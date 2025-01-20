Abu Obeida, spokesperson of Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday afternoon (Sunday 19th December2025), after the ceasefire between Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) and Hamas came finally into effect, Abu Obeida, spokesperson of the al-Qassam Brigades, military wing of Hamas, gave a speech commenting on the 471 days of the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle, over which Palestinians fought for their freedom. What follows are the highlights provided by Al Mayadeen in its Short News (see also the summary in this Al Mayadeen article - all emphasis mine):

Salute to you, o people of Gaza, who crafted a historical epic that will go down in our people's history as a milestone. In Al-Aqsa Flood Battle, several fronts were opened against the occupation entity, and a naval blockade was imposed on it. The peoples of the world have reached the conviction that this occupation, with its very existence, is the greatest sin ever committed. We fought shoulder to shoulder with our brethren in all the Resistance factions as one entity with utmost steadfastness across the entirety of the Gaza Strip. We have been fighting since the beginning of the battle in circumstances that seem impossible as per military standards. We faced our enemy with faith and a few weapons, while our criminal enemy sought the help of the strongest military countries that provided it with all the ammunition [it asked for]. The greatness of this battle lies in the fact that the leaders of the Al-Aqsa Flood spearheaded the martyrs who ascended, from the martyr Haniyeh to Saleh al-Arouri and Yahya Sinwar. Reaching an agreement to stop the aggression and the war of extermination against our people has been our goal for many months. Throughout this war, we were keen to end it quickly to spare the blood of our people. We declare our commitment to the ceasefire agreement. Our commitment is contingent on the enemy’s commitment to the ceasefire and exchange agreement. We are keen on the success of all the terms and stages of the agreement to spare the blood of our people. We extend our greetings and great thanks to whosoever stood with us in the face of injustice and tyranny. We salute our brethren in the battle and comrades in arms of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon alongside the free people of Lebanon. We salute our brethren in Iran for their constant and continuous support and involvement in this historic battle. We salute the free Iraqi Resistance and the Jordanian Resistance fighters who participated in the battle. We salute all the free people of the world who demonstrated around the world, declaring their support for resistance and steadfastness. O our people, we will rebuild together what the occupation has destroyed. Every drop of blood spilled on this land was for the sake of liberating the land and sanctities.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Today (Monday 20th January 2025) Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen, also gave a speech commenting on Al-Aqsa Flood and the ceasefire agreement between Little Satan and Hamas, as reported by Al Mayadeen (short summary) and Yemen News Agency Saba (long summary). What follows are some highlights taken from the latter source (all emphasis mine):

We remain on high alert, with our hands on the trigger. Our operations are tied to the extent of the enemy's compliance with the agreement. We monitor all stages of the agreement's implementation and are ready to escalate at any point if the Israeli enemy resumes its aggression or violates the agreement. We are focusing on preparing for the upcoming rounds. Undoubtedly, there will be future rounds. What has transpired over the past 15 months is just one phase of confrontation with the Israeli enemy. There are more rounds to come, and we are working to prepare for them. We are ready to escalate once again alongside our brothers, the Palestinian fighters. We will confront the enemy's attempts and agendas aimed at diverting our people from their stance and direction, using various methods employed by the enemies. To those who doubt our stance or belittle its significance in supporting the Americans and Israelis: the field is open to you. You bear the responsibility as well. Go ahead, do more than we do, better than we do, and stronger than we do. Our stance towards you will not be like yours towards us. We will be very supportive of any serious, sincere, and impactful action to support the Palestinian people. At the beginning of the events, we told our brothers in Palestine: You are not alone. God is with you, and we are with you until victory. With God’s help, we and our dear people stood firm with the Palestinian people and their fighters until victory was achieved in Gaza. Once again, we say to our brothers in Palestine: You are not alone, and you will not be alone. God is with you, and we are with you until the liberation of Palestine and the restoration of the holy sites Despite the immense sacrifices, including the martyrdom of leaders such as Ismail Haniyeh, Al-Arouri, and Al-Sinwar, may God have mercy on them, and other field commanders, their resolve remained unbroken. The fighters in Gaza stood firm, displaying exceptional resilience and adaptability in their heroic resistance against the Israeli enemy. They carried out historic, sacrificial operations that will remain an inspiration for generations. Thanks to the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, despite genocide, total siege, and the destruction of their means of livelihood, important outcomes were achieved. We emphasize Yemen’s experience because it serves as a foundation for present and future progress. The first defining feature of Yemen’s stance is that it stems from a faithful awakening and a Quranic orientation. This faith-driven awakening elevated our people from mere emotional sympathy to a level of responsibility and comprehensive practical action in all fields. The U.S. neither succeeded in manipulating the official stance to restrict the popular position nor in influencing the popular stance to pressure the official position. If circumstances permitted, we would have been ready to send hundreds of thousands to fight for the sake of God and to support the Palestinian people in direct combat. [However, countries and governments between Yemen and Palestine have refused to open safe land routes for such efforts.] The red lines included committing massacres, launching a ground invasion of Gaza, or targeting the Islamic resistance in a way that would harm or weaken it. On that very night [of Israeli bombing of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza], we intended to launch the first surprise military operation in support of Palestine, but U.S. surveillance detected the preparations. The seizure of the Israeli ship created widespread concern, prompting the U.S. to increase its naval presence and deploy warships to protect Israeli vessels. Ballistic missiles are typically used against stationary land targets, but our forces developed the technology to use them effectively against moving ships. The Israeli enemy resorted to disguising its ships under the flags of other countries and companies, but this strategy was uncovered through organized intelligence efforts and critical breakthroughs. The U.S. and Israel were deeply disturbed by this maritime embargo, which directly impacted the Israeli economy. The U.S. aimed to target Yemen’s missile infrastructure, accompanied by extensive aerial surveillance using satellites and all types of reconnaissance aircraft. In the Indian Ocean, we achieved certain levels of success, but the enemy resorted to distancing its ships further into the ocean. The continued missile and drone operations targeting Israel advanced with the development of the ‘Palestine Missile,’ which reached Jaffa and other areas in occupied Palestine. Despite using such measures [stealth aircraft and B-52 bombers, typically reserved for exceptional circumstances], the U.S. failed, and Yemeni operations in support of Palestine continued. The Truman carrier now remains over 1,000 kilometers from Yemen’s shores, retreating after every engagement. The Israeli enemy’s defense systems failed to intercept Yemeni missiles, causing significant pressure on the Zionist entity. Over five million settlers were forced to flee to shelters at night, gripped by panic and chaos. The missile forces have been at the forefront of sacrifices, supported by the contributions of other formations. The military mobilization process was of immense importance, training hundreds of thousands of Yemenis, and this effort continues with greater strength and scale. This weekly turnout [at the million-man marches in Yemen], sustained in all weather conditions—whether extreme heat, cold, rain, or even during Ramadan—was unparalleled anywhere in the world. In Sana’a, people gathered while airstrikes occurred nearby, showcasing an extraordinary level of resilience, composure, and courage. Even the poorest Yemenis contributed financially, undeterred by the hardships caused by the enemy’s control over Yemen’s oil and resources. Hezbollah made unprecedented sacrifices through its leaders, cadres, and fighters, inflicting heavy losses on the Israeli enemy and actively participating in large-scale operations. The Islamic Republic of Iran maintained its support despite immense pressures and temptations, delivering unprecedented and devastating operations.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council - IRNA .

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to supporting Gaza and issued a stern warning to the US, UK, and Israel against further aggression towards the country, saying that they would not defeat “a people now armed with accurate, precision-guided missiles”, extending the message also to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran).

Brigadier General Amir Hatami, military adviser to Seyyed Ali Khamenei - IRNA .

IRNA also quoted Iranian Brigadier General Amir Hatami, military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as saying:

Not only did the Israeli army fail to destroy Hamas and Hezbollah or free its prisoners, but it was also compelled to retreat and agree to a humiliating ceasefire to avoid further casualties.

General Hatami highlighted not only Israel’s military setbacks, but also its economic struggles, citing credible resources according to which “over 4,000 companies have left Israel, forcing the [Zionist] regime to seek billions of dollars in loans from Western nations to sustain its military efforts”.

Hezbollah also issued the following statement earlier today - from a 2-part post (1 and 2) on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel (all emphasis mine):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful Hezbollah congratulates the great Palestinian people and their valiant resistance, all the resistance forces that supported Gaza, the Arab and Islamic nation, and the free people of the world on this great victory that came as a culmination of the legendary and historic steadfastness, over more than 15 months since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood epic, which constituted an example to be emulated in confronting the Zionist-American aggression against our nation and our region. On this great occasion in the history of the Palestinian cause and the struggle against the Zionist enemy, we are concerned to emphasize the following: 1- This historic victory confirms once again that the option of resistance is the only option capable of deterring the occupation and defeating its aggressive plans. It represents a new strategic defeat for the Zionist enemy and its supporters, and confirms that the time of imposing dictates has passed, and that the will of free peoples is invincible and stronger than all the machines of Zionist and American war and terrorism. 2 - Reaching a ceasefire agreement by imposing the conditions of the resistance and without giving up the rights of the Palestinian people represents a political victory that is added to the military achievement, and indicates that the occupation was unable to achieve any of its goals by force or break the will and steadfastness of the Palestinian people. 3 - The Palestinian resistance has proven during this battle that it is strong and capable of breaking the arrogance and tyranny of the Zionist enemy, despite all its crimes and brutal aggression. It confirmed that this temporary entity is a fragile entity that has no ability to survive and continue, and that it will not enjoy security or stability as long as it continues its aggression against our people, our land and its holy sites. 4- This victory was achieved thanks to the resistance, steadfastness, perseverance and patience of the Palestinian people, children, women, elderly and men, and thanks to the blood of the martyrs who rose in the most honorable and greatest battle, foremost among them the martyr leaders, martyr Ismail Haniyeh and martyr Yahya Sinwar, who led the fields of honor and redemption, embodied the highest meanings of sacrifice and giving, and wrote with their blood epics of heroism that thwarted the enemy’s goals and projects. This blood will remain a beacon that guides our nation towards victory and freedom. 5- What the Zionist occupation did during this war by committing the most heinous crimes and genocide, which targeted civilians, children, women and the elderly, will remain a historical witness to the barbarism of this entity and its supporters and will remain engraved in the memory of generations, and a stigma on the forehead of the silent and indifferent international community. 6- The United States of America is a full partner in the crimes and genocide committed by the enemy against the Palestinian people, and it bears full responsibility due to its continuous and ongoing support for this occupation militarily, security-wise, intelligence-wise, politically and diplomatically. 7- We bless the efforts of the forces of the support fronts, partners in the great victory, who played a pivotal role in supporting the resistance and strengthening its steadfastness and presented a constellation of righteous martyrs on the road to Al-Quds. We salute the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has been a fundamental pillar of the resistance's steadfastness and has endured all the pressures and risks for the sake of Palestine. We salute the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, whose drones and missiles have not stopped and have overcome all obstacles in support of Gaza. We salute the strength and courage of our fighter brothers in Yemen who imposed a siege on the zionist entity and challenged the fleets of major countries in order to support Palestine. 8- Hezbollah expresses its pride and honor in this blessed victory for the Palestinian people and their resistance, which it was a partner in achieving through the steadfastness, perseverance and sacrifices of the resistance and its people in Lebanon, which offered for this purpose the most precious thing it possesses, the master of the nation's martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, along with the Hashemi Sayyed, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and a large number of leaders and fighters, and from its loyal and faithful people who carried the banner of defending Palestine with all strength and faith, and Hezbollah renews its confirmation of its permanent support for the Palestinian people and their resistance in the battle of liberation and dignity until the end of the occupation. Monday, January 20, 2025 Corresponding to Rajab 21, 1446 AH

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Ali Fayyad - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime Little Satan keeps violating the ceasefire with Hezbollah in south Lebanon, where the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) even kidnap farmers now, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article, thus eliciting the reaction of Dr. Ali Fayyad, member of the Lebanese Parliament and of the Hezbollah-affiliated Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc party, who said that any failure to meet the withdrawal deadline of 26th January would bring Lebanon into a new phase requiring…

…a recalibration of strategies aimed at confronting the Israeli occupation through all available means and methods to reclaim our land. This confrontation is a shared responsibility that involves the Lebanese government, army, people, political parties, and the Resistance. We are waiting for this day with great anticipation, caution, and vigilance. Any remaining Israeli presence, even on a single inch of the territory entered during this war, will be treated as a blatant breach of the agreement and a clear indication of the international community’s failure to honor its commitments. [All emphasis mine]

So, it looks like Hezbollah may restart its attacks against Little Satan despite the new ceasefire in Gaza, if it does not respect the truce in Lebanon.. though it could be limited to local fights within south Lebanon or north Israel at most. We will see how it goes in a few days: Sunday 26th January is just less than one week away!