Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Lo Sparviero (The Sparrowhawk), originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 5th August 2025.

We publish the statement of great political significance issued by the Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress held in Vienna in mid-July, which brought together over 1,000 anti-Zionist Jews and non-Jews. The conference featured presentations of great historical significance by speakers of the caliber of Stephen Kapos (a Jewish survivor of the Nazi camps), the well-known Prof. Ilan Pappé, Yakov Rabkin, and other authoritative figures, including Francesca Albanese (United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories).

The Congress's declaration is of great political importance not only because it condemns the crimes of the State of Israel and the Western powers that support it and, against these powers, affirms “the right of people living under occupation to defend themselves by any means”; not only because it “categorically rejects the claim that Israel acts on behalf of Jews or that its criminal activities are supported by all Jews,” inviting “Jews around the world to oppose the Zionist state”. But also because it rejects the deception (rather than the illusion) of the (purported) “two peoples, two States” solution, proposing instead the solution of “a future of equality, justice, and dignity for all the people of Palestine, a land where coexistence and mutual respect can flourish once again”. The Congress therefore advances the bourgeois-democratic solution of a single multi-confessional state to be built on the ashes of the Zionist state, which is to be overthrown in a dynamic of united and common struggle between anti-Zionist Jews and oppressed Arab-Islamic peoples (and those of any other belief).

Some very astute observers and commentators on this historic Congress have asked a “thorny” question, perhaps the crucial question (taken from the website Strategika.fr):

“Why does the Israeli government do so little to save face? For example, why doesn't it do more to prevent the abuses committed by its own soldiers from being published on social media? And why does it blatantly and openly bomb hospitals, schools, and food distribution centers?”

The answer they give is, terribly, the following (emphasis added):

“The Israeli regime has no interest in pleasing international public opinion; quite the contrary. Its goal is not only to maintain the false amalgam between Judaism and Zionism, but also to provoke revenge against Jews; this is part of a historical continuity, fuels a narrative of persecution, and contributes to the malaise of Jews in the diaspora in their respective nations [on this matter, please refer to the article I recently translated: Jewish psychodynamics (1st part)]. This is a strategic goal that Zionist planners have been pursuing for over a century. What is worse is that the ongoing eschatological script predicts that in the end the whole world will have to rise up against Israel and its inhabitants; according to fanatics obsessed with eschatology, this is the last episode before the coming of the Messiah”.

The same question we ask in terms of burning current events:

why are the Netanyahu and Trump administrations (or part of their administrations) obstructing and even rejecting so-called “peace agreements” such as those put forward by the European imperialist bourgeoisie (led by [French President Emmanuel] Macron, Rothschild's man) and supported by a number of Arab states (led by the powerful and cursed Saudis) and Turkey, which in exchange for the mirage of a Palestinian state (to be established who knows where, who knows when) concretely envisages the capitulation of Hamas, that is, of the Palestinian Resistance, and therefore the dismantling of the Axis of Resistance (starting with Hezbollah) and then the disarticulation of the Islamic Republic of Iran?

We will leave the answer pending, which we will try to develop in the second episode of our “political chronicle” One step away from the abyss, the ultimate battle continues. Unless, in the meantime, a chain of events, this time catastrophic even within America and Europe, responds or clarifies things with facts. With a series of terrible events, within the era of great tribulation that we are experiencing. We have repeatedly stated that the struggle is existential, supreme. It applies not only to Western Asia, which has been set ablaze, but to everyone!

What follows is the historic statement of the Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress (source: https://www.juedisch-antizionistisch.at/deklaration):

“We, the speakers and organizers of the congress, publish this public appeal, which reflects the common positions reached during the three days of deliberations.

As anti-Zionist Jews and allies, we stand with all Palestinians - in Palestine and in exile - against Zionism and its crimes, including genocide, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and occupation. We affirm the right of people living under occupation to defend themselves by any means, as recognized by multiple United Nations resolutions. It is essential that Jews of conscience, everywhere in the world, unite to oppose Zionism in common and in solidarity with the global movement for the liberation of Palestine. We commit to expanding our movement beyond its European roots to include anti-Zionist voices from around the world, including the Global South.

We unreservedly condemn all war crimes committed by Israel since 7th October 2023, including ethnic cleansing, militarized apartheid, urbicide [deliberate wrecking of cities], scholasticide [systematic destruction of educational institutions], medicide [deliberate killing of medical workers and destruction of hospitals], mass starvation as a means of forcibly displacing over two million Gazans, and an ongoing genocide involving hundreds of thousands of people, one of the worst war crimes of our time. These acts have already been recognized as such by the ICC [International Criminal Court] and the International Court of Justice [ICJ], although the State of Israel has categorically rejected the requests of both courts. It has also rejected numerous requests from both the UN [United Nations] General Assembly and the Security Council. As a result, approximately two million civilians are currently confined to a small area of the Gaza Strip without access to food, water, medicine, shelter, or medical care. These new crimes are only the latest in a long history of similar crimes dating back to 1948. Despite repeated violations of UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions and extensive reports by UN Special Rapporteurs, no sanctions have ever been imposed on Israel.

None of these war crimes and crimes against humanity could have been committed or sustained without the active and enthusiastic support of Western powers -through military aid, financial support, and political and diplomatic cover - led by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. By supporting and arming a criminal state that commits genocide, these governments have legal and moral responsibility under the 1948 Genocide Convention. We call on all states and societies to fulfill their obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and to take all necessary measures to end the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Sanctions must also include the suspension of Israel from the UN General Assembly, as happened to South Africa in 1974 for its apartheid policies. Israel's crimes are clearly even more horrific. Although the UN has deployed international troops for decades to separate the warring parties between Israel and Egypt and Israel and Lebanon, it has never established a protection force to protect the lives of Palestinians from the systematic oppression and terror perpetrated by the Israeli state. We agree that the time has come to take such a humanitarian measure. Without it, Israel will continue to commit mass murder against Palestinians.

We also call on the European Union to follow its own laws and comply with Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which requires it to cease trade relations with Israel and end its association status in EU-funded programs.

We call on all companies, associations, and international organizations to expel Israel from their ranks until it complies with all United Nations and United Nations General Assembly resolutions, ends the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and withdraws its armed forces from all territories conquered by force in 1948 and 1967, as well as from all Syrian and Lebanese territories occupied since 1967. Israel must immediately and completely withdraw its armed forces from the Gaza Strip, lift the blockade in place since 2006, and grant all humanitarian organizations unrestricted access to operate freely.

We call on all states, institutions, and civil society organizations to implement and support the demands of the Palestinian National Committee for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) [link]. This includes the cessation of all financial, academic, military, cultural, and diplomatic ties with the genocidal state until it meets the above conditions and guarantees the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties, in accordance with UN Resolution 194.

We also call on the United Nations to impose immediate and comprehensive sanctions in response to Israel's unprovoked and illegal attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, as well as its mass killings of civilians. These sanctions must also be extended to Western governments that encourage and facilitate Israel's ongoing international crimes through military and political support. Israel's illegal nuclear weapons must be dismantled through a transparent process supervised by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

We categorically reject the claim that Israel acts on behalf of Jews or that its criminal activities are supported by all Jews. We call on Jews around the world to oppose the Zionist state, deny its legitimacy, and demand an immediate end to its criminal and reprehensible actions. This includes supporting the BDS campaign and severing cultural, political, and institutional ties with Israel until it meets the above conditions. Israel and Zionism act illegally and immorally, while insisting that they do so on behalf of Jews, thereby endangering all Jews everywhere. This claim that Jews inherently support Zionism and the abominable Zionist state is genuine anti-Semitism.

We pay tribute to all Israeli opponents of Zionism and call on Israeli Jews to reconsider their loyalty to a regime that has denied the rights of Palestinians for over eight decades. Honouring the historical legacy of Jews and the principles of Judaism itself, we call on all Jews of conscience everywhere to stand side by side with Palestinians against the racist ideology of Zionism and its inherent supremacy. Instead, wherever we are, we will work with the global movement for the decolonisation and liberation of Palestine. Let us stand together and do everything in our power to create a future of equality, justice and dignity for all Palestinian people, a land where shared life and mutual respect can flourish once again. Decolonisation and de-Zionisation.

Freedom for Palestine and its people.

Signed,

(Signatures can be found in the original statement – see source link)

Source: https://www.juedisch-antizionistisch.at/deklaration

