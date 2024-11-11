Hezbollah's Media Relations Officer, Mohammad Afif - from Al Mayadeen .

Today Hezbollah celebrates “Martyr’s Day” and on this occasion its Media Relations Officer issues some interesting statements, which I quote from this Al Mayadeen article (all emphasis mine):

We are ready for a prolonged war with the occupation on all levels, whether on the [southern] frontlines or internal front. Until now, Lebanon has received no updates [regarding a ceasefire with Israel], and we are still gauging the situation. What we hear is limited to the media and press. There is an escalating political atmosphere and significant activity between Moscow, Washington, Tehran, and other capitals, especially with Trump's arrival to the presidency. With further cracks in your [Israeli] internal front, the countdown will begin, and a major turning point will emerge. At that point, you will once again admit the truth of what our supreme leader said: that Israel is weaker than a spider's web. [This last sentence is a quotation of the late Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah]. The actual realities on the ground are in your hands [Hezbollah fighters’], and they will have the final say in politics and decision-making. In light of your steadfastness, the fate of your resistance and your homeland will be determined, and perhaps even the fate of the entire Middle East. Our leadership is Lebanese, and our fighters are Lebanese. We are not a faction to anyone, we do not take orders from anyone, and we do not receive instructions from anyone to defend our country or support an oppressed people. [Deflecting the accusations to Hezbollah of being an Iranian proxy]. The emergence of Hezbollah in 1982 as a resistance movement was, in essence, a natural reaction to the occupation. So why distort the facts, deceive the people, and attack the collective memory, shifting the responsibility onto the victims? And why treat the course of history as if it were fragmented, selecting only what serves your political agenda and justifies your campaigns? If you ever hear about political negotiations for a ceasefire, know that the only reason behind them is the battlefield and the steadfastness of the resistance fighters on the ground. Hezbollah’s concept of victory and defeat is the same as that of any resistance movement in history — preventing the enemy from achieving its political and military objectives. As for not resisting, that is complete defeat and humiliating surrender, and this is something that has not happened and will never happen. Though his body [Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s] was forcibly and painfully taken in a battle he still leads and symbolizes, he lives on in the martyrs he eulogized, mourned, and consoled their families with all his compassion and warmth. Sayyed [Nasrallah] was a nation embodied in a single man, unique and unmatched.

At the same time Hezbollah today has escalated its attacks on Israel with a barrage of ~100 rockets toward Krayot and Haifa, described by Israeli outlets quoted by Al Mayadeen as the “heaviest missile barrage on Krayot since the beginning of the ongoing war”, as confirmed also by Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav, cited by Israeli Channel 12, while other Israeli media said:

Israel is stumbling in the North and is receiving strikes deep within its territory.

In the meantime, an extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit has started today in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), to address the Israeli aggression on Lebanon and Gaza, with attendees from Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Iran, and the Arab League. A summary of a few statements from the leaders of the various countries can be found in this Al Mayadeen article, whereas this other one summarizes the draft resolution, of which I report some excerpts, taken from Al Mayadeen’s Short News (emphasis mine):

We affirm the centrality of the Palestinian cause and the constant support for the Palestinian people for its lawful rights. At the forefront of the Palestinian people's rights liesit right to freedom and an independent sovereign state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East al-Quds as its capital. At the forefront of their rights is the Right to Return of refugees in accordance with relevant UN resolutions, namely Resolution 194. We assert that the Palestinian cause stands alongside all just causes for peoples fighting for freedom from occupation. We reaffirm the complete sovereignty of the State of Palestine "over occupied East Al-Quds, the eternal capital of Palestine". We refuse any Israeli decisions or measures "aiming to judeize occupied East Al-Quds" and cement its colonial occupation. Al-Quds is a red line for the Arab and Islamic nations. We assert our complete solidarity in protecting the Arab-Islamic identity of East Al-Quds.

I hope that the final resolution becomes harsher than this and that actions to be taken against Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) are discussed… otherwise it will be only empty words.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile the Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is planning a visit to Paris on 13-14 November 2024, apparently “to attend a fundraising event for the Israeli occupation army”, as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, 76 French, Arab, and international human rights organizations have filed a lawsuit urging French authorities to arrest the Zionist Finance Minister. Do not hold your breath, though! If French authorities allow the demonstration in Paris on 13th November 2024, organized by the Israel Forever Foundation, an extremist group that advocates for the creation of a “Greater Israel”, they will not arrest Smotrich; he is not Pavel Durov, after all.

It is also worth reporting that, not only the France - Israel football match will take place on Thursday 14th November 2024, despite what happened in Amsterdam (Netherlands) last week (read the latest article by Jonathan Cook in the link below), but French President Emmanuel Macron will attend and he will enforce security with 4,000 - 5,000 police officers and gendarmes plus 1,600 security personnel, all across Paris, with an elite police force deployed to guard the Israeli team… and all of this despite lower ticket sales than usual. Also bear in mind that normally “only” 1,300 police officers and gendarmes are deployed for a French national team play at a sold-out stadium, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, let’s talk about Benjamin Netanyahu, who is now hiding in an underground bunker below his office, after his residence in Caesarea was hit by a Hezbollah drone on 19th October 2024, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Who is hiding underground like a rat now? Surely not Yahya Sinwar, who died like a hero, fighting above the ground until his last breath, as I briefly reported in the second half of this article.

Al Mayadeen has reported that Netanyahu has spoken with Trump 3 times in last few days, probably trying to convince him support his Zionist plan.

At the same time Netanyahu is trying to delay his corruption trial, which is ongoing since 2020, using the multi-front war as an excuse, as reported in another Al Mayadeen article.

UPDATE: While I was finishing writing this article, Gilbert Doctorow published a short blog post touching upon Netanyahu’s corruption trial. I recommend it - it will take only 2 minutes of your time.