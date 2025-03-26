Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org. (All emphasis and footnotes original).

The first one, by Marco Della Luna, was written on Tuesday 4th February 2025, but published first on his own website MarcoDellaLuna.info on Sunday 9th March 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 15th March 2025.

SPECIAL MONETARY OPERATION

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R).

States have become ruthless corporations in exploiting and squeezing their citizens, and to this, as well as cutting services and investments, they are forced to pay the interest on an enormous and unquenchable debt in which the private bankers who finance their budgets and exercise monetary sovereignty, i.e. the power to create money, have sunk them. The underlying political problem is therefore debt (public and private) and society's financial dependence on bankers.

With this in mind, I submitted to the Kremlin, through a confidential channel, the following analysis and proposal for lasting peace.

The West is grappling with serious problems of recession, inflation and above all with a huge public and private debt, an even more gigantic amount of derivatives. Tens of millions of people will be unemployed within a few years as a result of the introduction of Artificial Intelligence and automation.

For the United States, the emergency is the enormous public debt and the passive trade balance rules, which threaten to blow up the dollar empire.

It is on these factors, on the debt, on the debt currency, that action must be taken to end the aggression of Western financial power against both Russia and the peoples of the West and their economy.

I would like BRICS, China and Russia in the lead, instead of threatening nuclear wars, instead of sending their young men to die in battle, instead of spending their wealth on military campaigns in which they jeopardise their international image, to launch a Special Monetary Operation, an operation of information, proposal and good example in the interest of all nations. A truth campaign. And now is the best time to do it, because the West is beginning to suffer from a tremendous financial, debt and socio-economic crisis, due to certain precise distortions in its monetary and accounting system, which we are well aware we are able to prove, as I have done in my essays Euroschiavi [i.e. Euroslaves], Cimiteuro [a pun based on the Italian word for “cemetery”, cimitero, and Euro], Tecnoschiavi [i.e. Technoslaves], Traditori al governo [Italian for “Traitors in Government”] and others, all of which are also available in e-book form.

The main factor, which is easy to explain and correct, is accounting: the failure to account in the balance sheets of central and non-central banks for receipts from money creation. The bank balance sheets are all seriously fudged.

If this is properly explained to the people and especially to the productive classes, a wave of indignation and protest will arise that will create the political conditions for a correction of this falsifying practice. This truth and information operation will have very modest costs, compared to wars.

The BRICS countries could immediately adopt this correction and reap an immediate benefit, which the whole world will see. The benefit will be that the true profit of the banks will appear in their balance sheets, and they will therefore be stronger, be able to provide more financing, and pay much more tax to the public purse.

There will also be a strong image benefit: countries that adopt this line will appear as champions of truth, justice, the defence of workers and production. They will be a reference against the constant crises of speculative financial capitalism.

In a nutshell, here are the main distortions:

All money (except loose change) is created by loans to those who require it, i.e. by incurring a debt equal to the capital - which is not necessary, because money can be created and issued without debt. Since that debt produces interest, or rather compound interest, society is forced to ask the banking system for further loans to pay the interest on the debts, which thus continue to increase and produce more and more interest charges, thus absorbing over time an increasing share of the national product, and if, because of a recession, society has difficulty in paying the interest and capital repayments, the whole financial and credit system goes into crisis. The creation-issuance of money by means of loans generates an equal credit in favour of the bank issuing it, which constitutes a revenue for the bank itself, but which the bank does not recognise in its accounts as revenue; consequently a) it evades taxes; b) it creates hidden funds with which it carries out risky speculative operations (bubbles); c) it risks bankruptcy as a bank; d) it determines an unstable global situation, in which a part of the assets, necessary to balance the liabilities (total aggregate debt), is missing. The debts are securitised and resold as investment assets. The creation of these assets, both direct and derivative, for speculative purposes, has been pushed to unrealistic and unsustainable levels; following the 2008 crisis, in order to postpone the bursting of this bubble, central bankers created huge amounts of money (thus also further debt); but the explosion of this mass of junk bonds appears imminent. The financial rating power has been systematically used (for a fee) to lend credibility and place these junk bonds on the market.

NATO's expansionism towards Russia is driven by the need for the shaky Western financial system to shore up the huge mass of its derivative securities with new money issues - spending and borrowing for armaments, war, reconstruction. Therefore, destroying a hundred or a thousand tanks does not solve this problem: the NATO attack will always start again, the pacts will always be torn up. The problem is solved with the Special Monetary Operation.

It should be explained to our Ukrainian friends that, with a country half-destroyed, entirely mortgaged or ceded to foreign capital, and sailing towards 1 trillion in foreign debt [currency not specified], they are condemned to be slaves to their creditors for generations and generations, even if they succeed in retaking Crimea and the Donbass (at the cost of hundreds of thousands of dead and wounded, while their president makes billions and buys villas around the world). If they want to be free, they need the banking reform suggested above, which would allow them to rebuild their economy and repay their debts within a reasonable timeframe.

To conclude, some important general remarks:

As long as the world uses currency created on debt burdened with compound interest, real political power, sovereignty, will always be in the hands of those who have the actual power to create and distribute this currency. Constitutions and voting will only be a cover.

Political sovereignty based on the monopoly of debt money has led to running the world in a destructive, unsustainable way, so it will probably soon be replaced by another instrument of domination, one that avoids global disaster.

We will soon see whether this new instrument will be a different kind of currency, non-debt and linked to the real economy, or a biological manipulation that brings population and consumption to sustainable levels.

The second article, by Alessandro Fanetti, was published on Monday 17th March 2025.

Homologation vs. Diversity: the challenge of our time (and beyond)

“No one is more inferior than those who insist on being equal”.

Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche

Analyses of the period we are currently living through, but by extension it is possible and correct to also point out those of the various historical phases we have already lived through, are essentially and primarily divided into two decisive macro-sets: Homologation - Diversity.

Two macro-sets that also contain, in their innermost essence, the sum of the overall “individual and social” elaborations, in a perennial struggle that is internal on the one hand and external on the other:

Internal insofar as an individual forms itself in the union (peaceful and conflictual) between its own personality and external inputs.

External insofar as characterised by the clash between the homologising impulses promoted by a certain elite (with a few followers at the lower levels) thirsty for control and management of peoples' lives and the latter. The latter continuously hammered by a “homologating arm” coming from everywhere but intimately capable of maintaining a certain degree of autonomy and capacity for resistance (and proactive response) in the defence of their own essence of being.

Two macro-sets that have always existed (and will always exist), which thus comprise the totality of the very essence of thought and action of the living being (in its individual and collective form).

Two macro-sets that coexist and clash relentlessly “throughout the centuries”, as the pivots of that struggle between the attempt for absolute control from above of the “known world” (in the widest possible sense) by a narrow elite and that instead for full sovereignty, unity and independence in respect of diversity by the peoples.

Respect for diversity, which in no way means the obligation to remain static and/or the absence of change or contamination from one side to the other, but which categorically rejects the imposition of external models: “[...] The control of peoples stems from the control of their cultures, from preventing their contact as much as from annihilating their specific traditions, i.e. those values that have distinguished them over time. Concentration and standardisation are exactly the dangers and the cornerstones (of a) [...] silent homologation (which has “always” attempted to) [...] re-educate peoples in the name of a world governance that, in order to assert itself as the sole guide, has no other way but to demolish cultural diversity itself [...]”.

Homologation vs. Diversity which, as I mentioned above, has been clashing for millennia continuously; with some “pivotal examples” that show it in all its strength.

Among others, the life and experiences of the leader Arminius (who lived around the time of Christ's birth) cannot be overlooked. At the European Conference on Multipolarity in 2023, I touched on this very subject, emphasising on the one hand the homologising attempts of the Romans and on the other hand the resistance of the Germanic peoples: “[...] In this connection and as an example of this discourse, I would like to bring to the collective memory the story of the Cherusci prince Irmin and his brave companions-in-arms, who first ‘enslaved’ themselves to Rome and then, patiently waiting for the right moment, rebelled against the Romanisation of the empire. Rebellion comparable to a lethal bite to the neck of the unsuspecting victim (until a moment before the executioner). A bite so strong that the Romans abandoned their ‘dreams of glory’ beyond the East Rhine. It all began around 12 B.C. when the first Emperor of Rome, Octavian Augustus, launched his armies into the area inhabited by the various Germanic tribes and into the Balkans. Portentous military campaigns, apparently capable on the one hand of annexing significant territories and on the other of subduing the native populations there. Subjugate, in the first place, through the Romanisation of them. As explained by the scholar Massimo Pallottino, in fact: ‘[...] The concept of Romanization means a process [...] that gradually changes (or not), first of all, language, religious conceptions and ways of life [...]’. And from scholar Michela Mariotti: ‘[...] For the Romans, the Romanization of the Empire is always a process of civilisation [...]. For the Romans, dominating the world is Rome's destiny [...].’ Be that as it may, such a fate also befell, for a short time, the various Germanic tribes to which the Cherusci and Prince Irmin belonged. Prince Irmin was immediately ‘Romanised’, thus making him learn the merits and faults of this world. Which later came in handy when he annihilated the Roman army in the decisive Battle of Teutoburg in 9 A.D. During his early life, in fact, he also served in the Roman army and even gained admission to the equestrian order and Roman citizenship under the Latinised name of Gaius Julius Arminius. He was therefore considered fully civilised; without realising, however, that the ‘flame’ of identity and linked to his deep roots was always burning in his inner self. A flame imbued with the ‘Germanic spirit’ that resumed full vigour, in Irmin and beyond, when the arrogant and greedy Publius Quintilius Varus arrived as Roman governor of those lands. Governor who began to accelerate the ‘Romanisation’ of those peoples. And it was at this time that Irmin decided to take action against the Romans, leading Publius Quintilius Varus, in 9 A.D., to enter the Teutoburg Forest where thousands of Germans were waiting for him, ready to destroy his entire army. A devastation with few equals in the history of Rome. The ‘Romanisation’ imposed from above, the forced and unsolicited ‘civilisation’, had failed miserably [...]”.

Homologation vs. Diversity, which reappears in all its force even at this historical moment, in this geopolitical phase that is so significant for all of us.

A phase that can be summed up in the slogan Unipolarism (homologation) vs. Multipolarism (diversity):

Unipolarism understood as the full realisation of liberalism conceived, desired and managed by an essentially financial and stateless capitalist elite, aspiring to universality and the imposition of (dis)-values to the four corners of the globe. An elite interested in maintaining and reinforcing its own power and wealth (obviously at the expense of those “below”), as one of the latter's “spokesmen” during a conference in 2022, the philosopher-economist Jacques Attali, also well emphasised: “One day we will have a world government [...] and humanity will be divided into three categories: luxury nomads with all the freedoms [...]. These will be about 150 million [...]. On the other side we will have 5 or 6 billion nomads of misery who will migrate between cities to find something to eat. And then a central, intermediate category that will live between the illusion of joining the nomads of luxury and the terror of ending up among the ‘Afro-nomads’ [...]”.

A liberalism that is therefore not content to be the lintel of its own “piece” of the world, guiding the part of the global population that somehow appreciates and supports it.

Instead, it works with all possible means to strike at other experiences and impose itself in their place. And among the many possible examples, how can we not mention at least two:

The commitment to the destruction of the USSR (the “Evil Empire”, cit. US President Ronald Reagan) and the “sprawling” conquest of what remained of it (successful at least in part).

The commitment to the “export of democracy” in the world, which entered powerfully into public debate after 11th September 2001 during the presidency of George W. Bush.

Experiences remained well in the minds of those affected by the damaging consequences of these actions, such as those who lived through the years of Yeltsin-led Russia or those who were in Iraq in the post-2003 era.

“Universal liberal theory” that has no parallel in world history.

Not even compared to its direct antagonist, namely communism. In fact, the latter, alongside certainly a shared value system, has however developed a whole series of peculiarities (theoretical and practical) according to specific areas of the globe. Striking examples of this are, to name but a few:

The Russian one established after the October Revolution and led by Lenin. And since 1993, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation has been led by Gennadij Andreevič Zjuganov, who wrote the book entitled “My Russia. Ideology of Russian Patriotism”, in which Russian Communism and its specific peculiarities are discussed.

That of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, whose lintel is in the Juche.

That of Cuba, steeped in Castroism and forged on the Latin American and Caribbean liberation and unity movements.

A liberal elite that seeks to impose on the peoples of the earth a standardised lifestyle and a political - economic - social system without differences.

The fewer possible differences in the people = the greater ease of control (both internal and external).

Again, a striking example of these “homologising drives”, among many possible ones, comes from the Russia of the “Yeltsin era” - 1998 when the former Soviet leader Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev went so far as to act as an extra on Moscow's Red Square for an advertisement of the well-known US chain “Pizza Hut”.

Ultimately, therefore, a zeroing of diversity aimed at the destruction of collective identity in favour of individual identity and the atomisation of the human being so as to make him weaker and more controllable. More “purchasable”, manageable and “to be used” as long as it is useful to the “superior design”, then dumped and “thrown away” at the appropriate moment.

Multipolarism, on the other hand, understood in essence as the possibility for each pole on Earth to develop on the basis of the choice and will of those who live there.

Poles that are essentially homogeneous within themselves, insofar as they are characterised by links on various levels of the populations that inhabit them. First and foremost of a historical and cultural nature.

Poles that therefore maintain their own specificity, their own peculiarities forged over years and years of cohabitation, study, traditions and certainly also contamination with the outside world.

Without, therefore, being obliged to shut themselves up against the world, but instead relating as equals and developing sovereignly, at their own pace and following their own path, without undue external interference.

In the words of the most important exponent of this proposal, the Russian philosopher Aleksandr Gel'evič Dugin: “[...] The multipolar world is a radical alternative to the unipolar world [...], due to the fact that it insists on the presence of a limited number of independent and sovereign centres of global strategic decision-making at the world level. [...] These centres should be sufficiently equipped and independent financially and materially to be able to physically defend their sovereignty [...]. (And) they should not (compulsorily) accept the universalism of Western norms, values and standards [...], (aiming instead to) be totally independent of the [...] hegemony of the West [...]”.

Thus, the contrast between the “cancel culture” and the liquid society described by Zygmunt Bauman and the rediscovery of the roots of the individual embedded in a strong society and a solid community.

A contrast inexorably healable in only one way: the death of one and the victory of the other.

On the one hand the “End of History” of the American political scientist Francis Fukuyama (in essence the triumph of liberalism), and on the other the “Science of Civilisations” of the Russian philosopher Aleksandr Gel'evič Dugin with the rediscovery of one's own History (understood as a whole) and the choice of how to continue on one's path.