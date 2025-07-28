Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Stefano Vespo, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 16th July 2025.

(Bold emphasis mine, Italics original).

Sicily has always had to endure heavy hierarchies. Not only in terms of power, but above all in terms of goals, objectives and interests.

What is Sicily good for, in fact?

This island has extraordinary tourist sites that are unique in the world, which need not even be listed, so well known are they, and agriculture could be one of its leading sectors, as demonstrated by the companies in the Ragusa area, which export throughout Europe.

But neither tourism nor the primary sector are considered important by those who govern us.

So what is Sicily good for? Or rather, who does it really serve?

Sicily is useful above all as a strategic military territory: as a transit point for the legal and illegal trade in weapons; as a place for coordinating NATO military actions around the world; as one of the four fundamental pieces for the development of the new strategy of automated global warfare.

Confirmation of this priority, over all other economic development needs, is provided by the recent National Strategic Plan for Internal Areas 2021-2027.

The plan seeks to identify the best strategies to slow down or reverse the process of depopulation of Italy's internal areas: promoting the local economy by supporting crafts and agriculture; implementing essential services such as education and healthcare; improving communication routes; these are the main measures identified.

However, these measures must still be subject to a cost-benefit analysis: investment to trigger a recovery process must be made in those areas that actually have development potential.

Thus, based on calculations that take into account a set of parameters, the territories of the internal areas have been classified in various ways.

There are inland areas in which it is possible to invest usefully in order to safeguard their existence: areas that, in terms of resources and economy, would respond well to development plans. These areas are all located between central and northern Italy.

On the other hand, there are areas where nothing can be done anymore: areas destined for absolute demographic desertification. These areas are all located in the south.

A good half of Sicily is occupied by areas destined, as the Strategic Plan says, for “irreversible depopulation”. These are areas with “low prospects for economic development and weak attractiveness”. In other words, areas where there are neither tourist attractions nor economic activities worthy of consideration.

But which areas of Sicily are we talking about?

It is a vast area, starting a few kilometres south of Messina, crossing the Peloritani and Nebrodi mountains, entering the territories of Troina, Nicosia and Gangi, and then branching south towards Caltagirone and Piazza Armerina, west towards Agrigento and Sciacca, and ending at the south-western coast of the island.

To define areas with “weak attractiveness” such as the Nebrodi Natural Park, dozens of municipalities included among the most beautiful villages in Italy, the Villa del Casale and the Morgantina excavations, to name just a few of the attractions in that area, is astonishing to say the least. Not to mention the hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses operating in those areas.

So, it is clear that, for the largest island in the Mediterranean, the plan has an intention diametrically opposed to that stated: for Sicily, the aberrant strategy is simply that of “accompanying it on a path of irreversible depopulation”.

We need to understand the reason for this bizarre choice and ask ourselves the crucial question: who benefits from the depopulation of that whole area of Sicily?

It simply serves strategic and military interests.

A few examples may help to explain my answer.

From the 1980s to 2023, the exact centre of Sicily, south of the Nebrodi Mountains, has been the target of numerous and repeated attempts to establish a NATO training camp; but the great insurmountable obstacle has always been the opposition of the citizens and farmers in those areas: a combative and vital population, far from willing to be replaced by a shooting range.

The population has also organised strong resistance against the MUOS [Mobile User Objective System] in Niscemi, after experiencing first-hand the damage to the environment, health and economy caused by an electromagnetic monster of that size. The MUOS project is truly impressive: it is a satellite communications network capable of controlling fighter-bombers, naval units, submarines, cruise missiles, drones and many other mobile units ready to intervene immediately in any corner of the world. It is a system that inaugurates a new, completely automated and dehumanised form of warfare: comprehensive control over all individuals involved. It uses five satellites, but relies on four bases on the Earth's surface: in Virginia, Australia, Hawaii and near Niscemi, Sicily.

Once again, the population is rising up and opposing the project to build a bridge over the Strait, a project with a devastating environmental impact that does not solve the island's traffic problems, where high-speed trains are forced to slow down as soon as they cross the Strait. But the real reasons behind this project have never been about the island's economic development.

In the August-September 1987 issue of Rivista Militare [literally “Military Magazine”], Lieutenant General Gualtiero Corsini argued that the bridge's security and defensibility against possible attacks were essentially nil. “The structure would be exposed to all kinds of attacks carried out by naval, air and missile carriers,” Corsini wrote. Therefore, transporting tanks across the bridge would not have been a good idea. This was clearly a response to the underlying reasons for building the bridge.

Now, at a time when Europe is falling victim to a compulsive need to rearm, that reason is resurfacing: improving connections between military bases on Italian territory.

However, disturbing the dreams of the warlords in Sicily has always been the annoying obstacle of protests by the local natives, the embarrassing controversy with a population that does not resign itself and has never resigned itself to seeing its land transformed into an arsenal.

