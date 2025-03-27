Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Head of Yemeni Supreme Political Council - Saba .

In the evening of Tuesday 25th March 2025 Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Yemeni President and Head of the Supreme Political Council, gave a televised speech, in which he also addressed US President Donald J. Trump, as reported by Yemen News Agency Saba (all emphasis mine):

We emphasize that the clumsy decisions against a large segment of the Yemeni people announced by the administration of the criminal Trump has no legitimacy at all, which came as a desperate attempt to protect the Zionist enemy and support its crimes, aggression and unprecedented siege against the Palestinians in Gaza Strip. These decisions coincided with other decisions taken by the foolish US administration to sanction the International Criminal Court because of the steps it took towards the heinous Zionist crimes against our people in Gaza, showing the level of arrogance that the foolish US administration has reached by taking such decisions. We, for our part, have arranged with many of the entities dependent on US exports in a way that does not allow the American to drag anyone with him, because he will be affected in a way that prevents him from realizing his slogan “America first”, as it will be the first in criminality and support for Zionist terrorism. [Addressing Donald Trump directly] Your decision to attack our country to dissuade us from supporting Gaza will not succeed, it will not stop until the aggression is stopped and the siege is lifted: Your entire presidential term will not be enough for you to dissuade us, but I say more than that that your remaining life span is not enough, especially since you are very old, your war is not new to us, as we have been facing it for decades, even if it is under different titles, but we are ready to confront it across generations. Whoever suggested Yemen to you as a field for flexing your muscles and displaying your arrogance made a mistake and got you into trouble if you did not realize it early, Yemen is not a field for flexing muscles and you should ask your advisors to make a brief history of Yemen to know that Yemen throughout history is a field for the last kicks of the arrogant empires that ruled the world before you. The last kicks of the arrogant empires that ruled the world before you, and that their decay and the beginning of their decline began the day you thought the same as you, so take a lesson and save yourself from trying to appear scary to the world, we are a people of faith and wisdom who have grown up and have become immune to all your lies and intimidation. To those who are afflicted with the disease of haste, I say to you: We salute our great people at all levels, our armed forces in all their formations, our heroic security forces and all institutions, as well as my master and leader Abdulmalik Badreddin al-Houthi, the supporter of the oppressed and the descendant of the honourable family, to whom we say we are at your command and your decisions will be implemented and no force in this world will be able to prevent us from doing so, God willing.

Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi - from Saba .

The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, also gave a speech yesterday, Wednesday 26th March 2025, at al-Quds Forum, as part of the World al-Quds Day activities (you can find a short summary of lectures of other resistance leaders in this Al Mayadeen article). Here are some excerpts from his speech (from Saba - all emphasis mine):

We affirm our firmness in our principled, faith-based, humanitarian, and moral position in supporting the Palestinian people with all our might, without hesitation or retreat, relying on God Almighty, trusting in Him, and confident in His victory. We salute with honor and respect the dear martyrs on the path to al-Quds, from Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran, and the mujahideen on all fronts of support, and the peoples and countries that carry the banner of jihad and lead the nation in confronting Zionist-Israeli-American tyranny and aggression. We speak from the pulpit of al-Quds this year, and we remember the two beloved historical martyr leaders: the martyr of Islam and humanity, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may Allah be pleased with him), and the great martyr leader, the martyr of al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine, Ismail Haniyeh (may God be pleased with him). Their words and positions were expressive of the right position, mobilizing the nation, and influential on the ground. They emanated from a position of sincere will and serious intention, within the framework of their historic role, their pioneering presence, and their great contributions, in which they offered everything for the sake of God Almighty on the path to al-Quds. They also contributed greatly to confronting Israeli tyranny and aggression, and were at the forefront of our Islamic nation in carrying the banner of jihad for the sake of Allah. The aggressive path of the Israeli enemy, in partnership with the United States, is directed toward a clear goal: to liquidate the Palestinian cause and attempt to displace the Palestinian people from Palestine. This is evident in the statements and positions announced by the Americans and Israelis, and is not merely accusations or talk about intentions. It is also evident in the aggressive and criminal practices of the Israeli enemy against the Palestinian people, through the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, genocide, comprehensive destruction, starvation, and deprivation of water, as well as what the Israeli enemy is committing in the West Bank, in several governorates, such as Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nablus. Killings, destruction of homes, and the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

As usual, the (Anglo-)Zionists keep ignoring what the leaders of Ansar Allah say and continue bombing Yemen. In the night of Tuesday 25th March 2025 the Outlaw US Empire launched two airstrikes on Sa'ada province, as per Saba.

In the early morning of Wednesday 26 March 2025, the missile, UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) and naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) responded to the US aggression by targeting US warships, including the aircraft carrier Harry Truman, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen. Later in the morning further US raids targeted the Sahar district in Sa'ada province (source: Saba) and Saada city (source: Saba), followed by additional airstrikes on Al Salem District of Saada city (source: Saba), Harf Sufyan District of the Amran Governorate (source: Saba), the Sahar district in Sa'ada province (source: Saba) and, in the night, the Capital Secretariat and Sana'a province (source: Saba).

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

As reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba, quoting the YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the missile, UAV and naval forces of the YAF responded to the latest US aggression by targeting again “US warships in the Red Sea, led by the US aircraft carrier Truman, with a number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones”. The YAF missile force also targeted the Ben Gurion Airport in Yaffa (Tel Aviv) with a “Dhu al-Fiqar” ballistic missile, as well as a military target south of Yaffa (Tel Aviv) with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

Given the hard stance of Ansar Allah, Trump may have decided to up the ante in the Middle East by deploying at least five B-2 stealth bombers to Diego Garcia, a British military base used by the US in the Indian Ocean, as reported yesterday by Sky News, according to which “seven C17 aircraft have also been tracked landing on the remote atoll, suggesting transportation of equipment, personnel and supplies, and refuelling aircraft have been repositioned to strategic locations”. This is a significant escalation, which may also be a signal to Iran.

Kamal Kharazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations - from IRNA .

Speaking of Iran, Kamal Kharazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations (SCFR) and former foreign minister, was quoted by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) as saying:

What we see today in the behaviour of the U.S. administration is a psychological war, promoting the policy of “either war or negotiation” through contradictory messages from American officials. The outcome of this strategy is nothing but the imposition of one party’s demands on the other in an atmosphere of coercion and intimidation. If Mr. Trump had understood Iran and the Iranian spirit, he would have learned from the past and acted differently—whether sincerely or even in a business-like manner—to resolve the historical issues between Iran and the United States for the economic benefit of his own country.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi - from IRNA .

Finally, it is also worth reporting that Iran has responded to Trump’s letter to Ayatollah Khamenei “through the appropriate channel and via Oman”, as reported by IRNA, which quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying: