Following up on the indirect US-Iran negotiations in Muscat (Oman) last Saturday, 12th April 2025 (see my previous original article), the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei made quite a few interesting remarks in his weekly press conference yesterday, Monday 14th April 2025. Here is what he said, as quoted by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

There are contradictory positions expressed by several American officials, and they must resolve this inconsistency themselves. Our primary demand is the lifting of unjust sanctions. You cannot claim to negotiate while simultaneously applying pressure and threats—this is unacceptable. In these discussions, the concerned parties present their frameworks and initial positions. Our nuclear program is entirely peaceful—a fact confirmed by the IAEA—and there is no reason to deviate from our peaceful nature. Drawing on proven past experiences, if we want negotiations to be effective—and if we are serious about diplomatic engagement—we must choose an approach we trust will work. We will continue with the format and method we have selected. As long as pressure and threats persist, direct negotiations will not take place, because using such language undermines international norms. A preliminary agreement has been reached on the visit [of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi], though our representative in Vienna is currently finalizing the details in coordination with the Director General's office. [This has also been confirmed by Grossi himself on X, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) as well].

Esmaeil Baghaei also issued the following statements in an interview last Sunday, 13th April 2025, as reported by IRNA:

We have repeatedly said and shown in practice that we have no concerns or obstacles to build trust regarding the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. We have proven that in practice over the past two decades, and everyone knows what happened to that agreement, Iran fully adhered to its commitments, and ultimately the United States unilaterally withdrew from it. In principle, in any negotiation of this kind, general frameworks are exchanged in the first meeting and both sides specify in what format and under what principles they are willing to negotiate.

In a funny turn of events, yesterday afternoon the European Union (EU) imposed new sanctions against 7 Iranian individuals, including 3 judges, 2 prosecutors and 2 prison officials (Hedayatollah Farzadi, head of Tehran’s Evin Prison, and Mehdi Nemati, head of the Fars Prisons Protection and Intelligence Department), as well as the Shiraz Prison and the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz’s first branch (source: IRNA), whereas in the morning the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi had told the Iranian Parliament that the next round of indirect US-Iran talks, mediated by Oman, would take place in Europe, as per IRNA. In the evening, Al Mayadeen revealed in its Short News that the next round of negotiations would be held in Rome, Italy, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (though I could not find such a statement either in any of his official channels nor in any Iranian media!); however, last night Baghaei made clear that, “following consultations, it had been decided to hold the next round of the talks in the Omani capital”, as reported by IRNA this morning.

It is also worth mentioning that last Sunday, the day after the first round of indirect US-Iran negotiations, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei met with a group of commanders and officials from Iran’s Armed Forces, as reported by Khamenei.ir, IRNA and Al Mayadeen; quite a significant event, in my opinion.

At the beginning of the meeting Major General Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, outlined the country’s defense and deterrence capabilities, adding:

With the support of the people, the Armed Forces are fully prepared and will ensure that they will leave Iran's enemies yearning in vain for their nefarious goals.

…and here is what Khamenei said (all emphasis mine), as quoted by the three sources (all emphasis mine):

The Armed Forces are the country’s shield and a refuge for the nation against any aggressor. In addition to hardware preparedness, software preparedness – that is, faith in their goals and mission, and certainty in the justness of their path – is extremely important, especially given the hostile efforts aimed at undermining it. The country's progress has angered and frustrated Iran's ill-wishers. Enemies of the Islamic Republic are furious about the advancements made by the nation. What irritates the enemy is not the name “the Islamic Republic”; rather, the will of a country to be Muslim and independent and have an identity of its own and not rely on others for its dignity is what angers them. Certainty, faith, determination, courage, and trust in God must exist to the fullest extent in the Armed Forces, for throughout history, ostentatious armies lacking these qualities have been defeated. Fortunately, today the country is not only far ahead in terms of hardware readiness compared to the past, but it is also very advanced in terms of software. An example of this is the indescribable enthusiasm of hundreds and thousands of faithful and highly motivated young people eager to participate in fields that require struggle There are shortcomings in certain areas like the economy, which undoubtedly require efforts to address.

Khamenei spoke again today in a meeting with senior officials from the executive, legislative, and judiciary branches of the government. Here is what he said, as quoted by Khamenei.ir, IRNA and Al Mayadeen (emphasis added):

The negotiations may or may not yield results. We are neither too optimistic nor too pessimistic about them. Of course, we are very skeptical of the other party, but confident in our own capabilities. Let us not tie the country’s issues to the talks, because the country would become conditioned, and everything, including investment, would be held up until the results of the negotiations are known. The removal of the sanctions is not in our hands, but neutralizing them is; there are many ways and [there is] great domestic capacity to do that. If this objective is achieved, the country will become impervious to sanctions.

Certainly Iran is not lowering the guard, despite the first successful round of indirect talks in Oman between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s delegation and that of Steve Witkoff, US President Donald J. Trump’s envoy for the Middle East, who - by the way - issued the following statement during an interview with Fox News, as reported by Al Mayadeen this morning:

This is going to be much about verification on the enrichment program, and then ultimately verification on weaponization. That includes missiles, the type of missiles that they have stockpiled there, and it includes the trigger for a bomb.

Let’s wait for the next round of talks on Saturday 19th April 2025.

Moving to Israel, Al Mayadeen quoted Ynet report according to which Israeli military's chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, told members of the Israeli security cabinet that they should “give up on some of their fantasies” due to manpower shortage, though two sources claimed that the Ynet report is a “complete fake” on The Jerusalem Post, whereas a third one said that Zamir’s remarks were “100%” accurate.

Yuli Edelstein, a member of the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament) and Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, reacted to the report stating:

If Hamas was the IDF’s only mission, the army is certainly strong and capable enough to handle Hamas. However, Hamas is not the central threat to the State of Israel at present, and it is certainly not the only threat. Israel needs a larger army to stand against and defeat all of its enemies. Reservists require a stronger army to meet their goals – both in the military and as citizens. As I have said in the past and say now, the enlistment of ultra-Orthodox Jews is not a matter of wishful thinking but a necessity.

Moshe Tur-Paz, another member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, but of Yesh Atid party, said:

Zamir quickly discovered what every reservist who has experienced a year and a half of combat and hundreds of days in the reserves already knows: The reservists are collapsing. Prolonged attacks on those who voice this distress will not make it disappear. Without the enlistment of ultra-Orthodox Jews, there cannot be a strong Israel in the long run. Our security is in immediate danger.

MK Sharon Nir (Yisrael Beytenu), who also serves in the cabinet, called for enlistment of all people aged 18 and above:

No tricks, quotas, or targets. The draft-dodging law must be immediately removed from the agenda!

If that’s the case, things must not be going very well in Israel!

Meanwhile, the “Ronen Bar saga” continues: yesterday he announced his intention to resign from his position as head of Shin Bet (the internal security service of Israel) within the coming weeks, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Israeli i24 News' Knesset correspondent Amiel Yerac as saying that the announcement came soon after his bashing by the family of a killed Israeli soldier during a Supreme Court session looking into his dismissal, stating that he has “the blood of Israeli soldiers on his hands”.

As if the above was not enough, last week a reserve member of Shin Bet was arrested under suspicion of leaking classified information, including an internal Shin Bet document signed by Ronen Bar, to journalists and Minister Amichai Chikli, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Haaretz (paywalled). In particular, earlier today the Israeli police announced that the suspect had been arrested last Wednesday, 9th April 2025, on suspicion of…

exploiting his security position and the access granted to Shin Bet systems to leak classified information on multiple occasions to unauthorized parties. Due to the severity of the alleged offenses, the suspect was detained under an initial order barring meetings with a lawyer, which was later lifted.

Of course, this caused even more stir, with Zeev Elkin, member of the Knesset for the New Hope party, stating that Ronen Bar should not stay in his position for “a single day longer”, adding:

There have been countless leaks from the Shin Bet and guardianship parties, yet nothing has been properly investigated.

…while Yair Golan, head of the Democrats party, said:

The Shin Bet chief will do anything to save himself—he and his master Netanyahu pose a danger to Israel.

One wonders if the Axis of Resistance is taking advantage of this situation…

Finally, it is worth mentioning that 500 Israeli Navy reservists, including 4 former senior commanders of the Israeli Navy, have signed signed a petition urging the Israeli government to halt the war and focus efforts on securing the release of the captives, as per the Israeli public broadcaster KAN and Al Mayadeen, which also quoted a report by Haaretz, according to which ~1,700 artists and intellectuals have signed a separate petition calling for an immediate ceasefire and the safe return of the captives detained by Palestinian Resistance factions in Gaza.

How long can the Israeli society go on like this?