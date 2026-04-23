GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Marledonna's avatar
Marledonna
38m

City of London? Rotschilds? All conspiracy theories I have been told😀

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
31m

Interesting and scary times. Thanks for this, Ismaele.

I keep thinking that ordinary people around the western world should come up with a list of demands for these times: a guaranteed liveable income for all, money out of politics, speculation on housing disallowed, a public option for groceries, solar panels and heat pumps subsidized by government. This just off the top of my head.

We're the ones who will suffer when the system collapses, and we need to organize.

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