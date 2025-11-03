Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Massimo Fini, originally in Italian, first published on his blog MassimoFini.it on Sunday 5th October 2025 (original title: “Musk, billionaire of poverty”) and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org two days after, Tuesday 7th October 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Massimo Fini.

“Poverty belongs to those who are richest” (Friedrich Nietzsche)

Elon Musk earns around $555 million a year, Donald Trump, who is the richest US President, $400,000. These are totally meaningless riches. Musk would have to live a hundred lives to use them up. “No matter how many paintings, statues, and chiseled pottery they buy, no matter how many newly built buildings they tear down to rebuild others, in short, no matter how much they squander and mistreat public money in every way, they still cannot exhaust their wealth with their endless whims. For us, there is misery at home, debts outside, a sad today, and a frightening tomorrow. What do we have, in short, if not the unhappiness of living?” Speech by Lucius Sergius Catilina to the conspirators.

But the macroscopic wealth of Musk and Trump is only a sign of a more general inequality that exists in the United States today. If you go to California, you will find, on the borders of that state, thousands of homeless people holding up an ironic sign: “Welcome to the richest state in the world”. In the US, on an income scale, the top decile accounts for 48.5%, while the bottom fifth accounts for only 3.2%. And if you climb further up the pyramid, you see that 1% of households have 6.8% of the national income, which is more than double what the poorest 20% of American households have combined. The ratio is 40 to one. Yet the United States is not only the richest country in the world, but also enjoys the benefits of its position due to its victory in World War II.

It is one thing to live in a place where everyone (or at least the majority) is poor, and quite another to live in a place where insolent wealth shines. This generates envy, which, in addition to not being a particularly noble sentiment (Dante buries the envious in the eighth circle of Hell), is a cause of suffering. Moreover, envy is the driving force behind the current model of development. Even Ludwig von Mises, one of the most radical but also one of the most consistent supporters of this model, writes more or less: “The worker envies the foreman, the foreman envies the manager, the manager envies the president of the company, who envies the entrepreneur who earns a million dollars”, and so on.

Generally speaking, envy was virtually non-existent in the “dark ages of the Middle Ages”. As we know, that was a society divided into castes: the nobles, the clergy, the Third Estate (in reality, even the clergy was composed of nobles, the cadets of the great families; let’s forget the fairy tale of the good little monk). It’s not my fault I wasn’t born a king, it’s not my fault I wasn’t born a nobleman.

But even the peasants didn’t fare so badly, apart from the hard work they had to do (“the land is low,” they say). Even Adam Smith marvels at the low rents that peasants had to pay to their feudal lords: a chicken, a hen, a quail once a year. Of course, there were the personal corvées that so outraged the Enlightenment thinkers, but these were very little, consisting of serving the feudal lord when he gave parties (the ius primae noctis, it seems, was never exercised). Moreover, the feudal lord, who lived side by side with the mass of his peasants, could not be too much of a jerk because he would have risked a revolt. All the Vendean revolts were essentially revolts by peasants and fallen nobles against the bourgeoisie.

One of the signs of a people’s poverty is food self-sufficiency (here in Milan there are endless queues at the Caritas food distribution centres). Black Africa was self-sufficient in food until a few decades ago and was still essentially so in 1961, but self-sufficiency fell to 89% in 1971 and 78% in 1978. Today, it is starving, brutally starving. And Salvini’s cannons will not be enough to stop these people.

Classic colonialism is still better than economic colonialism. The colonialists were content, so to speak, to rob these populations of raw materials of interest to them, which the natives did not know what to do with. They were mainly looking for gold, which was the international currency of the time, but the natives laughed because, when they did not rely on barter, they traded in cowrie shells. However, the gradual elimination of bartering had its consequences. An African poet sang in the early 19th century: “How beautiful were the days when you had salt and I had pepper, you gave me a pinch of salt and I gave you a pinch of pepper”.

The social life, traditions and customs of those peoples were not altered. Apart from having those bastards on their heads, they continued to live, and sometimes prosper, as they had always lived, essentially through barter. In truth, the first blow to this system was dealt by the classic colonialists, who imposed a tax on every hut, thus forcing the natives to enter the monetary system (it has been said in passing: today, attempts are being made to block immigration in every way possible, meaning that people would not have the right to move, while capital would be able to move to places where it is better remunerated).

The French Revolution marked the triumphant entry of the spirit of capitalism into medieval Europe. As I said, all the Vendée revolts were revolts by peasants and fallen nobles against the bourgeoisie, because the bourgeoisie introduced profit and future projections into the system (the nobles spent and squandered everything that came into their coffers, they did not expect more, in short, an honest balance). The bourgeoisie, on the other hand, wanted profit. This is well explained in a letter from a landowner to his tenant: “I rented my property to you in January 1789, when it was subject to various seigneurial rights. If I had not obliged you to observe them, my rent would have been higher. It is I, the landowner, who should benefit from the abolition of feudal rights, not you, the tenant”.

What we are seeing today is a progressive erosion of the middle class, which is also evident here in Milan where, due to the high rents and cost of housing, the middle class has been forced into “non-places” in the hinterland, villages that are villages in name only, often without a square or even, in a Catholic country like ours, a church.

Marx argued that over time the rich would become richer and richer, but fewer and fewer in number, so that to drive them out there would be no need for a revolution, just a kick in the backside would suffice. This has not been the case. It is true that the rich have become richer and even slightly more numerous, but it is equally true that the poor have become poorer and much more numerous, as is the case in Italy today.

What is being progressively eroded is the middle class, which acted as a buffer between the rich and the poor, and this will sooner or later lead to a dangerous head-on collision.

