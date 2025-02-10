Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles from Movisol.org, both originally in Italian and published on Friday 7th February 2025. (All emphasis mine in both).

Russian economist Sergey Glazyev.

As we have already pointed out, Trump's weak flank is the economy. Faced with the threat of a bursting financial bubble, including derivatives on government debt, Trump's team of financial specialists is planning to create another bubble, which might bring some results in the short (indeed, very short) term, but which will inevitably deflate the entire system, unless it is remedied in the meantime.

We are talking about the idea of introducing a private and unregulated cryptocurrency, like a sort of “private dollar”, to support the exchange value of the dollar and its global dominance.

Among the decrees issued by Trump on 23rd January [2025] is one aimed at creating a “US strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies”, which authorises the protection of the dollar “including through actions to promote the development and growth of lawful and legitimate dollar-backed stablecoins [stable currencies] around the world”. The decree also prevents the Federal Reserve from further working on the creation of a digital currency by the central bank itself.

As EIR economics editor Paul Gallagher wrote in the current issue of EIR magazine, “How the United States can ‘protect the dollar’ by using its own currency to back a category of cryptocurrencies around the world is a mystery. But the intention is just the opposite: to support cryptocurrencies with the dollar, i.e. with short-term US Treasury bonds”.

This policy is promoted by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, venture capitalist David Sacks, and Elon Musk, all of whom have invested in cryptocurrency speculation.

Stablecoins, according to Coinbase, “are a type of cryptocurrency that seeks to maintain a stable value by pegging its market value to an external reference. This reference can be a fiat currency such as the US dollar, a commodity such as gold, or another financial instrument”. Therefore, stablecoins are nothing more than a derivative security and, contrary to their name, anything but “stable”.

The US Financial Stability Oversight Committee (FSOC), in its 2024 Annual Report published on 7 December (https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/261/FSOC2024AnnualReport.pdf), states that “stablecoins continue to pose a potential risk to financial stability because they are extremely vulnerable to attack in the absence of adequate risk management standards”.

Indeed, the list of stablecoins that have “broken the bank” is endless and includes TerraUSD, then number 2 in size, USD Coin and others. Tether itself, run by Lutnick's fund, paid $41 million in 2021 to settle with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for falsifying hard currency securities reserves to support its “stability”. Tether, as FSOC pointed out in its report, has not yet received any third-party verification of its $118 billion in assets and liabilities.

Russian economist Sergey Glazyev (photo), Minister for Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Union as well as Deputy Secretary of State of the Russia-Belarus Union, made some remarks about Trump's decree on his Telegram channel on 25th January [2025]: “This innovation can have fatal consequences for the dollar financial system. If before this decision the dollar financial pyramid was losing stability mainly due to the decrease in external demand for dollar instruments, now the internal demand will also decrease with the expansion of the cryptocurrency market. Besides the growing risk of collapse of the dollar financial pyramid, this will inevitably undermine the financial foundations of the US state (...). This already destabilised financial system may collapse under the onslaught of an avalanche of uncontrolled cryptocurrencies”.

Stablecoins, rather than stable currencies, resemble the “Stables” of Augea, Gallagher concludes, drawing on the double meaning of “stable”. Hercules was only able to clean up the manure accumulated over 30 years by diverting the rivers Alphaeus and Peneus. It may take a similar effort to clean up the financial system, including cryptocurrencies and the rest of the derivative bubbles. But there is no alternative, and Trump would do well to realise this if he wants his presidency to live long.

UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose role is crucial in resolving the regional crisis, not only rejected Trump's proposal to deport the population of Gaza, but also his suggestion that Riyadh might be willing to give up its commitment to a Palestinian state in exchange for normalisation with Israel. The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on 5th [2025] February that the Kingdom's position on the creation of a Palestinian state “is firm and unwavering”. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a speech on 18th September 2024, “emphasised that Saudi Arabia will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without this”.

The statement also rejected “any violation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, land annexation or attempts to deport the Palestinian people from their land”.

The Kingdom “emphasises that this adamant position is non-negotiable and not subject to compromise”, the statement concluded. “Achieving a just and lasting peace is impossible without the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights in accordance with international law, as has previously been made clear to both the previous and current US administrations”.

Trump's plan for Gaza “is an absurdity”, wrote Francesca Albanese (photo), UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, in a post on X [link], but one that “nonetheless must be taken very seriously. President Trump has essentially declared his intention to commit the international crime of forced deportation and resort to unlawful use of force against the Palestinian people”.