Today (Friday 3rd January 2025) is the 5th anniversary of the martyrdom of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

To commemorate him today am I providing my English translation of 2 articles about him, both originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org (CDC).

The first one, by Hanieh Tarkian, was published earlier today. (All emphasis mine).

“Would you like to write a piece in memory and remembrance of General Soleimani, perhaps updating his figure to today?”, I am asked by the CDC editorial team.

As I try to write a few lines, the fifth anniversary of his martyrdom, which took place on 3rd January 2020 in Baghdad, on Trump's direct orders, is a week away, and for a moment it seems as if we are going back in time: Trump elected president again, the Syrian issue in the headlines after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, yet another Israeli crime in Palestine and Lebanon...

All issues somehow related to the figure of General Soleimani.

Trump was defined by General Soleimani as a “gambler”, an egocentric and narcissistic character who wanted - and still wants - to prove to the whole world that he can govern better than other American politicians, a perfect mirror of the American policy of imposing oneself and one's interests on others, what will Trump focus on this time to prove he is more capable than the others?

The Syrian issue was for General Soleimani of strategic importance; in a speech in which he responded to those who criticised Iran's support for Syria and its fight against terrorism, he stated:

“Syria is the frontline of the Resistance and this is a reality that cannot be denied, we have a duty to support Muslims as they are under pressure and oppressed. When Syria was attacked, seven states, namely Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, France, England, the US and Israel were in the front line and actually wanted Bashar's downfall. At the time, the leaders of the Zionist regime and other states in the region particularly insisted that Bashar had to go and even claimed that al-Qaeda was better than Bashar. Jabaht al-Nusra is the hideout of agents of various states, it carries out savage actions, some are so tragic as to be unspeakable”.

In this speech, General Soleimani described Bashar al-Assad's Syria as the front line of the Resistance because of his role in supporting both Palestinian and Lebanese resistance; this was the main reason for the hostility of the US, Israel and their allies towards the Assad government, and we note how prophetic were the words of General Soleimani when he said that “the leaders of the Zionist regime and other states in the region were particularly insistent that Bashar had to go and even claimed that al-Qaeda was better than Bashar”.

All of them welcomed the fall of the Assad government and immediately flew to Syria to offer their support to the leaders of the new “free” Syria: individuals who were once considered terrorists have now been “cleansed”, the bounties on their heads miraculously gone.

2019, Tehran: the Supreme Guide of the Islamic Revolution Sayyid Ali Khamenei (L), Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah (C) and Qassem Soleimani (R).

And how can we not remember the figure of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah to whom General Soleimani was strongly attached?

Of him, the general said: “[...] Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, who is a simple scholar [of Islamic sciences]. Why does the enemy fear him? All for one reason: ‘He who fears God, God makes sure that whatever he fears, and he who does not fear God, God makes sure that he fears whatever he fears’”, and the enemy feared Nasrallah so much that they were willing to raze an entire Beirut neighbourhood to the ground in order to kill him, so who has the courage and ability to stop Israel? Certainly not the so-called international community, certainly not the western countries, so proud to be the main supporters of democracy, freedom and human rights... Can people pin their hopes on them? In my opinion no, the international community has failed, the future lies with the peoples, who must be able to acquire political awareness and recognise the enemy.

The Supreme Guide of Iran, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, five days after the martyrdom of General Soleimani stated:

“The people must know the enemy, his modus operandi and how to react to these methods. [...] I say this with determination: the enemies are the United States, the Zionist regime and the oppressive system, which is not just the United States, it is not just governments, but a group of multinational corporations, plunderers of the world, global oppressors and the like, who stand in the way of any reality that opposes oppression and plunder, these are the enemies. [... ] it is necessary to understand the enemy's plan, and in the face of him, it is necessary to pay attention to the main issues, represented by the ideological foundations - both the Islamic ones and the issues concerning the Revolution - and the unity of the nation, this unity, which fortunately we were able to observe among the people behind the coffin of the pure corpse of the martyr Soleimani and his fellow martyrs, must be preserved, must remain preserved, this must be the orientation of the people, the revolutionary orientation, that is to honour the men of the Revolution, to honour the martyrs, to honour everything that evokes the values of the Revolution”.

It is true that Imam Khamenei speaks specifically about the Iranian people and the Iranian Revolution, but his spiritual, moral and anti-oppression values can also be a model for other peoples, just as General Soleimani's doctrine and strategy, based on joining forces and fighting for high ideals, can be an example for all.