Tom Barrack, US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria, announced a trilateral agreement between Israel, Syria and the Outlaw US Empire, resulting in a new ceasefire agreement, as per Al Mayadeen, citing the following tweet by Tom Barrack:

This was followed yesterday morning by the announcement from the Syrian presidency of “an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the southern province of Sweida”, as per Al Mayadeen, which reported on the deployment of Syrian security forces “across several areas in Sweida to maintain public order, ensure the protection of civilians and their property, and facilitate access for humanitarian aid”.

However, yesterday evening the spiritual leadership of the Druze community, headed by Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, issued a statement saying (emphasis mine):

We call on the guarantors of the ceasefire in Sweida to shoulder their responsibilities. It is unfortunate and shameful that the other party is not abiding by the ceasefire and that the hostile gangs continue to commit shameful crimes. We call on the guarantor states of the ceasefire agreement to fulfill their pledges to halt this attack and impose direct international protection for the Druze of Syria.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen in this article and in its Short News. So, clearly the ceasefire in Sweida is not holding, unfortunately, as reported this morning by The Guardian too, despite the Syrian government claiming otherwise.

It is also worth reporting that yesterday Tom Barrack met “with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) General Commander Mazloum Abdi to discuss the ongoing situation in Syria and the urgent need for restoring calm and stability across the country” and explore “practical steps toward achieving integration into a unified Syrian state” (source: Al Mayadeen), which once again shows who is really the master in the region: the Outlaw US Empire.

Updates from Yemen, Israel and Iran

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Yemen, last Friday the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) carried out a a military operation targeting Lod (Ben Gurion) Airport in the occupied Yaffa (Tel Aviv) with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, in support of Palestinians in Gaza, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Yemen News Agency Saba, which quoted Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying:

If you do not rise for your religion, then rise for your Arab identity. And if not for your Arab identity, then rise for your humanity. If the criminal enemy succeeds in executing its plan in Gaza, then your turn will come sooner or later.

…urging Arab and Islamic nations to rise in support of Gaza.

Meanwhile, in Israel, and IDF (Israel “Defense Forces) soldier was arrested by the Israeli Police, Shin Bet internal security service, and the so-called Lahav 433 crime unit. He is “indicted for allegedly contacting Iranian intelligence and passing along information in exchange for money”, as reported by Iranian Tasnim News Agency, citing Israeli media as saying that the soldier was in “contact with a foreign agent and providing intelligence to the enemy”, though not classified as highly sensitive, but including images of missile strike locations and a video of interceptor activity during the so-called “12-day war” between Israel and Iran. A 33-year-old teacher from Negev was also indicted for allegedly “carrying out acts at the instruction of Iranian agents in exchange for pay”.

On the other hand, in Iran 87 individuals accused of working for Israel were arrested and handed over to judicial authorities for prosecution, as per Al Mayadeen, citing the police commander of Iran's Lorestan Province, Brigadier General Yahya Elahi, according to whom security forces in his province received “more than 16,000 public reports containing general intelligence” over the course of 15 days, “a clear reflection of the growing trust and cooperation between citizens and law enforcement”, thus showing once again that Israeli aggression on Iran united the Iranian people instead of sowing division.

Ali Larijani (L), senior adviser to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and Russian President Vladimir Putin - from IRNA .

Finally, it is worth reporting the visit by Ali Larijani, senior adviser to the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to Moscow (Russia), where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier today, as reported by IRNA, citing Russian media (e.g. TASS). Although no details have been disclosed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying:

The Russian side expressed well-known positions aimed at stabilizing the situation in the region and a political settlement of the issues related to the Iranian nuclear program.

Al Mayadeen also covered this, adding that Iran and the so-called E3 (France, Germany and UK) have reached a preliminary understanding on restarting nuclear negotiations, citing Iranian Tasnim News Agency.

