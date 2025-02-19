Before delving into the core of this article, let me first follow up on my previous original article, where I reported on Sheikh Naim Qassem's ultimatum to Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), warning of consequences if it did not withdraw from Lebanon by Tuesday 18th February 2025 (yesterday), which marked the end of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israel. Well… the deadline has now passed and the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF), despite vacating most areas of Southern Lebanon (as reported here by Al Mayadeen), are still occupying the following 5 vantage points, as per The Guardian:

a hill near Labbouneh, across from the northern Israeli town of Shlomi,

the Jabal Blat peak, across from the Israeli town of Zar’it,

a hill across from the Israeli towns of Avivim and Malkia,

a hill across from the Israeli town of Margaliot,

a hill across from the Israeli town of Metula.

However, Hezbollah has not (yet?) followed up on Sheikh Naim Qassem's ultimatum, while the IDF has committed more violations today, “including airstrikes, gunfire on civilians, and attacks on Lebanese military positions”, as reported by Al Manar.

On the other hand, yesterday Lebanese President Joseph Aoun issued a statement reaffirming Lebanon's full commitment to UNSC Resolution 1701, after a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. As reported by Al Mayadeen and The Guardian, he also stated that…

Lebanon is continuing its diplomatic contacts with the United States and France to complete Israel’s withdrawal from the remaining territories it occupied in the last war. The Lebanese decision is unified in adopting the diplomatic option because no one wants war.

…following which France urged Israel to comply with the agreement and to fully withdraw from Lebanon, suggesting that UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon) take over the 5 sites currently held by the IDF, as per Al Mayadeen.

We will see how things develop in Lebanon. Maybe Hezbollah will wait for the funeral of its late Secretaries General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine next Sunday, 23rd February 2025 (Iranian officials are also expected to attend it), before launching any attack against the Zionists.

Centre: Greek Orthodox Archbishop Atallah Hanna (2015) - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking of Nasrallah, earlier today Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Sebastia in occupied al-Quds (i.e. Jerusalem), Atallah Hanna, delivered a wonderful eulogy for him, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

In just a few days, Lebanon will witness an extraordinary and historic event—the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his fellow martyrs. From al-Quds, we stand in reverence and honor for his sacrifices, as well as those of his companions, who stood with Palestine, defended it, and paid a heavy price for its cause. We remain loyal to these sacrifices, and the entire Palestinian people remain faithful to the sacrifices of His Eminence and his comrades. As we extend our condolences from the heart of our sacred city, we affirm that we will never forget those who stood by Palestine in the darkest times and most difficult circumstances. The word “surrender” has no place in our vocabulary as Palestinians. We are one family, one Ummah, standing against colonial projects that do not target Palestine alone, but the entire Ummah. Our message has always been, and will remain, that Palestine is the compass. We, Christians and Muslims of the Levant, will remain one united Ummah, with al-Quds as our compass and Palestine as our cause. We are one family—this is who we have always been, and this is who we will remain.

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Khamenei.ir .

Last Monday, 17th February 2025, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, gave a speech in Tabriz for the 47th anniversary of the great Tabriz Popular Uprising. Here are some excerpts (from Khamenei.ir - all emphasis mine):

The hostility from the tyrannical US policymakers is not due to the slogan “Death to America”, but rather stems from the fact that Iran, through the determination and sacrifices of its people, has successfully liberated itself from the yoke of colonial oppressors and resisted their impositions. They cannot tolerate the fact that the Iranian nation, by standing on its own feet and protesting against their oppression and aggression, has established a government which, after 46 years, has grown stronger day by day. Both our allies and enemies are aware of this fact, and the [Iranian] nation feels secure in this matter. Therefore, our current issue is not the enemy’s military threats, but rather the threats posed by soft warfare. The remarkable and glorious turnout of the people, even 46 years after the victory of the Revolution, is unmatched worldwide. The people have demonstrated that their problems and their legitimate expectations do not stand in the way of their participation in support of the Revolution. Deficiencies in hard warfare defense can be compensated for with soft warfare defense, just as this has been done many times before. However, software issues cannot be resolved with hardware tools. Our Revolution, in its true sense, represents the battle of “light against darkness” and “truth against falsehood”. It aims to elevate the Iranian nation, improve its future, and demonstrate its national identity. The Revolution has managed to maintain itself as an independent identity, as a vast and inspirational foundation for regional nations, and even for some nations beyond the region. The anger of the world's Arrogant Powers, colonialists, and the evil elements who commit crimes under the guise of good names, is due to the fact that the Islamic Republic has proven resilient, unwavering, and capable of demonstrating its strength against them. Through their patience, steadfastness, and faith, the people of Tabriz have on multiple occasions forced the enemies to flee.

Yesterday Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei met with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, and his accompanying delegation, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Khamenei.ir. Here are some statements by Khamenei (all emphasis mine):

The remarkable work of the leaders and fighters of the Palestinian Resistance in maintaining unity and solidarity, while standing firm against the enemy and advancing the complex process of negotiations, as well as the patience and resilience of the people, have brought honor to the Resistance in the region. [Referring to US President Donald Trump’s foolish plans to relocate Palestinians from Gaza] These plans will lead nowhere. Those who claimed a year and a half ago that they would destroy the Resistance in a short matter of time are now receiving their captives back in small groups from the Resistance fighters, while simultaneously releasing a substantial number of Palestinian captives in exchange. Global public opinion is in favor of Palestine now, and under these circumstances, no plan will be successful without the consent of the Resistance and the people of Gaza.

It is also worth reporting a couple of statements by the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad al-Nakhalah (emphasis mine):

The Palestinian Resistance has, in fact, been at war with the United States and the West for the past year and a half. Despite the imbalance of power, the Palestinian Resistance has succeeded in securing substantial victories. We will never forget the path of the Resistance, and as soldiers of the Resistance, we will continue on this path.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, the second-in-command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was cited by Al Mayadeen last Monday as saying (emphasis mine):

True Promise III will be carried out in due time.

…and yesterday Al Mayadeen quoted the commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Forces, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, as stating (all emphasis mine):

Just as True Promise 1 and 2 were fulfilled, True Promise 3 will definitely be fulfilled. This is people's demand and we will not forget it. [Warning Iran’s adversaries against targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities: They] must know what action we will take against them. A fire will break out in the region whose dimensions and scope cannot be calculated. For this reason, the enemies absolutely do not want such a thing. [True Promise 1 and 2 were] the largest missile strike in the world, acknowledged even by the West. If we wanted to reveal a new missile city every week, we would not finish showcasing these cities within two years. War will not happen because the enemies know the cost of such folly and will not dare to pursue it.

Hajizadeh also revealed that “in Operation True Promise II, the IRGC targeted the Netzarim axis in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli occupation forces were stationed” and highlighted that “more than 75% of Iran's missiles hit their targets accurately, despite the presence of the largest air defense system in the occupied territories, US warships, fighter jets, and the region-wide radar network monitoring Iranian missiles”.