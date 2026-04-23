Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Glauco Benigni, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 31st March 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statements regarding the conflict in Iran have shaken the balance of the “Special Relationship” between London and Washington, provoking mixed reactions both internationally and domestically.

Starmer’s stance, summed up in the phrase “it is not our war”, marks a clear departure from the head-on offensive strategy adopted by [US] President [Donald J.] Trump and Israel.

The US President has made no secret of his irritation, describing Starmer as “very disappointing” and openly criticising British reluctance, going so far as to declare that “this is not Winston Churchill”, a particularly weighty historical comparison in the context of Anglo-American diplomacy. The tycoon also suggested that UK’s absence from the initial operations could affect future trade deals and military cooperation. Translation: let’s review the NATO agreements.

At home, Starmer finds himself having to manage a divided nation: polls indicate that the majority of the electorate (around 59%) is opposed to direct involvement in the war in Iran, fearing a “new Iraq”. Conversely, the Conservatives and Reform UK have accused the Prime Minister of weakness, arguing that isolation from the United States undermines national security. The Prime Minister has reiterated that he is acting solely in the national interest, emphasising that UK will intervene only for defensive purposes (protection of allies and transit bases) and not to facilitate a “regime change dropped from the sky”.

Many EU leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (who has expressed a similar stance of non-intervention in direct military action), view British caution favourably, seeing it as a bulwark against uncontrolled escalation in the Gulf. Tehran has interpreted the rift between the US and the UK as a sign of weakness within the Western coalition, while continuing to regard British bases (such as Akrotiri in Cyprus) as potential targets due to the logistical support provided to the Americans.

The markets reacted nervously. Uncertainty over the duration of the conflict and London’s “wait-and-see” stance have helped keep the price of oil above $100 a barrel, with the Bank of England closely monitoring inflation driven by energy costs.

But what might lie “behind” this statement by Starmer? The link between Keir Starmer and the City of London is one of the cornerstones of his government strategy, often described by his advisers as “Securonomics”. Unlike other Labour governments, Starmer has built a relationship of pragmatic symbiosis with the financial district, which now acts as a veritable “shadow adviser” to Downing Street.

According to some analysts, the “Financial Dynasties” of the City of London, led by the Rothschilds, whilst supportive of a Zionist strategy, are distancing themselves from Netanyahu’s government, considered a millenarian Zionist, and from Trump, who caused the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the resulting crisis in the SWIFT system, upon which much of the power of the “financial dynasties” rests.

Although the great dynasties, such as the Rothschilds, almost never issue direct political statements, their moves (and those of City institutions) reflect a deep rift between “Global Capitalism / Strategic Zionism” and the “Identity Nationalism” of figures such as Netanyahu (millenarian Zionism) and his ally Donald Trump.

Here are the key points for understanding this divergence, which could lead to open conflict:

European financial elites have historically supported Strategic Zionism: a strategy that viewed Israel as a technological hub and a stable democratic policeman in the Middle East, serving global markets. Netanyahu’s government, driven by factions described as “Millennialist Zionists”, is pursuing an escalation agenda that many analysts consider “irrational” for the markets. Prolonged instability and the risk of a full-scale regional conflict threaten long-term investment, leading the City to view more moderate figures or a London-led de-escalation with great favour.

The “Suicide” of the SWIFT System

The SWIFT system is the pillar upon which the hegemony of the [US] Dollar and Western banking power rests. Trump’s aggressive use of sanctions and the potential total exclusion of Iran (or anyone trading with it) is pushing giants such as China, Russia and even India to create alternative payment circuits (CIPS, SPFS).

If SWIFT loses its universality, the great financial dynasties lose their instrument of global control and surveillance. For the City, Trump is “destroying the toy” to secure immediate political victories, at the cost of a collapse of the global financial system in the long term.

The Strait of Hormuz and Inflation

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is not just an oil issue, but one of systemic stability. With crude oil having surpassed $100 a barrel and trade routes blocked, inflation is forcing central banks (including the Bank of England) to keep interest rates high, stifling economic growth. The “financial dynasties” prefer a management of conflicts that does not disrupt the physical flows of goods and capital. Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy is seen as a bull in a china shop.

Starmer’s “no” to intervention in Iran is not merely a foreign policy choice, but a signal to the markets: the UK is seeking to preserve its internal stability and its role as a financial mediator, while avoiding being dragged into a war that would lead to social or economic collapse. In summary: The “financial dynasties” have not ceased to be Zionist, but they fear that Netanyahu’s ideological fanaticism and Trump’s bellicose isolationism are leading to the end of financial globalisation as they have built and managed it for centuries.

What role are digital currencies playing in this scenario?

We are witnessing the growth of the CBDC Yuan, which is becoming the PetroYuan in commodity transactions – and beyond – and we are also seeing the rise of stablecoins such as USDT, backed by the [US] Dollar. Both are eroding the dominance of the fiat Dollar and the petrodollar as the global reserve currency. It follows that digital currencies are no longer mere experiments, but have become the “lifeboats” of global trade, accelerating what many call “Financial Balkanisation”.

Whilst the SWIFT system suffers from slowdowns and risks of censorship, trading volumes in PetroYuan (e-CNY) and USDT have reached unprecedented peaks this March 2026.

The rise of the PetroYuan (e-CNY)

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz acted as a catalyst for China. Beijing exploited the blockade to impose its Digital Yuan (e-CNY) as the settlement currency for commodities, circumventing the Dollar’s “bottleneck”. In the first two months of 2026, Chinese foreign trade grew by 18.3%, but it was in March [2026], with the outbreak of hostilities in Iran, that Yuan-denominated transactions for crude oil surged. It is estimated that over 30% of China’s energy supplies to BRICS+ countries are now settled directly in e-CNY.

The PetroYuan is not just a currency, but a payment infrastructure that bypasses US banks. For the City’s “financial dynasties”, this represents the loss of their monopoly on monitoring global energy flows.

The explosion of USDT (Tether) as the “Shadow Dollar”

Paradoxically, while the fiat Dollar (the banking Dollar) is suffering, the private “Digital Dollar” (USDT) is at an all-time high. By the end of March 2026, USDT’s market capitalisation had reached a record figure of around $185 billion, with a dominance in the stablecoin sector of nearly 58%. During the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, large portfolios and companies that could no longer operate freely via SWIFT due to cross-sanctions took refuge in USDT. It became the primary means of maintaining “Dollar-equivalent” liquidity outside the reach of the US Treasury.

On 28th March 2026, Tether announced a full audit with KPMG to reassure the markets of the soundness of its reserves, a move necessary to prevent the Iranian crisis from triggering a de-pegging (loss of parity with the Dollar).

The combined effect of these two forces is creating a “pincer movement” on the PetroDollar:

1. From below (USDT): It strips central banks of control over the circulation of Dollars, enabling instant “peer-to-peer” exchanges that bypass SWIFT bureaucracy.

2. From above (e-CNY): It offers a sovereign and structured alternative that oil-producing nations (such as Iran and, to some extent, Saudi Arabia) use to protect themselves from American retaliation.

This war against Iran, in the space of a month, has confirmed that financial power no longer lies solely in “owning” the currency, but in managing the digital infrastructure over which it travels.

The traditional war, fought over territories and control of raw materials, is shifting into a war over the composition of the future currency basket, which: will circulate online; will be partly based on blockchain; will enable instant transactions in every corner of the globe, bypassing the control of the SWIFT system; and will be managed by private entities if they are stablecoins or, as in the case of the Chinese, by central banks.

On closer inspection, Starmer and the City have aligned themselves with the vision of modernising the currency system of the future. The government actively supports the Bank of England’s work on the CBDC (the “Britcoin”) and on the tokenisation of assets. This is a survival strategy: if the Petro-Dollar and SWIFT falter under the blows of the Petro-Yuan and USDT, London wants to be the first to offer a regulated and secure digital alternative so as not to lose its role as a global hub.

Starmer is not merely “influenced” by the City; he is the City’s geopolitical arm. His declaration of non-intervention in Iran is the translation of a financial order: “Do not jeopardise the global payments system for the sake of an ideological war”.

In support of these assertions, it must be said that whilst surface-level politics focuses on military conflicts, in the “backrooms” of London and European finance, feverish work is underway to create a survival infrastructure. The “digital bridge” between the City of London and the ECB (European Central Bank) is now a necessity dictated by the risk of a collapse of the dollar-based system.

Here is how this collaboration is taking shape in March 2026: The City and the ECB are the driving forces behind Project Agorá [link], an initiative led by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel. The aim is to create a “unified ledger” (a shared digital register) that allows commercial bank deposits and central bank money to be exchanged instantly. With SWIFT under pressure due to Trump’s sanctions and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Project Agorá serves to ensure that transactions between London and the Eurozone can continue even if US payment systems were to fragment or become too risky. It is effectively insurance against Trump’s unpredictability.

Whilst the UK is developing its “Britcoin” (Digital Pound), the ECB launched the roadmaps for Appia and Pontes in March 2026: the technological solution for settling financial transactions on blockchain using central bank money.

London’s major banks (HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds) are participating in tests to integrate their systems with Pontes. The idea is that, if oil starts to be paid for in PetroYuan, Europe and London must have an equally fast and “sovereign” system to settle payments for gas, energy and government bonds without relying on third-party intermediaries.

The City’s “financial dynasties” have realised that the primacy of the fiat dollar is in a phase of structural decline. Their strategy is not to bring down the dollar, but to diversify risk. By creating a deep digital connection between the Pound and the Euro, London is positioning itself as the “neutral hub” between the Dollar bloc (increasingly isolationist) and the BRICS bloc (led by the Yuan). Just as Starmer declared military neutrality in Iran, the City is building a “currency infrastructure neutrality”: a system that functions independently of whoever controls the Strait of Hormuz.

There is a tacit agreement between London and Frankfurt: private stablecoins such as USDT are useful for immediate liquidity in times of war, but they are dangerous because they are outside regulatory control. The “digital bridge” serves to bring those trading volumes (which we saw explode in March) back under the umbrella of the central banks, offering a stability that USDT, in the event of a systemic crisis in the US, might not guarantee.

In this scenario, the major financial families are moving their gold reserves from New York vaults to underground vaults in London and Switzerland. The rift between the White House and European financial centres is widening. Posterity will be the judge.

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