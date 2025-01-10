Yesterday, Thursday 9th January 2025, after a new joint US-UK aggression against Yemen in the morning, targeting the capital Sanaa, Hodeidah, and Amran governorates (source: Al Mayadeen), Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi delivered his weekly speech. Here are some highlights taken from this article by Al Mayadeen and from this other one by Yemen News Agency Saba (all emphasis mine).

The Israeli enemy is pursuing its objectives incrementally, working to achieve cumulative gains to realize its ultimate ambition. Everyone in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Palestine must understand that the Israeli enemy harbors aggressive and expansionist ambitions to dominate and plunder all these countries. The Israeli enemy remains steadfast in its ambitions and hostile policies, as evidenced by official statements and clear positions. The Israeli enemy lacks the necessary numbers to expand across the vast geographic areas it aims to dominate and continues to seek more Jewish settlers. Zionist Jews rally around leaders they perceive as strong in their opposition to Arabs, particularly Palestinians. Palestinians and others in the region who stand firmly in defense against the enemy face hostility from within their own ranks, and some regimes even label them as terrorists. The Israeli enemy has shifted from besieging Gaza to plundering the aid that comes in. What the Palestinian authorities are doing is a result of Israeli infiltration and a misunderstanding of the legitimacy of the resistance. Targeting minorities in Syria would serve the American and Israeli enemy, and Syrians must unite to protect their country. The expansion maps released by the Israeli enemy are not merely provocative; they reflect actual intentions for expansion, and the Islamic Ummah must confront this. More than half of the Jewish Zionists are fleeing to shelters as a result of our operations. Trump's statements, including his threat of hell, reflect arrogance and will change nothing regarding the position of the resistance. Our operations continue to impact the enemy's economy and air traffic. The enemy is failing to intercept our missiles despite having advanced air defence systems. The tribes of Yemen are a ready military force and the backbone of Yemeni society. An engagement took place with Harry Truman, which is the third with it and the sixth in total with American aircraft carriers. This year, the enemy has been forced to raise prices significantly due to our operations. The arrest of the British spy network this week is a significant achievement and a major failure for the enemies. The American behaviour is one of arrogance and tyranny towards other nations, and Trump's statement will not break the will of the mujahidin.

As reported by Al Mayadeen, today saw another joint US-UK attack against the Yemeni capital Sanaa, near Sabeen Square, while people were gathering for the weekly million-man marches in solidarity with Gaza, as well as 12 more joint airstrikes targeting the Harf Sufyan District, in Amran Governorate, and 6 more against the port of Hodeidah. Apparently, a joint Israeli-US attack was carried out as well for the first time, targeting Sanaa, according to Israeli Channel 4 and Kan. Despite these terrorist attacks, the million-strong marches in support of the Palestinian people and their resistance took place anyway “across the governorates of Saada, Raymah, and Marib, as well as several districts in the governorates of Amran, Ibb, Taiz, Hajjah, Dhamar, al-Jawf, and al-Mahwit”, as you can see from the photo below (more in these Saba articles: 1 and 2).

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu must have backtracked on his decision not to attend the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland on 27th January 2025, in spite of the arrest warrant issued against him (and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant) by the International Criminal Court (ICC). In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen in this article, Poland has announced that Bibi will be present, quoting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk as saying:

Yesterday afternoon, the President [of Poland Andrzej Duda] asked me to ensure the safe stay of Prime Minister Netanyahu in Poland in connection with the decision of the International Criminal Court. We have been working for several days on such a decision, which, on the one hand, will guarantee a safe stay for all guests interested in participating in the annual events in Auschwitz. This, of course, applies in particular to representatives of the State of Israel.

In practice, Tusk is saying that Poland will not abide by the Statute of Rome, of which the country is a party (it has signed and ratified it), and thus it will not arrest Netanyahu. So, as normal in Western countries, international law is valid only when it is convenient to them, i.e. it applies only to enemies, not to themselves and their friends. It’s the rule-based order, baby!

The International Criminal Court (ICC) - from Al Mayadeen .

Just to reiterate who is the hegemon (i.e. the Outlaw US Empire, although in decline), yesterday the US House passed the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act to censure the ICC for what it deems “unwarranted targeting of Israel”, as reported in this other article by Al Mayadeen. This bill will “penalize anybody who works to investigate, arrest, jail, or punish American individuals or officials from ally US countries, including Israel”; in particular, US visas will be denied to “designated ICC officials and their immediate family members, as well as anybody giving ‘financial, material, or technological support’ to the court”.

I conclude this short article with the the photo above and the video below, which - in my opinion - are quite an apt metaphor of the state of the declining Outlaw US Empire, which sets fire to countries around the world with its wars and weapons of destruction, but cannot do anything to stop wildfires, as its government wastes money in senseless wars abroad instead of taking care of its own country and citizens.

Just a brief final note before closing: I express my heartfelt sympathy to the common American people who stand against the wars waged on their name and who have lost everything in this fire; however, I have no compassion whatsoever for American politicians, pundits, actors, singers, etc. who lost their house and have never raised a finger or their voice in support for Gaza and Palestinian people: they finally get what they deserve - almost the same hell Palestinians suffer every single day since 7th October 2023! With their silence or, even worse, with their support for Israel, they are complicit in the Zionists’ war crimes and crimes against humanity!

P.S.: A US-sponsored President was elected yesterday by the Parliament in Lebanon: General Joseph Aoun, Head of the Lebanese Armed Forces… though I probably should say a US puppet has been installed in Lebanon. Of course, this is a major blow for Hezbollah and the Axis of Resistance! For this story I strongly recommend that you read this short article by Craig Murray and watch the videos therein - if you can, please consider supporting him with a donation.